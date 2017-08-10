Joey Rickard | Outfielder | #23 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (26) / 5/21/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 185 Bats / Throws: Right / Left College: Arizona Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 9 (0) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $539,000, 2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Joey Rickard was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Angels after taking a pitch to the head. Rickard was hit above the left ear-flap by an 89 MPH fastball from Troy Scribner in the sixth inning and was subsequently removed from the game. The O's should give a more specific update as to his health and status in relatively short order. Source: Baltimore Sun

Joey Rickard homered, doubled and drove in two runs on Friday as the Orioles fell to the Rays. Rickard was out for revenge against his former mates, lining an RBI double to get the O's on the board in the third inning. He then clubbed solo homer off of Jacob Faria to tie the game at 2-2 in the sixth. With the two-hit effort, Rickard is now slashing .266/.301/.398 with three homers and 11 RBI.

Orioles activated OF Joey Rickard from the 10-day disabled list. Rickard sprained his left middle finger shortly after Opening Day but played in a few rehab games and is ready to go. He'll get some starts versus lefties.