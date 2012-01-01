Ian Happ | Second Baseman | #86

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Walk Off Remix
May 13
The Week Ahead: Freeland Rein
May 12
Podcast: Closers & More
May 12
Dose: Keuchel In Control
May 12
Waiver Wired: Keen on Keon
May 11
Dose: For Whom the Bell Toles
May 11
Notes: Buying Byron
May 10
It All Falls Down
May 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cubs could bring up Ian Happ on Saturday
Robinson Cano (quad) still not in M's lineup
Hisashi Iwakuma expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks
Yankees and Astros postponed on Saturday
Harvey struggles in return from suspension
Gallo slugs walk-off homer against Athletics
Flowers homers, knocks in four vs. Marlins
McCullers fires six scoreless frames in win
Joe Biagini fires five shutout innings in win
Miguel Sano powers Twins past Indians
Tigers activate J.D. Martinez from 10-day DL
Russell (shoulder) could sit through weekend
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 12
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Marrone: Bortles' throwing motion 'improved'
Fox says Kevin White 'looks very healthy'
Caldwell: Ebron 'just keeps getting better'
Jared Goff picking up new offense quickly
Caldwell expects Davis to 'help us quickly'
Chad Williams to be Larry Fitz's successor?
Seahawks rookie CB Griffin in mix to start
Cards using Haason Reddick at inside 'backer
Elijah Hood 'turned heads' at rookie minicamp
Giants to teach Engram traditional TE duties
Rolando McClain popped on weapons/pot charge
Marcus Mariota (leg) still not at full speed
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Risers & Fallers: SG Edition
May 13
Wizards Force Game 7 in Boston
May 13
Western Finals Preview
May 12
Center Comparisons
May 12
Dose: Spurs Cruise Past HOU
May 12
NBA Podcast for May 11
May 11
Dose: Celtics Crush the Wiz
May 11
Power Forward Comparisons
May 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hero Wall: John hits game-winning 3-pointer
Bradley Beal scores 33 points in win
Isaiah Thomas scores 27 points in loss to Wiz
Avery Bradley scores 27 points in loss
Brooks says Bojan Bogdanovic will play
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) expected to play Game 1
Juiced: Jonathon Simmons thrives in start
Mainstream Dejounte: Murray shines in win
James Harden scores 10 in ugly blowout loss
Jonathon Simmons will start for Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is a game-time call
Avery Bradley scores 29 pts on 12-of-19 FGs
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Neal, Preds Take Game 1 in OT
May 13
Pod: Time to Blow up the Caps?
May 12
Dose: Conference Final Picks
May 12
Conference Final Previews
May 11
Penguins, Ducks Flock Together
May 11
Dose: Senators Going to ECF
May 10
Caps Force Game 7
May 9
Music City beats the Blues
May 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
James Neal scores OT winner in GM 1 of WCF
Kevin Bieksa (LBI) won't play on Friday night
Melker Karlsson re-signs with San Jose Sharks
Dallas, Ben Bishop agree to six-year contract
Richard Panik agrees to two-year extension
Jason Botterill is the new GM for the Sabres
Nick Ritchie nets GWG as Ducks advance to WCF
Marc-Andre Fleury leads Penguins to ECF
Tyson Barrie suffers LBI at IIHF Worlds
Matt Murray set to return as backup goalie
Mika Zibanejad nets 2 pts, but NYR going home
Erik Karlsson scores GWG, Sens eliminate NYR
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
Caps After Talladega (Spring)
May 9
Wrapup: Talladega
May 8
Update: Talladega (Spring)
May 6
Geico 500 Stats
May 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Oliveras tops Peak Mexico final practice
Austin Wayne Self: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Justin Haley: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Tyler Young: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Hugo Oliveras leads Peak Mexico Practice 1
Busch wins truck series Kansas Speedway event
Ryan Blaney wins GoBowling.com 400 pole
Matt Kenseth scrapes wall in qualification
Kyle Busch fastest in Kansas final practice
Kyle Larson wrecks in KS practice 2
Martin Truex Jr. fastest in KS practice 1
Michael McDowell goes up in smoke
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
Harman heists Wells Fargo
May 8
Open de Portugal Preview
May 8
