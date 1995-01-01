Player Page

Cody Bellinger | First Baseman | #61

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/13/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 213
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (0) / LA
Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports that the Dodgers are calling up top prospect Cody Bellinger.
It's an aggressive promotion for the 21-year-old first baseman and outfielder, who tore up the 2016 Arizona Fall League and was off to a blistering start this season at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bellinger should get regular playing time in Los Angeles with Rob Segedin (toe), Franklin Gutierrez (hamstring), and Joc Pederson (groin) all nursing injuries. The kid carries massive offensive potential. Apr 25 - 4:07 PM
Source: Ken Gurnick on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA176522405151482160.338.419.631
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Rob Segedin
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Chase Utley
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
LF1Andre Ethier
2Andrew Toles
3Franklin Gutierrez
4Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Enrique Hernandez
3Brett Eibner
RF1Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Hyun-Jin Ryu
5Brandon McCarthy
6Scott Kazmir
7Brock Stewart
8Alex Wood
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Sergio Romo
3Pedro Baez
4Grant Dayton
5Luis Avilan
6Chris Hatcher
7Ross Stripling
8Yimi Garcia
9Josh Ravin
10Josh Fields
11Adam Liberatore
 

 