Player Page

Weather | Roster

Carson Fulmer | Starting Pitcher | #51

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/13/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Vanderbilt
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (8) / CWS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Carson Fulmer struck out nine hitters in six innings while allowing one run in a 8-1 victory over the Giants.
This is the Carson Fulmer the White Sox thought they were getting when they took him with the eighth pick of the 2015 draft. He came out blazing, striking out six in the first three innings. When he's at his best, he shows top of the rotation stuff. When he's not at his best, things get pretty bleak. He'll go again for the White Sox on Friday in a contest with Detroit. Sep 10 - 5:38 PM
More Carson Fulmer Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.01001.501.0001133900100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CWS3111006.0677530010.501.83
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Sep 10SF111006.031139001.501.00
Sep 5CLE100002.21001100.00.75
Sep 2TB101002.011112004.501.00
Aug 21MIN110101.1466300040.505.25
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Charlotte(INT)AAA252579012613289816596005.7861.563
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
3Kevan Smith
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Yoan Moncada
2Tyler Saladino
SS1Tim Anderson
3B1Yolmer Sanchez
2Nick Delmonico
LF1Leury Garcia
CF1Adam Engel
2Alen Hanson
3Charlie Tilson
RF1Avisail Garcia
2Willy Garcia
3Rymer Liriano
DH1Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Rodon
2James Shields
3Reynaldo Lopez
4Lucas Giolito
5Carson Fulmer
6Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Juan Minaya
2Jake Petricka
3Gregory Infante
4Chris Beck
5Aaron Bummer
6Mike Pelfrey
7Danny Farquhar
8David Holmberg
9Al Alburquerque
10Jace Fry
11Chris Volstad
12Zach Putnam
13Nate Jones
 

 