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wallace -17 after 36 in Portugal; five clear
Spieth among notable MCs @ PLAYERS; MDF looms
Oosthuizen shares PLAYERS lead with 66
Stanley staked out atop PLAYERS leaderboard
Wallace dominating field in Open de Portugal
Kaufman cards low AM score in R2 of PLAYERS
Willett (back) WDs during R2 of THE PLAYERS
Mackenzie Hughes co-leading in PLAYERS debut
Ace salvages mediocre round for Masters champ
Jon Rahm blemish-free in PLAYERS debut
Alex Noren blemish-free in PLAYERS debut
Pair of eagles moves McGirt to the top in R1
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Illinois DC Nickerson undergoes appendectomy
Tennessee lands four-star QB Adrian Martinez
Memphis extends HC Mike Norvell through '21
Sooners OC Riley on RB Anderson: He's a freak
Allen has thrown ball 85 yards, runs 4.61s 40
USF boots DE after 2nd sexual assault charge
UNC confirms signing of ex-LSU QB Harris
Lincoln Riley's contract extended through '19
CSU S Scott arrested on burglary charges
Kirk checks in at No. 5 on Kiper's big board
Bama DB Fitzpatrick is Kiper's No. 2 prospect
WKU RB Ferby (shoulder) is projected to start
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
DFS Soccer: Week 37
May 12
Team News - Week 37
May 12
Late Fitness Check GW37
May 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW37
May 12
Sean's Super Subs - GW37
May 11
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 37
May 11
AM's Perfect XI - Week 37
May 11
The Bargain Hunter-Week 37
May 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mahrez PK blunder leaves Leicester short
Sane helps Man City escape with 2-1 win
Swansea City wins to put pressure on Hull
Sunderland back to relegation blues
King continues remarkable scoring run
Redmond curls Saints to 2-1 win at Boro
Palace hoping for double injury boost
Aguero to return for final run-in
Sakho unlikely to return this season
Mason takes a massive step in his recovery
Bizarre back injury rules Honeyman out
Chelsea win the Premier League title
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Albert Almora
(OF)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
James McDonald
(S)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Mike Montgomery
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Javier Baez
(2B)
Wade Davis
(R)
Jon Jay
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Felix Pena
(R)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Jeimer Candelario
(3B)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
John Lackey
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Ben Zobrist
(OF)
Maikel Cleto
(R)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Jon Lester
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ian Happ | Second Baseman | #86
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 8/12/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
Cincinnati
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHC
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports that the Cubs could bring up Ian Happ from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday due to the plethora of injuries and illnesses that they are dealing with.
With Addison Russell, Kris Bryant and Jon Jay all battling minor injuries or illness, the Cubs' bench is very short-handed. Adding Happ would be a way to combat that, while giving the stud prospect a taste of big league action. The 22-year-old is hitting .298/.362/.615 with nine homers and 25 RBI in 26 games at Triple-A Iowa.
May 13 - 12:19 PM
Source:
Carrie Muskat on Twitter
Cubs prospect Ian Happ hit another homer for Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.
That gives Happ six homers in his 11 games, and he's slugging .733 for the year. He's also picked up four walks, and he's only struck out six times. He can't keep this kind of power production up, but the overall offensive package is impressive.
Apr 17 - 1:15 PM
Cubs prospect Ian Happ hit his fourth homer of the season on Wednesday for Triple-A Iowa.
Happ's hit tool gets more talk than his power, but he's slugging .724 over the first week of the season, so maybe we should start talking more about the pop. Happ often gets unfairly compared to Ben Zobrist, but in all honesty, he might have more offensive upside. He can handle second base, but he's also shown he's no slouch in the outfield as well. It'll take an injury or two for him to get there, but Happ is pretty close to being ready to contribute at the big-league level.
