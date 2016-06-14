Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tyler Mahle | Starting Pitcher | #85

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/29/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 193
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 7 (0) / CIN
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Tyler Mahle will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville to make his major league debut against the Pirates on Sunday.
The club's top pitching prospect will start in place of Homer Bailey who isn't progressing quickly enough in his recovery. The 22-year-old hurler owns a 2.06 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 138/30 K/BB ratio over 144 1/3 innings between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville this season. He could be worth a look in deeper mixed leagues. Aug 25 - 11:42 PM
Source: Mark Sheldon on Twitter
More Tyler Mahle Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Pensacola(SOU)AA1414730855715151787111.588.871
Louisville(INT)AAA101034059.15224181351002.7301.096
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
4Chad Wallach
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Scooter Gennett
2Jose Peraza
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
CF1Billy Hamilton
RF1Scott Schebler
2Jesse Winker
3Patrick Kivlehan
4Phillip Ervin
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Scott Feldman
5Luis Castillo
6Robert Stephenson
7Tim Adleman
8Sal Romano
9Asher Wojciechowski
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Wandy Peralta
5Nefi Ogando
6Kevin Shackelford
7Luke Farrell
8Alejandro Chacin
9Austin Brice
10Lisalverto Bonilla
 

 