Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Travis d'Arnaud

2 Rene Rivera

3 Kevin Plawecki

4 Tomas Nido

1B 1 Lucas Duda

2 Wilmer Flores

2B 1 Neil Walker Sidelined

Neil Walker went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer Thursday to help the Mets beat the Marlins 11-6. Walker has dismissed any concerns over his back injury, saying he feels better now than he has in years. If that's truly the case, he's a candidate to hit 25 homers this year. He matched his career high with 23 in 113 games before being shut down last season.

SS 1 Asdrubal Cabrera

2 Matt Reynolds

3 Gavin Cecchini

4 Amed Rosario

3B 1 David Wright Sidelined

David Wright (shoulder) has been cleared to DH but doesn't plan on doing so until he's further along in his rehab. Wright has seen two doctors who have both confirmed that he's dealing with a right shoulder impingement. The DH is available for NL teams during spring training but wouldn't do Wright much good during the regular season. Once on a Hall of Fame trajectory, Wright just can't seem to stay healthy. In the likely event of another injury-plagued season, Jose Reyes should spell Wright at third base.

2 Jose Reyes

LF 1 Yoenis Cespedes

CF 1 Curtis Granderson

2 Juan Lagares Sidelined

Mike Puma of the New York Post hears that Juan Lagares is drawing trade interest. The Mets originally hoped to trade Jay Bruce after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, but the market hasn't been kind to them. Lagares is owed $4.5 million in 2017 and $15.5 million from 2018-2019, so shedding his contract could make some room in their budget for a reliever. Lagares is an excellent defender in center field, but he owns an underwhelming .259/.298/.366 career batting line and hasn't made progress against right-handed pitching. Assuming the Mets find a taker for Lagares and keep Bruce around, Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto could split center field duties.

RF 1 Jay Bruce

2 Michael Conforto

3 Brandon Nimmo

4 Wulimer Becerra

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Noah Syndergaard

2 Jacob deGrom Sidelined

Jacob deGrom has declared his elbow pain-free following his recovery from surgery last September to re-position his ulnar nerve. DeGrom's season was cut short lst year by pain in his elbow and forearm. His last start came on September 1. He gave up 16 earned runs in his final three starts while battling the injury. As a result, he finished at 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA over 25 starts. He fanned 143 batters while walking only 36 in 148 innings. He's already throwing off a mound and is expected to participate fully in spring training. The real test will be pitching in games, but things are looking up for him going into 2017.

3 Matt Harvey Sidelined

Matt Harvey (shoulder) said he's completely healthy heading into spring training. "I come down here with a lot of confidence," the right-hander told reporters Monday after arriving in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Harvey needed surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last July, finishing the 2016 season with a rough 4.86 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 92 2/3 innings. He's a high-risk, high-reward fantasy starter for 2017.

4 Steven Matz

5 Zack Wheeler Sidelined

Matt Ehalt of The Record reports that Zack Wheeler (elbow) is expected to begin the season in extended spring training. The Mets entered spring training with an open mind on what they'd get out of Wheeler, but it never seemed terribly likely that he'd break camp in the rotation following essentially two full missed years due to injury. When he felt more soreness in his elbow a couple weeks ago, that pretty much cemented his spot on the disabled list to begin the year. Wheeler has resumed throwing without issues and could still make an impact at some point in 2017, but for now it's expected to be Robert Gsellman as the Mets' fifth starter, with Seth Lugo perhaps next in line.

6 Robert Gsellman

7 Seth Lugo

8 Rafael Montero

9 Chris Flexen

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Jeurys Familia

2 Addison Reed

3 Fernando Salas

4 Jerry Blevins

5 Hansel Robles

6 Josh Smoker

7 Erik Goeddel

8 Josh Edgin

9 Sean Gilmartin

10 Ben Rowen

11 Adam Wilk

12 Tom Gorzelanny