Walker Buehler | Starting Pitcher | #64 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (23) / 7/28/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 175 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Vanderbilt Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (24) / LA

Dodgers purchased the contract of RHP Walker Buehler from Triple-A Oklahoma City. In their midseason rankings, Baseball Prospectus sized up Buehler as the No. 19 prospect in baseball. The 23-year-old right-hander has pitched to a 3.35 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 125/31 K/BB ratio in 88 2/3 innings (28 appearances, 19 starts) between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A this season. While the Dodgers view Buehler as a starter in the long term, he will work as a reliever now that he has been called up for the stretch run.

The Dodgers will call up pitching prospect Walker Buehler from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday. One of the top pitching prospects in the game, Buehler has posted a 3.35 ERA and 125/31 K/BB ratio over 88 2/3 innings across three levels in the minors this season. He's got a bright future as a starter, but the Dodgers will break him in as a reliever. The Dodgers will also recall Joc Pederson and Trayce Thompson on Tuesday. Source: Bill Plunkett on Twitter

Dodgers prospect Walker Buehler pitched a scoreless inning on Wednesday for Oklahoma City. It was an uneventful outing for Buehler, giving up no runs, hits, walks and no strikeouts. That's three straight scoreless appearances for the 2015 first-round pick, and he looks ready to help the Dodger bullpen down the stretch. It's not a lock he'll receive the call, but it seems more likely than not at this point.