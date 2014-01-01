Derek Fisher | Outfielder | #77 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (23) / 8/21/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 209 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Virginia Drafted: 2014 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / HOU Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jason Bristol of KHOU reports that the Astros are calling up top outfield prospect Derek Fisher. Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow hinted Tuesday that this move might be coming, and it'll be made official before Wednesday night's game against the rival Rangers. Fisher earned the promotion by batting .335/.401/.608 with 16 home runs, 45 RBI, 13 stolen bases, and 42 runs scored in 60 games this season for Triple-A Fresno. He should see a handful of starts in Houston while Josh Reddick works through a concussion, and Fisher could even steal playing time from Nori Aoki once Reddick returns. But that will probably require immediate production. The 23-year-old is worth a shot in most mixed fantasy leagues. Source: Jason Bristol on Twitter

Astros prospect Derek Fisher went 2-for-5 on Sunday for Triple-A Fresno. Fisher also knocked in a run, and picked up a double. He now has an impressive .883 OPS in the Pacific Coast League, and is among the league leaders with five home runs. The Astros outfield is very full right now, so you have to wonder if this is a potential trade piece. If he is dealt, you should look to pick him up in your various fantasy leagues. He can definitely help.

Astros outfield prospect Derek Fisher homered Thursday night for Triple-A Fresno. Fisher also picked up a single on the evening, although he did strikeout twice in the season opener. Fisher has plus power from the left side, and his feel for hitting has shown improvements. The concerns going forward are mostly on the defensive side, and while that shouldn't hurt your fantasy team, it might if it keeps him from reaching the big-league level. Even if he's a long-term DH, he has a chance to be a solid option because of his ability to steal bases and hit homers from a utility lineup spot.