[X]
Dustin Pedroia (ribs) sitting out on Monday
Addison Russell (ankle) out of lineup again
Jason Heyward (laceration) sitting out Monday
Jonathan Villar (back) takes swings, runs
Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) in lineup Monday
Indians place Brantley (ankle) on 10-day DL
MLB upholds Strickland's 6-game suspension
Yankees prospect Torres needs Tommy John
Plouffe at DH, batting seventh in Rays debut
Hardy has fractured wrist, shut down 4-6 wks
Francona has Miller in ninth 'for time being'
Brewers release righty reliever Neftali Feliz
Browns see some Josh Cribbs in Peppers' game
Laquon Treadwell clear No. 3 during offseason
Possible T. Bridgewater returns this season?
Roethlisberger: Martavis 'looks like a stud'
Goff learned offense 'much quicker' this year
Woodhead heavily used as receiver in minicamp
Titans land Eric Decker on one-year deal
Jets not a 'sure thing' to start McCown at QB
Ajayi has looked 'much smoother' as receiver
Redskins VP Williams wants Cousins extension
Myles Garrett (foot) wearing a walking boot
Hackenberg gaining ground on McCown?
Report: Durant will decline player option
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) making solid progress
76ers officially acquire No. 1 pick from BOS
Iguodala to 'seriously consider' leaving GSW
Sixers likely to take Markelle Fultz No. 1
Deng, Mozgov, Clarkson on the chopping block
Paul George intends to leave Indiana in 2018
Update: BOS only getting two 1st-round picks?
BOS to get No. 3, 2018 LAL & 2019 SAC picks?
Report: PHI, BOS trade to be finalized Monday
Woj: Philly waiting on medical info on Fultz
ESPN: Celtics, 76ers in serious trade talks
Coyotes won't make Shane Doan contract offer
NHL cap will increase to $75M in 2017-18
Ryan Kesler (hip surgery) out 12 weeks
Devils acquire Mirco Mueller from Sharks
Wild won't make a trade before roster freeze
Flames land Mike Smith from Arizona
Habs send Nathan Beaulieu to Sabres
Report: CGY, ARZ working on Mike Smith trade
Toby Enstrom agrees to waive NMC
Report: Marchessault could be available
Report: TB, MTL, TOR, DAL in on Jonas Brodin
Report: ARZ has 'serious interest' in Stepan
Bell: Second in NCWTS points after Gateway
Crafton: fourth at Gateway, third in points
Enfinger: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Sadler XFINITY points leader after Michigan
Allgaier: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Daniel Hemric: Irish Hills 250 results
Briscoe: Runner-up in Gateway truck race
Ryan Truex: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Kaz Grala: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Road course ringer pilots the #43 at Sonoma
Brennan Poole: Irish Hills 250 results
Noah Gragson: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
Rookie Schauffele nets T5 in his major debut
Harman dips to two-way T2 w/ even-par 72
Koepka wins U.S. Open for first major title
Matsuyama day-low 66 good for co-runner-up
Champ finishes 1 back of Scheffler for low am
Harman takes 1-shot lead at U.S. Open w/ 67
Koepka three-way T2 thru 54 holes; one back
Thomas makes history with 63; leads U.S. Open
Reed hangs up early number in U.S Open Rnd 3
TP: Scouts give Landry 'stratospheric grade'
UNC snags Elite 11 finalist, 4-star QB Shough
OU QB Mayfield pleads guilty to 3 charges
Oregon loses QB Travis Jonsen to transfer
Speight declines to confirm offseason surgery
Four-star OL Matt Jones pledges to Buckeyes
Grant Perry won't play until legal resolution
Report: Five-star USC QB Corral decommits
Notre Dame WR Brent transfers to Nevada
Former SC RB David Williams off to Arkansas
Report: LSU T Allen barred from TCU transfer
Maryland gains pledge from four-star T Duncan
Enner Valencia linked with return to Liga MX
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
Leicester leapfrog rivals to sign City star
Everton seals move for Ajax captain Klaassen
Gundogan hopeful for preseason tour
£50 million asking price slapped on Eric Dier
Interviews in progress to replace Claude Puel
Jakupovic set to join Maguire at Leicester
Kone could be the next to leave
Bravo battling to recover from injury
Chile hopeful Sanchez injury is not serious
Southampton has no more patience for Puel
Dellin Betances
(R)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Chad Green
(R)
Jordan Montgomery
(S)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Matt Daley
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Luis Severino
(S)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Ronald Torreyes
(SS)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(DH)
Austin Romine
(C)
Adam Warren
(R)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Domingo German
(R)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Mason Williams
(OF)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Gleyber Torres | Shortstop | #81
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 12/13/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 175
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Latest News
Recent News
Yankees infield prospect Gleyber Torres has been diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left (non-throwing) elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery.
