Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Holland's Resurrection
Sep 6
Dose: Arrieta Alright
Sep 6
Notes: Myers vs. Cron
Sep 5
MLB Live Chat
Sep 5
MLB Power Rankings: Week 23
Sep 5
Daily Dose: Just.Dingers.
Sep 5
Hot Hitter Rundown
Sep 4
Daily Dose: Severino K's 200th
Sep 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dodgers call up top prospect Buehler
Jose Altuve sitting out against Mariners
Max Scherzer (calf) expected to start Friday
Khris Davis hits homer No. 39 to take AL lead
Paul Goldschmidt (elbow) held out of lineup
Astros activate McCullers (back) from the DL
Aroldis Chapman could resume closing Thurs.
Elvis Andrus goes 4-for-5 with 20th home run
Yankees-Orioles contest postponed due to rain
Conforto undergoes surgery on left shoulder
Billy Hamilton diagnosed with thumb fracture
Luis Castillo shines in final start of season
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The NFL Week 1 Worksheet
Sep 6
Newton's New Norm
Sep 6
Matchup: Chiefs @ Patriots
Sep 6
Week 1 Power Rankings
Sep 6
Daily Dose: Texas Two-Step
Sep 6
Getting Defensive Week 1
Sep 5
Podcast: Ted Ginn Time
Sep 5
Waiver Wire: Week 1
Sep 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Rawls (ankle) a full participant Wednesday
Khalil Mack (knee) held out on Wednesday
Fournette not listed on Jags' injury report
Browns 'fear' serious injury for Myles Garrett
Ebron taken off injury report (hamstring)
Tyler Eifert (knee) practices fully Wednesday
Carroll: Lacy ready for 'full load' if needed
Seahawks declare Prosise (groin) 100 percent
Thomas Rawls rehabbing from high-ankle sprain
Woodhead, Maclin practice in full for Ravens
Demaryius Thomas (groin) practices Wednesday
OBJ 'more hopeful than confident' he'll play
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Bucks sign James Young to training camp deal
Not clear when Thomas suffered hip injury
Reggie Jackson (knee) still not fully cleared
Green says Tony Parker is ahead of schedule
Knicks 'not close' to trading Carmelo Anthony
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
Frank Jackson suffers broken right foot
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Carolina Hurricanes Preview
Sep 6
Pod: Calgary Flames Preview
Sep 5
Pod: Buffalo Sabres Preview
Sep 4
Podcast: Boston Bruins Preview
Sep 3
Pod: Arizona Coyotes Preview
Sep 2
2017-18 Podcast Previews
Sep 1
Podcast: Anaheim Ducks Preview
Sep 1
2017-18 Preview: Part 6
Aug 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
P. A. Parenteau will attend Wings' camp
Erik Karlsson (foot) hasn't started skating
Report: Jets give head coach, GM extensions
Hurricanes will name team captain after camp
Coyotes, Duclair agree to 1-yr, $1.2M deal
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
Ryan Malone gets PTO with Minnesota Wild
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Darlington (Summer)
Sep 5
Wrapup: Darlington, CTMP
Sep 4
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L.P. Dumoulin: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Gaughan: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
J.F. Dumoulin: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Jones: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Mark Dilley: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Hemric: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Byron: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Richmond
Annett: VA529 College Savings 250 advance
Sadler can clinch NXS title at Richmond
Menard: Richmond (VA) Raceway Double Duty
Allgaier: VA 529 College Savings 250 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stricker chooses Mickelson and Hoffman for PC
Fleetwood looks to climb again in mountains
Noren set for Omega European Masters defense
Spieth settles for second straight runner-up
Thomas rises from the pack to win Dell Tech
Mickelson finds form w/ a top 10 at the DTC
Reed rallies in R4 of DTC to secure a top 10
Casey one back at DTC after third-round 67
Leishman (-12) joins clubhouse lead; R3 65
Spieth climbs the board w/ third-round 66
Thomas posts 12-under with bogey-free 63
Haydn Porteous wins D+D REAL Czech Masters
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Postponed Houston-UTSA game gets canceled
UF TE Goolsby (undiclosed) out indefinitely
USF WR Bronson (shoulder) out for the year
FIU-Alcorn St. moved to Birmingham on Friday
QB Jackson usurps Darnold as Heisman favorite
Ex b-baller Wainwright to start at TE for BU
Miami vs. Arkansas State game cancelled
Callaway, Scarlett not on Gators two-deep
UCF/Memphis (hurricane) moved to Friday
Bama remains No. 1 in fluid AP Top-25
Report: Jauan Jennings has dislocated wrist
Arden Key (shoulder) ruled out for Saturday
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 4
Sep 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 4
Sep 6
The Bargain Hunter - Week 4
Sep 5
Xfer Deadline Wrap-up
Sep 1
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
Ox to CHE: Winners and Losers
Aug 28
Team News - Week 3
Aug 26
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
VVD back training with Southampton first-team
Cook hoping INTL experience turns Howe's head
Chancel for Lejeune if Mbemba is injured
Bartley setback rules defender out until Nov
