Joe Biagini | Relief Pitcher | #31 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (26) / 5/29/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 240 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: UC Davis Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 26 (0) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $543,000, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Joe Biagini earned his first victory as a starting pitcher on Friday, scattering four hits over five-plus shutout innings against the Mariners. Biagini struck out three and didn't walk a batter. He was on a strict pitch count of around 70-75 pitches in his second start with the Jays and cruised through five innings with little difficulty in this one. He has now fired nine scoreless innings over his two starts for the Jays and is looking like a very intriguing mixed league option going forward.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Sunday that Joe Biagini will remain in the club's rotation for at least another start. Biagini made his first major league start on Sunday, allowing just an unearned run in four innings against the Rays. He's certainly worthy of mixed league consideration for as long as he remains in the rotation, though he'll likely be on a limited pitch count again his next time out. Source: Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter

Joe Biagini allowed one unearned run over four innings Sunday in a spot start against the Rays. Biagini was forced into starting duty with J.A. Happ (elbow) and Aaron Sanchez (fingernail) both sidelined, and he excelled in a 2-1 victory for Toronto. Biagini struck out four, walked nobody, and yielded just two hits over his four frames. The one run against him came after a fielding error by Devon Travis in the bottom of the third inning. Biagini now has a 2.78 ERA on the year and will be worth consideration in mixed fantasy leagues if he remains in the rotation long enough to get properly stretched out.