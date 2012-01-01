Welcome,
Rangers calling up prospect Willie Calhoun
Frazier cranks 24th homer Monday vs. Rays
Carrasco cruises as Indians win 19th straight
Teoscar Hernandez stays hot, Jays beat O's
Jose Ramirez was removed as a precaution
Meyer out until 2019 after shoulder surgery
Heaney diagnosed with shoulder impingement
Greg Bird scratched with lower back tightness
Jarrod Dyson to have sports hernia surgery
Michael Fulmer to undergo elbow surgery
Kipnis (hamstring) likely to see time in CF
Danny Duffy (elbow) throws simulated game
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
Pete Kozma
(3B)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Phil Gosselin
(2B)
Bobby LaFromboise
(R)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
Sean Green
(R)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Martin Perez
(S)
Austin Bibens-Dirkx
(R)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Drew Robinson
(OF)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Paolo Espino
(R)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Ricardo Rodriguez
(R)
Jared Burton
(R)
Prince Fielder
(DH)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Matt Bush
(R)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Jared Hoying
(OF)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Eddie Gamboa
(S)
Joe Jackson
(OF)
Yohander Mendez
(R)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Jaye Chapman
(R)
Nick Gardewine
(R)
A.J. Jimenez
(C)
Will Middlebrooks
(3B)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Keone Kela
(R)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Shin-Soo Choo
(DH)
Chi Chi Gonzalez
(S)
Willie Calhoun | Second Baseman | #84
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 11/4/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'8" / 187
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Yavapai College
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 4 (0) / LA
Latest News
Recent News
Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Rangers will call up second base prospect Willie Calhoun on Tuesday.
The Rangers had told Calhoun previously that he wouldn't be promoted, but they're a little banged up now and have obviously changed their minds. The key piece acquired from the Dodgers in the Yu Darvish trade, Calhoun batted .300/.355/.572 with 31 homers at the Triple-A level this season. He's mostly played second base in the minors, but Calhoun's at-bats with the Rangers figure to come in left field/and or the designated hitter spot.
Sep 12 - 12:56 AM
Source:
Evan Grant on Twitter
Rangers prospect Willie Calhoun hit two homers and knocked in eight runs on Sunday for Triple-A Round Rock.
Those two homers give Calhoun 31 on the season. It was announced today that Calhoun won't be called up this September (along with Jurickson Profar and Ronald Guzman), as there aren't at-bats to be had. It's too bad, because Calhoun looks ready to play. He should hit for average and power, and while he's not a great defender anywhere, it may not matter. The Rangers will find somewhere for him to play in 2018.
Sep 4 - 1:00 PM
Rangers prospect Willie Calhoun homered twice on Sunday for Triple-A Round Rock.
They are homers 26 and 27 for Calhoun in 2017, and the fourth since he was traded in the Yu Darvish deal. Despite being only 5-foot-8 -- and that might be generous -- Calhoun is able to generate plenty of power in his left-handed bat, and these kind of power totals are possible at the next level. There's obvious questions about where he's going to play, but the offensive potential is obvious. He should finish the year with Texas.
Aug 7 - 1:04 PM
Rangers acquired INFs Willie Calhoun and Brendon Davis and RHP A.J. Alexy from the Dodgers for RHP Yu Darvish.
Calhoun is the big get here as the Dodgers' No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com. He's been used at second base and a little in the outfield in the minors but doesn't really have a defensive home. However, Calhoun can hit, having put up a .298/.357/.574 line with 23 homers at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. The 22-year-old is knocking on the door of the majors.
Jul 31 - 6:08 PM
Rangers calling up prospect Willie Calhoun
Sep 12 - 12:56 AM
Calhoun has monster game for Round Rock
Sep 4 - 1:00 PM
Calhoun homers twice
Aug 7 - 1:04 PM
Rangers acquire Willie Calhoun from Dodgers
Jul 31 - 6:08 PM
More Willie Calhoun Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(11306)
2
B. Buxton
MIN
(2964)
3
J. Callahan
NYM
(2849)
4
P. Goldschmidt
ARZ
(2384)
5
J. Ramirez
CLE
(1865)
6
B. Harper
WAS
(1859)
7
T. Pham
STL
(1822)
8
J. Nelson
MLW
(1709)
9
W. Contreras
CHC
(1662)
10
C. Seager
LA
(1633)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
99
373
111
24
5
23
67
64
36
49
3
2
.298
.357
.574
Round Rock(PCL)
AAA
29
113
35
3
1
8
26
16
6
12
1
0
.310
.345
.566
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Robinson Chirinos
2
Brett Nicholas
3
A.J. Jimenez
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Phil Gosselin
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
60-Day DL
Hanser Alberto is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right shoulder Monday.
Alberto has been sidelined since spring training due to lingering shoulder discomfort. The 24-year-old infielder can probably be ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Jun 16
3B
1
Joey Gallo
2
Will Middlebrooks
3
Adrian Beltre
10-Day DL
Rangers placed 3B Adrian Beltre on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to September 1, with a strained left hamstring.
It's just a paper move, as Beltre has already been effectively ruled out for the season after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Joey Gallo has assumed third base duties, with Delino DeShields handling left field.
Sep 3
LF
1
Delino DeShields
2
Ryan Rua
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
Sidelined
Carlos Gomez (ankle) is not in the Rangers' lineup Sunday.
Gomez suffered a badly sprained right ankle Saturday and is getting around with a walking boot and crutches. He figures to be sidelined for a while. Ryan Rua is getting a start Sunday in left field, with Delino DeShields shifting over to center.
Sep 10
2
Jared Hoying
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
2
Drew Robinson
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Prince Fielder
60-Day DL
Rangers placed DH Prince Fielder on the 60-day disabled list.
Fielder's professional baseball career ended last season due to serious neck issues. He has a new food competition show coming out in March on Hulu and Netflix called "Fielder's Choice."
Feb 14
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Cole Hamels
2
Martin Perez
3
Andrew Cashner
4
Miguel Gonzalez
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Chi Chi Gonzalez
60-Day DL
Chi Chi Gonzalez (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.
Gonzalez had been working his way back from a slight UCL tear in his throwing elbow but Tommy John surgery became necessary after a recent setback. His surgery will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister. This will knock Gonzalez out for all of 2017 and probably most of next year as well. The right-hander holds a 4.54 ERA over 17 big league appearances including 13 starts.
Jul 22
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jose Leclerc
2
Alex Claudio
3
Keone Kela
10-Day DL
Keone Kela (shoulder) could be activated from the disabled list as soon as Sunday.
Kela is throwing his third bullpen session on Friday since he resumed mound work. He's been plagued by shoulder issues since June and has made just four appearances since the All-Star break.
Sep 8
4
Matt Bush
5
Jason Grilli
6
Tony Barnette
7
Jake Diekman
8
Ricardo Rodriguez
9
Austin Bibens-Dirkx
10
Paolo Espino
11
Tyson Ross
12
Nick Martinez
13
Nick Gardewine
14
Yohander Mendez
Daily Dose: Amazing Abreu
Sep 12
Ryan Boyer marvels at Jose Abreu's consistency, looks at the Indians' center field situation and more in Tuesday's Daily Dose.
