Jharel Cotton | Starting Pitcher | #45 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (25) / 1/19/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: East Carolina Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 20 (0) / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

A's manager Doug Melvin told reporters Thursday that Jharel Cotton has a "leg up" on the No. 4 spot in the season-opening starting rotation. And rightly so after the 25-year-old delivered a 2.15 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and 23/4 K/BB ratio over his first 29 1/3 major league innings (five starts) in 2016. Cotton carries high-level fantasy upside into 2017 with half of his starts scheduled for one of baseball's best pitcher parks. Source: Joe Stiglich on Twitter

Jharel Cotton gave up four runs -- three earned -- in 4 1/3 innings but was not given a decision in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning win over the Mariners. He struck out seven batters and walked only one. He gave up six hits though, and one of them left the yard. He allowed a pair of runs in the second inning. A two-run homer by Robinson Cano chased him in the fifth inning. Cotton fared very well in his five starts as a September call-up, registering an excellent 2.15 ERA in 29 1/3 innings. He struck out 23 batters against just four walks in that time. The 24-year-old is likely to spend most of next season in the Oakland rotation.

Jharel Cotton earned his second victory of the season on Sunday, firing seven impressive innings of one-run baseball against the Rangers. Cotton punched out five on the afternoon and didn't issue a free pass. The only blemish on his day was a solo homer off the bat of Adrian Beltre in the seventh inning. The rookie right-hander has been tremendous in his limited time with the A's, compiling a 1.44 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 16/3 K/BB ratio over 25 innings. He's worth a look in all formats for his final start of the season on Saturday against the Mariners in Seattle.