Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
MLB Live Chat
Jul 25
Daily Dose: Cahill to Kauffman
Jul 25
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 24
Top 10 Prospects: July 24
Jul 24
Daily Dose: Down Goes Kershaw
Jul 24
Daily Dose: Moose Season
Jul 23
The Week Ahead: Seeing Red
Jul 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets prospect Rosario up 'in a week or so'
Carpenter (quad) returns to Cardinals' lineup
Bader starts in CF, batting seventh in debut
Springer (quad) out of Astros lineup Tuesday
Kiermaier (hip) to begin rehab action Thurs.
Dexter Fowler lands on DL with forearm strain
Strasburg not ruled out to make next start
Chris Davis out of O's lineup again Tuesday
Chris Taylor hitting .525 over past 10 games
Eddie Rosario posts another multi-hit game
J.D. Martinez swats first homer for Arizona
George Springer (quad) expected to avoid DL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: RBs
Jul 23
Tight End Notebook
Jul 21
49ers Fantasy Preview
Jul 20
Dominate Your Draft
Jul 20
Podcast: The Real 1.01
Jul 20
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 20
No Deal!
Jul 19
Steelers Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Neck woes send Koa Misi to injured reserve
Saints send Ellerbe to IR with foot issue
Cowboys extend La'El Collins through 2019
Rivera: Kelvin Benjamin makes weight for camp
Mike Vick working as Chiefs coaching intern
Texans LT Duane Brown officially holding out
Ex-Browns, Bengals WR Andrew Hawkins retiring
Charges dropped against ex-Cowboy Whitehead
Kubiak reunites with Broncos in scouting role
Panthers TE Greg Olsen will play out contract
Skins coaches keep talking up WR Ryan Grant
49ers TE McDonald's roster spot in jeopardy
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Allen Crabbe traded to BKN for Nicholson
Derrick Rose agrees to join Cavaliers
Derrick Rose meeting w/ Cavaliers Monday
Hawks claim Nicolas Brussino off waivers
Knicks unwilling to trade Porzingis for Kyrie
Kyrie Watch Possibilities: NY, SA, MIA, MIN
Woj: Pau Gasol re-signs with the Spurs
ESPN: Kyrie Irving asked Cavs to trade him
ESPN: Rose, Lakers meet for about 3 hours
Report: Lakers have interest in Ian Clark
Lakers to meet w/ Derrick Rose Thursday
Troy Williams agrees to 3-year deal w/ HOU
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
Jagr skates with Kladno, hopes for NHL deal
Pens' Brian Dumoulin receives 6-year contract
Johnny Oduya signs with Senators
Jets agree to one-year deal with Hellebuyck
Preds lock Viktor Arvidsson up for 7 years
Jordan Martinook, Yotes sign 2-year contract
Detroit signs Tomas Tatar to four-year deal
Senators avoid arbitration with Ryan Dzingel
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
Brickyard 400 Stats
Jul 21
DFS: Indy
Jul 20
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
Update: New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 15
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske extend contract
Theriault: 4th at LOR, retains ARCA lead
Sadler: Retains NXS lead after fourth at Indy
Allgaier: 35th at Indy, 3rd in points
Riley Herbst: 13th in LOR, 3rd in points
Poole: 4th in points after 7th at Indy
Gus Dean: 6th at LOR, 4th in ARCA points
Hemric: 8th at Indy, 5th in NXS standings
Shane Lee: 9th at LOR, 5th in ARCA points
Holmes: Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 results
Cole Custer: Lilly Diabetes 250 results
Zane Smith: Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
Open Championship Preview
Jul 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Vegas leaking oil ahead of RBC title defense
Defending champion Levy faces new challenge
Lee McCoy Monday Qs into the RBC field
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from RBC Canadian Open
Collins runner-up at Barbasol; career best
Rookie Murray breaks through at Barbasol
Kuchar falls three shy at Royal Birkdale
Spieth comes up clutch to hoist Claret Jug
McIlroy comes up just short at The 146th Open
Leishman storms inside top 10 w/ closing 65
Hao Tong Li crashes the party w/ closing 63
MDF sends 11 to the exits at the Barbasol
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team No. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jeremiah comps Mayfield to Colt McCoy
Fly with the Eagles: Horns snag 4-star WR
Pauline comps BC DE Landry to Dwight Freeney
UF frosh OLB Smith undergoes knee surgery
Ex-Oregon WR Carrington transfers to Utah
Rutgers WR Janarion Grant is '100 percent'
Schiano offered two 'significant' HC jobs
Vols request media to not report injury info
Darren Carrington pleads not guilty to DUI
Big Ten sets six-year deal with ESPN, FOX
Florida nets QB of future in five-star Corral
Indiana LB Simmons done for his career
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
How to Win Your Draft League
Jul 21
All About Scarcity in PL Draft
Jul 21
Finding Value in your Draft
Jul 21
Handcuffing in Draft PL
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Burnley land Phil Bardsley from Stoke City
Izzy Brown signs for Brighton on loan
Smith pens new four-year deal at Bournemouth
Morata debuts as Chelsea fall to Bayern
Saints continue winless pre-season
Hazard stepping up recovery from ankle injury
Palace seals move for Ajax defender
Man City make Mendy most expensive DEF ever
Shaw impressed by MUFC attacking play
Bailly ban extended to cover UEFA Super Cup
CFC signing working hard to regain fitness
Martial gets a vote of confidence from Mou
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Harrison Bader
(OF)
Zach Duke
(R)
Carson Kelly
(C)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Mike Leake
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Robert Stock
(R)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Luke Voit
(1B)
John Brebbia
(R)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Greg Garcia
(2B)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Matt Carpenter
(1B)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Jedd Gyorko
(3B)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Paul DeJong
(SS)
Chad Huffman
(OF)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Harrison Bader | Outfielder | #88
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/3/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 3 (0) / STL
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Harrison Bader is starting in center field and batting seventh Tuesday in his MLB debut against the Rockies.
