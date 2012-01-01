Player Page

Trey Mancini | Outfielder | #16

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/18/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 8 (0) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Trey Mancini is starting in left field and batting leadoff for the Orioles on Wednesday night against the Reds.
It'll be the first start out of the leadoff spot for Mancini, who's slashing .348/.400/.913 with four home runs and nine RBI through eight regular-season games. Regression is coming, but he does deserve some fantasy attention for the early hotness and he could get more chances at leadoff with Craig Gentry struggling and Seth Smith (hamstring) sidelined. Mancini showed real offensive potential in the minors. Apr 19 - 3:08 PM
Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
PreGame00.000000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
8238104952600.348.400.9131.313
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170100042
20160000005
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 18@ CIN11000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 16@ TOR15300242000000.600.6001.800
Apr 13@ TOR12100000110000.500.667.500
Apr 12@ BOS13200242110000.667.7502.667
Apr 11@ BOS14110000020000.250.250.500
Apr 9NYY14000011010000.000.000.000
Apr 5TOR13000000010000.000.000.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Welington Castillo
2Caleb Joseph
1B1Chris Davis
2B1Jonathan Schoop
SS1J.J. Hardy
3B1Manny Machado
2Ryan Flaherty
LF1Hyun Soo Kim
2Joey Rickard
CF1Adam Jones
RF1Seth Smith
2Craig Gentry
3Anthony Santander
DH1Mark Trumbo
2Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Tillman
2Kevin Gausman
3Dylan Bundy
4Ubaldo Jimenez
5Wade Miley
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Zach Britton
2Darren O'Day
3Brad Brach
4Mychal Givens
5Donnie Hart
6Jayson Aquino
7Richard Bleier
8Vidal Nuno
9Stefan Crichton
 

 