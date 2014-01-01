Eric Skoglund | Starting Pitcher | #53

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 9
May 30
MLB Live Chat
May 30
Using Vegas to Select Pitchers
May 30
Daily Dose: Trout Hooked
May 30
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 29
Top 10 Prospects: May 29
May 29
Daily Dose: Trouble for Trout
May 29
Yonder, Smoak and Joseph
May 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals’ Skoglund superb in MLB debut
Kyle Seager homers, knocks in four in victory
Nelson Cruz (calf) likely available Wednesday
Gardner, Holliday each homer twice for Yanks
Vince Velasquez says flexor strain is 'mild'
Robbie Ray spins first career shutout vs. PIT
Trevor Bauer whiffs career-high 14 batters
Bradley Zimmer homers, drives in four Tues.
Rays' Andriese diagnosed with a groin strain
Maybin out Tuesday night due to pain in side
Miguel Sano scratched Tuesday due to illness
Orlando Calixte at leadoff for SF on Tuesday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 30
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Larry Fitz: Chad Williams hands like Boldin's
Seferian-Jenkins has been sober since Jan. 21
New Rams coach gives Goff tepid endorsement
Carr says he won't talk extension after camp
Cleveland locks LB Kirksey up through 2021
McCown 'far and away' best QB during OTAs
Hunter Henry expected to be 'main tight end'
Todd Gurley to see fewer targets in 2017?
49ers working out free agent S Jairus Byrd
Cowboys CB Nolan Carroll arrested for DUI
'Nothing imminent' with Kaepernick, Seahawks
60 catches 'not a stretch' for C.J. Prosise
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: Warriors Finals Preview
May 30
Mailbag: LeBron's Proper Place
May 29
Stats: Cavs Finals Preview
May 28
Dose: Finals Facts and Stats
May 28
Risers & Fallers: PF Edition
May 27
Dose: Week in Review
May 27
Dose: LeBron, Cavs crush BOS
May 26
Dose: ECF Game 5 Preview
May 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Emeka Okafor attempting an NBA comeback?
Report: Gallinari will decline player option
Dewayne Dedmon will decline player option
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Penguins win the first one
May 30
Rotoworld's Stanley Cup Picks
May 27
Pod: Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Penguins Going Back to SCF
May 26
Game 7 Preview
May 25
Craig Anderson Strikes Back
May 24
Dose: Music City Miracle Two
May 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Bruins sign prospect Anders Bjork to ELC
Derick Brassard (shoulder) out 4-5 months
Brandon Dubinsky undergoes wrist surgery
Colton Sissons continues playoff production
Jake Guentzel scores GWG late in GM 1 of SCF
G Matt Murray solid for Penguins in victory
G Pekka Rinne makes only seven saves in loss
Mike Fisher returns to Preds; draws 2 assists
Two goals for Nick Bonino in Pens' odd win
Colin Wilson will miss Game 1 with an injury
Patric Hornqvist will play in Game 1 of SCF
Mike Fisher should be able to play in Game 1
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
Coke 600 Stats
May 26
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 25
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ryan Reed: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Sadler: Charlotte DNF, but retains NXS lead
Allgaier: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
William Byron: Hisense 4K TV 300 results
Brennan Poole: Hisense 4K TV 300 results
Top-10 in Hisense 4K TV 300 for Custer
Dakoda Armstrong: Hisense 4K TV 300 results
Dale Earnhardt Jr. earns second top-10 of ‘17
Ryan Newman rebounds to 9th at Charlotte
Kevin Harvick finishes 8th at Charlotte
Kurt Busch gets 4th top-10 in past 6 races
Denny Hamlin finishes 5th at Charlotte
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
Expert Picks: the Memorial
May 30
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Reed rounding into form ahead of the Memorial
Only Barseback record might hold back Noren
McGirt gears up for Memorial title defense
O'Hair season-best T2; second straight top 5
Rahm closes in 66; T2 in Colonial CC debut
Kisner fires 66 to win DEAN & DELUCA by one
Defender Spieth finishes T2 w/ bogey-free 65
Magnificent Noren wins BMW PGA Championship
Danny Lee two shy at DDI with third-round 69
Casey two back at Colonial CC after 68 in R3
Simpson heads to DDI finale with 2-shot lead
Defender Spieth 68 in R3 with fill-in caddie
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Littrell nets five-year contract extension
Middle Tennessee LB coach Bibee steps down
Four-star LB Jack Lamb whittles list to five
Kansas extends AD Zenger through 2022
Houston nabs ASU grad transfer WR Jefferson
Alleged victim of Vols WR Smith seeks $875k
Brown qualifies for 100-meter dash title race
Zaire picks UF, waiting on SEC rule change?
