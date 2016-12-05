Alex Bregman | Third Baseman | #2 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (22) / 3/30/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 192 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: LSU Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (2) / HOU Share: Tweet

Astros manager A.J. Hinch announced Wednesday that Alex Bregman will hit second to begin the year. That's music to fantasy owners' ears. While Bregman started out slow after his call-up last year, he turned things around in dramatic fashion down the stretch and finished with a .791 OPS. He has serious breakout potential in 2017. The Astros are going with George Springer, Bregman, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, and Carlos Beltran with the top five spots in the order. Source: Jake Kaplan on Twitter

Alex Bregman drew the start at shortstop in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. It's not a position Bregman plays often, though he did make four starts there last season. Bregman is still penciled in as the Astros' starting third baseman but could make a handful of cameos at shortstop on days when Carlos Correa is hurt or getting a breather. Gaining eligibility at shortstop would be huge for Bregman's fantasy value.

Alex Bregman announced Friday that he will play for the United States in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. He has previously represented his country four other times. The second overall pick from the 2015 draft, Bregman slashed .264/.313/.478 with eight homers and 34 RBI over 217 plate appearances during his rookie season in 2016. Source: Houston Chronicle