Leicester await decision on Silva signing
Defensive pair back to bolster ranks
West Ham problems beginning to mount
Rashford stars for England in comeback win
Klopp ready to bring Coutinho back into squad
Nathaniel Clyne may not return until December
Alderweireld wants his contract restructured
Krul hoping to earn starting berth
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Ross Stripling
(R)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Charlie Culberson
(SS)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Eric Stults
(S)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Chris Taylor
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Rich Hill
(S)
Edward Paredes
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
James Baldwin
(OF)
O'Koyea Dickson
(OF)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Cody Bellinger
(1B)
Josh Fields
(R)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Wilmer Font
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Alex Verdugo
(OF)
Walker Buehler
(S)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Tony Watson
(R)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Rob Segedin
(1B)
Alex Wood
(S)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Michael Medina
(OF)
Brock Stewart
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Walker Buehler | Starting Pitcher | #64
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 7/28/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 175
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Vanderbilt
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (24) / LA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dodgers purchased the contract of RHP Walker Buehler from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
In their midseason rankings, Baseball Prospectus sized up Buehler as the No. 19 prospect in baseball. The 23-year-old right-hander has pitched to a 3.35 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 125/31 K/BB ratio in 88 2/3 innings (28 appearances, 19 starts) between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A this season. While the Dodgers view Buehler as a starter in the long term, he will work as a reliever now that he has been called up for the stretch run.
Sep 6 - 8:03 PM
The Dodgers will call up pitching prospect Walker Buehler from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
One of the top pitching prospects in the game, Buehler has posted a 3.35 ERA and 125/31 K/BB ratio over 88 2/3 innings across three levels in the minors this season. He's got a bright future as a starter, but the Dodgers will break him in as a reliever. The Dodgers will also recall Joc Pederson and Trayce Thompson on Tuesday.
Sep 4 - 5:43 PM
Source:
Bill Plunkett on Twitter
Dodgers prospect Walker Buehler pitched a scoreless inning on Wednesday for Oklahoma City.
It was an uneventful outing for Buehler, giving up no runs, hits, walks and no strikeouts. That's three straight scoreless appearances for the 2015 first-round pick, and he looks ready to help the Dodger bullpen down the stretch. It's not a lock he'll receive the call, but it seems more likely than not at this point.
Aug 31 - 1:16 PM
Dodgers prospect Walker Buehler struck out five hitters in two scoreless innings on Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
It's easily the best performance Buehler has had since being converted to the bullpen. It shouldn't come as any surprise that he'd start to miss bats, as his stuff competes with any pitching prospect in baseball. We've seen bullpens play a major factor in the past few postseasons. Buehler could pile up the strikeouts if/when Los Angeles gives him the chance.
Aug 14 - 1:08 PM
Dodgers call up top prospect Buehler
Sep 6 - 8:03 PM
Walker Buehler to be called up Wednesday
Sep 4 - 5:43 PM
Clean inning for Buehler
Aug 31 - 1:16 PM
Buehler fans five in relief
Aug 14 - 1:08 PM
More Walker Buehler Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Verlander
HOU
(3267)
2
C. Seager
LA
(2393)
3
B. Buxton
MIN
(2319)
4
A. Beltre
TEX
(2159)
5
J. Upton
LAA
(2101)
6
B. Phillips
LAA
(1980)
7
G. Stanton
MIA
(1862)
8
P. Goldschmidt
ARZ
(1812)
9
D. Peters
MIA
(1798)
10
W. Contreras
CHC
(1796)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
12
3
1
1
1
23.1
18
12
12
11
34
0
0
4.629
1.243
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)
A
5
5
0
0
0
16.1
8
3
2
5
27
0
0
1.102
.796
Tulsa(TEX)
AA
11
11
2
2
0
49
40
19
19
15
64
0
0
3.490
1.122
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
1B
1
Cody Bellinger
2
Adrian Gonzalez
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Chase Utley
3
Charlie Culberson
SS
1
Corey Seager
Sidelined
Corey Seager (elbow) came off the bench and hit a pinch-hit single Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
Seager was held out of the Dodgers' starting lineup yet again with a lingering right elbow injury that has affected his ability to throw and could require offseason surgery. For now, the young shortstop has been given the go-ahead to play through it. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday evening that he is hopeful Seager will be able to return to the field this Friday versus the Rockies.
