Player Page

Weather | Roster

Norge Ruiz | Starting Pitcher

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/15/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Athletics signed RHP Norge Ruiz to a minor league contract.
MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez reports that the Cuban defector will receive a $2 million signing bonus. Ranked by MLB.com as the No. 3 international prospect, Ruiz works in the low-90s and is a groundball pitcher who will turn 23 in March. The right-hander is viewed as nearly big league-ready and should push to be part of the A's rotation at some point next season. Dec 23 - 12:46 PM
Source: Jesse Sanchez on Twitter
More Norge Ruiz Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Bruce Maxwell
2Josh Phegley
1B1Yonder Alonso
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Joe Wendle
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3Franklin Barreto
4Yairo Munoz
3B1Ryon Healy
2Renato Nunez
3Jermaine Curtis
LF1Khris Davis
2Mark Canha
3Jaycob Brugman
4Jaff Decker
CF1Brett Eibner
2Jake Smolinski
RF1Matt Joyce
2Matt Olson
3Andrew Lambo
DH1Stephen Vogt
2Max Muncy
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Andrew Triggs
5Daniel Mengden
6Raul Alcantara
7Jharel Cotton
8Chris Bassitt
9Paul Blackburn
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ryan Madson
2Sean Doolittle
3John Axford
4Liam Hendriks
5Ryan Dull
6Zach Neal
7Daniel Coulombe
8Dillon Overton
9Bobby Wahl
10Tyler Sturdevant
11Simon Castro
 

 