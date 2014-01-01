Player Page

Derek Fisher | Outfielder | #77

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/21/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 209
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Virginia
Drafted: 2014 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / HOU
Jason Bristol of KHOU reports that the Astros are calling up top outfield prospect Derek Fisher.
Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow hinted Tuesday that this move might be coming, and it'll be made official before Wednesday night's game against the rival Rangers. Fisher earned the promotion by batting .335/.401/.608 with 16 home runs, 45 RBI, 13 stolen bases, and 42 runs scored in 60 games this season for Triple-A Fresno. He should see a handful of starts in Houston while Josh Reddick works through a concussion, and Fisher could even steal playing time from Nori Aoki once Reddick returns. But that will probably require immediate production. The 23-year-old is worth a shot in most mixed fantasy leagues. Jun 14 - 9:44 AM
Season Stats
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Fresno(PCL)AAA602458219016454225531310.335.401.608
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Joe Musgrove
6Brad Peacock
7Mike Fiers
8David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Luke Gregerson
3Chris Devenski
4Will Harris
5Tony Sipp
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
8James Hoyt
9Ashur Tolliver
10Dayan Diaz
11Francis Martes
 

 