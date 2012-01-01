Player Page

Nick Pivetta | Starting Pitcher | #43

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: New Mexico JC
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (0) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Nick Pivetta matched Red Sox ace Chris Sale pitch for pitch Thursday, striking out nine over seven scoreless innings to help the Phillies earn a 1-0 win.
Coming into the game, the 24-year-old hadn't pitched more than five innings and had allowed three or more runs in four of his first six starts, but on this night he was on par with one of the game's best. Pivetta scattered four hits and walked two before exiting. The only negative was that he wasn't around when the Phillies scored the winning run, leaving the right-hander with a no-decision. Pivetta is 1-3 with a 4.46 ERA in seven starts overall. He'll look for a W in a matchup Tuesday with the Cardinals. Jun 15 - 11:50 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0000.00.8570042900100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PHI66130029.13618181627005.521.77
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 15BOS110007.04002900.00.86
Jun 10@ STL110105.044442007.201.60
Jun 5@ ATL111005.063334005.401.80
May 18@ TEX110004.231145001.931.50
May 13@ WAS110004.254445007.711.93
May 5WAS110105.094406007.201.80
Apr 30@ LA110105.092215003.602.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Lehigh Valley(INT)AAA55500322565237111.406.844
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2B1Cesar Hernandez
SS1Freddy Galvis
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Aaron Altherr
2Howie Kendrick
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Michael Saunders
2Daniel Nava
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Vince Velasquez
5Ben Lively
6Nick Pivetta
7Clay Buchholz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Hector Neris
2Joaquin Benoit
3Jeanmar Gomez
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Luis Garcia
7Adam Morgan
8Casey Fien
 

 