Aaron Slegers | Starting Pitcher | #50

Aaron Slegers allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings in his MLB debut Thursday, and the Twins beat the Indians 4-2 in the second game of a doubleheader.

Slegers was possibly even better than his ERA would indicate, giving up just two hits and walking two in total. He actually could have gone even deeper if Twins manager Paul Molitor had desired, needing just 82 pitches to get through his 6 1/3 innings of work. Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, the only thing he didn't do was get a win for his efforts. The young right-hander has been just as good at Triple-A this year, posting a 3.18 ERA while going 13-4, and Thursday's debut very well could have earned him a longer stay at the big league level.