Bader will likely be the primary fill-in at that position for the Cardinals while Dexter Fowler recovers from a left forearm strain. The talented 23-year-old was slashing .297/.354/.517 with 19 home runs and nine stolen bases in 97 games this season at Triple-A Memphis and is worth a pickup in standard mixed fantasy leagues.
Jul 25 - 4:17 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Cardinals purchased the contract of OF Harrison Bader from Triple-A Memphis.
Bader will join the Cardinals ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Rockies, taking the roster spot left vacant by Dexter Fowler and his left forearm strain. Bader was batting .297/.354/.517 with 19 home runs and nine stolen bases in 97 games this season at Memphis and he figures to draw regular starts in the St. Louis outfield. The 23-year-old is capable of providing mixed-league fantasy value for however long Fowler is sidelined.
Jul 25 - 3:44 PM
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Cardinals are expected to promote Harrison Bader to the majors on Tuesday.
The circumstances surrounding the call-up aren't yet clear, but the Cardinals are expected to make an official announcement Tuesday afternoon. It's worth noting that Dexter Fowler left Monday's game in a double-switch and has been dealing with foot and heel issues. Bader, 23, is batting .297/.354/.517 with 19 homers and nine steals over 97 games this season in Triple-A. He'd be worth a shot in mixed fantasy leagues if the playing time is there.
Jul 25 - 3:23 PM
Source:
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Cardinals prospect Harrison Bader went 1-for-4 with a homer on Sunday for Triple-A Memphis.
It's the 12th homer of the season for Bader. He's now hitting .300/.359/.507 for the Redbirds, and he's playing quality defense in the outfield at the same time. if the Cardinals decide that 2017 just isn't their year, they should give Bader a chance to play this summer. He may be good enough to play even if they believe they can compete. Either way, expect him to have a role with the club in 2018.
Jun 19 - 2:38 PM
Bader starts in CF, batting seventh in debut
Jul 25 - 4:17 PM
Cardinals promote Harrison Bader from AAA
Jul 25 - 3:44 PM
Report: Cards to call up Harrison Bader
Jul 25 - 3:23 PM
Bader Homers
Jun 19 - 2:38 PM
More Harrison Bader Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Martinez
ARZ
(4311)
2
T. Frazier
NYY
(2948)
3
S. Gray
OAK
(2938)
4
C. Kershaw
LA
(2896)
5
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2806)
6
J. Garcia
MIN
(2718)
7
Y. Darvish
TEX
(2484)
8
Z. Britton
BAL
(2441)
9
T. Turner
WAS
(2290)
10
M. Trout
LAA
(2226)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
PreGame
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Memphis(PCL)
AAA
97
350
104
18
1
19
48
62
23
90
9
6
.297
.354
.517
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Carson Kelly
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
Sidelined
Matt Carpenter (quad) is back in the Cardinals' starting lineup Tuesday night against the Rockies.
Carpenter missed Monday's series opener against Colorado after making an early exit Sunday night against the Cubs due to right quad tightness. He'll start at first base and bat leadoff Tuesday versus right-hander Jon Gray.
Jul 25
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
SS
1
Paul DeJong
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
LF
1
Tommy Pham
2
Randal Grichuk
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed OF Dexter Fowler on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.
It's not clear when he suffered the injury or how long it might put him on the shelf. Harrison Bader has been called up from Triple-A Memphis to fill Fowler's spot on the roster and the 23-year-old outfield prospect could be in line for regular playing time.
Jul 25
2
Harrison Bader
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
10-Day DL
Stephen Piscotty (groin) did some running pre-game on Monday.
Piscotty won't be activated from the disabled list when first eligible Tuesday as initially hoped, but it sounds like he's coming along. That said, a revised timetable for him hasn't been revealed yet.
Jul 24
2
Jose Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
Alex Reyes
60-Day DL
Alex Reyes (elbow) began a throwing program Wednesday.
Reyes is simply making throws from one knee at this point, but it's a big first step as he works his way back from February Tommy John surgery. The young right-hander is expected to be ready for the beginning of next season.
Jul 21
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Trevor Rosenthal
3
Kevin Siegrist
4
Matt Bowman
5
Brett Cecil
6
Tyler Lyons
7
John Brebbia
8
Zach Duke
Headlines
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
The surging Cubs have almost caught up to the Brewers in the NL Central. Jesse Pantuosco details their revival in his latest Power Rankings.
More MLB Columns
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
»
MLB Live Chat
Jul 25
»
Daily Dose: Cahill to Kauffman
Jul 25
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 24
»
Top 10 Prospects: July 24
Jul 24
»
Daily Dose: Down Goes Kershaw
Jul 24
»
Daily Dose: Moose Season
Jul 23
»
The Week Ahead: Seeing Red
Jul 22
MLB Headlines
»
Mets prospect Rosario up 'in a week or so'
»
Carpenter (quad) returns to Cardinals' lineup
»
Bader starts in CF, batting seventh in debut
»
Springer (quad) out of Astros lineup Tuesday
»
Kiermaier (hip) to begin rehab action Thurs.
»
Dexter Fowler lands on DL with forearm strain
»
Strasburg not ruled out to make next start
»
Chris Davis out of O's lineup again Tuesday
»
Chris Taylor hitting .525 over past 10 games
»
Eddie Rosario posts another multi-hit game
»
J.D. Martinez swats first homer for Arizona
»
George Springer (quad) expected to avoid DL
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved