Daniel Mengden | Starting Pitcher | #33

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/19/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Texas A&M
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (0) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Daniel Mengden hurled the first shutout of his big league career on Friday, holding the Phillies to just two singles over nine brilliant innings.
Mengden entered play on Friday with a 6.59 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 86 innings in his previous 17 starts at the big league level. So you know, baseball. The right-hander racked up seven strikeouts on the evening and didn't really allow anything in the way of hard contact against a Phillies squad that had scored 27 runs in their previous three games. He remains an unappealing fantasy option for Wednesday's start against the Tigers in Detroit. Sep 15 - 9:56 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final19.0100.00.2220020700111
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
OAK33010014.018121157007.071.64
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Sep 15@ PHI111009.02000711.00.22
Sep 9HOU110006.053224003.001.17
Jun 3WAS110004.264422007.711.71
May 29@ CLE110103.1755110013.502.40
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Phoenix(ARIZ)R2200051003900.000.800
Nashville(PCL)AAA99240414020191840004.1711.415
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Bruce Maxwell
2Josh Phegley
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Matt Olson
2Mark Canha
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Joe Wendle
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3Franklin Barreto
3B1Matt Chapman
2Renato Nunez
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Boog Powell
2Jake Smolinski
3Dustin Fowler
RF1Matt Joyce
DH1Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Kendall Graveman
2Sean Manaea
3Andrew Triggs
4Jharel Cotton
5Paul Blackburn
6Chris Smith
7Daniel Gossett
8Daniel Mengden
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Blake Treinen
2Santiago Casilla
3Ryan Dull
4Liam Hendriks
5Chris Hatcher
6Daniel Coulombe
7Simon Castro
8Bobby Wahl
9Michael Brady
10Sam Moll
11Raul Alcantara
 

 