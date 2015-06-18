Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Hamels returns from DL to allow seven runs
Report: Yankees will call up Tyler Wade
Starlin Castro exited with strained hamstring
Bumgarner (shoulder) pitching at AAA Friday
Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) could return Friday
McCarthy (knee) placed on disabled list
Corey Seager (hamstring) runs in outfield
Finnegan diagnosed with strained triceps
Matt Holliday sent for tests due to fatigue
Carlos Gonzalez (shoulder) placed on DL
Rays' deal for Adeiny Hechavarria is official
Carlos Rodon (biceps) to debut Wednesday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vikings GM says Floyd will remain on roster
Michael Floyd sentenced to one day in jail
Saints place Fairley (heart) on reserve/NFI
WRs coach: Alshon had best offseason in years
Cam Newton (shoulder) resumes throwing
Jay Ajayi could push for 1,900 total yards?
Le'Veon Bell videoed playing basketball
Never mind: Riddick refutes Chiefs rumors
Paxton Lynch gaining ground on Trevor Siemian
HC Gase messaged Peyton Manning about return
Lions S Wilson sued for alleged assault of ex
Jay Gruden gushes about third-year WR Crowder
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Chad Green
(R)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Matt Daley
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Jordan Montgomery
(S)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Luis Severino
(S)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Ronald Herrera
(R)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Ronald Torreyes
(SS)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Domingo German
(R)
Matt Holliday
(DH)
Austin Romine
(C)
Adam Warren
(R)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tyler Wade | Shortstop | #82
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 11/23/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 4 (0) / NYY
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jack Curry of YES Network reports that the Yankees plan to call up Tyler Wade to replace Starlin Castro (hamstring) on the roster.
Castro exited Monday's game with a strained right hamstring and looks to be headed to the disabled list prior to Tuesday's contest. Wade has earned the promotion, batting .313 with five homers and 24 stolen bases this season for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 22-year-old is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 11 prospect in a loaded Yankees farm system. Wade would figure to play regularly while Castro is sidelined and is worth scooping up in deeper formats.
Jun 26 - 10:21 PM
Source:
Jack Curry on Twitter
Yankees prospect Tyler Wade went 3-for-5 on Sunday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Wade also scored two runs, and picked up his 15th stolen base of the season. In a system full of high-upside prospects, Wade doesn't get the attention he deserves. There are three tools here that could be plus, and the hit tool might be above-average. There's enough offensive upside here for him to become a starter, although it might take a move from New York to realize that promise.
Jun 12 - 2:53 PM
Yankees infield prospect Tyler Wade went 4-for-5 on Wednesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
Wade also picked up two steals and knocked in a run, with a strikeout for transparency. A 2013 fourth-round pick, Wade doesn't get a ton of attention in a loaded Yankees system, but he's a potential regular thanks to his defense, above-average speed and underrated feel for the barrel. There isn't a ton of upside here, but there's a good chance he's a regular who could help a fantasy team with steals and a decent average.
Apr 13 - 1:26 PM
Yankees prospect SS/2B Tyler Wade went 1-for-5 with his second home run of the season on Wednesday for High-A Tampa.
The 2013 fourth-round draft pick is batting .278/.335/.357 with 35 runs, 12 extra-base hits and 25 stolen bases through 59 games in the Florida State League. Wade, 20, isn’t known for his power and never will be, but he’s a well-rounded player who has a natural feel for hitting, above-average speed and the defensive chops to play either middle-infield position. He’s a career .277/.359/.351 hitter with 42 doubles and 58 steals in 238 games over parts of the last three seasons.
Thu, Jun 18, 2015 02:55:00 PM
Report: Yankees will call up Tyler Wade
Jun 26 - 10:21 PM
Three hits for Wade
Jun 12 - 2:53 PM
Big game for Wade on Wednesday
Apr 13 - 1:26 PM
Wade launches second home run
Thu, Jun 18, 2015 02:55:00 PM
More Tyler Wade Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Yankees Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)
AAA
70
281
88
16
3
5
25
59
34
56
24
4
.313
.390
.445
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
1B
1
Greg Bird
10-Day DL
Greg Bird (ankle, knee) will take batting practice for the next few days with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Bird was forced to pause his minor league rehab assignment earlier this month after he fouled a ball off his right knee. There's no clear timetable for his return to game action. Bird originally landed on the disabled list in early May with a nagging injury to his right ankle. The Yankees appear increasingly likely to be in the market for a first base-type leading into the trade deadline.
Jun 26
2
Tyler Austin
2B
1
Starlin Castro
Sidelined
Starlin Castro left Monday's game versus the White Sox with a strained right hamstring.
Castro tweaked the hammy while trying to beat out a grounder in the third inning. Jack Curry of YES Network is hearing that Tyler Wade is headed to the majors to take Castro's spot on the roster. The Yankees should offer an update on Castro after the game.
Jun 26
2
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
2
Ronald Torreyes
3B
1
Chase Headley
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
10-Day DL
Yankees placed OF Aaron Hicks on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique injury.
Hicks suffered the injury during Sunday's game and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. It's a shame, as the 27-year-old has enjoyed an excellent first half. Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) has been activated from the disabled list to take his place on the active roster.
Jun 26
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Sidelined
Matt Holliday has been sent for tests due to fatigue.
He's out of the lineup Monday for the second straight day and not available off the bench, either. Holliday was hitless in his last 11 at-bats before missing the two games. The Yankees could offer an update on the slugger later Monday. Gary Sanchez is in the designated hitter spot and Austin Romine is catching Monday.
Jun 26
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
10-Day DL
CC Sabathia (hamstring) threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session Sunday.
It was his first bullpen session since being placed on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring earlier this month. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia is progressing "very, very well" and mentioned that a simulated game could be the next step. The veteran southpaw appears on track to return before the All-Star break.
Jun 26
4
Luis Severino
5
Jordan Montgomery
6
Luis Cessa
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Chasen Shreve
5
Adam Warren
10-Day DL
Adam Warren (shoulder) has been playing catch.
Warren's recovery from right shoulder inflammation has come slower than expected. He's hoping to return at some point during the Yankees' next homestand, which begins in a week.
Jun 26
6
Jonathan Holder
7
Chad Green
8
Ronald Herrera
