Chase De Jong | Starting Pitcher

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/29/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 205
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Mariners acquired RHP Chase De Jong from the Dodgers for INF Drew Jackson and RHP Aneurys Zabala.
Chalk another move up for Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, who made a slew of trades this offseason. De Jong, 23, spent the 2016 campaign plying his trade for Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. He more than held his own in the minors, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.02 WIHP and 125/39 K/BB ratio across 147 frames while compiling a sharp 14-5 record. He figures to make his major league debut with the Mariners at some point this season. Mar 1 - 8:08 PM
