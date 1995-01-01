Cody Bellinger | First Baseman | #61

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dodgers calling up 1B/OF prospect Bellinger
Pedroia (knee, ankle) aiming to return Wed.
Kyle Seager says his sore hip now feels fine
Souza (elbow) in Tuesday's lineup vs. O's
D'Arnaud (wrist) back in Mets' lineup Tuesday
Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) returns to lineup
Springer (hamstring) not in lineup Tuesday
Marlins 'moving forward' with Jeb/Jeter group
Yankees @ Red Sox postponed on Tuesday
M's activate Jean Segura (hamstring) from DL
Red Sox place Sandoval (knee) on 10-day DL
Dozier hits three-run double against Rangers
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Martavis Bryant reinstated after 407-day ban
Report: Browns mulling trade up from No. 12
OLB Dodd (foot) still not 100 percent healthy
Still no Teddy Bridgewater return timeline
Stefon Diggs says he'll be in better shape
Vikings, Bradford have yet to talk extension
Titans exercise Taylor Lewan's option season
Draft prospect Gareon Conley accused of rape
Free agent Cutler not considering retirement
Latavius Murray expects to be ready for camp
Falcons pick up Jake Matthews' 5th-yr option
Panthers might pick McCaffrey over Fournette?
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nurkic says leg will be healed in 2-3 months
Gordon Hayward (illness) will play in Game 5
Curry scores 37, Warriors sweep the Blazers
Damian Lillard scores 34, Blazers eliminated
Millsap scores 19 w/ 9 boards and 7 dimes
Dennis Schroder scores 18 as Hawks tie series
Bradley Beal scores 32 points in Game 4 loss
Meyers Leonard will draw the start in Game 4
Giannis' 30 points not enough in Game 5 loss
Norman Powell scores 25 points w/ four treys
Kyle Lowry (back) scores 16 in Game 5 win
Livingston and Barnes ruled out for Monday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Patrice Bergeron played through sports hernia
Tyler Toffoli has minor procedure on knee
Vancouver to name Travis Green as head coach
Mikael Granlund had a broken hand in playoffs
Eric Staal (concussion) is feeling better
Heel fractures haven't stopped Erik Karlsson
Marian Gaborik won't be ready for 2017 camp
Joe Thornton played through torn MCL/ACL
Carey Price wants to sign extension with Habs
Andrei Markov hopes to stay with Montreal
Islanders ink defenseman Dennis Seidenberg
Marcus Johansson's pair push WSH into Round 2
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Earnhardt Jr. retiring at end of 2017 season
Hunter Baize: Runner-up in K&N East points
Sadler fourth at Bristol, retains NXS lead
Garcia Jr.: Runner-up in Zombie Auto 125
Bassett falls from points lead after Bristol
Tyler Dippel: Zombie Auto 125 results
Cabre: 6th in Zombie Auto 125, 9th in points
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Allgaier: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 results
Jay Beasley: Zombie Auto 125 results
Hemric wins $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus at BMS
Koch: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wiesberger chasing Volvo China Open triumph
Chase Koepka makes TOUR debut at the Zurich
Hao Tong Li defending the Volvo China Open
Tway bags career-best T3 at TPC San Antonio
Koepka runner-up at VTO w/ week-tying-low 65
Chappell wins Texas Open for first TOUR title
Wiesberger wins the Shenzhen International
Huh one shy @ Texas Open following 71 in R3
Chappell one clear at VTO with third-round 71
Grace one back in San Antonio after 70 in R3
Ryan Palmer posts 6-under target at VTO
Wiesberger still the man to catch at Shenzhen
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Charles Walker has battled w/ depression
Report: CB Conley won't attend the NFL Draft
OSU CB Gareon Conley accused of rape
Watson: You'll regret taking Trubisky over me
CB Jones (Achilles) given 4-6 month timeline
Foreman's infant son died during last season
King: Ballard/IND desperate for a pass rusher
King: Bears are big Solomon Thomas fans
Report: Pat Fitzgerald receives 10-year ext.
