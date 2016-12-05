Player Page

Alex Bregman | Third Baseman | #2

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/30/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 192
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: LSU
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (2) / HOU
Latest News

Recent News

Astros manager A.J. Hinch announced Wednesday that Alex Bregman will hit second to begin the year.
That's music to fantasy owners' ears. While Bregman started out slow after his call-up last year, he turned things around in dramatic fashion down the stretch and finished with a .791 OPS. He has serious breakout potential in 2017. The Astros are going with George Springer, Bregman, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, and Carlos Beltran with the top five spots in the order. Mar 29 - 10:04 AM
Source: Jake Kaplan on Twitter
More Alex Bregman Player News

Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
492015313383431155220.264.313.478.791
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600364013
Alex Bregman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Corpus Christi(TEX)AA6223670162144654422653.297.415.559
Fresno(PCL)AAA187826606151751221.333.373.641
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
3Max Stassi
4Juan Centeno
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
3Tyler White
4A.J. Reed
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
2Colin Moran
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
2Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
7Brad Peacock
8David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Will Harris
3Luke Gregerson
4Tony Sipp
5Chris Devenski
6Michael Feliz
7James Hoyt
8Jandel Gustave
9C.J. Riefenhauser
10Dayan Diaz
 

 