Harrison Bader | Outfielder | #88 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (23) / 6/3/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Florida Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (0) / STL Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Harrison Bader is starting in center field and batting seventh Tuesday in his MLB debut against the Rockies. Bader will likely be the primary fill-in at that position for the Cardinals while Dexter Fowler recovers from a left forearm strain. The talented 23-year-old was slashing .297/.354/.517 with 19 home runs and nine stolen bases in 97 games this season at Triple-A Memphis and is worth a pickup in standard mixed fantasy leagues. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups

Cardinals purchased the contract of OF Harrison Bader from Triple-A Memphis. Bader will join the Cardinals ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Rockies, taking the roster spot left vacant by Dexter Fowler and his left forearm strain. Bader was batting .297/.354/.517 with 19 home runs and nine stolen bases in 97 games this season at Memphis and he figures to draw regular starts in the St. Louis outfield. The 23-year-old is capable of providing mixed-league fantasy value for however long Fowler is sidelined.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Cardinals are expected to promote Harrison Bader to the majors on Tuesday. The circumstances surrounding the call-up aren't yet clear, but the Cardinals are expected to make an official announcement Tuesday afternoon. It's worth noting that Dexter Fowler left Monday's game in a double-switch and has been dealing with foot and heel issues. Bader, 23, is batting .297/.354/.517 with 19 homers and nine steals over 97 games this season in Triple-A. He'd be worth a shot in mixed fantasy leagues if the playing time is there. Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch