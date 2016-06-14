Tyler Mahle | Starting Pitcher | #85

Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Reds will call up Tyler Mahle to start Sunday
Hoskins makes history with another home run
Trey Mancini leads Orioles in rout of Red Sox
deGrom strikes out 10 batters in win over WAS
Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) heading to DL
Ozuna slugs go-ahead homer against Padres
Stanton homers twice, up to 49 for the year
Eduardo Nunez day-to-day with wrist sprain
Eduardo Nunez leaves game with injury Friday
Yoenis Cespedes leaves game with leg injury
Evan Gattis returns from concussion DL
Lester (shoulder, lat) to throw sim. gam Mon.
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Chris Carson gets work with first-team Friday
Kareem Hunt primed for Chiefs bellcow role
Patriots 'suspect' Edelman suffered torn ACL
Tyreek Hill's preseason struggles continue
Eddie Lacy rotates with Chris Carson Friday
Russell Wilson sharp in regular season tuneup
Chiefs offense bombs in 3rd preseason game
Abdullah gets heavy workload against Patriots
Dion Lewis starts but manages just 11 yards
Chris Hogan hangs 4-70-2 line on Lions Friday
Gillislee posts 8-38-1 line in Patriots debut
Brady carves up Lions, Pats put up 24 in 1Q
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Woj: Cavs evaluating Isaiah Thomas' hip
Report: Iman Shumpert made trade request
Jahlil Okafor following a 'mostly vegan' diet
Manu Ginobili signs a 2-year deal with Spurs
Boston was concerned about Thomas' hip injury
Joel Embiid still not cleared for contact
Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic heading to CLE
Kyrie Irving traded to BOS for Isaiah Thomas
Ben Simmons (foot) cleared for full activity
Report: Josh Smith eyeing return to Rockets
Pacers file tampering charges against Lakers
Clippers and Marshall Plumlee agree to deal
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sheldon Creed: Johnsonville 180 advance
Garrett Smithley: Johnsonville 180 advance
Ross Chastain: Johnsonville 180 advance
Zane Smith joins MDM for three ARCA races
Gus Dean: Road America 100 advance
Double-duty at Road America for Cole Custer
LeMastus with VMS at Road America and Salem
Matt Tifft pulling Road America double duty
Natalie Decker: Road America 100 advance
Dylan Lupton: Johnsonville 180 advance
Noah Gragson: Road America 100 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Johnsonville 180 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
B. Watson R2 68; climbs to T5; one back
Matsuyama among notable MCs at The NT
Kuchar inward 29 for course-record-tying 64
Spieth 65 on Day 2; makes it four atop The NT
Fowler joins clubhouse lead after R2 66
Past champ D. Johnson co-clubhouse leader
Vegas posts 6-under with bogey-free 65
DeLaet (back) WDs during R2 of NORTHERN TRUST
Webster sets Made in Denmark clubhouse target
Dustin Johnson one back after R1 at The NT
Henley circles 8 to post early lead at The NT
Wallace birdies half the holes: T1 in Denmark
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
FSU president predicts bludgeoning of Alabama
UCLA OL Kenny Lacy (hip) likely out for year
Clemson inks HC Swinney to eight-year deal
UTSA inks HC Frank Wilson to five-year deal
Richards (hamstring) questionable for opener
Stanford starting RT Hall out for Australia
Arden Key (shoulder) back at it in practice
Arkansas WR Cornelius (back) nears clearance
Bowling Green S Bozeman (leg) out for opener
Arizona State names QB Manny Wilkins starter
FAU QB Johnson (undisclosed) sits again
McElwain: I may play 3 QBs against Michigan
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Jonny Evans unlikely to figure again in WK3
Loftus-Cheek adds to Palace injury woes
Mendy in traveling squad for Man City
Maguire be to assessed ahead of Week 3
Shakespeare cautious over Iheanacho
Iborra expected to miss a few more weeks
Foxes handed Morgan boost for Week 3
Wanger hails new signing Adbelhamid Sabiri
Lanzini set for Newcastle return
Winston Reid ruled out for Week 3
Zlatan re-signs with Manchester United
Saints reward Yoshida with new contract
Player Page
Roster
Tim Adleman
(S)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(2B)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Carlos Portuondo
(R)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Phillip Ervin
(OF)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Lisalverto Bonilla
(R)
Luke Farrell
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Austin Brice
(R)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Sal Romano
(S)
Chad Wallach
(C)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Jesse Winker
(OF)
Luis Castillo
(S)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Kevin Shackelford
(R)
Asher Wojciechowski
(R)
Alejandro Chacin
(R)
Tyler Mahle | Starting Pitcher | #85
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 9/29/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 193
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 7 (0) / CIN
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyler Mahle will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville to make his major league debut against the Pirates on Sunday.
The club's top pitching prospect will start in place of Homer Bailey who isn't progressing quickly enough in his recovery. The 22-year-old hurler owns a 2.06 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 138/30 K/BB ratio over 144 1/3 innings between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville this season. He could be worth a look in deeper mixed leagues.
Aug 25 - 11:42 PM
Source:
Mark Sheldon on Twitter
Reds prospect Tyler Mahle gave up two runs in just over seven innings of work for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
Mahle allowed four hits on the afternoon, and he struck out six while walking just one. While not an unknown quantity coming into the year, Mahle's stuff has taken a step forward this year, and he's gone from fringe backend starter to legitimate top 100 prospect. He looks like he's ready for a big-league challenge, and he should be a part of the Reds rotation by this point in 2018.