Awful news. Torres was batting .287/.383/.480 with seven home runs and seven stolen bases in 55 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, and the Yankees were said to be considering a callup -- possibly even making him their starter at third base for the second half. Now we won't see the ultra-talented 20-year-old until sometime in 2018. Torres suffered the injury on a slide into home plate Saturday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Jun 19 - 3:32 PM
Source:
Jared Diamond on Twitter
Yankees infield prospect Gleyber Torres has been placed on the disabled list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre due to a hyperextended left elbow.
Torres was injured on a head-first slide into home plate on Saturday. X-rays were negative, but he'll undergo further testing Monday before it's known how long he'll be sidelined.
Jun 18 - 12:17 PM
Source:
New York Daily News
Gleyber Torres left Saturday's game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a hyperextended left elbow.
His X-rays came back negative. Torres went down after being thrown out at home plate Saturday versus Buffalo but appears to have avoided a major injury. Acquired in last summer's Aroldis Chapman trade, the 20-year-old is MLB.com's No. 2 prospect.
Jun 17 - 9:57 PM
Source:
New York Yankees PR on Twitter
Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres went 0-for-3 on Sunday with three strikeouts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Torres did pick up an RBI, so it wasn't a completely worthless day. Torres is a 20-year-old facing the best competition of his career, so there are going to be days like this. He's still showing an impressive approach at the plate, and he still looks like he's going to get a chance to play for New York. When that will be likely depends on how often -- or really how little -- he has games like this.
Jun 12 - 1:34 PM
Yankees prospect Torres needs Tommy John
Jun 19 - 3:32 PM
Gleyber Torres (elbow) goes on Triple-A DL
Jun 18 - 12:17 PM
Gleyber Torres leaves with elbow injury
Jun 17 - 9:57 PM
Rough game for Torres
Jun 12 - 1:34 PM
More Gleyber Torres Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Faria
TB
(3639)
2
M. Trout
LAA
(3344)
3
D. Fisher
HOU
(3201)
4
C. Davis
BAL
(3054)
5
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2978)
6
F. Freeman
ATL
(2806)
7
A. Judge
NYY
(2777)
8
C. Sabathia
NYY
(2649)
9
G. Bird
NYY
(2556)
10
A. Chapman
NYY
(2505)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)
AAA
23
81
25
4
1
2
16
9
13
26
2
2
.309
.406
.457
Trenton(EAST)
AA
32
121
33
10
1
5
18
22
17
21
5
3
.273
.367
.496
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
1B
1
Greg Bird
10-Day DL
Updating an earlier report, Greg Bird has been diagnosed with a right knee contusion.
Bird was taken off his rehab assignment for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after fouling a ball off his leg Wednesday night. More will be known after he meets with Dr. Christopher Ahmed later this week. A sprained ankle has kept Bird out since early May.
Jun 15
2
Chris Carter
2B
1
Starlin Castro
2
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
2
Ronald Torreyes
3B
1
Chase Headley
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
7-Day DL
Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday that Jacoby Ellsbury is still experiencing concussion symptoms.
Girardi landed on the 7-day concussion disabled list on May 24 and began feeling off again after resuming baseball activities in early June. There is currently no timetable for his return.
Jun 6
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
Sidelined
Following Thursday's loss to the A's, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said that Aaron Hicks is dealing with an Achilles injury.
That would explain why Hicks was replaced in the field by Rob Refsnyder late in the contest. Girardi does not believe the Achilles issue is a serious one for his outfielder, but more should be known when he is reevaluated on Thursday.
Jun 16
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
10-Day DL
Yankees placed LHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring.
Sabathia suffered the injury in his last start Tuesday against the Angels and could miss up to four weeks. The 36-year-old was having a resurgent year before his injury, going 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA over his first 13 starts. His place in the starting rotation is likely to be filled by either Chad Green or Domingo German.
Jun 15
4
Luis Severino
5
Jordan Montgomery
6
Luis Cessa
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Chasen Shreve
5
Adam Warren
10-Day DL
Yankees placed RHP Adam Warren on the 10-day disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation.
Warren has been unavailable the past few days so this move doesn't come as a major surprise. He should be ready to return to the Yankees' bullpen by the end of June.
Jun 16
6
Jonathan Holder
7
Chad Green
Top 10 Prospects: June 19
Jun 19
Christopher Crawford shares his current top-10 prospects, with a look at why each player can help your team.