Texas DT Jordan Elliott moving on to Missouri
FSU nets pledge from four-star LB Gainer
Morgan MJ charge changed to misdemeanor
LSU staff set to discuss Arden Key's future
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United boot up fax machine to keep DDG again
Snodgrass linked with PL newcomers
Costa: I would only leave for Atletico
Liverpool signs Chelsea striker Solanke
Mahrez request catalyst for LCFC exodus
Bournemouth sign long-term target Begovic
Yaya Toure could be handed a City lifeline
Clyne withdrawal hands Trippier his chance
M'baye Niang chooses not to stay at Watford
Newcastle plotting swoop for Leicester winger
Man City leave Joe Hart hanging
Grosicki attracts interest from PL new boys
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Al Alburquerque
(R)
Danny Duffy
(S)
Eric Hosmer
(1B)
Brandon Moss
(DH)
Jorge Soler
(OF)
Scott Alexander
(R)
Alcides Escobar
(SS)
Nate Karns
(S)
Mike Moustakas
(3B)
Joakim Soria
(R)
Clint Barmes
(SS)
Brian Flynn
(R)
Ian Kennedy
(S)
Peter Moylan
(R)
Matt Strahm
(R)
Joe Beimel
(R)
Alex Gordon
(OF)
Seth Maness
(R)
Lester Oliveros
(R)
Jason Vargas
(S)
Jorge Bonifacio
(OF)
Jason Hammel
(S)
Kevin McCarthy
(R)
Salvador Perez
(C)
Cory Wade
(R)
Drew Butera
(C)
Ramon Hernandez
(C)
Whit Merrifield
(2B)
Alex Rios
(OF)
Chien-Ming Wang
(R)
Lorenzo Cain
(OF)
Kelvin Herrera
(R)
Mike Minor
(R)
George Sherrill
(R)
Travis Wood
(R)
Cheslor Cuthbert
(3B)
Luke Hochevar
(R)
Raul Mondesi
(2B)
Eric Skoglund
(S)
Chris Young
(R)
Hunter Dozier
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Eric Skoglund | Starting Pitcher | #53
Team:
Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 10/26/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'7" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
UCF
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 3 (0) / KC
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eric Skoglund had an impressive major league debut Tuesday, spinning 6 1/3 shutout innings while yielding just two hits in a 1-0 victory over the Tigers.
A Victor Martinez single in the first inning and a Dixon Machado single in the sixth were the only two base knocks the tall left-hander allowed on the night. He issued just one walk while recording five strikeouts. Skoglund’s fastball sat in the low-90s but reached the mid-90s a few times. The southpaw is generally viewed as more of a back-end starter type, but he’s a solid prospect and looks like he might be able to help out in deeper leagues. He gets the Astros at home and the Padres on the road next week.
May 30 - 11:34 PM
Royals purchased the contract of LHP Eric Skoglund from Triple-A Omaha.
He'll make his major league debut Tuesday against the Tigers. Skoglund, a 6-foot-7 southpaw, has compiled a 4.53 ERA and 40/10 K/BB ratio in 43 2/3 innings over eight starts in Triple-A this year. The 24-year-old profiles as a back-end starter, but he should get a chance to keep a rotation spot with Danny Duffy (oblique) sidelined. He's worth a try in AL-only formats.
May 30 - 1:03 PM
Royals pitching prospect Eric Skoglund will make his major league debut on Tuesday against the Tigers.
A third-round pick in the 2014 Draft, Skoglund has posted a 4.53 ERA but a 40/10 K/BB ratio over 43 2/3 innings this season at Triple-A Omaha. The 6-foot-7 left-hander was ranked by MLB.com as the Royals' No. 3 prospect coming into the season. With Danny Duffy (oblique) sidelined for a while, Skoglund has a shot to stick around if he pitches well.
May 29 - 4:17 PM
Source:
Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter
Royals LHP prospect Eric Skoglund pitched five shutout innings for Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
Skoglund allowed just three hits in those five innings, while walking no one and striking out four. A third-round pick in 2014, Skoglund is able to get downhill with his 6-foot-7 frame, and it helps his above-average fastball and change play up because of how late the hitter picks both up. If either his slider or curveball can be an average pitch, he has a chance to pitch in the back of a rotation, and it might start in 2017 with the Royals this year with more starts like this.
