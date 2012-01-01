Nick Pivetta | Starting Pitcher | #43 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (24) / 2/14/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: New Mexico JC Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (0) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Nick Pivetta matched Red Sox ace Chris Sale pitch for pitch Thursday, striking out nine over seven scoreless innings to help the Phillies earn a 1-0 win. Coming into the game, the 24-year-old hadn't pitched more than five innings and had allowed three or more runs in four of his first six starts, but on this night he was on par with one of the game's best. Pivetta scattered four hits and walked two before exiting. The only negative was that he wasn't around when the Phillies scored the winning run, leaving the right-hander with a no-decision. Pivetta is 1-3 with a 4.46 ERA in seven starts overall. He'll look for a W in a matchup Tuesday with the Cardinals.

Nick Pivetta gave up four runs in five innings and was charged with a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday. He was victimized by one bad inning -- all four runs scored in the fourth frame. He allowed just four base hits but was hurt by walking four batters. He struck out two. Pivetta falls to 1-3 with a 5.52 ERA in six starts.

Nick Pivetta allowed three runs over five innings Monday in beating the Braves for his first big-league victory. Pivetta wasn't great, but he didn't need to be after getting nine runs or support through four innings. He deserves a chance to stay in the rotation for a spell, but he's not a great option in NL-only leagues right now.