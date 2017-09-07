Carson Fulmer | Starting Pitcher | #51

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
J.D. Martinez blasts two more homers in win
Robbie Ray fans 12 in victory over Padres
Chapman stays hot in A's victory over Astros
Arenado goes yard, Rockies sweep Dodgers
Aaron Judge homers twice in rout of Rangers
Fulmer fans nine over six in win over Giants
Braves walk it off as Nats clinch the NL East
Shaw slugs 29th homer as Brewers top Cubs
Alex Cobb keeps Red Sox bats quiet in win
deGrom fans 10 in loss to Reds on Sunday
Wacha goes eight scoreless against Pirates
Teoscar Hernandez picks up five RBI in rout
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Steelers fear DE Tuitt suffered torn biceps
Jags confirm Allen Robinson (ACL) out for '17
Kupp stars with team-high 76 yards Sunday
Jared Goff impresses with 306 yards in opener
Gurley averages 2.1 yards per carry Sunday
Marlon Mack vultures touchdown in Colts debut
Tolzien benched in embarrassing loss to Rams
Randall Cobb posts 9/85 line on 13 targets
PFT: Still room for optimism on David Johnson
Lacy's Seahawks debut: 5 carries, 3 yards
Carlos Hyde catches six passes Week 1
Ty Montgomery piles up 23 touches vs. Seattle
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Clifford confirms Dwight Howard will start
MCW (knee) questionable for start of season
Thomas dealing w/ 'more than just a tear'
Blazers add Archie Goodwin for training camp
Kristaps Porzingis drops 28 points vs. Turkey
Bucks sign James Young to training camp deal
Reggie Jackson (knee) still not fully cleared
Green says Tony Parker is ahead of schedule
Knicks 'not close' to trading Carmelo Anthony
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Edmonton Oilers sign Chris Kelly to PTO
Kris Letang is fully healthy for camp
Vancouver locks up Bo Horvat to six-year deal
Nick Bonino might be available for opener
Preds will be without Ryan Ellis for months
George Parros named director of Player Safety
Flames sign Sam Bennett to two-year extension
P. A. Parenteau will attend Wings' camp
Erik Karlsson (foot) hasn't started skating
Report: Jets give head coach, GM extensions
Hurricanes will name team captain after camp
Coyotes, Duclair agree to 1-yr, $1.2M deal
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Theetge: Runner-up at Autodrome St. Eustache
Custer: VA529 College Savings 250 results
Mark Dilley: Lucas Oil 250 results
After 13 months, Goodale wins at Waterford
Matt Tifft: VA529 College Savings 250 results
Joey McColm: DNF at Autodrome St. Eustache
Simon Dion-Viens: Lucas Oil 250 results
Blake Koch: VA529 College Savings 250 results
Chase Elliott finishes 10th at Richmond
Kyle Busch gets 6th straight top-10
Jimmie Johnson gets 1st top-10 in 7 races
Daniel Suarez 7th in Federated Auto Parts 400
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fitzpatrick wins the Omega European Masters
Hend 2 clear at weather-hit European Masters
Hend takes one-shot halfway Euro Masters lead
Jaidee claims clubhouse lead in Euro Masters
Hend shines again at Crans; in 3-way R1 tie
Hatton finds his mojo; ties R1 lead at Crans
Jiménez rolls back the years; R1 64 in Crans
Stricker chooses Mickelson and Hoffman for PC
Fleetwood looks to climb again in mountains
Noren set for Omega European Masters defense
Spieth settles for second straight runner-up
Thomas rises from the pack to win Dell Tech
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Urban Meyer: J.T. Barrett's job not in danger
Ohio State tumbles to No. 9 in Coaches Poll
Lamb tosses career-best five touchdowns
Rypien (undisclosed) up in air for Thursday
Penny on the money with 300 total yards
Nick Fitzgerald accounts for five touchdowns
Darnold throws for four scores in route
Jake Fromm posts quiet numbers in first start
Mayfield hits trio of scores in upset of OSU
Sutton destroys North Texas D for four scores
Lexington Thomas romps over Idaho in win
Tyre Brady goes supernova with 11-248-1
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Magpies win thanks to Lascelles header
Sanches debuts but Swansea attack stifled
Palace still cannot score, lose to Burnley
Choupo-Moting dents United's 100% record
City hoping Ederson will make a swift return
Kane breaks goal drought in rout of Everton
Everton crushed by Kane's resurgence
Grossly competent Brighton beat WBA
Kante nets the winner against former club
Lively Vardy not enough to beat Chelsea
Daryl Janmaat returns with a goal
No Van Dijk again as Saints fall to Hornets
Roster
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Nick Delmonico
(OF)
Gregory Infante
