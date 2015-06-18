Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tyler Wade | Shortstop | #82

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/23/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 180
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (0) / NYY
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jack Curry of YES Network reports that the Yankees plan to call up Tyler Wade to replace Starlin Castro (hamstring) on the roster.
Castro exited Monday's game with a strained right hamstring and looks to be headed to the disabled list prior to Tuesday's contest. Wade has earned the promotion, batting .313 with five homers and 24 stolen bases this season for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 22-year-old is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 11 prospect in a loaded Yankees farm system. Wade would figure to play regularly while Castro is sidelined and is worth scooping up in deeper formats. Jun 26 - 10:21 PM
Source: Jack Curry on Twitter
More Tyler Wade Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)AAA7028188163525593456244.313.390.445
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
1B1Greg Bird
2Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
2Rob Refsnyder
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Jordan Montgomery
6Luis Cessa
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Chasen Shreve
5Adam Warren
6Jonathan Holder
7Chad Green
8Ronald Herrera
 

 