Georgia releases T Demery (arrest) from LOI
Pauline: Cowboys targeting Adoree' Jackson
LSU QB Danny Etling undergoes back surgery
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Good news for Boro ahead of the derby
Allardyce fears Tomkins could miss the run-in
Niasse's three game ban overturned on appeal
Southampton want to avoid another exodus
Yoshi & Stephens may not be moved by Caceres
Man Utd have 'concrete interest' in Griezmann
United leading the race to sign Michael Keane
Everton now more Keane on Harry Maguire
Carroll set to return against Stoke City
Cahill could return after illness says Conte
WHU to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer?
Ramirez suspended for relegation six-pointer
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Rich Hill
(S)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Ross Stripling
(R)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Chris Taylor
(2B)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Josh Fields
(R)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Rob Segedin
(1B)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Cody Bellinger | First Baseman | #61
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 7/13/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 213
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 4 (0) / LA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports that the Dodgers are calling up top prospect Cody Bellinger.
It's an aggressive promotion for the 21-year-old first baseman and outfielder, who tore up the 2016 Arizona Fall League and was off to a blistering start this season at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bellinger should get regular playing time in Los Angeles with Rob Segedin (toe), Franklin Gutierrez (hamstring), and Joc Pederson (groin) all nursing injuries. The kid carries massive offensive potential.
Apr 25 - 4:07 PM
Source:
Ken Gurnick on Twitter
Dodgers prospect Cody Bellinger hit two more homers on Wednesday for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
That gives Bellinger five homers in his 13 games this year. He's hitting .360/.439/.749, and he's stolen four bases. That'll work. He's also struck out 16 times in 13 games, but that's nitpicking. The offensive potential here is immense, and it should show up in Los Angeles at some point -- especially if these kind of numbers keep going.
Apr 20 - 1:01 PM
Dodgers prospect Cody Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a homer on Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Bellinger also walked and scored two runs for the Dodgers. There's no question that the confines of the Pacific Coast League are friendly, but there's also no doubt that he's crushing the ball right now. He's also athletic enough to play the outfield, and at some point, the Dodgers are going to have to find somewhere for him to play. He might have more offensive upside than any prospect -- and yes, that includes Yoan Moncada.
Apr 17 - 1:01 PM
Dodgers prospect Cody Bellinger reached base five times in his 2017 debut with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Bellinger went 3-for-3 on the night, and also picked up a walk. He didn't have the best of times in spring training, but there were no real reasons for concern. With a chance to hit for average and power, Bellinger is one of the best offensive prospects in baseball. He's also athletic enough to play in the outfield, so he's not limited to first base. At some point in 2017, he's likely to help the Los Angeles lineup.
Apr 7 - 1:06 PM
Dodgers calling up 1B/OF prospect Bellinger
Apr 25 - 4:07 PM
Two more homers for Bellinger
Apr 20 - 1:01 PM
Big day for Bellinger
Apr 17 - 1:01 PM
Bellinger reaches base four times.
Apr 7 - 1:06 PM
More Cody Bellinger Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
17
65
22
4
0
5
15
14
8
21
6
0
.338
.419
.631
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Rob Segedin
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed INF Rob Segedin on the 10-day disabled list with a right big toe strain.
Segedin was just called up on Monday, but has been shuttled off to the disabled list just two days into his stay in the bigs. There is no current timetable for his return. This counts as a depth blow for the Dodgers, as Segedin was expected to receive his fair share of starts against southpaws.
Apr 19
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed 2B Logan Forsythe on the 10-day disabled list with a right big toe fracture.
Forsythe was hit on the toe by a pitch during Tuesday's game against the Rockies. He was initially diagnosed with a toe contusion, but upon further examination it has been determined that he sustained a fracture. He is expected to miss around two weeks. With his sidelining, Chase Utley figures to see an increase in at-bats, with manager Dave Roberts saying that he will receive the bulk of those against right-handed starters.