Sep 6
3B
1
Justin Turner
LF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Franklin Gutierrez
60-Day DL
Franklin Gutierrez (back) is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment soon.
The veteran outfielder has been on the disabled list since late June with ankylosing spondylitis, an inflammatory disease that can cause vertebrae in the spine to fuse. Gutierrez will likely spend more than a week playing in minor league games before the Dodgers consider activating him.
Aug 15
3
Andre Ethier
4
O'Koyea Dickson
5
Andrew Toles
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred OF Andrew Toles from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Dodgers needed 40-man roster space for Mike Freeman and Chris Heston. Toles is out for the season following ACL surgery.
May 26
CF
1
Chris Taylor
2
Enrique Hernandez
3
Alex Verdugo
4
Trayce Thompson
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Joc Pederson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Yu Darvish
3
Alex Wood
4
Rich Hill
5
Kenta Maeda
6
Hyun-Jin Ryu
7
Brandon McCarthy
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred RHP Brandon McCarthy from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot for Charlie Culberson on the 40-man roster. McCarthy originally landed on the disabled list in late July with a blister on his right hand, so this move would rule him out until the last week of the regular season.
Sep 4
8
Brock Stewart
9
Scott Kazmir
60-Day DL
Scott Kazmir (hip) threw three scoreless innings Monday in a minor league rehab game with High-A Rancho Cucamonga.
It was his first game action since July, as he's been dealing with continued issues with his left arm and hip. Kazmir walked two batters and struck out three while throwing 53 pitches. Monday was the regular season finale for Rancho and it's unclear what the next step might be. Kazmir hasn't thrown a pitch in the majors this season.
Sep 5
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Tony Watson
4
Brandon Morrow
5
Luis Avilan
6
Grant Dayton
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred LHP Grant Dayton to the 60-day disabled list.
Nothing has changed in the left-hander's prognosis after undergoing Tommy John surgery this week, this was merely done as a procedural move to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Dayton is expected to miss the entire 2018 season.
Sep 1
7
Tony Cingrani
8
Ross Stripling
9
Josh Fields
10
Edward Paredes
11
Josh Ravin
12
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.
Mar 20
13
Adam Liberatore
60-Day DL
Adam Liberatore (forearm) began a rehab assignment with the Dodgers' Arizona League affiliate on Thursday, throwing a scoreless inning.
It's his first game action in nearly three months. Liberatore has been plagued by a few injuries this season, with the most recent one being left forearm tightness. He's hoping to contribute in September.
Aug 25
14
Fabio Castillo
Headlines
Holland's Resurrection
Sep 6
Brad Johnson covers the latest news and notes in the hunt for saves and stolen bases.
More MLB Columns
»
Holland's Resurrection
Sep 6
»
Dose: Arrieta Alright
Sep 6
»
Notes: Myers vs. Cron
Sep 5
»
MLB Live Chat
Sep 5
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 23
Sep 5
»
Daily Dose: Just.Dingers.
Sep 5
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Sep 4
»
Daily Dose: Severino K's 200th
Sep 4
MLB Headlines
»
Dodgers call up top prospect Buehler
»
Jose Altuve sitting out against Mariners
»
Max Scherzer (calf) expected to start Friday
»
Khris Davis hits homer No. 39 to take AL lead
»
Paul Goldschmidt (elbow) held out of lineup
»
Astros activate McCullers (back) from the DL
»
Aroldis Chapman could resume closing Thurs.
»
Elvis Andrus goes 4-for-5 with 20th home run
»
Yankees-Orioles contest postponed due to rain
»
Conforto undergoes surgery on left shoulder
»
Billy Hamilton diagnosed with thumb fracture
»
Luis Castillo shines in final start of season
MLB Links
»
Win a FREE trip to the World Series plus cash prizes!
»
Dominate NFL DFS with RotoGrinders!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved