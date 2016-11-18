Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Casey Fien
(R)
Chris Heston
(S)
Micah Owings
(1B)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Jonathan Aro
(R)
Paul Fry
(S)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Steven Baron
(C)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Christian Bergman
(R)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Steve Johnson
(R)
D.J. Peterson
(3B)
Danny Valencia
(3B)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Jean Machi
(R)
Boog Powell
(OF)
Thyago Vieira
(S)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Tuffy Gosewisch
(C)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Nick Hagadone
(R)
Zach Miner
(R)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Daniel Vogelbach
(1B)
Nelson Cruz
(OF)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Robert Whalen
(S)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Dillon Overton
(S)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Tony Zych
(R)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chase De Jong | Starting Pitcher
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 12/29/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mariners acquired RHP Chase De Jong from the Dodgers for INF Drew Jackson and RHP Aneurys Zabala.
Chalk another move up for Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, who made a slew of trades this offseason. De Jong, 23, spent the 2016 campaign plying his trade for Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. He more than held his own in the minors, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.02 WIHP and 125/39 K/BB ratio across 147 frames while compiling a sharp 14-5 record. He figures to make his major league debut with the Mariners at some point this season.
Mar 1 - 8:08 PM
Dodgers purchased the contract of RHP Chase De Jong from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
The 22-year-old right-hander was outstanding at Double-A Tulsa in 2016, going 14-5 with a 2.86 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 125/39 K/BB ratio over 147 innings. He should debut with the Dodgers during the 2017 season, though he's unlikely to hold much fantasy value in redraft leagues.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 11:51:00 PM
Dodgers RHP prospect Chase De Jong fired seven scoreless innings Tuesday in a win for Double-A Tulsa.
De Jong finished with six strikeouts and didn't allow a walk. The 22-year-old has really been on a roll lately. He's 3-1 with a 0.72 ERA over his last four starts. De Jong is tied for the league lead in WHIP (0.92) and also ranks second in the Texas League with 49 strikeouts. The right-hander will take a 17-inning scoreless streak into his next start.
Wed, May 25, 2016 02:06:00 PM
Source:
MILB.com
Dodgers acquire RHP Chase DeJong and INF Tim Locastro from the Blue Jays for international bonus slots 27, 57 and 117.
Ben Badler of Baseball America and Keith Law of ESPN reported the details. The Blue Jays signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for $3.9 million, so while the team has exceeded their international signing pool, this move helps them avoid exceeding it by more than 15 percent and being subject to the maximum penalty. After a disappointing 2014, the 21-year-old DeJong has posted a 3.13 ERA and 77/18 K/BB ratio over 86 1/3 innings this season with Class A Lansing.
Thu, Jul 2, 2015 05:19:00 PM
Mariners trade for right-hander Chase De Jong
Mar 1 - 8:08 PM
Dodgers add Chase De Jong to 40-man roster
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 11:51:00 PM
Chase De Jong delivers seven scoreless frames
Wed, May 25, 2016 02:06:00 PM
Dodgers acquire DeJong from Blue Jays
Thu, Jul 2, 2015 05:19:00 PM
More Chase De Jong Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Mariners Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Chase De Jong's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Chase De Jong's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chase De Jong's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Chase De Jong's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
3
Tuffy Gosewisch
4
Steven Baron
1B
1
Daniel Vogelbach
2
Danny Valencia
3
D.J. Peterson
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Jarrod Dyson
2
Mike Freeman
CF
1
Leonys Martin
2
Guillermo Heredia
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Chris Heston
8
Robert Whalen
9
Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
Sidelined
Steve Cishek (hip) played catch Tuesday for the first time since arriving to Mariners' camp.
Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN said that things "appeared to go well." It was an important step for Cishek, who required offseason surgery to fix a torn labrum and also had microfracture surgery. The hope is that he could be ready to return by the end of April, but it will all depend on how his body responds to ramping things up.
Feb 21
3
Marc Rzepczynski
4
Nick Vincent
5
Evan Scribner
6
James Pazos
7
Casey Fien
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
Shae Simmons
10
Tony Zych
Sidelined
Tony Zych (biceps) will throw off a mound Tuesday for the first time this spring.
It's considered a "light bullpen," but it's a start. Zych underwent a biceps tendon debridement on his right arm in October and the Mariners aren't going to rush him back. The 26-year-old owns a 2.81 ERA and 45/13 K/BB ratio over 32 innings in the majors and could be a nice weapon for Seattle's bullpen if he gets back to full health.
Feb 28
11
Thyago Vieira
12
Micah Owings
13
Christian Bergman
14
Paul Fry