Apr 19
2
Chase Utley
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
LF
1
Andre Ethier
10-Day DL
Andre Ethier (back) has not yet been cleared for baseball activities.
Ethier was placed on the disabled list with back soreness this past weekend. Manager Dave Roberts said that he continues to experience "normal soreness." Roberts also said that the veteran outfielder is "a ways out" from returning. Once he is cleared to take part in baseball activities, a more concrete timetable figures to be established.
Apr 5
2
Andrew Toles
3
Franklin Gutierrez
10-Day DL
Franklin Gutierrez (hamstring) won't be activated from the disabled list until next week.
The hope had been that he would be ready to return this weekend against the Phillies, but Gutierrez is only at about 80 percent with his running to this point. He'll return to a platoon role versus lefties when he's ready.
Apr 24
4
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed OF Joc Pederson on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain.
Pederson hurt himself during Sunday's game in Arizona while lunging for first base in an attempt to beat out a grounder. It's unclear at this point how long he's expected to be sidelined. Enrique Hernandez is in center field Monday and will see more starts there with Pederson out, but the Dodgers figure to mix and match with a few players.
Apr 24
2
Enrique Hernandez
3
Brett Eibner
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
10-Day DL
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it’s possible Rich Hill (blister) could pitch out of the bullpen when he returns from the disabled list.
Hill threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Saturday and will likely begin a rehab assignment sometime next week. The left-hander has struggled with blister issues on and off for the better part of two seasons and using him out of the bullpen might be the best way to preserve his long-term health. If Hill does move to the pen full-time, it could open up a spot for Julio Urias in the starting rotation.
Apr 22
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Hyun-Jin Ryu
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Scott Kazmir
10-Day DL
Scott Kazmir (hip) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Saturday.
He was observed by manager Dave Roberts and pitching coach Rick Honeycutt. This comes just two days after Kazmir had a pen session cut short due to renewed hip tightness. It appears he got through Saturday's session without issue but Kazmir still isn't close to returning to the Dodgers' rotation.
Apr 22
7
Brock Stewart
10-Day DL
Brock Stewart (shoulder) has been playing catching from around 75 feet out this week.
Stewart was shut down with right shoulder tendinitis in mid-March. The 25-year-old right-hander still has a fair bit of work ahead of him before he regains full health. There is no current timetable for his recovery.
Apr 5
8
Alex Wood
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Sergio Romo
3
Pedro Baez
4
Grant Dayton
10-Day DL
Grant Dayton (intercostal) will return from the disabled list as soon as he’s eligible next Friday.
Dayton completed a bullpen session on Saturday and is expected to head out on a short rehab assignment next week while the Dodgers play a four-game set in San Francisco. The left-hander has pitched to a perfect 0.00 ERA in seven relief outings this year.
Apr 22
5
Luis Avilan
6
Chris Hatcher
7
Ross Stripling
8
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.
Mar 20
9
Josh Ravin
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Josh Ravin on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain.
Ravin will miss most, if not all, of April with the injury.
Apr 2
10
Josh Fields
11
Adam Liberatore
Roundtable: Up Comes Urias
Apr 25
In this edition of the Fantasy Roundtable, the Rotoworld Baseball crew celebrates the return of young Dodgers starter Julio Urias.
»
Dodgers calling up 1B/OF prospect Bellinger
»
Pedroia (knee, ankle) aiming to return Wed.
»
Kyle Seager says his sore hip now feels fine
»
Souza (elbow) in Tuesday's lineup vs. O's
»
D'Arnaud (wrist) back in Mets' lineup Tuesday
»
Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) returns to lineup
»
Springer (hamstring) not in lineup Tuesday
»
Marlins 'moving forward' with Jeb/Jeter group
»
Yankees @ Red Sox postponed on Tuesday
»
M's activate Jean Segura (hamstring) from DL
»
Red Sox place Sandoval (knee) on 10-day DL
»
Dozier hits three-run double against Rangers
