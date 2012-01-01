Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Gary Sanchez (biceps) played catch on Wed.
Eugenio Suarez (neck) in Reds' lineup Wed.
Indians vs. Twins postponed because of rain
Justin Upton (forearm) sitting out Wednesday
Mancini hitting leadoff for O's on Wednesday
Todd Frazier (flu) sitting again Wednesday
Jeter, Jeb Bush in group bidding on Marlins
Segura (hamstring) to be activated Tuesday
Prado (calf) back in Marlins' lineup on Wed.
Jays to start Latos this weekend vs. Angels
Lucroy getting day off Wednesday vs. OAK
Angel Pagan will not play baseball this year
Player Page
Roster
Winston Abreu
(R)
Chris Davis
(1B)
Trey Haley
(R)
Manny Machado
(3B)
Wandy Rodriguez
(S)
Jayson Aquino
(S)
Julio DePaula
(R)
J.J. Hardy
(SS)
Trey Mancini
(OF)
Billy Rowell
(OF)
Alec Asher
(S)
Terry Doyle
(S)
Donnie Hart
(R)
Wade Miley
(S)
Anthony Santander
(OF)
Richard Bleier
(R)
Ryan Flaherty
(SS)
Matthew Hauser
(S)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Cody Satterwhite
(S)
Brad Brach
(R)
Lew Ford
(OF)
Anthony Hewitt
(OF)
Darren O'Day
(R)
Jonathan Schoop
(2B)
Zach Britton
(R)
Eric Fornataro
(R)
L.J. Hoes
(OF)
Tomo Ohka
(R)
Seth Smith
(OF)
Dylan Bundy
(S)
Steve Garrison
(R)
Ubaldo Jimenez
(S)
Felix Perez
(OF)
Chris Tillman
(S)
Welington Castillo
(C)
Kevin Gausman
(S)
Adam Jones
(OF)
Chris Pettit
(OF)
Mark Trumbo
(DH)
Zach Clark
(R)
Craig Gentry
(OF)
Caleb Joseph
(C)
Nolan Reimold
(OF)
Delmon Young
(OF)
Stefan Crichton
(R)
Mychal Givens
(R)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Joey Rickard
(OF)
Trey Mancini | Outfielder | #16
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/18/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Notre Dame
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 8 (0) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
Latest News
Recent News
Trey Mancini is starting in left field and batting leadoff for the Orioles on Wednesday night against the Reds.
It'll be the first start out of the leadoff spot for Mancini, who's slashing .348/.400/.913 with four home runs and nine RBI through eight regular-season games. Regression is coming, but he does deserve some fantasy attention for the early hotness and he could get more chances at leadoff with Craig Gentry struggling and Seth Smith (hamstring) sidelined. Mancini showed real offensive potential in the minors.
Apr 19 - 3:08 PM
Source:
Roch Kubatko on Twitter
Trey Mancini is not in Tuesday's lineup versus the Reds.
Mancini homered twice in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays, but there's no room for him in the lineup as the Orioles play under NL rules. Chris Davis will start at first base while Mark Trumbo plays right field and Seth Smith starts in left.
Apr 18 - 2:42 PM
Source:
C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter
Trey Mancini homered twice Sunday in the Orioles' rout of the Blue Jays.
He hit a three-run shot in the Orioles' five-run sixth inning and a solo shot in the O's five-run eighth. Mancini also had a two-homer day Wednesday versus the Red Sox and is up to four home runs on the year. The 25-year-old also boasts a shiny .364/.417/.955 batting line. We'd expect a lot of regression here, but the power is legit and he makes for an intriguing option in AL-only and DFS games.
Apr 16 - 5:08 PM
Trey Mancini hit a pair of homers and walked Wednesday in the Orioles' 12-5 rout of the Red Sox.
Mancini's first homer of the season was a three-run shot off Steven Wright in the first, and he added a solo homer off Ben Taylor in the third. The plan is for Mancini to get most of his starts against left-handers, but he got the nod over Hyun-Soo Kim versus the knuckleballing right-hander in this one. The door is open for him to claim additional playing time if he hits.
Apr 12 - 11:29 PM
Mancini hitting leadoff for O's on Wednesday
Apr 19 - 3:08 PM
Mancini not in Tuesday's lineup
Apr 18 - 2:42 PM
Mancini homers twice as Orioles rout Jays
Apr 16 - 5:08 PM
Trey Mancini homers twice to lead Orioles
Apr 12 - 11:29 PM
More Trey Mancini Player News
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
PreGame
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
8
23
8
1
0
4
9
5
2
6
0
0
.348
.400
.913
1.313
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
1
0
0
0
4
2
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 18
@ CIN
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 16
@ TOR
1
5
3
0
0
2
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
1.800
Apr 13
@ TOR
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.667
.500
Apr 12
@ BOS
1
3
2
0
0
2
4
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
.667
.750
2.667
Apr 11
@ BOS
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Apr 9
NYY
1
4
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 5
TOR
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
2
Caleb Joseph
1B
1
Chris Davis
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
LF
1
Hyun Soo Kim
2
Joey Rickard
10-Day DL
Joey Rickard (finger) will not be ready to come off the 10-day disabled list when first eligible on Wednesday.
Rickard told reporters Tuesday that he's feeling much better, but the outfielder still hasn't resumed baseball activities. He landed on the disabled list April 9 with a sprained left middle finger. It'll be another week at least.
Apr 18
CF
1
Adam Jones
RF
1
Seth Smith
Sidelined
Seth Smith left Tuesday's game against the Reds with a right hamstring strain.
That could mean a trip to the new 10-day disabled list. Smith was 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored before getting replaced in the sixth inning by Trey Mancini. The 34-year-old outfielder also dealt with hamstring problems this spring but was off to a good start offensively for the O's.
Apr 18
2
Craig Gentry
3
Anthony Santander
10-Day DL
Anthony Santander (forearm) is swinging a bat with no restrictions.
It's good to hear, although what the next step is for the Rule 5 pick isn't clear. Santander missed much of spring training after recovering from shoulder surgery and then suffering a strained forearm.
Apr 9
DH
1
Mark Trumbo
2
Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Tillman
10-Day DL
Chris Tillman (shoulder) allowed one run on two hits and one walk over 2 2/3 innings in his first rehab start with Double-A Bowie on Monday.
Tillman recorded three strikeouts. The right-hander said it took him a little longer than normal to get loose, but once that happened he felt good. Tillman admitted that it feels like he's at the beginning of spring training, so obviously it's going to be a while before he's an option for the Orioles' rotation. Early May is probably a best-case scenario.
Apr 17
2
Kevin Gausman
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Ubaldo Jimenez
5
Wade Miley
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
10-Day DL
Zach Britton told reporters Tuesday that his arm is already feeling better.
Britton landed on the 10-day disabled list over the weekend with a left forearm strain and that's an injury that can often lead to more serious complications, but he stressed Tuesday that this particular issue is mild. The hope is he'll be ready for activation right around the first day he's eligible, which is April 25. Brad Brach and Darren O'Day will apparently share closer duties in the meantime.
Apr 18
2
Darren O'Day
3
Brad Brach
4
Mychal Givens
5
Donnie Hart
6
Jayson Aquino
7
Richard Bleier
8
Vidal Nuno
9
Stefan Crichton
Familia Turmoil
Apr 19
Brad Johnson covers the latest closer and stolen base news. Jeurys Familia returns Thursday while chaos reigns supreme in several bullpens.
