Tyler Wade | Shortstop | #82 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (22) / 11/23/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 180 Bats / Throws: Left / Right Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (0) / NYY Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jack Curry of YES Network reports that the Yankees plan to call up Tyler Wade to replace Starlin Castro (hamstring) on the roster. Castro exited Monday's game with a strained right hamstring and looks to be headed to the disabled list prior to Tuesday's contest. Wade has earned the promotion, batting .313 with five homers and 24 stolen bases this season for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 22-year-old is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 11 prospect in a loaded Yankees farm system. Wade would figure to play regularly while Castro is sidelined and is worth scooping up in deeper formats. Source: Jack Curry on Twitter

Yankees prospect Tyler Wade went 3-for-5 on Sunday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Wade also scored two runs, and picked up his 15th stolen base of the season. In a system full of high-upside prospects, Wade doesn't get the attention he deserves. There are three tools here that could be plus, and the hit tool might be above-average. There's enough offensive upside here for him to become a starter, although it might take a move from New York to realize that promise.

Yankees infield prospect Tyler Wade went 4-for-5 on Wednesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday. Wade also picked up two steals and knocked in a run, with a strikeout for transparency. A 2013 fourth-round pick, Wade doesn't get a ton of attention in a loaded Yankees system, but he's a potential regular thanks to his defense, above-average speed and underrated feel for the barrel. There isn't a ton of upside here, but there's a good chance he's a regular who could help a fantasy team with steals and a decent average.