FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) to take live BP
Wheeler (elbow) to stay in extended spring
Gsellman expected to be Mets' No. 5 starter
Adrian Beltre undergoes MRI on ailing calf
Corey Seager (shin) back in action Friday
Keuchel (shoulder) to throw sim game Tuesday
Gattis (shoulder) aiming to catch March 8-10
DeSclafani (elbow) a week away from mound
Lucas Duda (back) returns to Mets' lineup
Miller strikes out six over three scoreless
Report: Arrieta targeting Scherzer-like deal
Kang receives eight-month suspended sentence
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Wulimer Becerra
(OF)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Brad Holt
(S)
Tomas Nido
(C)
Ben Rowen
(R)
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Vic Black
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Addison Reed
(R)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Steven Matz
(S)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Sean Gilmartin
(R)
Jenrry Mejia
(R)
Matt Reynolds
(SS)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Gavin Cecchini
(SS)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Marcos Molina
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Tom Gorzelanny
(R)
Rafael Montero
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Adam Wilk
(R)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Amed Rosario
(SS)
David Wright
(3B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Robert Gsellman | Starting Pitcher | #65
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 7/18/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 13 (0) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Ehalt of The Record reports that "indications are" that Robert Gsellman will break camp as the Mets' fifth starter.
It's not a surprise after Zack Wheeler dealt with some more elbow soreness this spring. Ehalt says that Wheeler is expected to begin the season in extended spring training following essentially two lost years because of arm issues. Seth Lugo could still potentially change minds and win a rotation spot with a big spring, but it looks like Gsellman is in the driver's seat. The righty posted a 2.42 ERA and 42/15 K/BB ratio over 44 2/3 innings as a rookie in 2016 and holds ample sleeper appeal for 2017.
Mar 3 - 10:27 AM
Source:
Matt Ehalt on Twitter
Robert Gsellman looked good in his spring debut, throwing two scoreless innings against the Marlins.
Seth Lugo is off to a fast start, putting some pressure on Gsellman in the competition for a rotation spot. Gsellman is the favorite, even though those two pitched similarly well in their 2016 auditions. It doesn't seem like Zack Wheeler is going to have enough time to overtake the competition after his early setback.
Mar 2 - 5:04 PM
Robert Gsellman will make his first Grapefruit League start on Thursday.
He'll be followed by the Mets' big four of Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, and Steven Matz. The Mets are understandably being cautious with Zack Wheeler after missing back-to-back seasons, so Gsellman would seem to have the advantage to begin the year as the fifth starter. The 23-year-old posted a 2.42 ERA and 42/15 K/BB ratio over 44 2/3 innings as a rookie in 2016 and should be gaining ground as a sleeper in fantasy leagues.
Feb 28 - 9:12 AM
Source:
Matt Ehalt on Twitter
Robert Gsellman (shoulder) won't be cleared to swing a bat for about two weeks.
Gsellman was unable to swing a bat last season and eventually required surgery in October to repair a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. The Mets are easing him into hitting again, but he should be fine for the start of the season. He's competing with Zack Wheeler and Seth Lugo for the final spot in the Mets' rotation.
Feb 15 - 9:23 AM
Source:
Marc Carig on Twitter
Gsellman expected to be Mets' No. 5 starter
Mar 3 - 10:27 AM
Robert Gsellman succeeds in spring debut
Mar 2 - 5:04 PM
Gsellman to make spring debut Thursday
Feb 28 - 9:12 AM
Gsellman (shoulder) not cleared to swing bat
Feb 15 - 9:23 AM
More Robert Gsellman Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYM
8
7
4
2
0
0
44.2
42
12
12
15
42
0
0
2.42
1.28
Robert Gsellman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Robert Gsellman's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Robert Gsellman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Robert Gsellman's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Binghamton(EAST)
AA
11
11
3
4
0
66.1
57
23
20
15
48
0
0
2.714
1.085
Las Vegas(PCL)
AAA
9
9
1
5
0
48.2
56
35
31
16
40
0
0
5.733
1.479
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
4
Tomas Nido
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
Sidelined
Neil Walker went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer Thursday to help the Mets beat the Marlins 11-6.
Walker has dismissed any concerns over his back injury, saying he feels better now than he has in years. If that's truly the case, he's a candidate to hit 25 homers this year. He matched his career high with 23 in 113 games before being shut down last season.
Mar 2
2
T.J. Rivera
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Matt Reynolds
3
Gavin Cecchini
4
Amed Rosario
3B
1
David Wright
Sidelined
David Wright (shoulder) has been cleared to DH but doesn't plan on doing so until he's further along in his rehab.
Wright has seen two doctors who have both confirmed that he's dealing with a right shoulder impingement. The DH is available for NL teams during spring training but wouldn't do Wright much good during the regular season. Once on a Hall of Fame trajectory, Wright just can't seem to stay healthy. In the likely event of another injury-plagued season, Jose Reyes should spell Wright at third base.
Mar 2
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
Sidelined
Mike Puma of the New York Post hears that Juan Lagares is drawing trade interest.
The Mets originally hoped to trade Jay Bruce after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, but the market hasn't been kind to them. Lagares is owed $4.5 million in 2017 and $15.5 million from 2018-2019, so shedding his contract could make some room in their budget for a reliever. Lagares is an excellent defender in center field, but he owns an underwhelming .259/.298/.366 career batting line and hasn't made progress against right-handed pitching. Assuming the Mets find a taker for Lagares and keep Bruce around, Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto could split center field duties.
Feb 2
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
4
Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
Sidelined
Jacob deGrom has declared his elbow pain-free following his recovery from surgery last September to re-position his ulnar nerve.
DeGrom's season was cut short lst year by pain in his elbow and forearm. His last start came on September 1. He gave up 16 earned runs in his final three starts while battling the injury. As a result, he finished at 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA over 25 starts. He fanned 143 batters while walking only 36 in 148 innings. He's already throwing off a mound and is expected to participate fully in spring training. The real test will be pitching in games, but things are looking up for him going into 2017.
Feb 5
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Matt Harvey (shoulder) said he's completely healthy heading into spring training.
"I come down here with a lot of confidence," the right-hander told reporters Monday after arriving in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Harvey needed surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last July, finishing the 2016 season with a rough 4.86 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 92 2/3 innings. He's a high-risk, high-reward fantasy starter for 2017.
Feb 13
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
Sidelined
Matt Ehalt of The Record reports that Zack Wheeler (elbow) is expected to begin the season in extended spring training.
The Mets entered spring training with an open mind on what they'd get out of Wheeler, but it never seemed terribly likely that he'd break camp in the rotation following essentially two full missed years due to injury. When he felt more soreness in his elbow a couple weeks ago, that pretty much cemented his spot on the disabled list to begin the year. Wheeler has resumed throwing without issues and could still make an impact at some point in 2017, but for now it's expected to be Robert Gsellman as the Mets' fifth starter, with Seth Lugo perhaps next in line.
Mar 3
6
Robert Gsellman
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Hansel Robles
6
Josh Smoker
7
Erik Goeddel
8
Josh Edgin
9
Sean Gilmartin
10
Ben Rowen
11
Adam Wilk
12
Tom Gorzelanny
13
Jenrry Mejia
Suspended
Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)."
"It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.
Feb 14
