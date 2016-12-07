Player Page

Dansby Swanson | Shortstop | #7

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/11/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Vanderbilt
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (1) / ARZ
Dansby Swanson is day-to-day with back tightness.
Swanson began feeling it on Saturday, so the Braves just want to give him some rest. He should he back in action soon. Mar 8 - 9:02 AM
Source: Kevin McAlpin on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
38129397131720133430.302.361.442.803
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600037000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Carolina(CARO)A21782612011014151371.333.441.526
Mississippi(SOU)AA843338713584554357162.261.342.402
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
3Anthony Recker
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Jace Peterson
3Sean Rodriguez
4Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Chase d'Arnaud
3Johan Camargo
3B1Adonis Garcia
2Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3R.A. Dickey
4Jaime Garcia
5Michael Foltynewicz
6Aaron Blair
7Matt Wisler
8John Danks
9Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Mauricio Cabrera
4Ian Krol
5Jose Ramirez
6Daniel Winkler
7Josh Collmenter
8Chaz Roe
9Jacob Lindgren
10Armando Rivero
11Paco Rodriguez
12Blaine Boyer
13Eric O'Flaherty
14Sam Freeman
 

 