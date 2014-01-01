Derek Fisher | Outfielder | #77

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Astros calling up OF prospect Derek Fisher
Bucs reach deal with first-rounder Shane Baz
Yanks' Gregorius extends hitting streak to 15
CC Sabathia (hamstring) likely headed to DL
Clayton Richard just misses out on CG win
Odor breaks out with two-homer game in win
Knebel earns save, MIL splits doubleheader
Jon Lester strikes out 10 in defeat of Mets
Cody Bellinger swats 16th and 17th dingers
Puig flips off Cleveland fans after home run
Ryan Zimmerman homers twice to pace Nats
Giancarlo Stanton hits 17th homer versus A's
Eagles give LT Peters extension through 2019
Giants RB Darkwa gets 'extensive' 1st-tm work
Matt Forte expected to be safe in Jets' purge
Doug Martin looks 'quicker, bulkier' in 2017
Underpaid TE Olsen wants raise from Panthers
Matt Ryan talks up 2nd-year TE Austin Hooper
Jordan Reed looking 'dominant' at minicamp
Niners rookie TE Kittle getting 1st-team reps
Ravens owner says signing Decker is unlikely
Packers TE Rodgers could lose his roster spot
DeShone Kizer earns reps with Browns starters
Andre Holmes running with Bills first-team O
LeBron James' 41 points not enough in loss
Kevin Durant scores 39, named Finals MVP
Warriors crowned NBA champions
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
Meme Mode: The Warriors have a 3-1 lead
Report: Derrick Williams could be in rotation
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
Kyrie Irving scores 38 points in Game 3 loss
Ryan Johansen set to resume skating soon
Sabres sign Ullmark to two-year contract
J. Neal or Jarnkrok may be available for VGK
Dion Phaneuf not expected to waive NMC
Marc-Andre Fleury agrees to waive NMC for VGK
Report: Sens ask Dion Phaneuf to waive NMC
Panthers hire Bob Boughner as head coach
Nick Bonino played with broken leg in Game 2
Sidney Crosby wins Conn Smythe Trophy
Patric Hornqvist's goal wins PIT Stanley Cup
Report: Sabres want to interview Phil Housley
Nick Bonino (lower-body) only Pen not skating
Ted Christopher: Thompson 125 advance
Todd Szegedy: Thompson 125 advance
Max Zachem: Thompson 125 advance
Rowan Pennink: Thompson 125 advance
Eric Goodale: Thompson 125 advance
Bobby Santos: Thompson 125 advance
Woody Pitkat: Thompson 125 advance
Ryan Preece: Thompson 125 advance
Timmy Solomito: Thompson 125 advance
Justin Bonsignore: Thompson 125 advance
Doug Coby: Thompson 125 advance
Gilliland keeps lead after NAPA/Toyota 150
No. 1 amateur Niemann preps for TOUR debut
McIlroy looks to win second U.S. Open crown
Dustin Johnson preps for U.S. Open defense
Whee Kim nets career-best T2 in Memphis
Berger goes back to back at FedEx St. Jude
Schwartzel moves target to -9 w/ closing 66
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Horschel posts 8-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Frittelli wins the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC
MDF jettisons 15 @ FESJC, including R. Palmer
Past champ Crane makes it 3-ball on 9-under
Cink joins top spot in Memphis w/ 69 on Day 3
Auburn blocking DT Jackson's transfer to OSU
Kent State OL Tyler Heintz dies after workout
Miami QB Jack Allison heads to West Virginia
Michigan's Rome trip cost upwards of $800,000
Oklahoma flips DE Tatum from Longhorns
Spartans CB Copeland no longer on team
Vols grab pledge from four-star DT Litaker
Former Clemson DB Wiggins reveals final 4
ASU declines to extend Graham for 1st time
Houston adds dismissed Canes DT Jenkins
Top recruit suffers minor injuries in crash
Gundy signs new 5-year deal with Oklahoma St.
Sunderland eye Pickford replacement
Pickford deal will kick off summer spending
Chelsea close to signing ex-City keeper
Mourinho keen to bring in new defensive mid
Southampton line up replacement for VVD
LCFC in the hunt for in-demand defender
Abraham undecided on future for now
United deal for Perisic nearing a conclusion
Costa in limbo over summer transfer plans
Sunderland accepts Everton bid for Pickford
Manchester City to start Walker talks
Joe Hart yet to receive offers
Player Page
Derek Fisher | Outfielder | #77
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/21/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 209
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Virginia
Drafted:
2014 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / HOU
Latest News
Recent News
Jason Bristol of KHOU reports that the Astros are calling up top outfield prospect Derek Fisher.
Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow hinted Tuesday that this move might be coming, and it'll be made official before Wednesday night's game against the rival Rangers. Fisher earned the promotion by batting .335/.401/.608 with 16 home runs, 45 RBI, 13 stolen bases, and 42 runs scored in 60 games this season for Triple-A Fresno. He should see a handful of starts in Houston while Josh Reddick works through a concussion, and Fisher could even steal playing time from Nori Aoki once Reddick returns. But that will probably require immediate production. The 23-year-old is worth a shot in most mixed fantasy leagues.
Jun 14 - 9:44 AM
Source:
Jason Bristol on Twitter
Astros prospect Derek Fisher went 2-for-5 on Sunday for Triple-A Fresno.
Fisher also knocked in a run, and picked up a double. He now has an impressive .883 OPS in the Pacific Coast League, and is among the league leaders with five home runs. The Astros outfield is very full right now, so you have to wonder if this is a potential trade piece. If he is dealt, you should look to pick him up in your various fantasy leagues. He can definitely help.
