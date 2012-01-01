James Kaprielian | Starting Pitcher

Kaprielian sat out the majority of the 2016 season with a flexor strain and will now miss all of 2017. His rehab will also leak into the early part of 2018. The 23-year-old right-hander was drafted 16th overall out of UCLA two summers ago but has logged just seven appearances (six starts) as a pro.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said that pitching prospect James Kaprielian (elbow) will decide whether or not to undergo surgery in a few days.

The options for Kaprielian are either to undergo Tommy John surgery -- which would sideline him for at least a year -- or to try to rest up the elbow and then rehab while avoiding the knife. A flexor strain cost him much of the 2016 season, making this most recent arm injury a frustrating one for the 23-year-old right-hander's development.