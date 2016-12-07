Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Zoilo Almonte (OF)
(OF)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Jace Peterson
(2B)
Lucas Sims
(S)
Jesse Biddle
(S)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Micah Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Aaron Blair
(S)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
A.J. Pierzynski
(C)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Emilio Bonifacio
(OF)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Blaine Boyer
(R)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Ian Krol
(R)
Anthony Recker
(C)
Dale Thayer
(R)
Mauricio Cabrera
(R)
Max Fried
(S)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
Johan Camargo
(SS)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
Josh Collmenter
(S)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Jordan Walden
(R)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Sean Rodriguez
(SS)
Joe Wieland
(S)
Chase d'Arnaud
(SS)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Chaz Roe
(R)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Rio Ruiz
(3B)
Matt Wisler
(S)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Dansby Swanson | Shortstop | #7
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/11/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Vanderbilt
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (1) / ARZ
Latest News
Recent News
Dansby Swanson is day-to-day with back tightness.
Swanson began feeling it on Saturday, so the Braves just want to give him some rest. He should he back in action soon.
Mar 8 - 9:02 AM
Source:
Kevin McAlpin on Twitter
Dansby Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in a loss to the Marlins on Saturday.
The 23-year-old former number one overall pick of the 2015 draft started last season at Double-A then skipped Triple-A to make his debut in the major leagues. He batted .302/.361/.442 in 38 games. He is expected to be the Braves' starting shortstop on Opening Day and hit early in the lineup.
Mar 4 - 5:23 PM
Dansby Swanson finished 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored Monday versus the Tigers.
Swanson hit second today, and the Braves are expected to keep him there in the regular season. It's what is best for his fantasy value. We don't expect a big average right away, but he should be good for 12-18 homers and a similar number of steals.
Feb 27 - 4:35 PM
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that he thinks Dansby Swanson could handle hitting second in 2017.
Swanson mostly batted eighth as a rookie in 2016 while batting .302/.361/.442 over 145 plate appearances. They wanted to ease him into things, but Snitker thinks he's ready for the challenge. "(Hitting him second) is something I will talk to the guys about and we will get a feel for it in spring training and see where we’re at," said Snitker. "I feel right now — ask me today, yeah, I feel very comfortable about him there." Batting behind Ender Inciarte and in front of Freddie Freeman and Matt Kemp opens the door for some useful fantasy value.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 12:22:00 PM
Source:
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Swanson day-to-day with back tightness
Mar 8 - 9:02 AM
Swanson goes 1-for-3 with two RBI Saturday
Mar 4 - 5:23 PM
Dansby Swanson goes 3-for-3 in loss
Feb 27 - 4:35 PM
Snitker: Swanson could hit second in 2017
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 12:22:00 PM
More Dansby Swanson Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
38
129
39
7
1
3
17
20
13
34
3
0
.302
.361
.442
.803
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
37
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Carolina(CARO)
A
21
78
26
12
0
1
10
14
15
13
7
1
.333
.441
.526
Mississippi(SOU)
AA
84
333
87
13
5
8
45
54
35
71
6
2
.261
.342
.402
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
3
Anthony Recker
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Jace Peterson
3
Sean Rodriguez
60-Day DL
Braves placed INF Sean Rodriguez on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Christian Walker. Rodriguez won't play this season after injuring his shoulder in a car crash and having surgery to repair a badly torn rotator cuff and labrum damage as well as relocating a biceps tendon.
Feb 26
4
Micah Johnson
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
Sidelined
Dansby Swanson is day-to-day with back tightness.
Swanson began feeling it on Saturday, so the Braves just want to give him some rest. He should he back in action soon.
Mar 8
2
Chase d'Arnaud
3
Johan Camargo
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
2
Rio Ruiz
LF
1
Matt Kemp
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Emilio Bonifacio
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
3
R.A. Dickey
4
Jaime Garcia
5
Michael Foltynewicz
6
Aaron Blair
7
Matt Wisler
8
John Danks
9
Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Mauricio Cabrera
4
Ian Krol
5
Jose Ramirez
6
Daniel Winkler
Sidelined
Daniel Winkler (elbow) is expected to begin the 2017 season on the disabled list.
Winkler has missed most of the last two seasons with major elbow problems and is still pretty far behind as 2017 spring training enters its second week. The right-hander will aim to join the Braves' bullpen sometime in mid-to-late April.
Feb 20
7
Josh Collmenter
8
Chaz Roe
9
Jacob Lindgren
Sidelined
Braves signed LHP Jacob Lindgren to a one-year contract.
This is a long-term play by the Braves, as Lindgren was non-tendered by the Yankees following Tommy John surgery in August. The left-hander has a big arm and could be an asset for the Braves starting in 2018 if his stuff returns post-op.
Dec 4
10
Armando Rivero
Sidelined
Armando Rivero (shoulder) will be evaluated by a doctor on Saturday.
Rivero has been nursing a sore shoulder that dates back to winter ball, although he was cleared to play catch this week. The Rule 5 pick is hoping to be cleared to throw off a mound so that he can begin his quest to win an Opening Day roster spot.
Mar 3
11
Paco Rodriguez
12
Blaine Boyer
13
Eric O'Flaherty
14
Sam Freeman
ST Daily: Scherzer’s Progress
Mar 8
Jesse Pantuosco shares his thoughts on Max Scherzer's health, Clayton Kershaw's dominance and the WBC in Wednesday's ST Daily.
