Gleyber Torres | Shortstop | #81

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (20) / 12/13/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 175
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Yankees infield prospect Gleyber Torres has been diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left (non-throwing) elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery.
Awful news. Torres was batting .287/.383/.480 with seven home runs and seven stolen bases in 55 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, and the Yankees were said to be considering a callup -- possibly even making him their starter at third base for the second half. Now we won't see the ultra-talented 20-year-old until sometime in 2018. Torres suffered the injury on a slide into home plate Saturday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Jun 19 - 3:32 PM
Source: Jared Diamond on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)AAA238125412169132622.309.406.457
Trenton(EAST)AA321213310151822172153.273.367.496
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
2B1Starlin Castro
2Rob Refsnyder
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Jordan Montgomery
6Luis Cessa
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Chasen Shreve
5Adam Warren
6Jonathan Holder
7Chad Green
 

 