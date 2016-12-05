Welcome,
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Chris Devenski
(S)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(S)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Dayan Diaz
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(1B)
Brian McCann
(C)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Charles Basford
(R)
Darin Downs
(R)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Carlos Beltran
(OF)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(3B)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Charlie Morton
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Reid Brignac
(3B)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Will Harris
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Doug Fister
(S)
James Hoyt
(R)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Blair Walters
(S)
Juan Centeno
(C)
Evan Gattis
(C)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
David Paulino
(S)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Ken Giles
(R)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
Alex Bregman | Third Baseman | #2
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/30/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 192
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (2) / HOU
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Astros manager A.J. Hinch announced Wednesday that Alex Bregman will hit second to begin the year.
That's music to fantasy owners' ears. While Bregman started out slow after his call-up last year, he turned things around in dramatic fashion down the stretch and finished with a .791 OPS. He has serious breakout potential in 2017. The Astros are going with George Springer, Bregman, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, and Carlos Beltran with the top five spots in the order.
Mar 29 - 10:04 AM
Source:
Jake Kaplan on Twitter
Alex Bregman drew the start at shortstop in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
It's not a position Bregman plays often, though he did make four starts there last season. Bregman is still penciled in as the Astros' starting third baseman but could make a handful of cameos at shortstop on days when Carlos Correa is hurt or getting a breather. Gaining eligibility at shortstop would be huge for Bregman's fantasy value.
Mar 2 - 6:44 PM
Alex Bregman announced Friday that he will play for the United States in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
He has previously represented his country four other times. The second overall pick from the 2015 draft, Bregman slashed .264/.313/.478 with eight homers and 34 RBI over 217 plate appearances during his rookie season in 2016.
Jan 14 - 10:41 AM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the White Sox asked the Astros for Alex Bregman in trade talks for Chris Sale but were rebuffed.
This comes as no surprise, as the White Sox' first ask in Sale discussions is surely going to be the other team's best prospect. What's unclear is whether the two sides might be able to make something work without Bregman involved. The Astros are viewed as one of the most aggressive suitors of Sale.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 07:35:00 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Hinch: Alex Bregman to hit second for Astros
Mar 29 - 10:04 AM
Alex Bregman getting reps at shortstop
Mar 2 - 6:44 PM
Alex Bregman to play for Team USA in WBC
Jan 14 - 10:41 AM
ChiSox ask Astros for Bregman in Sale talks
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 07:35:00 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
49
201
53
13
3
8
34
31
15
52
2
0
.264
.313
.478
.791
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
3
6
40
1
3
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Corpus Christi(TEX)
AA
62
236
70
16
2
14
46
54
42
26
5
3
.297
.415
.559
Fresno(PCL)
AAA
18
78
26
6
0
6
15
17
5
12
2
1
.333
.373
.641
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
3
Max Stassi
4
Juan Centeno
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
3
Tyler White
4
A.J. Reed
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
2
Colin Moran
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
2
Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
Sidelined
Collin McHugh surrendered three runs over just 1 2/3 innings versus the Cardinals in his Grapefruit League debut Monday.
He coughed up five hits and walked a batter, getting chased before he could complete the second frame. McHugh has dealt with a "dead arm" this spring and is slated to start the season on the disabled list. Based on Monday's performance, it certainly looks like he needs some time.
Mar 27
3
Lance McCullers
Sidelined
Lance McCullers is in line to start the second game of the regular season against the Mariners.
The Astros already announced Dallas Keuchel will start Opening Day, but now the rest of the rotation is falling into place. McCullers hasn't had the best spring, but there's monster upside if he can stay healthy. Charlie Morton, who is beginning to look like something of a sleeper, will start the third game of the season.
Mar 28
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
7
Brad Peacock
8
David Paulino
Sidelined
David Paulino will not be ready for Opening Day after being diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right elbow.
Paulino doesn't have any structural damage, but he'll be shut down from throwing for a while and it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined. The young right-hander had been slated to open the season in Triple-A Fresno's rotation, but he'll be on the disabled list for a while instead.
Mar 19
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Will Harris
3
Luke Gregerson
4
Tony Sipp
5
Chris Devenski
6
Michael Feliz
7
James Hoyt
8
Jandel Gustave
9
C.J. Riefenhauser
10
Dayan Diaz
