Aaron Slegers | Starting Pitcher | #50

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/4/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'10" / 245
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Indiana
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 5 (0) / MIN
Aaron Slegers allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings in his MLB debut Thursday, and the Twins beat the Indians 4-2 in the second game of a doubleheader.
Slegers was possibly even better than his ERA would indicate, giving up just two hits and walking two in total. He actually could have gone even deeper if Twins manager Paul Molitor had desired, needing just 82 pitches to get through his 6 1/3 innings of work. Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, the only thing he didn't do was get a win for his efforts. The young right-hander has been just as good at Triple-A this year, posting a 3.18 ERA while going 13-4, and Thursday's debut very well could have earned him a longer stay at the big league level. Aug 18 - 12:15 AM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.00003.00.6672222300100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Aug 17CLE110006.122223002.84.63
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Rochester(INT)AAA21211340130.113549462797113.1761.243
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2Chris Gimenez
1B1Joe Mauer
2B1Brian Dozier
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Robbie Grossman
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Jose Berrios
3Hector Santiago
4Adalberto Mejia
5Bartolo Colon
6Kyle Gibson
7Dietrich Enns
8Aaron Slegers
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Matt Belisle
2Taylor Rogers
3Tyler Duffey
4Glen Perkins
5Trevor Hildenberger
6Ryan Pressly
7Ryan O'Rourke
8Buddy Boshers
9Alan Busenitz
10Dillon Gee
11Phil Hughes
12Trevor May
 

 