[X]
</>
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Hoffman fans nine over seven strong innings
Ariel Miranda fans nine in complete game gem
Zimmerman hits three-run go-ahead homer
Merrifield extends hitting streak to 19 games
George Springer launches pair of solo homers
Freddy Galvis homers twice to lead Phillies
Upton walks it off for DET on three-run shot
Eric Thames blasts 15th homer as Brewers win
Benintendi homers twice, tallies eighth steal
Inciarte goes 5-for-5 with 5 RBI versus Reds
Cozart homers twice and triples in loss Sun.
McCutchen slugs 3-run HR, Bucs rout Mets
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Christian Bergman
(S)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
Boog Powell
(OF)
Tyler Smith
(2B)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Evan Marshall
(R)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Zach Miner
(R)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Danny Valencia
(1B)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Sam Gaviglio
(S)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Tyler Cloyd
(R)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Taylor Motter
(SS)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Ryan Weber
(S)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Tony Zych
(R)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ariel Miranda | Starting Pitcher | #37
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 1/10/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Drafted:
2015 / UDFA / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $540,500, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ariel Miranda threw the first complete game of his career in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Rays, allowing just one run on four hits over nine innings.
Miranda struck out nine and walked just one in the brilliant showing. The only run to score on his watch came when Jesus Sucre hit an RBI ground out in the eighth inning. Miranda needed a relatively economical 105 pitches to finish up the beauty. He has been locking in of late, having dropped his ERA from 5.20 to 3.74 over his last four starts. The 28-year-old southpaw will try to stay on this nice roll when he plays host to the Blue Jays in his next scheduled outing.
Jun 4 - 7:43 PM
Ariel Miranda allowed two runs over five innings Thursday in notching a win over the Nationals.
Miranda got the win even though Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez allowed as many runs in a slightly longer outing (two in 5 1/3 innings). The Mariners were trailing 2-0 when Miranda finished up, but they scored three runs in the top of the sixth and held on from there. Miranda has allowed four runs over 17 innings in his last three starts, lowering his ERA from 5.20 to 4.22.
May 25 - 4:01 PM
Thursday's game between the Mariners and Nationals will start at 12:05 EST rather than 4:05 EST due to weather concerns.
The game has been moved up in the hopes of getting it in before the rain falls. Ariel Miranda will oppose Gio Gonzalez in the contest, assuming the weather deities do not have other plans.
May 24 - 4:56 PM
Source:
Dan Kolko on Twitter
Ariel Miranda pitched seven innings and allowed one run Friday against the White Sox.
Miranda struck out nine in the no-decision. He's been inconsistent as Seattle's fifth starter, but this makes three times in four starts this month that he's pitched well. He's not mixed-league material, but he's been an asset for the Mariners.
May 20 - 2:30 AM
Ariel Miranda fans nine in complete game gem
Jun 4 - 7:43 PM
Ariel Miranda gets victory over Nationals
May 25 - 4:01 PM
SEA/WASH game moved up on Thursday
May 24 - 4:56 PM
Ariel Miranda goes seven strong
May 20 - 2:30 AM
More Ariel Miranda Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trout
LAA
(3684)
2
B. Harper
WAS
(2961)
3
A. Pujols
LAA
(2431)
4
D. Dahl
COL
(2247)
5
C. Maybin
LAA
(2186)
6
S. Matz
NYM
(2110)
7
A. Wood
LA
(2098)
8
J. Turner
LA
(2071)
9
G. Polanco
PIT
(2040)
10
N. Cruz
SEA
(2037)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
9.0
1
0
0
1.00
.556
1
1
4
1
9
0
0
1
1
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SEA
11
11
5
2
0
0
58.1
51
27
27
23
52
0
0
4.17
1.27
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 4
TB
1
1
1
0
0
9.0
4
1
1
1
9
1
0
1.00
.56
May 30
@ COL
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
3
2
2
4
1
0
0
3.60
1.40
May 25
@ WAS
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
3
2
2
3
4
0
0
3.60
1.20
May 19
CWS
1
1
0
0
0
7.0
4
1
1
2
9
0
0
1.29
.86
May 14
@ TOR
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
3
1
1
3
8
0
0
1.80
1.20
May 9
@ PHI
1
1
0
0
0
3.1
6
8
8
3
1
0
0
21.60
2.70
May 4
LAA
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
7
2
2
1
5
0
0
2.57
1.14
Apr 28
@ CLE
1
1
1
0
0
5.1
2
1
1
2
7
0
0
1.69
.75
Apr 22
@ OAK
1
1
0
1
0
3.0
7
4
4
0
3
0
0
12.00
2.33
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
1B
1
Danny Valencia
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
10-Day DL
Jean Segura (ankle) was already reporting major improvement in his high right ankle sprain and he said Saturday he feels he'll be back before the end of the month.
