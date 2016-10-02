Player Page

Jharel Cotton | Starting Pitcher | #45

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/19/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: East Carolina
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 20 (0) / LA
Contract: view contract details
A's manager Doug Melvin told reporters Thursday that Jharel Cotton has a "leg up" on the No. 4 spot in the season-opening starting rotation.
And rightly so after the 25-year-old delivered a 2.15 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and 23/4 K/BB ratio over his first 29 1/3 major league innings (five starts) in 2016. Cotton carries high-level fantasy upside into 2017 with half of his starts scheduled for one of baseball's best pitcher parks. Feb 16 - 2:07 PM
Source: Joe Stiglich on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
OAK55200029.120107423002.15.82
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Nashville(PCL)AAA6631038.1281212736112.817.913
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA221685097.180595332119114.9011.151
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Josh Phegley
3Bruce Maxwell
1B1Ryon Healy
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
3Joe Wendle
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3Franklin Barreto
4Yairo Munoz
3B1Trevor Plouffe
2Renato Nunez
3Jermaine Curtis
LF1Khris Davis
2Jaycob Brugman
3Jaff Decker
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jake Smolinski
3Alejandro De Aza
RF1Matt Joyce
2Matt Olson
3Andrew Lambo
DH1Yonder Alonso
2Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Andrew Triggs
5Jharel Cotton
6Daniel Mengden
7Raul Alcantara
8Chris Bassitt
9Paul Blackburn
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ryan Madson
2Sean Doolittle
3Santiago Casilla
4John Axford
5Ryan Dull
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Bobby Wahl
9Simon Castro
10Tyler Sturdevant
 

 