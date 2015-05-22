Norge Ruiz | Starting Pitcher

MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez reports that the Cuban defector will receive a $2 million signing bonus. Ranked by MLB.com as the No. 3 international prospect, Ruiz works in the low-90s and is a groundball pitcher who will turn 23 in March. The right-hander is viewed as nearly big league-ready and should push to be part of the A's rotation at some point next season.

MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez reports that Cuban right-hander Norge has defected from his native country and is seeking a Major League contract.

Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan is hearing that the Dodgers are the "early favorites" to sign the right-hander. Passan also notes that "many believe (Ruiz is) the best pitcher in Cuba" and that he's a "short right-hander but will get significant bank." Ruiz turned 21 just over a month ago.