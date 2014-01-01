Eric Skoglund | Starting Pitcher | #53 Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (24) / 10/26/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'7" / 200 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: UCF Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (0) / KC Share: Tweet

Eric Skoglund had an impressive major league debut Tuesday, spinning 6 1/3 shutout innings while yielding just two hits in a 1-0 victory over the Tigers. A Victor Martinez single in the first inning and a Dixon Machado single in the sixth were the only two base knocks the tall left-hander allowed on the night. He issued just one walk while recording five strikeouts. Skoglund’s fastball sat in the low-90s but reached the mid-90s a few times. The southpaw is generally viewed as more of a back-end starter type, but he’s a solid prospect and looks like he might be able to help out in deeper leagues. He gets the Astros at home and the Padres on the road next week.

Royals purchased the contract of LHP Eric Skoglund from Triple-A Omaha. He'll make his major league debut Tuesday against the Tigers. Skoglund, a 6-foot-7 southpaw, has compiled a 4.53 ERA and 40/10 K/BB ratio in 43 2/3 innings over eight starts in Triple-A this year. The 24-year-old profiles as a back-end starter, but he should get a chance to keep a rotation spot with Danny Duffy (oblique) sidelined. He's worth a try in AL-only formats.

Royals pitching prospect Eric Skoglund will make his major league debut on Tuesday against the Tigers. A third-round pick in the 2014 Draft, Skoglund has posted a 4.53 ERA but a 40/10 K/BB ratio over 43 2/3 innings this season at Triple-A Omaha. The 6-foot-7 left-hander was ranked by MLB.com as the Royals' No. 3 prospect coming into the season. With Danny Duffy (oblique) sidelined for a while, Skoglund has a shot to stick around if he pitches well. Source: Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter