Player Page

Weather | Roster

Joe Biagini | Relief Pitcher | #31

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/29/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 240
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: UC Davis
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 26 (0) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Joe Biagini earned his first victory as a starting pitcher on Friday, scattering four hits over five-plus shutout innings against the Mariners.
Biagini struck out three and didn't walk a batter. He was on a strict pitch count of around 70-75 pitches in his second start with the Jays and cruised through five innings with little difficulty in this one. He has now fired nine scoreless innings over his two starts for the Jays and is looking like a very intriguing mixed league option going forward. May 12 - 10:01 PM
More Joe Biagini Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final15.0100.00.8000040300000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TOR151011422.21787321002.78.88
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 12SEA111005.04000300.00.80
May 7@ TB110004.02100400.00.50
May 3@ NYY100101.2433050016.202.40
Apr 29TB100002.00000200.00.00
Apr 27@ STL100001.021100009.002.00
Apr 25@ STL100001.0222020018.002.00
Apr 21@ LAA100011.01000200.001.00
Apr 20BOS100001.00000000.00.00
Apr 19BOS100001.20000100.00.00
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Luke Maile
3Michael Ohlman
1B1Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Steve Pearce
2Ezequiel Carrera
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6Joe Biagini
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4J.P. Howell
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7Glenn Sparkman
8Bo Schultz
9Dominic Leone
10Danny Barnes
11Leonel Campos
 

 