Player Page

Weather | Roster

Willie Calhoun | Second Baseman | #84

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/4/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 187
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Yavapai College
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (0) / LA
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Rangers will call up second base prospect Willie Calhoun on Tuesday.
The Rangers had told Calhoun previously that he wouldn't be promoted, but they're a little banged up now and have obviously changed their minds. The key piece acquired from the Dodgers in the Yu Darvish trade, Calhoun batted .300/.355/.572 with 31 homers at the Triple-A level this season. He's mostly played second base in the minors, but Calhoun's at-bats with the Rangers figure to come in left field/and or the designated hitter spot. Sep 12 - 12:56 AM
Source: Evan Grant on Twitter
More Willie Calhoun Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA99373111245236764364932.298.357.574
Round Rock(PCL)AAA2911335318261661210.310.345.566
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Robinson Chirinos
2Brett Nicholas
3A.J. Jimenez
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
2Phil Gosselin
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Joey Gallo
2Will Middlebrooks
3Adrian Beltre
LF1Delino DeShields
2Ryan Rua
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Drew Robinson
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Prince Fielder
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Cole Hamels
2Martin Perez
3Andrew Cashner
4Miguel Gonzalez
5A.J. Griffin
6Chi Chi Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jose Leclerc
2Alex Claudio
3Keone Kela
4Matt Bush
5Jason Grilli
6Tony Barnette
7Jake Diekman
8Ricardo Rodriguez
9Austin Bibens-Dirkx
10Paolo Espino
11Tyson Ross
12Nick Martinez
13Nick Gardewine
14Yohander Mendez
 

 