Robert Gsellman | Starting Pitcher | #65

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/18/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 13 (0) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Matt Ehalt of The Record reports that "indications are" that Robert Gsellman will break camp as the Mets' fifth starter.
It's not a surprise after Zack Wheeler dealt with some more elbow soreness this spring. Ehalt says that Wheeler is expected to begin the season in extended spring training following essentially two lost years because of arm issues. Seth Lugo could still potentially change minds and win a rotation spot with a big spring, but it looks like Gsellman is in the driver's seat. The righty posted a 2.42 ERA and 42/15 K/BB ratio over 44 2/3 innings as a rookie in 2016 and holds ample sleeper appeal for 2017. Mar 3 - 10:27 AM
Source: Matt Ehalt on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYM87420044.24212121542002.421.28
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Binghamton(EAST)AA111134066.15723201548002.7141.085
Las Vegas(PCL)AAA9915048.25635311640005.7331.479
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
4Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Erik Goeddel
8Josh Edgin
9Sean Gilmartin
10Ben Rowen
11Adam Wilk
12Tom Gorzelanny
13Jenrry Mejia
 

 