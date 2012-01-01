Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ariel Miranda | Starting Pitcher | #37

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/10/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 190
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Drafted: 2015 / UDFA / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ariel Miranda threw the first complete game of his career in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Rays, allowing just one run on four hits over nine innings.
Miranda struck out nine and walked just one in the brilliant showing. The only run to score on his watch came when Jesus Sucre hit an RBI ground out in the eighth inning. Miranda needed a relatively economical 105 pitches to finish up the beauty. He has been locking in of late, having dropped his ERA from 5.20 to 3.74 over his last four starts. The 28-year-old southpaw will try to stay on this nice roll when he plays host to the Blue Jays in his next scheduled outing. Jun 4 - 7:43 PM
More Ariel Miranda Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final19.01001.00.5561141900110
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SEA1111520058.15127272352004.171.27
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 4TB111009.041119101.00.56
May 30@ COL111005.032241003.601.40
May 25@ WAS111005.032234003.601.20
May 19CWS110007.041129001.29.86
May 14@ TOR110005.031138001.801.20
May 9@ PHI110003.1688310021.602.70
May 4LAA111007.072215002.571.14
Apr 28@ CLE111005.121127001.69.75
Apr 22@ OAK110103.0744030012.002.33
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
1B1Danny Valencia
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Guillermo Heredia
2Taylor Motter
CF1Jarrod Dyson
2Boog Powell
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Christian Bergman
8Sam Gaviglio
9Ryan Weber
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Nick Vincent
4Evan Scribner
5Marc Rzepczynski
6James Pazos
7Tony Zych
8Daniel Altavilla
9Evan Marshall
10Shae Simmons
11Casey Lawrence
12Ryne Harper
 

 