Andrew Benintendi | Outfielder | #16 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (22) / 7/6/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 180 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Arkansas Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (7) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $549,000, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Andrew Benintendi launched a three-run homer off of Gerrit Cole in the Red Sox' victory Monday. The Red Sox couldn't get anything going against Cole for the first few innings, but they exploded with a five-spot in the fifth, which was punctuated by Benintendi's blast that went into the bullpen over the right-field wall. Boston didn't do anything other than in that frame, but it held up. Benintendi is sitting in the second spot in the Red Sox' lineup after Dustin Pedroia and before Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez. It's a pretty good slot to be in.

Andrew Benintendi went 2-for-2 and drew a walk against the Nationals on Saturday. Both hits were singles and he got caught attempting to steal a base in the second inning. He wields a .344 batting average in 61 spring at-bats. Benintendi will serve as the Red Sox' everyday starter in left field although his slot in the batting order is not yet set in stone. He reached the majors for the first time last year and hit the ground running, batting .295/.359/.476 with two homers in 34 games. The 22-year-old figures to hit for more average than power early in his career but should develop into an all-around fantasy producer in time.

Andrew Benintendi went 2-for-4 and hit his third homer of the spring Sunday in Boston's 7-2 win against Minnesota. He also had an outfield assist, connecting with Dustin Pedroia on a strong relay to retire Brian Dozier at home plate. Benintendi is hitting .315 with a .980 OPS. The Red Sox gave some thought to hitting him third initially, but it appears they'll stick with the original plan to bat him second and Mookie Betts third, at least against righties. Benintendi could be dropped in the order in favor of Xander Bogaerts versus lefties.