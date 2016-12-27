Player Page

Seth Lugo | Starting Pitcher | #67

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/17/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Centenary
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 34 (0) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Seth Lugo carved up the Venezuelan lineup in the World Baseball Classic on Friday, allowing just one hit over 5 1/3 innings.
Lugo struck out three on the night and didn't walk a batter. As terrific as he was, the offense for Puerto Rico was even better, smashing out 11 runs on 10 hits in just seven innings. Lugo is unlikely to crack the Mets' Opening Day rotation but will certainly be relied upon for depth and will get an opportunity at some point during the 2017 campaign. Mar 11 - 12:09 AM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYM1785200644919192145002.671.09
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Las Vegas(PCL)AAA211434073.110363532062006.5051.677
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
4Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Erik Goeddel
8Josh Edgin
9Sean Gilmartin
10Ben Rowen
11Adam Wilk
12Tom Gorzelanny
13Jenrry Mejia
 

 