Dansby Swanson | Shortstop | #7 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (23) / 2/11/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Vanderbilt Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (1) / ARZ

Dansby Swanson is day-to-day with back tightness. Swanson began feeling it on Saturday, so the Braves just want to give him some rest. He should he back in action soon. Source: Kevin McAlpin on Twitter

Dansby Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in a loss to the Marlins on Saturday. The 23-year-old former number one overall pick of the 2015 draft started last season at Double-A then skipped Triple-A to make his debut in the major leagues. He batted .302/.361/.442 in 38 games. He is expected to be the Braves' starting shortstop on Opening Day and hit early in the lineup.

Dansby Swanson finished 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored Monday versus the Tigers. Swanson hit second today, and the Braves are expected to keep him there in the regular season. It's what is best for his fantasy value. We don't expect a big average right away, but he should be good for 12-18 homers and a similar number of steals.