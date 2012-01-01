Player Page

Ian Happ | Second Baseman | #86

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/12/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: Cincinnati
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHC
Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports that the Cubs could bring up Ian Happ from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday due to the plethora of injuries and illnesses that they are dealing with.
With Addison Russell, Kris Bryant and Jon Jay all battling minor injuries or illness, the Cubs' bench is very short-handed. Adding Happ would be a way to combat that, while giving the stud prospect a taste of big league action. The 22-year-old is hitting .298/.362/.615 with nine homers and 25 RBI in 26 games at Triple-A Iowa. May 13 - 12:19 PM
Source: Carrie Muskat on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Iowa(PCL)AAA26104316092521112721.298.362.615
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Willson Contreras
2Miguel Montero
1B1Anthony Rizzo
2B1Ben Zobrist
2Javier Baez
SS1Addison Russell
3B1Kris Bryant
2Tommy La Stella
3Jeimer Candelario
LF1Kyle Schwarber
CF1Albert Almora
2Jon Jay
RF1Jason Heyward
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Lester
2Jake Arrieta
3Kyle Hendricks
4John Lackey
5Brett Anderson
6Eddie Butler
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Wade Davis
2Hector Rondon
3Pedro Strop
4Koji Uehara
5Mike Montgomery
6Carl Edwards Jr.
7Brian Duensing
8Felix Pena
 

 