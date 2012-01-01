Player Page

Edwin Diaz | Relief Pitcher | #39

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/22/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 165
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (0) / SEA
Edwin Diaz struck out two in a perfect inning of work Thursday, earning his first save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Astros.
Diaz dispatched of Brian McCann, Josh Reddick and Nori Aoki with little trouble, fanning both Reddick and Aoki to end the affair. The electric 23-year-old is off to a good start after saving 18 games as a rookie in 2016, striking out four in three scoreless innings of work. He's one of the few relievers we expect to reach triple digits in the strikeout department given a regular workload this year. Apr 7 - 12:58 AM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final01.0001.00.0000000200000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SEA1000002.01001200.001.00
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 6@ HOU100011.00000200.00.00
Apr 5@ HOU100002.01001200.001.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jackson(SOU)AA16633140.2321310754002.213.959
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
1B1Danny Valencia
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Jarrod Dyson
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Robert Whalen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Nick Vincent
4Evan Scribner
5Marc Rzepczynski
6Daniel Altavilla
7Casey Fien
8Tony Zych
9Shae Simmons
10Dillon Overton
11James Pazos
12Chase De Jong
 

 