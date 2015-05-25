Aaron Slegers | Starting Pitcher | #50

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Sanchez's homer, five RBI too much for Mets
Slegers pitches Twins to split in MLB debut
Reynaldo Lopez leaves with side tightness
Robbie Grossman suffers broken left thumb
Strasburg (elbow) expected to return Saturday
Justin Smoak breaks tie with late homer
Donaldson takes Archer deep twice Thursday
Nolan Arenado's X-rays come back negative
Avisail Garcia scratched with wrist soreness
Odubel Herrera remains sidelined Thursday
Nolan Arenado exits with hand injury Thursday
X-rays negative for Jose Ramirez (forearm)
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bills now claim Tyrod Taylor's job is safe
Jaguars not committed to Bortles for Week 1
Cutler: DeVante Parker is a 'faster Alshon'
QB controversy in JAX? Henne plays with 1s
Doug Martin shows quickness on 7 touches
Allen Robinson draws eight first-half targets
Raiders CB Sean Smith arrested for assault
Tyrod Taylor throws pair of INTs on Thursday
Cutler targets DeVante four times in 2 drives
Jay Cutler plays two drives in Dolphins debut
'Hawks sign C Britt to 3-year, $27M extension
Thomas Rawls dealing with 'minor' ankle issue
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Eric Goodale: Bush's Beans 150 results
Allgaier: Best 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Kyle Busch tops XFINITY Final Practice
Austin Cindric: UNOH 200 results
Matt Swanson: Bush's Beans 150 results
Justin Haley: UNOH 200 results
Double-duty for Aric Almirola in Bristol
Cody Coughlin: UNOH 200 results
Chase Dowling: Bush's Beans 150 results
Wendell Chavous: UNOH 200 results
Kyle Ebersole: Bush's Beans 150 results
Kaz Grala: DNF in BMS truck race
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson shines bright in R1 of the Wyndham
B. Campbell cards career-low 63 in R1
Matt Every stripes his way to a career-low 61
Webb Simpson cruises in R1 of the Wyndham
Cameron Smith sets Sedgefield on fire in R1
Wall begins PL Match Play defense with a win
Pearce claims R1 lead in Fiji International
B. Davis returns to action at the Wyndham
Snedeker OUT indefinitely with rib injury
Wall defends PL Match Play at different venue
Ramsay starts Lawrie Match Play as favourite
W. Simpson set for home game at the Wyndham
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Shirreffs, Rosier leading Canes QB battle
Report: UGA CB Parrish suffered broken foot
BYU LB Bernard (personal) to take redshirt
Matt Rhule continues to play QB waiting game
USC WR Pittman (ankle) to miss extended time
Texas TE Andrew Beck (foot) out 6-8 weeks
Duke DB Jeremy McDuffie out w/ thumb fracture
Ole Miss, Louisville set to do battle in 2021
Florida T Fruhmorgen transfers to Baylor
Jim Mora doesn't see Rosen jumping for draft
John Franklin III to play wideout at FAU
Ex-Oklahoma QB Robison transferring to FAU
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
New Brighton contract for Shane Duffy
Brighton tie down Dunk on new long term deal
Anthony Knockaert signs new contract
Brighton overcome work permit hurdle
Redmond shocked by amount of Saints attacks
Brown, Kayal, and Baldock out, Knockaert back
Antonio fully fit for trip to Southampton
Manuel Lanzini set for Week 3 return
Huddersfield 'keeper joins League 1 side
Want away Van Dijk's situation is unchanged
Drinkwater and Iborra absent from training
Week 2 too soon for Kouyate and Carroll
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Jason Castro
(C)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Adalberto Mejia
(S)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Kevin Chapman
(R)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Hector Santiago
(S)
James Beresford
(1B)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Trevor Hildenberger
(R)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Aaron Slegers
(S)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Quintin Berry
(OF)
Tyler Duffey
(R)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Dietrich Enns
(S)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Alan Busenitz
(R)
Eduardo Escobar
(3B)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Adam Wilk
(S)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Dillon Gee
(R)
Trevor May
(R)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Tim Wood
(R)
Aaron Slegers | Starting Pitcher | #50
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/4/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'10" / 245
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Indiana
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 5 (0) / MIN
Latest News
Recent News
Aaron Slegers allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings in his MLB debut Thursday, and the Twins beat the Indians 4-2 in the second game of a doubleheader.
Slegers was possibly even better than his ERA would indicate, giving up just two hits and walking two in total. He actually could have gone even deeper if Twins manager Paul Molitor had desired, needing just 82 pitches to get through his 6 1/3 innings of work. Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, the only thing he didn't do was get a win for his efforts. The young right-hander has been just as good at Triple-A this year, posting a 3.18 ERA while going 13-4, and Thursday's debut very well could have earned him a longer stay at the big league level.
Aug 18 - 12:15 AM
Twins recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from Triple-A Rochester.
Slegers will make a spot start for the Twins in the second half of Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians. The 24-year-old right-hander was 13-4 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 97/27 K/BB ratio through 130 1/3 innings (21 starts) this season at the Triple-A level.