Apr 13 - 2:23 PM
Royals’ Skoglund superb in MLB debut
May 30 - 11:34 PM
Royals call up Skoglund from Triple-A
May 30 - 1:03 PM
Eric Skoglund to make MLB debut on Tuesday
May 29 - 4:17 PM
Skoglund impressed in Triple-A Debut
Apr 13 - 2:23 PM
More Eric Skoglund Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trout
LAA
(3018)
2
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2682)
3
A. Beltre
TEX
(2427)
4
J. Happ
TOR
(2314)
5
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2267)
6
R. Braun
MLW
(2202)
7
B. Harper
WAS
(2145)
8
D. Lamet
SD
(2076)
9
A. McCutchen
PIT
(2074)
10
T. Ross
TEX
(2037)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Royals Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.0
1
0
0
.00
.500
0
0
2
1
5
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 30
DET
1
1
1
0
0
6.1
2
0
0
1
5
0
0
.00
.47
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Northwest Arkansas(TEX)
AA
1
1
0
0
0
3.1
5
1
1
3
1
0
0
2.700
2.400
Omaha(PCL)
AAA
8
8
2
3
0
43.2
44
27
22
10
40
1
0
4.534
1.237
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Salvador Perez
2
Drew Butera
1B
1
Eric Hosmer
2B
1
Whit Merrifield
SS
1
Alcides Escobar
3B
1
Mike Moustakas
LF
1
Alex Gordon
CF
1
Lorenzo Cain
RF
1
Jorge Soler
2
Jorge Bonifacio
DH
1
Brandon Moss
2
Cheslor Cuthbert
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Danny Duffy
10-Day DL
Royals placed LHP Danny Duffy on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 29, with a left oblique strain.
Duffy is slated to miss 6-8 weeks after straining his oblique while covering first base during his start on Sunday. It's a brutal blow for the Royals, who sit at 21-29 and are poised to be sellers moving into the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Eric Skoglund has been called up from Triple-A Omaha and will receive a chance to run away with a rotation spot.
May 30
2
Ian Kennedy
3
Jason Vargas
4
Jason Hammel
5
Nate Karns
10-Day DL
Royals placed RHP Nate Karns on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 21, with a right elbow injury.
Karns experienced a buildup of fluid around his right elbow during his last start Friday against the Twins. He's eligible to return next Wednesday and it's possible that he will only miss one turn in the Royals' rotation, though there isn't much clarity at this point. Miguel Almonte is starting in Karns' place on Thursday against the Yankees.
May 24
6
Eric Skoglund
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kelvin Herrera
2
Joakim Soria
3
Travis Wood
4
Chris Young
5
Mike Minor
6
Kevin McCarthy
7
Peter Moylan
8
Scott Alexander
10-Day DL
Scott Alexander (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
He shouldn't need too many appearances before being activated. Alexander has missed the last two-and-a-half weeks with a strained hamstring.
May 26
9
Matt Strahm
10
Seth Maness
11
Brian Flynn
60-Day DL
Royals placed LHP Brian Flynn on the 60-day disabled list with a stable lumbar vertebral fracture.
Flynn suffered the injury before camp when he fell through the roof of his barn. He's expected to be sidelined for eight weeks, so he'll miss the start of the season. The move clears a spot for the newly-signed Travis Wood on the 40-man roster.
Feb 15
Headlines
MLB Power Rankings: Week 9
May 30
What's going on with the Cubs? Jesse Pantuosco tries to solve the mystery in his latest Power Rankings.
More MLB Columns
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 9
May 30
»
MLB Live Chat
May 30
»
Using Vegas to Select Pitchers
May 30
»
Daily Dose: Trout Hooked
May 30
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 29
»
Top 10 Prospects: May 29
May 29
»
Daily Dose: Trouble for Trout
May 29
»
Yonder, Smoak and Joseph
May 28
MLB Headlines
»
Royals’ Skoglund superb in MLB debut
»
Kyle Seager homers, knocks in four in victory
»
Nelson Cruz (calf) likely available Wednesday
»
Gardner, Holliday each homer twice for Yanks
»
Vince Velasquez says flexor strain is 'mild'
»
Robbie Ray spins first career shutout vs. PIT
»
Trevor Bauer whiffs career-high 14 batters
»
Bradley Zimmer homers, drives in four Tues.
»
Rays' Andriese diagnosed with a groin strain
»
Maybin out Tuesday night due to pain in side
»
Miguel Sano scratched Tuesday due to illness
»
Orlando Calixte at leadoff for SF on Tuesday
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved