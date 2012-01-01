Welcome,
Miguel Cabrera playing through back injury
Pivetta stares down Sale, Phillies win 1-0
Posey and Nunez both leave with injuries
Napoli and Gomez aiming to return on Friday
Juan Lagares leaves game with broken thumb
Greg Bird diagnosed with bruised right knee
Yankees officially place CC Sabathia on DL
Mets still not ready to promote Amed Rosario
CarGo sitting for second straight night
Rockies activate Tom Murphy (wrist) from DL
Athletics designated Plouffe for assignment
Athletics promote Chapman, DFA Plouffe
Roster
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Nick Pivetta
(S)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Ben Lively
(S)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Dalier Hinojosa
(R)
Adam Morgan
(R)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Andres Blanco
(3B)
Luis Garcia
(R)
Mario Hollands
(R)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Jeanmar Gomez
(R)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Hector Neris
(R)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Ty Kelly
(OF)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Howie Kendrick
(OF)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Vince Velasquez
(S)
Casey Fien
(R)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Nick Pivetta | Starting Pitcher | #43
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 2/14/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
New Mexico JC
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 4 (0) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Nick Pivetta matched Red Sox ace Chris Sale pitch for pitch Thursday, striking out nine over seven scoreless innings to help the Phillies earn a 1-0 win.
Coming into the game, the 24-year-old hadn't pitched more than five innings and had allowed three or more runs in four of his first six starts, but on this night he was on par with one of the game's best. Pivetta scattered four hits and walked two before exiting. The only negative was that he wasn't around when the Phillies scored the winning run, leaving the right-hander with a no-decision. Pivetta is 1-3 with a 4.46 ERA in seven starts overall. He'll look for a W in a matchup Tuesday with the Cardinals.
Jun 15 - 11:50 PM
Nick Pivetta gave up four runs in five innings and was charged with a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.
He was victimized by one bad inning -- all four runs scored in the fourth frame. He allowed just four base hits but was hurt by walking four batters. He struck out two. Pivetta falls to 1-3 with a 5.52 ERA in six starts.
Jun 10 - 5:27 PM
Nick Pivetta allowed three runs over five innings Monday in beating the Braves for his first big-league victory.
Pivetta wasn't great, but he didn't need to be after getting nine runs or support through four innings. He deserves a chance to stay in the rotation for a spell, but he's not a great option in NL-only leagues right now.
Jun 6 - 12:09 AM
Phillies recalled RHP Nick Pivetta from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Pivetta will return to the Phillies' starting rotation on Monday night in Atlanta, but the 24-year-old righty is an iffy fantasy bet after posting a 5.12 ERA and 1.81 WHIP over his first four major league starts earlier this season. Pivetta does have a promising 1.41 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 37/2 K/BB ratio in 32 innings this year at Triple-A.
Jun 5 - 2:19 PM
Pivetta stares down Sale, Phillies win 1-0
Jun 15 - 11:50 PM
Pivetta yields four runs in five innings Sat.
Jun 10 - 5:27 PM
Nick Pivetta credited with first victory
Jun 6 - 12:09 AM
Phillies recall Nick Pivetta for Monday start
Jun 5 - 2:19 PM
More Nick Pivetta Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Judge
NYY
(3711)
2
M. Trout
LAA
(2995)
3
J. Faria
TB
(2961)
4
R. Zimmerman
WAS
(2785)
5
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2681)
6
C. Davis
BAL
(2587)
7
R. Braun
MLW
(2563)
8
T. Murphy
COL
(2544)
9
J. Villar
MLW
(2440)
10
G. Bird
NYY
(2335)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
0
0
0
.00
.857
0
0
4
2
9
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PHI
6
6
1
3
0
0
29.1
36
18
18
16
27
0
0
5.52
1.77
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 15
BOS
1
1
0
0
0
7.0
4
0
0
2
9
0
0
.00
.86
Jun 10
@ STL
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
4
4
4
4
2
0
0
7.20
1.60
Jun 5
@ ATL
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
6
3
3
3
4
0
0
5.40
1.80
May 18
@ TEX
1
1
0
0
0
4.2
3
1
1
4
5
0
0
1.93
1.50
May 13
@ WAS
1
1
0
0
0
4.2
5
4
4
4
5
0
0
7.71
1.93
May 5
WAS
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
9
4
4
0
6
0
0
7.20
1.80
Apr 30
@ LA
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
9
2
2
1
5
0
0
3.60
2.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Lehigh Valley(INT)
AAA
5
5
5
0
0
32
25
6
5
2
37
1
1
1.406
.844
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
10-Day DL
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Tuesday that Cesar Hernandez (oblique) will miss approximately six weeks.
Hernandez landed on the disabled list Sunday after being diagnosed with a left oblique strain. This latest update means the second baseman will remain sidelined through the All-Star break and possibly into August.
Jun 13
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Aaron Altherr
2
Howie Kendrick
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Michael Saunders
2
Daniel Nava
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
3
Jerad Eickhoff
4
Vince Velasquez
10-Day DL
An MRI has confirmed that Vince Velasquez has a mild right flexor strain.
Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said about the diagnosis that it was "as good of news as we could have hoped for." It's unclear, however, how long Velasquez will be sidelined. Obviously it's going to be a while.
Jun 2
5
Ben Lively
6
Nick Pivetta
7
Clay Buchholz
60-Day DL
Clay Buchholz (arm) said he hopes to pitch in September.
Buchholz recently underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and is expected to miss 4-6 months. The right-hander felt so bad about getting hurt that he actually apologized to his teammates. The 32-year-old is headed for free agency at the end of this year and probably won't get a warm welcome on the open market.
Apr 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Hector Neris
2
Joaquin Benoit
3
Jeanmar Gomez
4
Pat Neshek
5
Edubray Ramos
6
Luis Garcia
7
Adam Morgan
8
Casey Fien
Waiver Wired: Speed Maybin
Jun 15
Seth Trachtman looks at waiver wire pick ups for this week, including Angels speedster Cameron Maybin.