Aug 17 - 11:36 AM
Aaron Slegers will be called up as the 26th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians.
Slegers will start Game 2 of Thursday's day/night doubleheader, where he'll be opposed by Indians left-hander Ryan Merritt. Jose Berrios, who had been scheduled to pitch Game 2, will have his start moved back to Saturday. Slegers has been a standout in the minors this year, going 13-4 with a 3.18 ERA over 21 starts at Triple-A Rochester. Thursday will mark the right-hander's major league debut.
Aug 16 - 11:46 PM
Source:
Mike Berardino on Twitter
Twins pitching prospect Aaron Slegers recorded his first career shutout Sunday for High-A Fort Myers.
Slegers finished with a career-high nine strikeouts. The 6'10" workhorse has pitched seven innings or more in three of his last five starts, going 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA over that stretch. Slegers has limited opponents to a .204 average with 18 strikeouts in 26 innings this month.
Mon, May 25, 2015 12:39:00 PM
Source:
MILB.com
Slegers pitches Twins to split in MLB debut
Aug 18 - 12:15 AM
Twins recall Aaron Slegers for spot start
Aug 17 - 11:36 AM
Slegers to make big league debut Thursday
Aug 16 - 11:46 PM
Aaron Slegers tosses first career shutout
Mon, May 25, 2015 12:39:00 PM
More Aaron Slegers Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Harper
WAS
(3918)
2
G. Stanton
MIA
(3426)
3
N. Arenado
COL
(2161)
4
C. Kershaw
LA
(2107)
5
T. Turner
WAS
(2009)
6
C. Correa
HOU
(1969)
7
J. Paxton
SEA
(1813)
8
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(1805)
9
A. Heaney
LAA
(1771)
10
T. Shaw
MLW
(1731)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.0
0
0
0
3.00
.667
2
2
2
2
3
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Aug 17
CLE
1
1
0
0
0
6.1
2
2
2
2
3
0
0
2.84
.63
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Rochester(INT)
AAA
21
21
13
4
0
130.1
135
49
46
27
97
1
1
3.176
1.243
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
Chris Gimenez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2B
1
Brian Dozier
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Robbie Grossman
Sidelined
Updating an earlier report, Robbie Grossman left Thursday's game against the Indians with a fractured left thumb.
Grossman injured himself in a collision with Byron Buxton in the third inning and was later replaced by Max Kepler. The injury is expected to sideline Grossman for at least three weeks. The 27-year-old has hit .243 with seven homers and 35 RBI over 317 at-bats for Minnesota this season.
Aug 17
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Jose Berrios
3
Hector Santiago
10-Day DL
Hector Santiago's MRI revealed inflammation in his cervical area.
Santiago also received a cortisone injection in his neck, though the hope is that he'll resume throwing in 3-5 days. It looked like the left-hander was nearing a return from a back injury but was shut down after suffering a setback during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester. Santiago hasn't won a start for the Twins since May 9.
Aug 16
4
Adalberto Mejia
10-Day DL
Adalberto Mejia (arm) hopes to resume throwing on Friday.
Mejia hasn't picked up a baseball since August 8 while recovering from a brachialis strain in his left arm. The 24-year-old has gone through the usual peaks and valleys as a rookie, delivering a 4.47 ERA over 18 starts for the Twins. He should be back at some point this year.
Aug 16
5
Bartolo Colon
6
Kyle Gibson
7
Dietrich Enns
10-Day DL
Twins placed LHP Dietrich Enns on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain.
Enns was lined up to start Saturday against the Diamondbacks, but that obviously won't happen now. The 26-year-old left-hander has allowed four runs -- three earned -- on seven hits and one walk over four innings this season with Minnesota.
Aug 17
8
Aaron Slegers
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Matt Belisle
2
Taylor Rogers
3
Tyler Duffey
4
Glen Perkins
5
Trevor Hildenberger
6
Ryan Pressly
7
Ryan O'Rourke
60-Day DL
Ryan O'Rourke underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Tuesday.
The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek. O'Rourke will miss the entire 2017 season and his rehab will also extend into the first half of the 2018 campaign.
May 2
8
Buddy Boshers
9
Alan Busenitz
10
Dillon Gee
11
Phil Hughes
60-Day DL
Phil Hughes (shoulder) underwent thoracic outlet revision surgery on Thursday.
The operation was performed in Dallas by Dr. Gregory Pearl. The surgery will obviously end his season. This has been a recurring problem for Hughes, who has now undergone two procedures for thoracic outlet syndrome. The 31-year-old should be ready for spring training.
Aug 10
12
Trevor May
60-Day DL
Trevor May (elbow) will throw from a distance of 60 feet on Monday.
May began his throwing program earlier this month as he makes his way back from Tommy John surgery in March. If all goes well, the 27-year-old has a chance to be a major contributor for the Twins next season. It's unclear whether he'll be brought back as a starter or a reliever.
Aug 14
Waiver Wired: Meet Lamet
Aug 17
D.J. Short recommends Padres rookie Dinelson Lamet and the hot-hitting Eddie Rosario in this week's Waiver Wired.
