Joey Rickard | Outfielder | #23

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/21/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 9 (0) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Joey Rickard was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Angels after taking a pitch to the head.
Rickard was hit above the left ear-flap by an 89 MPH fastball from Troy Scribner in the sixth inning and was subsequently removed from the game. The O's should give a more specific update as to his health and status in relatively short order. Aug 9 - 6:37 PM
Source: Baltimore Sun
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final10.000000000000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
87215551304182485271.256.288.372.660
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000840
201600000820
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Aug 9@ LAA11000000000010.000.500.000
Aug 8@ LAA14100000000000.250.250.250
Aug 7@ LAA14100010021000.250.250.250
Aug 6DET144101130010001.0001.0002.000
Aug 5DET14110010000000.250.250.500
Aug 4DET14000000020000.000.000.000
Aug 3DET14000000010000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Delmarva(SAL)A3103000020200.300.300.300
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Welington Castillo
2Caleb Joseph
1B1Chris Davis
2B1Jonathan Schoop
SS1J.J. Hardy
2Tim Beckham
3Ruben Tejada
3B1Manny Machado
2Ryan Flaherty
LF1Trey Mancini
2Joey Rickard
3Craig Gentry
CF1Adam Jones
RF1Seth Smith
2Anthony Santander
DH1Mark Trumbo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Kevin Gausman
2Jeremy Hellickson
3Dylan Bundy
4Wade Miley
5Ubaldo Jimenez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Zach Britton
2Brad Brach
3Darren O'Day
4Mychal Givens
5Chris Tillman
6Richard Bleier
7Miguel Castro
 

 