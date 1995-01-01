Cody Bellinger | First Baseman | #61

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Yasmani Grandal

2 Austin Barnes

1B 1 Adrian Gonzalez

2 Rob Segedin 10-Day DL

Dodgers placed INF Rob Segedin on the 10-day disabled list with a right big toe strain. Segedin was just called up on Monday, but has been shuttled off to the disabled list just two days into his stay in the bigs. There is no current timetable for his return. This counts as a depth blow for the Dodgers, as Segedin was expected to receive his fair share of starts against southpaws.

2B 1 Logan Forsythe 10-Day DL

Dodgers placed 2B Logan Forsythe on the 10-day disabled list with a right big toe fracture. Forsythe was hit on the toe by a pitch during Tuesday's game against the Rockies. He was initially diagnosed with a toe contusion, but upon further examination it has been determined that he sustained a fracture. He is expected to miss around two weeks. With his sidelining, Chase Utley figures to see an increase in at-bats, with manager Dave Roberts saying that he will receive the bulk of those against right-handed starters.

2 Chase Utley

SS 1 Corey Seager

2 Chris Taylor

3B 1 Justin Turner

LF 1 Andre Ethier 10-Day DL

Andre Ethier (back) has not yet been cleared for baseball activities. Ethier was placed on the disabled list with back soreness this past weekend. Manager Dave Roberts said that he continues to experience "normal soreness." Roberts also said that the veteran outfielder is "a ways out" from returning. Once he is cleared to take part in baseball activities, a more concrete timetable figures to be established.

2 Andrew Toles

3 Franklin Gutierrez 10-Day DL

Franklin Gutierrez (hamstring) won't be activated from the disabled list until next week. The hope had been that he would be ready to return this weekend against the Phillies, but Gutierrez is only at about 80 percent with his running to this point. He'll return to a platoon role versus lefties when he's ready.

4 Scott Van Slyke

CF 1 Joc Pederson 10-Day DL

Dodgers placed OF Joc Pederson on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain. Pederson hurt himself during Sunday's game in Arizona while lunging for first base in an attempt to beat out a grounder. It's unclear at this point how long he's expected to be sidelined. Enrique Hernandez is in center field Monday and will see more starts there with Pederson out, but the Dodgers figure to mix and match with a few players.

2 Enrique Hernandez

3 Brett Eibner

RF 1 Yasiel Puig

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Clayton Kershaw

2 Rich Hill 10-Day DL

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it’s possible Rich Hill (blister) could pitch out of the bullpen when he returns from the disabled list. Hill threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Saturday and will likely begin a rehab assignment sometime next week. The left-hander has struggled with blister issues on and off for the better part of two seasons and using him out of the bullpen might be the best way to preserve his long-term health. If Hill does move to the pen full-time, it could open up a spot for Julio Urias in the starting rotation.

3 Kenta Maeda

5 Brandon McCarthy

6 Scott Kazmir 10-Day DL

Scott Kazmir (hip) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Saturday. He was observed by manager Dave Roberts and pitching coach Rick Honeycutt. This comes just two days after Kazmir had a pen session cut short due to renewed hip tightness. It appears he got through Saturday's session without issue but Kazmir still isn't close to returning to the Dodgers' rotation.

7 Brock Stewart 10-Day DL

Brock Stewart (shoulder) has been playing catching from around 75 feet out this week. Stewart was shut down with right shoulder tendinitis in mid-March. The 25-year-old right-hander still has a fair bit of work ahead of him before he regains full health. There is no current timetable for his recovery.

8 Alex Wood

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Kenley Jansen

2 Sergio Romo

3 Pedro Baez

4 Grant Dayton 10-Day DL

Grant Dayton (intercostal) will return from the disabled list as soon as he’s eligible next Friday. Dayton completed a bullpen session on Saturday and is expected to head out on a short rehab assignment next week while the Dodgers play a four-game set in San Francisco. The left-hander has pitched to a perfect 0.00 ERA in seven relief outings this year.

5 Luis Avilan

6 Chris Hatcher

7 Ross Stripling

8 Yimi Garcia 60-Day DL

Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery. Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.

9 Josh Ravin 10-Day DL

Dodgers placed RHP Josh Ravin on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain. Ravin will miss most, if not all, of April with the injury.

10 Josh Fields