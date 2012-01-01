Ariel Miranda | Starting Pitcher | #37 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (28) / 1/10/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 190 Bats / Throws: Left / Left Drafted: 2015 / UDFA / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $540,500, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Ariel Miranda threw the first complete game of his career in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Rays, allowing just one run on four hits over nine innings. Miranda struck out nine and walked just one in the brilliant showing. The only run to score on his watch came when Jesus Sucre hit an RBI ground out in the eighth inning. Miranda needed a relatively economical 105 pitches to finish up the beauty. He has been locking in of late, having dropped his ERA from 5.20 to 3.74 over his last four starts. The 28-year-old southpaw will try to stay on this nice roll when he plays host to the Blue Jays in his next scheduled outing.

Ariel Miranda allowed two runs over five innings Thursday in notching a win over the Nationals. Miranda got the win even though Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez allowed as many runs in a slightly longer outing (two in 5 1/3 innings). The Mariners were trailing 2-0 when Miranda finished up, but they scored three runs in the top of the sixth and held on from there. Miranda has allowed four runs over 17 innings in his last three starts, lowering his ERA from 5.20 to 4.22.

Thursday's game between the Mariners and Nationals will start at 12:05 EST rather than 4:05 EST due to weather concerns. The game has been moved up in the hopes of getting it in before the rain falls. Ariel Miranda will oppose Gio Gonzalez in the contest, assuming the weather deities do not have other plans. Source: Dan Kolko on Twitter