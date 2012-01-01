Player Page

James Kaprielian | Starting Pitcher

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/2/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Yankees pitching prospect James Kaprielian will undergo Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery next week.
Kaprielian sat out the majority of the 2016 season with a flexor strain and will now miss all of 2017. His rehab will also leak into the early part of 2018. The 23-year-old right-hander was drafted 16th overall out of UCLA two summers ago but has logged just seven appearances (six starts) as a pro. Apr 13 - 11:39 AM
Source: Jared Diamond on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
3Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3Pete Kozma
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Bryan Mitchell
6Jordan Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Adam Warren
6Jonathan Holder
 

 