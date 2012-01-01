Ian Happ | Second Baseman | #86 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (22) / 8/12/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 205 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: Cincinnati Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHC Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports that the Cubs could bring up Ian Happ from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday due to the plethora of injuries and illnesses that they are dealing with. With Addison Russell, Kris Bryant and Jon Jay all battling minor injuries or illness, the Cubs' bench is very short-handed. Adding Happ would be a way to combat that, while giving the stud prospect a taste of big league action. The 22-year-old is hitting .298/.362/.615 with nine homers and 25 RBI in 26 games at Triple-A Iowa. Source: Carrie Muskat on Twitter

Cubs prospect Ian Happ hit another homer for Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. That gives Happ six homers in his 11 games, and he's slugging .733 for the year. He's also picked up four walks, and he's only struck out six times. He can't keep this kind of power production up, but the overall offensive package is impressive.

Cubs prospect Ian Happ hit his fourth homer of the season on Wednesday for Triple-A Iowa. Happ's hit tool gets more talk than his power, but he's slugging .724 over the first week of the season, so maybe we should start talking more about the pop. Happ often gets unfairly compared to Ben Zobrist, but in all honesty, he might have more offensive upside. He can handle second base, but he's also shown he's no slouch in the outfield as well. It'll take an injury or two for him to get there, but Happ is pretty close to being ready to contribute at the big-league level.