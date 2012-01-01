Willie Calhoun | Second Baseman | #84 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (22) / 11/4/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'8" / 187 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Yavapai College Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (0) / LA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Rangers will call up second base prospect Willie Calhoun on Tuesday. The Rangers had told Calhoun previously that he wouldn't be promoted, but they're a little banged up now and have obviously changed their minds. The key piece acquired from the Dodgers in the Yu Darvish trade, Calhoun batted .300/.355/.572 with 31 homers at the Triple-A level this season. He's mostly played second base in the minors, but Calhoun's at-bats with the Rangers figure to come in left field/and or the designated hitter spot. Source: Evan Grant on Twitter

Rangers prospect Willie Calhoun hit two homers and knocked in eight runs on Sunday for Triple-A Round Rock. Those two homers give Calhoun 31 on the season. It was announced today that Calhoun won't be called up this September (along with Jurickson Profar and Ronald Guzman), as there aren't at-bats to be had. It's too bad, because Calhoun looks ready to play. He should hit for average and power, and while he's not a great defender anywhere, it may not matter. The Rangers will find somewhere for him to play in 2018.

Rangers prospect Willie Calhoun homered twice on Sunday for Triple-A Round Rock. They are homers 26 and 27 for Calhoun in 2017, and the fourth since he was traded in the Yu Darvish deal. Despite being only 5-foot-8 -- and that might be generous -- Calhoun is able to generate plenty of power in his left-handed bat, and these kind of power totals are possible at the next level. There's obvious questions about where he's going to play, but the offensive potential is obvious. He should finish the year with Texas.