Harrison Bader | Outfielder | #88

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/3/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Florida
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (0) / STL
Harrison Bader is starting in center field and batting seventh Tuesday in his MLB debut against the Rockies.
Bader will likely be the primary fill-in at that position for the Cardinals while Dexter Fowler recovers from a left forearm strain. The talented 23-year-old was slashing .297/.354/.517 with 19 home runs and nine stolen bases in 97 games this season at Triple-A Memphis and is worth a pickup in standard mixed fantasy leagues. Jul 25 - 4:17 PM
Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Memphis(PCL)AAA97350104181194862239096.297.354.517
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Carson Kelly
1B1Matt Carpenter
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
SS1Paul DeJong
3B1Jedd Gyorko
LF1Tommy Pham
2Randal Grichuk
CF1Dexter Fowler
2Harrison Bader
RF1Stephen Piscotty
2Jose Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Trevor Rosenthal
3Kevin Siegrist
4Matt Bowman
5Brett Cecil
6Tyler Lyons
7John Brebbia
8Zach Duke
 

 