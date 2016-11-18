Chase De Jong | Starting Pitcher Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (23) / 12/29/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 205 Bats / Throws: Left / Right Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Mariners acquired RHP Chase De Jong from the Dodgers for INF Drew Jackson and RHP Aneurys Zabala. Chalk another move up for Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, who made a slew of trades this offseason. De Jong, 23, spent the 2016 campaign plying his trade for Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. He more than held his own in the minors, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.02 WIHP and 125/39 K/BB ratio across 147 frames while compiling a sharp 14-5 record. He figures to make his major league debut with the Mariners at some point this season.

Dodgers purchased the contract of RHP Chase De Jong from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 22-year-old right-hander was outstanding at Double-A Tulsa in 2016, going 14-5 with a 2.86 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 125/39 K/BB ratio over 147 innings. He should debut with the Dodgers during the 2017 season, though he's unlikely to hold much fantasy value in redraft leagues.

Dodgers RHP prospect Chase De Jong fired seven scoreless innings Tuesday in a win for Double-A Tulsa. De Jong finished with six strikeouts and didn't allow a walk. The 22-year-old has really been on a roll lately. He's 3-1 with a 0.72 ERA over his last four starts. De Jong is tied for the league lead in WHIP (0.92) and also ranks second in the Texas League with 49 strikeouts. The right-hander will take a 17-inning scoreless streak into his next start. Source: MILB.com