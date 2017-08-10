Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Joey Rickard exits after taking HBP to head
Wilson Contreras limps off w/ apparent injury
George Springer (quad) activated from DL
MRI comes back clean for CC Sabathia (knee)
Bauer superb again in no-decision Wednesday
Rockies win on Blackmon's 12th inning blast
Jake Odorizzi activated from disabled list
Martin Perez goes eight strong against Mets
Hanley Ramirez (oblique) returns to lineup
Daniel Murphy (hip) out again Wednesday
Joey Gallo homers, reaches base four times
Melancon (elbow) could return this weekend
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Joey Rickard | Outfielder | #23
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/21/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Right / Left
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 9 (0) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $539,000, 2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Joey Rickard was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Angels after taking a pitch to the head.
Rickard was hit above the left ear-flap by an 89 MPH fastball from Troy Scribner in the sixth inning and was subsequently removed from the game. The O's should give a more specific update as to his health and status in relatively short order.
Aug 9 - 6:37 PM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Joey Rickard homered, doubled and drove in two runs on Friday as the Orioles fell to the Rays.
Rickard was out for revenge against his former mates, lining an RBI double to get the O's on the board in the third inning. He then clubbed solo homer off of Jacob Faria to tie the game at 2-2 in the sixth. With the two-hit effort, Rickard is now slashing .266/.301/.398 with three homers and 11 RBI.
Jun 30 - 10:49 PM
Orioles activated OF Joey Rickard from the 10-day disabled list.
Rickard sprained his left middle finger shortly after Opening Day but played in a few rehab games and is ready to go. He'll get some starts versus lefties.
Apr 28 - 9:00 AM
Joey Rickard (finger) appeared in both games of Wednesday's doubleheader for Low-A Delmarva.
The Orioles didn't want to risk Rickard playing the field in poor weather conditions, so he served as the DH in both games. Rickard is expected to be activated from the disabled list Friday for the start of Baltimore's three-game series against the Yankees.
Apr 26 - 5:25 PM
Source:
Dan Connolly on Twitter
Joey Rickard exits after taking HBP to head
Aug 9 - 6:37 PM
Joey Rickard goes deep in loss to Rays
Jun 30 - 10:49 PM
Joey Rickard activated from disabled list
Apr 28 - 9:00 AM
Joey Rickard (finger) to return Friday
Apr 26 - 5:25 PM
More Joey Rickard Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Orioles Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
1
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
87
215
55
13
0
4
18
24
8
52
7
1
.256
.288
.372
.660
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
84
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
82
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Aug 9
@ LAA
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
.000
.500
.000
Aug 8
@ LAA
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Aug 7
@ LAA
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Aug 6
DET
1
4
4
1
0
1
1
3
0
0
1
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
2.000
Aug 5
DET
1
4
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Aug 4
DET
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 3
DET
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Delmarva(SAL)
A
3
10
3
0
0
0
0
2
0
2
0
0
.300
.300
.300
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
2
Caleb Joseph
1B
1
Chris Davis
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
60-Day DL
J.J. Hardy (wrist) is aiming to embark on a minor league rehab assignment around the middle of next week.
Hardy began playing light catch on Monday and he took dry swings with a bat on Tuesday. The veteran shortstop has been on the shelf since June 19 because of a fractured right wrist. Trade-deadline acquisition Tim Beckham will continue to fill in at short for the Orioles.
Aug 8
2
Tim Beckham
3
Ruben Tejada
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
60-Day DL
Ryan Flaherty (shoulder) went 3-for-4 with a double and a homer Tuesday in a rehab game with Double-A Bowie.
Flaherty has now played in 11 minor league rehab games and would seem to be fully recovered from his right shoulder injury, but the Orioles are clearly in no rush to add him back to the major league roster. Flaherty's rehab clock is scheduled to run out on August 15, so a decision will have to be made at some point soon. The 31-year-old utilityman is out of minor league options.
Aug 8
LF
1
Trey Mancini
2
Joey Rickard
Sidelined
Joey Rickard was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Angels after taking a pitch to the head.
Rickard was hit above the left ear-flap by an 89 MPH fastball from Troy Scribner in the sixth inning and was subsequently removed from the game. The O's should give a more specific update as to his health and status in relatively short order.
Aug 9
3
Craig Gentry
CF
1
Adam Jones
RF
1
Seth Smith
2
Anthony Santander
60-Day DL
Anthony Santander (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment on July 27.
Santander has spent most of the year nursing a strained forearm and was just recently cleared to play the outfield. He'll likely report to Double-A Bowie after he finishes his rehab assignment.
Jul 20
DH
1
Mark Trumbo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Kevin Gausman
2
Jeremy Hellickson
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Wade Miley
5
Ubaldo Jimenez
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
2
Brad Brach
3
Darren O'Day
4
Mychal Givens
5
Chris Tillman
6
Richard Bleier
7
Miguel Castro
