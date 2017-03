Junior Guerra | Starting Pitcher | #41 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (32) / 1/16/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Junior Guerra has been named the Brewers' Opening Day starter. As expected. Guerra will get the nod April 3 at home against Colorado. Guerra was far and away the Brewers' best starter last year, compiling a stellar 2.81 ERA over 20 starts. The 32-year-old hasn't missed a beat this spring, yielding just two runs over 10 innings of work. Source: Tom Haudricourt on Twitter

Junior Guerra fired four innings of one-run ball in a win over the Mariners on Monday. Guerra gave up a solo homer to the second batter he faced (Ben Gamel), but he managed to keep the Mariners off the board the rest of the way. In fact, the homer was the only hit he allowed. The 32-year-old came out of nowhere last year as a quality rotation piece and owns a 1.80 ERA and 6/3 K/BB ratio in 10 innings through his first four starts this spring.

Junior Guerra yielded two hits, one run and one walk over three innings Wednesday in the Brewers' Cactus League win over the Dodgers. Guerra finished with two strikeouts. The right-hander served up a solo blast to Joc Pederson in the first inning but was lights out after that, setting down eight of the last 10 hitters he faced. Guerra has had a strong spring so far, allowing just one run over his first three outings. The Brewers haven’t announced it yet, but Guerra should be on the hill for Opening Day against Colorado on April 3.