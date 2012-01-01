Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Bryan Mitchell
(R)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Matt Daley
(R)
Kyle Higashioka
(C)
Jordan Montgomery
(S)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Mark Montgomery
(R)
Luis Severino
(S)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(DH)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Miguel Sulbaran
(S)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Pete Kozma
(SS)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Ronald Torreyes
(SS)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Tommy Layne
(R)
Austin Romine
(C)
Adam Warren
(R)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Full Depth Charts
James Kaprielian | Starting Pitcher
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 3/2/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Latest News
Recent News
Yankees pitching prospect James Kaprielian will undergo Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery next week.
Kaprielian sat out the majority of the 2016 season with a flexor strain and will now miss all of 2017. His rehab will also leak into the early part of 2018. The 23-year-old right-hander was drafted 16th overall out of UCLA two summers ago but has logged just seven appearances (six starts) as a pro.
Apr 13 - 11:39 AM
Source:
Jared Diamond on Twitter
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said that pitching prospect James Kaprielian (elbow) will decide whether or not to undergo surgery in a few days.
The options for Kaprielian are either to undergo Tommy John surgery -- which would sideline him for at least a year -- or to try to rest up the elbow and then rehab while avoiding the knife. A flexor strain cost him much of the 2016 season, making this most recent arm injury a frustrating one for the 23-year-old right-hander's development.
Apr 12 - 5:29 PM
Source:
Bryan Hoch on Twitter
Yankees pitching prospect James Kaprielian underwent an MRI on his right elbow on Friday.
He's set to visit Dr. Neil ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Tuesday, which is usually an ominous sign. The right-hander already missed most of the 2016 season due to a flexor strain and now his 2017 could be in jeopardy.
Apr 7 - 10:21 PM
Source:
Bryan Hoch on Twitter
Yankees pitching prospect James Kaprielian will undergo an MRI and a dye contrast MRI after experiencing right elbow pain.
Well, that's not good. The Yankees' top pitching prospect, Kaprielian missed nearly all of last season due to a flexor strain. The big club had been hoping he could be a factor for them at some point this season, but that's obviously up in the air now.
Apr 6 - 12:03 PM
Source:
Mark Feinsand on Twitter
Kaprielian to undergo Tommy John surgery
Apr 13 - 11:39 AM
Kaprielian (elbow) weighing rehab options
Apr 12 - 5:29 PM
James Kaprielian undergoes MRI on Friday
Apr 7 - 10:21 PM
James Kaprielian (elbow) to undergo MRI
Apr 6 - 12:03 PM
More James Kaprielian Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
10-Day DL
Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Monday that Gary Sanchez is expected to miss four weeks with a Grade 1 strain of a muscle behind his right biceps.
The specific injury is a strain of the right brachialis muscle. Given this sort of timetable, we shouldn't expect to see Sanchez back until early-to-mid May. It's a tough blow for fantasy owners given the rough state of the catcher position. As for the Yankees, they'll go with Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka behind the plate for the next month.
Apr 10
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
Sidelined
Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Greg Bird (ankle, illness) is available Wednesday.
Bird hasn't appeared in a game since last Friday due to a sore right ankle and flu-like symptoms, but he was held out of the Yankees' starting lineup Wednesday primarily because the Rays were starting left-hander Blake Snell. Chris Carter drew the start at first base for New York.
Apr 12
2
Chris Carter
3
Tyler Austin
60-Day DL
Yankees placed 1B/OF Tyler Austin on the 60-day disabled list with a fractured left ankle.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Pete Kozma. Austin will miss the first couple months of the season.
Apr 2
2B
1
Starlin Castro
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
10-Day DL
Didi Gregorius (shoulder) has begun a throwing program.
Gregorius strained his right shoulder while playing for Team Netherlands at the World Baseball Classic last month. The Yankees are expecting him to miss all of April and perhaps the early part of May. Ronald Torreyes has been filling in at shortstop for the Bronx Bombers.
Apr 5
2
Ronald Torreyes
3
Pete Kozma
3B
1
Chase Headley
LF
1
Brett Gardner
Sidelined
Yankees manager Joe Girardi said that there are no current plans to put Brett Gardner (neck, jaw) through concussion tests.
Gardner ran into Rickie Weeks in the sixth inning of Wednesday's game against the Rays, with both players hitting the ground and subsequently being pulled from action. The Yankees have passed along that Gardner suffered a bruised neck and jaw during the collision. Girardi has termed him day-to-day moving forward and said that it is not believed that Gardner will need a stint on the disabled list. He will be reevaluated on Thursday.
Apr 12
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Bryan Mitchell
6
Jordan Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Adam Warren
6
Jonathan Holder
Waiver Wired: You Be the Judge
Apr 13
In this week's Waiver Wired, D.J. Short discusses Aaron Judge's power potential and wonders why Asdrubal Cabrera isn't getting more respect.
