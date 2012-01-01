Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Haniger batting second for Mariners on Monday
Benintendi drills three-run homer in opener
Bronson Arroyo on track to start Saturday
Thor (blister) bumped from Saturday to Sunday
Cabrera has three-hit day as Mets top Braves
Lind hits go-ahead homer in win over Marlins
Treinen notches save in Opening Day victory
Harper slugs fifth Opening Day homer
Brantley batting third for Indians' opener
Junior Guerra exits with right calf strain
Carlos Gomez hitting leadoff for opener
Cardinals announce extension for OF Piscotty
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
Hanley Ramirez
(DH)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Carson Smith
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Ben Taylor
(R)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Steven Wright
(S)
Roenis Elias
(S)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Chris Young
(OF)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
David Price
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Andrew Benintendi | Outfielder | #16
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 7/6/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Arkansas
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (7) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Andrew Benintendi launched a three-run homer off of Gerrit Cole in the Red Sox' victory Monday.
The Red Sox couldn't get anything going against Cole for the first few innings, but they exploded with a five-spot in the fifth, which was punctuated by Benintendi's blast that went into the bullpen over the right-field wall. Boston didn't do anything other than in that frame, but it held up. Benintendi is sitting in the second spot in the Red Sox' lineup after Dustin Pedroia and before Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez. It's a pretty good slot to be in.
Apr 3 - 5:24 PM
Andrew Benintendi went 2-for-2 and drew a walk against the Nationals on Saturday.
Both hits were singles and he got caught attempting to steal a base in the second inning. He wields a .344 batting average in 61 spring at-bats. Benintendi will serve as the Red Sox' everyday starter in left field although his slot in the batting order is not yet set in stone. He reached the majors for the first time last year and hit the ground running, batting .295/.359/.476 with two homers in 34 games. The 22-year-old figures to hit for more average than power early in his career but should develop into an all-around fantasy producer in time.
Apr 1 - 6:06 PM
Andrew Benintendi went 2-for-4 and hit his third homer of the spring Sunday in Boston's 7-2 win against Minnesota.
He also had an outfield assist, connecting with Dustin Pedroia on a strong relay to retire Brian Dozier at home plate. Benintendi is hitting .315 with a .980 OPS. The Red Sox gave some thought to hitting him third initially, but it appears they'll stick with the original plan to bat him second and Mookie Betts third, at least against righties. Benintendi could be dropped in the order in favor of Xander Bogaerts versus lefties.
Mar 26 - 4:34 PM
A source told FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal that the Red Sox are considering batting Andrew Benintendi third this year.
That would be a big responsibility for a 22-year-old who has appeared in just 34 major league games, but Benintendi has done nothing but rake (at every level) since being selected seventh overall in the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft. Batting him third breaks up some of Boston's bigger right-handed bats. If he doesn't hit third, Benintendi will probably hit second.
Mar 9 - 7:58 AM
Source:
FOX Sports
Benintendi drills three-run homer in opener
Apr 3 - 5:24 PM
Benintendi goes 2-for-2 with a walk Saturday
Apr 1 - 6:06 PM
Andrew Benintendi hits third home run
Mar 26 - 4:34 PM
Red Sox may bat Benintendi third this year
Mar 9 - 7:58 AM
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
I. Desmond
COL
(4283)
2
M. Brantley
CLE
(4052)
3
D. Dahl
COL
(3907)
4
D. Price
BOS
(3779)
5
J. Kipnis
CLE
(3689)
6
J. Martinez
DET
(3516)
7
S. Matz
NYM
(3516)
8
A. Rendon
WAS
(3483)
9
E. Thames
MLW
(3382)
10
G. Polanco
PIT
(3360)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
1
.250
1
3
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
3
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
32
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 3
PIT
1
4
1
0
0
1
3
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Portland(EAST)
AA
63
237
70
18
5
8
44
40
24
30
8
7
.295
.357
.515
Salem(CARO)
A
34
135
46
13
7
1
32
30
15
9
8
2
.341
.413
.563
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
Sidelined
Red Sox placed INF Josh Rutledge on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.
Rutledge suffered the injury in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh. Utility man Brock Holt will continue to serve as infield depth for the Red Sox.
Apr 1
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
Sidelined
Pablo Sandoval smashed a three-run homer in a 7-5 win over the Rays on Saturday.
He finished 1-for-4 on the afternoon. He hit the home run off Blake Snell in the fifth inning. Sandoval was terrible in 2015 and missed all but three games of 2016 with a shoulder injury. The Red Sox took some heat over the winter for not bringing in an alternative to Sandoval at the hot corner. So far he has justified their faith in him, notching a .353 batting average with four home runs in 51 at-bats.
Mar 25
2
Brock Holt
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Steve Selsky
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed LHP David Price on the 10-day disabled list with an elbow injury.
Price resumed throwing recently but hasn't advanced to mound work yet. The Red Sox aren't expecting him back until May at the earliest. For now, the Red Sox will roll with Rick Porcello, Chris Sale, Steven Wright, Eduardo Rodriguez and Drew Pomeranz for their starting five.
Apr 1
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day disabled list with a left flexor strain.
Pomeranz remains on track to make his first regular-season start April 9 in Detroit. He was slowed this spring by some triceps discomfort, but the left-hander threw 76 pitches in a Grapefruit League start against the Twins on Wednesday and he should get up to 90 pitches in his next outing -- wherever that might be.
Mar 30
5
Steven Wright
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Roenis Elias
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed LHP Roenis Elias on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain.
Elias hasn't pitched in almost a month and has yet to resume throwing. The left-hander spent the bulk of last season in Triple-A and will probably follow a similar plan in 2017.
Apr 1
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed RHP Tyler Thornburg on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder impingement.
The Red Sox have a bad habit of acquiring damaged goods with Drew Pomeranz and now Thornburg. With Thornburg on the shelf, either Joe Kelly or Matt Barnes will open the season as the bridge to Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning.
Apr 1
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robbie Ross
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Carson Smith
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed RHP Carson Smith on the 10-day disabled list with an elbow injury.
It seems like Smith has been on the disabled list since the moment he arrived in Boston. He's still recovering from Tommy John surgery and won't be ready until June at the earliest.
Apr 1
8
Heath Hembree
9
Robby Scott
10
Ben Taylor
Daily Dose: A Giant Problem
Apr 3
The Giants have some new faces in their bullpen, but are encountering the same problems they faced last season.
