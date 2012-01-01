Player Page

Weather | Roster

Andrew Benintendi | Outfielder | #16

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/6/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 180
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (7) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Andrew Benintendi launched a three-run homer off of Gerrit Cole in the Red Sox' victory Monday.
The Red Sox couldn't get anything going against Cole for the first few innings, but they exploded with a five-spot in the fifth, which was punctuated by Benintendi's blast that went into the bullpen over the right-field wall. Boston didn't do anything other than in that frame, but it held up. Benintendi is sitting in the second spot in the Red Sox' lineup after Dustin Pedroia and before Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez. It's a pretty good slot to be in. Apr 3 - 5:24 PM
More Andrew Benintendi Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final41.250130100001030
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000010
201600000320
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 3PIT14100131010000.250.2501.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Portland(EAST)AA632377018584440243087.295.357.515
Salem(CARO)A34135461371323015982.341.413.563
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
SS1Xander Bogaerts
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Roenis Elias
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Carson Smith
8Heath Hembree
9Robby Scott
10Ben Taylor
 

 