Carson Fulmer | Starting Pitcher | #51 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (23) / 12/13/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Vanderbilt Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (8) / CWS Contract: 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Carson Fulmer struck out nine hitters in six innings while allowing one run in a 8-1 victory over the Giants. This is the Carson Fulmer the White Sox thought they were getting when they took him with the eighth pick of the 2015 draft. He came out blazing, striking out six in the first three innings. When he's at his best, he shows top of the rotation stuff. When he's not at his best, things get pretty bleak. He'll go again for the White Sox on Friday in a contest with Detroit.

Carson Fulmer will start for the White Sox on Sunday against the Giants. Fulmer was clobbered for six runs over just 1 1/3 innings in a start last month versus the Twins, but he's pitched better since in two relief appearances. The bullpen might be where the former first-round pick ultimately winds up, but the White Sox might as well give him another shot at a start rather than turn to David Holmberg again. Of course, Holmberg or Dylan Covey could be needed in the rotation if Carlos Rodon (shoulder) is out a while. Source: Chicago Tribune

Carson Fulmer was credited with his first big-league victory after allowing one run in two innings of relief Saturday against the Rays. The win was up for grabs because, due to a rain delay, Carlos Rodon left after four innings with a 3-1 lead. Fulmer was the right choice to pick it up, as the only other two White Sox relievers to complete innings also allowed a run apiece. Fulmer allowed a solo homer to Logan Morrison, walked one and struck out two. It's possible he'll get starts later this month.