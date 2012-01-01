Trey Mancini | Outfielder | #16 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (25) / 3/18/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Notre Dame Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 8 (0) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Trey Mancini is starting in left field and batting leadoff for the Orioles on Wednesday night against the Reds. It'll be the first start out of the leadoff spot for Mancini, who's slashing .348/.400/.913 with four home runs and nine RBI through eight regular-season games. Regression is coming, but he does deserve some fantasy attention for the early hotness and he could get more chances at leadoff with Craig Gentry struggling and Seth Smith (hamstring) sidelined. Mancini showed real offensive potential in the minors. Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter

Trey Mancini is not in Tuesday's lineup versus the Reds. Mancini homered twice in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays, but there's no room for him in the lineup as the Orioles play under NL rules. Chris Davis will start at first base while Mark Trumbo plays right field and Seth Smith starts in left. Source: C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter

Trey Mancini homered twice Sunday in the Orioles' rout of the Blue Jays. He hit a three-run shot in the Orioles' five-run sixth inning and a solo shot in the O's five-run eighth. Mancini also had a two-homer day Wednesday versus the Red Sox and is up to four home runs on the year. The 25-year-old also boasts a shiny .364/.417/.955 batting line. We'd expect a lot of regression here, but the power is legit and he makes for an intriguing option in AL-only and DFS games.