May 1 - 1:41 PM
Astros outfield prospect Derek Fisher homered Thursday night for Triple-A Fresno.
Fisher also picked up a single on the evening, although he did strikeout twice in the season opener. Fisher has plus power from the left side, and his feel for hitting has shown improvements. The concerns going forward are mostly on the defensive side, and while that shouldn't hurt your fantasy team, it might if it keeps him from reaching the big-league level. Even if he's a long-term DH, he has a chance to be a solid option because of his ability to steal bases and hit homers from a utility lineup spot.
Apr 7 - 2:23 PM
Derek Fisher hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth as the Astros and Marlins played to a 5-5 tie Wednesday.
Fisher's remarkable spring now includes two homers and 12 RBI to go along with his 11 steals. He needs some more Triple-A time and he'll get it, but he might have a chance of hitting his way into the left-field picture later on.
Mar 29 - 5:14 PM
Astros calling up OF prospect Derek Fisher
Jun 14 - 9:44 AM
Jun 14 - 9:44 AM
Two-hit day for Fisher
May 1 - 1:41 PM
Fisher homers in opener
Apr 7 - 2:23 PM
Derek Fisher hits three-run homer for Astros
Mar 29 - 5:14 PM
More Derek Fisher Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Fresno(PCL)
AAA
60
245
82
19
0
16
45
42
25
53
13
10
.335
.401
.608
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
10-Day DL
Teoscar Hernandez (knee) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Fresno.
Hernandez was placed on the major league disabled list April 26 after taking the brunt of a shallow-outfield collision with teammate Jose Altuve. He will probably be stationed at Fresno once he returns to full health.
May 11
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
Sidelined
Josh Reddick was pulled from Monday's game against the Rangers with a mild concussion.
It's unclear how or when Reddick suffered the injury. That the Astros are calling the concussion "mild" suggests they feel it might not be a long-term thing, but any concussion obviously has to be treated cautiously.
Jun 12
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
10-Day DL
Dallas Keuchel (neck) will be shut down from throwing for a week.
Keuchel was examined by team doctors on Friday after landing back on the disabled list Thursday, retroactive to June 5, with a lingering nerve issue in his neck. The hope is he'll only have to miss one or two more turns in the rotation, but the first-place Astros figure to play it safe with their ace. Keuchel missed a start in May with the very same issue.
Jun 10
2
Collin McHugh
60-Day DL
Astros transferred RHP Collin McHugh from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
McHugh (elbow) told reporters Thursday that he is aiming to make his season debut around the All-Star break. This move clears a 40-man roster spot for top pitching prospect Francis Martes, who will join the Astros' bullpen on Thursday night.
Jun 8
3
Lance McCullers
10-Day DL
Astros placed RHP Lance McCullers on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 9, with lower back discomfort.
McCullers was brilliant in his last turn through the Astros' rotation, striking out eight batters over seven innings of one-run ball against the Royals, but he apparently felt some discomfort during his between-starts bullpen session. The hope is he'll be ready after one week of treatment and rest. McCullers, 23, owns an ace-like 6-1 record, 2.58 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 89/23 K/BB ratio in 76 2/3 innings (13 starts) this season. Houston is also currently missing starting pitchers Dallas Keuchel, Charlie Morton, and Collin McHugh.
Jun 12
4
Charlie Morton
10-Day DL
Charlie Morton (lat) played catch Friday.
He made about 25 throws from roughly 75 feet in what was his first throwing session since going down with a strained right lat. Morton will continue to build up his throwing program and will need a rehab assignment before being activated.
Jun 9
5
Joe Musgrove
6
Brad Peacock
7
Mike Fiers
8
David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Luke Gregerson
3
Chris Devenski
4
Will Harris
5
Tony Sipp
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
10-Day DL
Jandel Gustave (forearm) has resumed a throwing program.
Gustave was nearing a minor league rehab assignment prior to suffering a setback earlier this month, but now he's moving in the right direction. The 24-year-old allowed four hits (three earned) over five innings prior to landing on the DL with forearm tightness last month.
May 29
8
James Hoyt
9
Ashur Tolliver
10
Dayan Diaz
11
Francis Martes
Notes: Brewers Go Young
Jun 14
Matthew Pouliot has thoughts on Lewis Brinson, Lance McCullers and possible Yankees callup Chance Adams in this week's Strike Zone.
More MLB Columns
»
Notes: Brewers Go Young
Jun 14
»
Dose: A-Gone ... A While
Jun 14
»
MLB Live Chat
Jun 13
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 11
Jun 13
»
MLB Draft Prospects: Day One
Jun 13
»
Daily Dose: Matt the Bat
Jun 13
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 12
»
Top 10 Prospects: June 12
Jun 12
MLB Headlines
»
Astros calling up OF prospect Derek Fisher
»
Bucs reach deal with first-rounder Shane Baz
»
Yanks' Gregorius extends hitting streak to 15
»
CC Sabathia (hamstring) likely headed to DL
»
Clayton Richard just misses out on CG win
»
Odor breaks out with two-homer game in win
»
Knebel earns save, MIL splits doubleheader
»
Jon Lester strikes out 10 in defeat of Mets
»
Cody Bellinger swats 16th and 17th dingers
»
Puig flips off Cleveland fans after home run
»
Ryan Zimmerman homers twice to pace Nats
»
Giancarlo Stanton hits 17th homer versus A's
All Rights Reserved