Jul 27 - 1:36 PM
Reds pitching prospect Tyler Mahle allowed just one hit in seven innings four Double-A Pensacola on Wednesday.
Mahle also struck out six hitters in the effort, while walking just two. You might remember Mahle threw a no-hitter last summer for High-A Daytona, but you'd be forgiven if you didn't. His best tool is his command, but he does have a low 90s fastball, and two breaking-balls that flash average and play up because of his ability to locate. This is a high-floor pitcher that should pitch in the back of someone's rotation in the next couple of years.
Apr 13 - 1:58 PM
Reds RHP prospect Tyler Mahle tossed a no-hitter Monday in a win for High-A Daytona.
75 of his season-high 105 pitches went for strikes in Mahle's first professional no-hitter. Jupiter's only base-runner reached on a hit-by-pitch in the third inning. Mahle hasn't allowed a run in his last two starts. He's trimmed his ERA from 3.13 to 2.50 over that span. The 21-year-old leads the Florida State League with eight wins and 76 strikeouts this season. He also owns the league's fourth-lowest WHIP at 0.95.
Tue, Jun 14, 2016 03:16:00 PM
Source:
MILB.com
More Tyler Mahle Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Pensacola(SOU)
AA
14
14
7
3
0
85
57
15
15
17
87
1
1
1.588
.871
Louisville(INT)
AAA
10
10
3
4
0
59.1
52
24
18
13
51
0
0
2.730
1.096
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
10-Day DL
Devin Mesoraco (foot) is expected to be sidelined 3-6 weeks.
Mesoraco landed on the disabled list Tuesday after suffering a left foot fracture when he was hit by a pitch on Monday night against the Cubs. The 29-year-old catcher has been limited to 56 games in 2017 and he could very well be done for the season.
Aug 15
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
Paternity
Reds placed C Stuart Turner on the paternity leave list.
Turner will be away for 1-3 games. The Reds haven't announced a corresponding move, but with Devin Mesoraco (foot) out and no other catchers on the 40-man roster, they could add Rob Brantly.
Aug 25
4
Chad Wallach
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Scooter Gennett
2
Jose Peraza
SS
1
Zack Cozart
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Jesse Winker
10-Day DL
Reds placed OF Jesse Winker on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip flexor strain.
It's unfortunate timing for Winker, who has really played well of late and is sporting a .297/.402/.500 line this season with the big club. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.
Aug 25
3
Patrick Kivlehan
4
Phillip Ervin
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
60-Day DL
Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) has resumed a throwing program.
DeSclafani got a second opinion recently on his sore right elbow and it confirmed that he was dealing with tendinitis, not anything structural. Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer says a return this year is "iffy."
Aug 22
2
Homer Bailey
Sidelined
Homer Bailey (shoulder) will throw his usual between-starts side session on Friday.
Bailey bowed out of his last outing with a shoulder issue, but his exit was deemed by precautionary and it looks like he's on track to make his next start Saturday against Pittsburgh. The right-hander has struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery, delivering a dismal 7.99 ERA over 12 starts this year.
Aug 24
3
Brandon Finnegan
60-Day DL
Brandon Finnegan underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right (non-throwing) shoulder.
Finnegan suffered the injury during a fall away from the field. The southpaw has had some awful luck recently, as he recently aggravated his left trapezius muscle in his first start back from the DL on June 26. He's on the 60-day disabled list, which means he isn't eligible to return until late August. It's basically a lost year for him.
Jul 7
4
Scott Feldman
10-Day DL
Scott Feldman underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.
Feldman just landed on the disabled list with what was termed as right knee inflammation, but it turns out that he's done for the year. The impending free agent will finish 2017 with a 4.77 ERA across 21 starts.
Aug 22
5
Luis Castillo
6
Robert Stephenson
7
Tim Adleman
8
Sal Romano
9
Asher Wojciechowski
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Wandy Peralta
5
Nefi Ogando
60-Day DL
Nefi Ogando (hand) has moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Pensacola.
Ogando allowed a total of two runs in three separate innings with the Reds' affiliate in the rookie-level Arizona League. The 28-year-old right-hander has been on the disabled list all season due to a strained throwing hand, but he might get a look at the MLB level after rosters expand on September 1.
Aug 23
6
Kevin Shackelford
7
Luke Farrell
8
Alejandro Chacin
9
Austin Brice
10-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Austin Brice on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain.
Brice suffered the injury in a relief appearance Saturday night against the Brewers. He's likely to miss the rest of August and part of September.
Aug 13
10
Lisalverto Bonilla
10-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Lisalverto Bonilla on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation.
Bonilla holds a dreadful 8.10 ERA in 36 2/3 innings (four starts, six relief appearances) this season at the major league level. It's not clear how long he might be sidelined.
Aug 10
The Week Ahead: He's Rich
Aug 25
Seth Trachtman looks at the week ahead, including two starts for the dominant Rich Hill.
»
Reds will call up Tyler Mahle to start Sunday
»
Hoskins makes history with another home run
»
Trey Mancini leads Orioles in rout of Red Sox
»
deGrom strikes out 10 batters in win over WAS
»
Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) heading to DL
»
Ozuna slugs go-ahead homer against Padres
»
Stanton homers twice, up to 49 for the year
»
Eduardo Nunez day-to-day with wrist sprain
»
Eduardo Nunez leaves game with injury Friday
»
Yoenis Cespedes leaves game with leg injury
»
Evan Gattis returns from concussion DL
»
Lester (shoulder, lat) to throw sim. gam Mon.
