Gleyber Torres | Shortstop | #81 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (20) / 12/13/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 175 Bats / Throws: Right / Right

Yankees infield prospect Gleyber Torres has been diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left (non-throwing) elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery. Awful news. Torres was batting .287/.383/.480 with seven home runs and seven stolen bases in 55 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, and the Yankees were said to be considering a callup -- possibly even making him their starter at third base for the second half. Now we won't see the ultra-talented 20-year-old until sometime in 2018. Torres suffered the injury on a slide into home plate Saturday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Source: Jared Diamond on Twitter

Yankees infield prospect Gleyber Torres has been placed on the disabled list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre due to a hyperextended left elbow. Torres was injured on a head-first slide into home plate on Saturday. X-rays were negative, but he'll undergo further testing Monday before it's known how long he'll be sidelined. Source: New York Daily News

Gleyber Torres left Saturday's game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a hyperextended left elbow. His X-rays came back negative. Torres went down after being thrown out at home plate Saturday versus Buffalo but appears to have avoided a major injury. Acquired in last summer's Aroldis Chapman trade, the 20-year-old is MLB.com's No. 2 prospect. Source: New York Yankees PR on Twitter