Eric Skoglund | Starting Pitcher | #53

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/26/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'7" / 200
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: UCF
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (0) / KC
Eric Skoglund had an impressive major league debut Tuesday, spinning 6 1/3 shutout innings while yielding just two hits in a 1-0 victory over the Tigers.
A Victor Martinez single in the first inning and a Dixon Machado single in the sixth were the only two base knocks the tall left-hander allowed on the night. He issued just one walk while recording five strikeouts. Skoglund’s fastball sat in the low-90s but reached the mid-90s a few times. The southpaw is generally viewed as more of a back-end starter type, but he’s a solid prospect and looks like he might be able to help out in deeper leagues. He gets the Astros at home and the Padres on the road next week. May 30 - 11:34 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.0100.00.5000021500100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 30DET111006.12001500.00.47
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Northwest Arkansas(TEX)AA110003.151131002.7002.400
Omaha(PCL)AAA8823043.24427221040104.5341.237
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
1B1Eric Hosmer
2B1Whit Merrifield
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
RF1Jorge Soler
2Jorge Bonifacio
DH1Brandon Moss
2Cheslor Cuthbert
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Ian Kennedy
3Jason Vargas
4Jason Hammel
5Nate Karns
6Eric Skoglund
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Travis Wood
4Chris Young
5Mike Minor
6Kevin McCarthy
7Peter Moylan
8Scott Alexander
9Matt Strahm
10Seth Maness
11Brian Flynn
 

 