Apr 13 - 1:16 PM
Ian Happ went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer in Monday’s 3-1 win over the Padres in Cactus League action.
Happ homered off Luis Perdomo in the second inning before later adding a pair of singles. The 22-year-old has been red-hot recently, but that doesn’t change the fact that he’ll begin the season in the minors. However, after reaching Double-A last season, he’s not that far off from making an impact if an opening develops at the major league level.
Mar 13 - 7:04 PM
Cubs could bring up Ian Happ on Saturday
May 13 - 12:19 PM
Another homer for Happ
Apr 17 - 1:15 PM
Happ homers again
Apr 13 - 1:16 PM
Happ slugs two-run homer in win over SD
Mar 13 - 7:04 PM
More Ian Happ Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trout
LAA
(3678)
2
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3115)
3
M. Harvey
NYM
(2857)
4
J. Martinez
DET
(2839)
5
R. Braun
MLW
(2580)
6
J. Taillon
PIT
(2442)
7
T. Tulowitzki
TOR
(2298)
8
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2226)
9
A. Altherr
PHI
(2205)
10
I. Kinsler
DET
(2136)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Iowa(PCL)
AAA
26
104
31
6
0
9
25
21
11
27
2
1
.298
.362
.615
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
Sidelined
Cubs' manager Joe Maddon said after Friday's game that Kris Bryant (illness) will sit out on Saturday as well.
Bryant was a late scratch from Friday's lineup due to a stomach illness. He could be available off the bench as a pinch hitter and should be able to rejoin the lineup in a couple of days.
May 13
2
Tommy La Stella
3
Jeimer Candelario
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Albert Almora
2
Jon Jay
Sidelined
Jon Jay was forced to make an early exit from Friday's game due to back spasms.
The injury could be a result of not warming up properly before the game, as he was a last minute addition to the lineup when Kris Bryant was scratched. Consider him day-to-day.
May 12
RF
1
Jason Heyward
10-Day DL
Jason Heyward (finger) will take some dry swings Friday.
It will be his first time doing so since he was placed on the disabled list with a sprained finger on his right hand. Heyward is eligible to return from the DL next Tuesday, but it's unclear whether he has a chance to be activated at that time.
May 12
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Brett Anderson
10-Day DL
Cubs placed LHP Brett Anderson on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.
Anderson tweaked his back while fielding a bunt during Saturday's start against the Yankees. Eddie Butler and Mike Montgomery are the leading candidates to replace him in the Cubs' rotation.
May 7
6
Eddie Butler
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Carl Edwards Jr.
7
Brian Duensing
8
Felix Pena
Headlines
Daily Dose: Walk Off Remix
May 13
Dave Shovein examines another walk-off win for the Rangers, Cody Bellinger's continued dominance and the return of Jose Berrios in Saturday's Dose.
More MLB Columns
»
Daily Dose: Walk Off Remix
May 13
»
The Week Ahead: Freeland Rein
May 12
»
Podcast: Closers & More
May 12
»
Dose: Keuchel In Control
May 12
»
Waiver Wired: Keen on Keon
May 11
»
Dose: For Whom the Bell Toles
May 11
»
Notes: Buying Byron
May 10
»
It All Falls Down
May 10
MLB Headlines
»
Cubs could bring up Ian Happ on Saturday
»
Robinson Cano (quad) still not in M's lineup
»
Hisashi Iwakuma expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks
»
Yankees and Astros postponed on Saturday
»
Harvey struggles in return from suspension
»
Gallo slugs walk-off homer against Athletics
»
Flowers homers, knocks in four vs. Marlins
»
McCullers fires six scoreless frames in win
»
Joe Biagini fires five shutout innings in win
»
Miguel Sano powers Twins past Indians
»
Tigers activate J.D. Martinez from 10-day DL
»
Russell (shoulder) could sit through weekend
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved