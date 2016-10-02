Welcome,
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Donn Roach
(R)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Adam Rosales
(2B)
John Axford
(R)
Jermaine Curtis
(OF)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Bruce Maxwell
(C)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Franklin Barreto
(SS)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Daniel Mengden
(S)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(3B)
Yairo Munoz
(SS)
Tyler Sturdevant
(R)
Paul Blackburn
(S)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Renato Nunez
(3B)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Jaycob Brugman
(OF)
Jaff Decker
(OF)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Matt Olson
(OF)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Mark Canha
(1B)
Ross Detwiler
(R)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Andrew Lambo
(OF)
Chad Pinder
(2B)
Joe Wendle
(2B)
Simon Castro
(R)
Jharel Cotton | Starting Pitcher | #45
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 1/19/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
East Carolina
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 20 (0) / LA
Contract:
view contract details
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
A's manager Doug Melvin told reporters Thursday that Jharel Cotton has a "leg up" on the No. 4 spot in the season-opening starting rotation.
And rightly so after the 25-year-old delivered a 2.15 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and 23/4 K/BB ratio over his first 29 1/3 major league innings (five starts) in 2016. Cotton carries high-level fantasy upside into 2017 with half of his starts scheduled for one of baseball's best pitcher parks.
Feb 16 - 2:07 PM
Source:
Joe Stiglich on Twitter
Jharel Cotton gave up four runs -- three earned -- in 4 1/3 innings but was not given a decision in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning win over the Mariners.
He struck out seven batters and walked only one. He gave up six hits though, and one of them left the yard. He allowed a pair of runs in the second inning. A two-run homer by Robinson Cano chased him in the fifth inning. Cotton fared very well in his five starts as a September call-up, registering an excellent 2.15 ERA in 29 1/3 innings. He struck out 23 batters against just four walks in that time. The 24-year-old is likely to spend most of next season in the Oakland rotation.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 01:50:00 AM
Jharel Cotton earned his second victory of the season on Sunday, firing seven impressive innings of one-run baseball against the Rangers.
Cotton punched out five on the afternoon and didn't issue a free pass. The only blemish on his day was a solo homer off the bat of Adrian Beltre in the seventh inning. The rookie right-hander has been tremendous in his limited time with the A's, compiling a 1.44 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 16/3 K/BB ratio over 25 innings. He's worth a look in all formats for his final start of the season on Saturday against the Mariners in Seattle.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 06:40:00 PM
Jharel Cotton didn't factor into the decision after holding the Astros to one run in six innings Monday.
Many projected Cotton as a reliever when he was acquired from the Dodgers in the Rich Hill/Josh Riddick trade, but he's making a great case for a spot in next year's rotation. He's allowed a total of three earned runs in 18 innings in his three starts. He struck out six and walked none tonight.
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 01:14:00 AM
Jharel Cotton has the 'leg up' on No. 4 spot
Feb 16 - 2:07 PM
Cotton yields four runs in 4 1/3 innings Sat.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 01:50:00 AM
Cotton fans five over seven strong versus TEX
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 06:40:00 PM
Jharel Cotton strong versus Astros
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 01:14:00 AM
More Jharel Cotton Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
OAK
5
5
2
0
0
0
29.1
20
10
7
4
23
0
0
2.15
.82
Jharel Cotton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jharel Cotton's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jharel Cotton's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jharel Cotton's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Nashville(PCL)
AAA
6
6
3
1
0
38.1
28
12
12
7
36
1
1
2.817
.913
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
22
16
8
5
0
97.1
80
59
53
32
119
1
1
4.901
1.151
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
3
Bruce Maxwell
1B
1
Ryon Healy
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
Sidelined
Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Friday that Jed Lowrie (foot) will be his starting second baseman if he's healthy.
Lowrie will be eased into things in spring training after having surgery last August to repair ligament damage in his left foot, as well as to remove a bunion and cyst. However, the skipper added that reports on Lowrie have been good, and he should be fine by Opening Day. Lowrie will turn 33 in April and has batted just .246/.313/.354 with 11 homers over the past two seasons, so while he'll begin 2017 as a starter, he's not an enticing bet for fantasy purposes.
Jan 27
2
Adam Rosales
3
Joe Wendle
SS
1
Marcus Semien
2
Chad Pinder
3
Franklin Barreto
4
Yairo Munoz
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
2
Renato Nunez
3
Jermaine Curtis
LF
1
Khris Davis
2
Jaycob Brugman
3
Jaff Decker
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jake Smolinski
3
Alejandro De Aza
RF
1
Matt Joyce
2
Matt Olson
3
Andrew Lambo
DH
1
Yonder Alonso
2
Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
2
Kendall Graveman
3
Sean Manaea
4
Andrew Triggs
5
Jharel Cotton
6
Daniel Mengden
Sidelined
Daniel Mengden will be in a walking boot for six weeks after undergoing right foot surgery on Tuesday.
Mengden fractured his medial tibial sesamoid bone in his foot while throwing a bullpen session at home on January 31. The surgery, which was performed by Dr. Kevin Varner, involved a sesamoidectomy. It's unclear how soon he'll be ready to pitch after shedding the walking boot. The injury makes it more likely that Andrew Triggs will begin the year as the fifth starter. Mengden, who turns 24 this month, posted a 6.50 ERA over 14 starts as a rookie in 2016.
Feb 8
7
Raul Alcantara
8
Chris Bassitt
Sidelined
Chris Bassitt (elbow) threw off the mound Tuesday for the first time since Tommy John surgery last May.
Bassitt threw 20 pitches from a distance of 55 feet. He's been working on his mechanics during his rehab process and hopes to be an option for the A's at some point around midseason.
Feb 14
9
Paul Blackburn
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ryan Madson
2
Sean Doolittle
3
Santiago Casilla
4
John Axford
5
Ryan Dull
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Bobby Wahl
9
Simon Castro
10
Tyler Sturdevant