(R)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Al Alburquerque
(R)
Adam Engel
(OF)
Nate Jones
(R)
Bobby Parnell
(R)
Blake Smith
(R)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Jace Fry
(R)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Kevan Smith
(C)
Chris Beck
(R)
Carson Fulmer
(S)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Dan Black
(DH)
Avisail Garcia
(OF)
Rymer Liriano
(OF)
David Purcey
(R)
Giovanni Soto
(R)
Rob Brantly
(DH)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
Reynaldo Lopez
(S)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Aaron Bummer
(R)
Willy Garcia
(OF)
J.D. Martin
(S)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Chris Volstad
(R)
Everth Cabrera
(SS)
Lucas Giolito
(S)
Juan Minaya
(R)
Tyler Saladino
(2B)
Keenyn Walker
(OF)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
Yoan Moncada
(2B)
Yolmer Sanchez
(2B)
Josh Wall
(R)
Jesse Crain
(R)
Alen Hanson
(OF)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
James Shields
(S)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Matt Davidson
(DH)
David Holmberg
(R)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
Carson Fulmer | Starting Pitcher | #51
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 12/13/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Vanderbilt
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (8) / CWS
Contract:
view contract details
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Carson Fulmer struck out nine hitters in six innings while allowing one run in a 8-1 victory over the Giants.
This is the Carson Fulmer the White Sox thought they were getting when they took him with the eighth pick of the 2015 draft. He came out blazing, striking out six in the first three innings. When he's at his best, he shows top of the rotation stuff. When he's not at his best, things get pretty bleak. He'll go again for the White Sox on Friday in a contest with Detroit.
Sep 10 - 5:38 PM
Carson Fulmer will start for the White Sox on Sunday against the Giants.
Fulmer was clobbered for six runs over just 1 1/3 innings in a start last month versus the Twins, but he's pitched better since in two relief appearances. The bullpen might be where the former first-round pick ultimately winds up, but the White Sox might as well give him another shot at a start rather than turn to David Holmberg again. Of course, Holmberg or Dylan Covey could be needed in the rotation if Carlos Rodon (shoulder) is out a while.
Sep 8 - 10:01 AM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Carson Fulmer was credited with his first big-league victory after allowing one run in two innings of relief Saturday against the Rays.
The win was up for grabs because, due to a rain delay, Carlos Rodon left after four innings with a 3-1 lead. Fulmer was the right choice to pick it up, as the only other two White Sox relievers to complete innings also allowed a run apiece. Fulmer allowed a solo homer to Logan Morrison, walked one and struck out two. It's possible he'll get starts later this month.
Sep 3 - 12:05 AM
White Sox recalled RHP Carson Fulmer from Triple-A Charlotte.
Fulmer was bombed in a spot start last month and didn't pitch well at Charlotte this season. It's unclear whether the White Sox will use him as a starter or reliever or both, but fantasy owners can steer clear.
Sep 1 - 12:28 PM
Fulmer fans nine over six in win over Giants
Sep 10 - 5:38 PM
Carson Fulmer to start for White Sox Sunday
Sep 8 - 10:01 AM
Carson Fulmer gets win in relief
Sep 3 - 12:05 AM
Carson Fulmer recalled from Triple-A
Sep 1 - 12:28 PM
More Carson Fulmer Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(11382)
2
P. Goldschmidt
ARZ
(3207)
3
B. Buxton
MIN
(3073)
4
J. Callahan
NYM
(2870)
5
C. Seager
LA
(2400)
6
W. Contreras
CHC
(2019)
7
T. Pham
STL
(2016)
8
B. Harper
WAS
(1975)
9
M. Carpenter
STL
(1908)
10
J. Arrieta
CHC
(1904)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago White Sox Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.0
1
0
0
1.50
1.000
1
1
3
3
9
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CWS
3
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
6
7
7
5
3
0
0
10.50
1.83
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Sep 10
SF
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
3
1
1
3
9
0
0
1.50
1.00
Sep 5
CLE
1
0
0
0
0
2.2
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
.75
Sep 2
TB
1
0
1
0
0
2.0
1
1
1
1
2
0
0
4.50
1.00
Aug 21
MIN
1
1
0
1
0
1.1
4
6
6
3
0
0
0
40.50
5.25
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Charlotte(INT)
AAA
25
25
7
9
0
126
132
89
81
65
96
0
0
5.786
1.563
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
10-Day DL
Geovany Soto (elbow) has yet to resume baseball activities.
