Player Page

Weather | Roster

Walker Buehler | Starting Pitcher | #64

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/28/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 175
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Vanderbilt
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (24) / LA
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dodgers purchased the contract of RHP Walker Buehler from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
In their midseason rankings, Baseball Prospectus sized up Buehler as the No. 19 prospect in baseball. The 23-year-old right-hander has pitched to a 3.35 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 125/31 K/BB ratio in 88 2/3 innings (28 appearances, 19 starts) between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A this season. While the Dodgers view Buehler as a starter in the long term, he will work as a reliever now that he has been called up for the stretch run. Sep 6 - 8:03 PM
More Walker Buehler Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA12311123.11812121134004.6291.243
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)A5500016.1832527001.102.796
Tulsa(TEX)AA1111220494019191564003.4901.122
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
1B1Cody Bellinger
2Adrian Gonzalez
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Chase Utley
3Charlie Culberson
SS1Corey Seager
3B1Justin Turner
LF1Curtis Granderson
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Andre Ethier
4O'Koyea Dickson
5Andrew Toles
CF1Chris Taylor
2Enrique Hernandez
3Alex Verdugo
4Trayce Thompson
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Joc Pederson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Yu Darvish
3Alex Wood
4Rich Hill
5Kenta Maeda
6Hyun-Jin Ryu
7Brandon McCarthy
8Brock Stewart
9Scott Kazmir
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Tony Watson
4Brandon Morrow
5Luis Avilan
6Grant Dayton
7Tony Cingrani
8Ross Stripling
9Josh Fields
10Edward Paredes
11Josh Ravin
12Yimi Garcia
13Adam Liberatore
14Fabio Castillo
 

 