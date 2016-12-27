Seth Lugo | Starting Pitcher | #67 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (27) / 11/17/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Centenary Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 34 (0) / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Seth Lugo carved up the Venezuelan lineup in the World Baseball Classic on Friday, allowing just one hit over 5 1/3 innings. Lugo struck out three on the night and didn't walk a batter. As terrific as he was, the offense for Puerto Rico was even better, smashing out 11 runs on 10 hits in just seven innings. Lugo is unlikely to crack the Mets' Opening Day rotation but will certainly be relied upon for depth and will get an opportunity at some point during the 2017 campaign.

Seth Lugo picked up a win after throwing three scoreless innings in the Mets' 3-1 defeat of the Marlins on Tuesday. Lugo has five strikeouts in five scoreless innings this spring. He's going to have a tough time beating out Robert Gsellman for a rotation spot, but he's intriguing in NL-only leagues.

Seth Lugo threw a pair of hitless innings and struck out three against the Red Sox on Friday. Lugo went 5-1 with a 2.68 ERA in his eight starts for the Mets last season, but he seems to be behind Robert Gsellman in the pecking order for a rotation spot should Zack Wheeler open the season in the bullpen or on the DL. He's interesting in NL-only leagues anyway.