Tyler Mahle | Starting Pitcher | #85 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (22) / 9/29/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 193 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 7 (0) / CIN Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tyler Mahle will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville to make his major league debut against the Pirates on Sunday. The club's top pitching prospect will start in place of Homer Bailey who isn't progressing quickly enough in his recovery. The 22-year-old hurler owns a 2.06 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 138/30 K/BB ratio over 144 1/3 innings between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville this season. He could be worth a look in deeper mixed leagues. Source: Mark Sheldon on Twitter

Reds prospect Tyler Mahle gave up two runs in just over seven innings of work for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. Mahle allowed four hits on the afternoon, and he struck out six while walking just one. While not an unknown quantity coming into the year, Mahle's stuff has taken a step forward this year, and he's gone from fringe backend starter to legitimate top 100 prospect. He looks like he's ready for a big-league challenge, and he should be a part of the Reds rotation by this point in 2018.

Reds pitching prospect Tyler Mahle allowed just one hit in seven innings four Double-A Pensacola on Wednesday. Mahle also struck out six hitters in the effort, while walking just two. You might remember Mahle threw a no-hitter last summer for High-A Daytona, but you'd be forgiven if you didn't. His best tool is his command, but he does have a low 90s fastball, and two breaking-balls that flash average and play up because of his ability to locate. This is a high-floor pitcher that should pitch in the back of someone's rotation in the next couple of years.