Soto is nearly 15 weeks removed from arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow but is still working on rebuilding strength. He's still hoping to make it back before the end of the season, but it doesn't seem terribly likely at this point.
Aug 25
2
Omar Narvaez
3
Kevan Smith
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Yoan Moncada
2
Tyler Saladino
SS
1
Tim Anderson
3B
1
Yolmer Sanchez
2
Nick Delmonico
LF
1
Leury Garcia
10-Day DL
White Sox placed INF/OF Leury Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right thumb.
It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but it could conceivably cost him the rest of the season. The 26-year-old is hitting .270/.316/.423 with nine homers, 33 RBI and eight swipes.
Sep 2
CF
1
Adam Engel
2
Alen Hanson
3
Charlie Tilson
60-Day DL
Charlis Tilson has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right ankle.
Tilson, who had finally recovered from the stress reaction in his right foot, had been expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment in early July, but complained of pain in his ankle while rehabbing in Arizona. He'll now be shut down completely for four weeks before he's re-evaluated. It's starting to look like it'll be a lost season for the speedy outfielder.
Jun 30
RF
1
Avisail Garcia
2
Willy Garcia
7-Day DL
Willy Garcia (jaw, head) has been cleared to begin a minor league rehab assignment with Low-A Kannapolis.
Garcia suffered a fractured right jaw and a concussion in a nasty collision with teammate Yoan Moncada back on July 31. The 25-year-old outfielder will likely rejoin the White Sox after Kannapolis' playoff run comes to an end.
Sep 7
3
Rymer Liriano
DH
1
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Rodon
10-Day DL
White Sox placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation.
The injury will end his season. Rodon finishes the campaign 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 76/31 K/BB ratio in 69 1/3 innings. He should be healthy and ready to go in time for spring training.
Sep 8
2
James Shields
3
Reynaldo Lopez
4
Lucas Giolito
5
Carson Fulmer
6
Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Juan Minaya
2
Jake Petricka
10-Day DL
White Sox placed RHP Jake Petricka on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow strain.
Yet another elbow injury for Petricka, who's been limited to a total of 33 2/3 innings over the last two seasons. If this is hit for him in 2017, the 29-year-old right-hander will finish with a 7.01 ERA. He's a non-tender candidate this winter.
Sep 7
3
Gregory Infante
4
Chris Beck
5
Aaron Bummer
6
Mike Pelfrey
7
Danny Farquhar
8
David Holmberg
9
Al Alburquerque
10
Jace Fry
11
Chris Volstad
12
Zach Putnam
60-Day DL
White Sox transferred RHP Zach Putnam from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move allows the return of Carlos Rodon. Putnam underwent Tommy John surgery last week.
Jun 28
13
Nate Jones
10-Day DL
Nate Jones underwent season-ending surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday.
It was a nerve repositioning procedure, not Tommy John surgery or any other sort of ligament repair, which will hopefully translate to Jones being ready for the start of spring training next February. The 31-year-old right-hander logged just 11 relief appearances for the White Sox in 2017, to the tune of a 2.31 ERA. He's due $3.95 million from Chicago in 2018.
Jul 13
Headlines
The Lone Base Thief
Sep 10
Brad Johnson covers his MLB waiver wire targets for Monday, September 11.
More MLB Columns
»
The Lone Base Thief
Sep 10
»
Daily Dose: Going Cycling
Sep 10
»
Week That Was: AZ Heat
Sep 9
»
Daily Dose: Sweet Sixteen
Sep 9
»
The Week Ahead: Speed Walker
Sep 8
»
Dose: Tale Of Two Claytons
Sep 8
»
Waiver Wired: Go Garrett
Sep 7
»
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Sep 7
MLB Headlines
»
J.D. Martinez blasts two more homers in win
»
Robbie Ray fans 12 in victory over Padres
»
Chapman stays hot in A's victory over Astros
»
Arenado goes yard, Rockies sweep Dodgers
»
Aaron Judge homers twice in rout of Rangers
»
Fulmer fans nine over six in win over Giants
»
Braves walk it off as Nats clinch the NL East
»
Shaw slugs 29th homer as Brewers top Cubs
»
Alex Cobb keeps Red Sox bats quiet in win
»
deGrom fans 10 in loss to Reds on Sunday
»
Wacha goes eight scoreless against Pirates
»
Teoscar Hernandez picks up five RBI in rout