General manager Jerry Dipoto recently indicated Segura could miss up to two months due to the injury, so err on the side of caution. Players generally are overly optimistic and misjudge their likely recovery time. Taylor Motter will continue to see more at-bats while Segura is on the shelf.
Jun 3
2
Shawn O'Malley
60-Day DL
Shawn O'Malley underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery on Wednesday.
O'Malley has been on the disabled list all season following a late-March appendectomy, and he developed a shoulder problem while rehabbing. This surgery will put him out for at least another two months.
May 9
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Guillermo Heredia
2
Taylor Motter
CF
1
Jarrod Dyson
2
Boog Powell
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
10-Day DL
Mitch Haniger (oblique) is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old outfielder has been sidelined since April 26 due to a Grade 2 oblique strain, but is finally nearing a return. He was lighting the world on fire prior to the injury, slashing .338/.442/.600 with four homers, 16 RBI, two steals and 20 runs scored in his first 21 games.
Jun 4
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
10-Day DL
Felix Hernanez (shoulder) is scheduled to make a minor league rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
Hernandez felt great after his simulated game on Friday and is ready to take the next step in his recovery. He has been sidelined since April 26 due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder. Prior to landing on the disabled list, he posted a 4.73 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 22/3 K/BB ratio through 26 2/3 innings.
Jun 2
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
10-Day DL
Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) threw two simulated innings Saturday as he continues to recover from a sore shoulder.
Iwakuka called the outing a "step in the right direction," and said he feels like he is making progress while no longer feeling discomfort in his shoulder. Manager Scott Servais indicated Iwakuma is likely to need one more sim game before being green-lighted for a minor-league rehab assignment, likely requiring at least two starts. If that timetable holds up he might be able to return by late June.
Jun 3
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
60-Day DL
Drew Smyly (elbow) is still limited to playing catch.
Felix Hernandez (shoulder) and Hisashi Iwauma (shoulder) are in the same boat. Per MLB.com's Greg Johns, all three could be "a month of more" away from returning. No rotation has dealt with more injuries in the early going than Seattle. Unfortunately for the Mariners, reinforcements won't be coming anytime soon.
May 18
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Christian Bergman
8
Sam Gaviglio
9
Ryan Weber
10-Day DL
Mariners placed RHP Ryan Weber on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right biceps.
Weber suffered the injury during Saturday's start in Toronto. It's unclear at this point how long he'll be sidelined.
May 14
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
3
Nick Vincent
4
Evan Scribner
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Evan Scribner from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Casey Lawrence, who was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. Scribner remains out indefinitely with a flexor bundle strain in his right elbow.
May 11
5
Marc Rzepczynski
6
James Pazos
7
Tony Zych
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
Evan Marshall
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Evan Marshall from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Marshall can now be ruled out through early July with a severe hamstring strain. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Sam Gaviglio.
May 10
10
Shae Simmons
60-Day DL
Shae Simmons (elbow) is close to beginning a rehab assignment.
Simmons has been throwing bullpens in Arizona for some time now and is closing in on a minor league assignment. The right-hander has been dealing with a sprained elbow since spring training. He's eligible to return next month.
May 18
11
Casey Lawrence
12
Ryne Harper
Spam For Pham
Jun 4
Brad Johnson covers his MLB waiver wire targets for Monday, June 5.
