Edwin Diaz | Relief Pitcher | #39 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (23) / 3/22/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 165 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (0) / SEA Share: Tweet

Edwin Diaz struck out two in a perfect inning of work Thursday, earning his first save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Astros. Diaz dispatched of Brian McCann, Josh Reddick and Nori Aoki with little trouble, fanning both Reddick and Aoki to end the affair. The electric 23-year-old is off to a good start after saving 18 games as a rookie in 2016, striking out four in three scoreless innings of work. He's one of the few relievers we expect to reach triple digits in the strikeout department given a regular workload this year.

Edwin Diaz entered a tie game in the ninth inning and went on to pitch two scoreless frames as the Mariners lost to the Astros in extra innings on Wednesday. The game was deadlocked at 2-2 when the Mariners brought in their relief ace in his usual ninth-inning role. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two. It was his first appearance of the season. Today's extended outing likely means he will be unavailable for Thursday's series finale. If a save opportunity presents itself in that game Daniel Altavilla will likely get the call.

Edwin Diaz struck out one batter in a hitless third inning Sunday in the Mariners' Cactus League game against the Dodgers. Diaz whiffed Brett Eibner and induced groundouts from Charlie Culberson and Logan Forsythe in the quick, efficient afternoon appearance in Arizona. Seattle's young fireballing closer has now worked two scoreless innings in Cactus League play. He racked up 88 strikeouts over his first 51 2/3 major league frames in 2016.