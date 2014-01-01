Daniel Mengden | Starting Pitcher | #33 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (24) / 2/19/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Texas A&M Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (0) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $537,500, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Daniel Mengden hurled the first shutout of his big league career on Friday, holding the Phillies to just two singles over nine brilliant innings. Mengden entered play on Friday with a 6.59 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 86 innings in his previous 17 starts at the big league level. So you know, baseball. The right-hander racked up seven strikeouts on the evening and didn't really allow anything in the way of hard contact against a Phillies squad that had scored 27 runs in their previous three games. He remains an unappealing fantasy option for Wednesday's start against the Tigers in Detroit.

Daniel Mengden allowed three runs - two earned - and five hits with two walks and four strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Astros on Saturday. Mengden entered the start with a 10.13 ERA in his previous two outings, allowing nine earned runs (including four homers) across just eight innings. Naturally he held down one of the most prolific offenses in the American League. His next scheduled start is tentatively set for Friday in Philadelphia.

Daniel Mengden will start the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros. Mengden was just called up from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday evening. He allowed nine earned runs in eight innings (two starts) earlier this season with Oakland and should not be trusted in any fantasy format versus first-place Houston. Chris Smith has been moved back to the A's bullpen. Source: John Shea on Twitter