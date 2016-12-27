Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Weather |
Roster
Weather |
Roster
Wulimer Becerra
(OF)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Brad Holt
(S)
Tomas Nido
(C)
Ben Rowen
(R)
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Vic Black
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Addison Reed
(R)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Steven Matz
(S)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Sean Gilmartin
(R)
Jenrry Mejia
(R)
Matt Reynolds
(SS)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Gavin Cecchini
(SS)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Marcos Molina
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Tom Gorzelanny
(R)
Rafael Montero
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Adam Wilk
(R)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Amed Rosario
(SS)
David Wright
(3B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Seth Lugo | Starting Pitcher | #67
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 11/17/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Centenary
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 34 (0) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seth Lugo carved up the Venezuelan lineup in the World Baseball Classic on Friday, allowing just one hit over 5 1/3 innings.
Lugo struck out three on the night and didn't walk a batter. As terrific as he was, the offense for Puerto Rico was even better, smashing out 11 runs on 10 hits in just seven innings. Lugo is unlikely to crack the Mets' Opening Day rotation but will certainly be relied upon for depth and will get an opportunity at some point during the 2017 campaign.
Mar 11 - 12:09 AM
Seth Lugo picked up a win after throwing three scoreless innings in the Mets' 3-1 defeat of the Marlins on Tuesday.
Lugo has five strikeouts in five scoreless innings this spring. He's going to have a tough time beating out Robert Gsellman for a rotation spot, but he's intriguing in NL-only leagues.
Feb 28 - 4:35 PM
Seth Lugo threw a pair of hitless innings and struck out three against the Red Sox on Friday.
Lugo went 5-1 with a 2.68 ERA in his eight starts for the Mets last season, but he seems to be behind Robert Gsellman in the pecking order for a rotation spot should Zack Wheeler open the season in the bullpen or on the DL. He's interesting in NL-only leagues anyway.
Feb 24 - 4:10 PM
Seth Lugo has committed to pitch for Puerto Rico in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
Lugo impressed as a rookie this past season by posting a 2.67 ERA over eight starts and nine relief appearances. The 27-year-old projects to enter spring training as insurance for the starting rotation. He's likely ticketed for the bullpen if everyone stays healthy.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 01:20:00 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Seth Lugo carves up Venezuelan lineup Friday
Mar 11 - 12:09 AM
Seth Lugo goes three scoreless in Mets' win
Feb 28 - 4:35 PM
Seth Lugo goes two hitless for Mets
Feb 24 - 4:10 PM
Lugo to pitch for Puerto Rico in WBC
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 01:20:00 PM
More Seth Lugo Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYM
17
8
5
2
0
0
64
49
19
19
21
45
0
0
2.67
1.09
Seth Lugo's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Seth Lugo's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Seth Lugo's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Seth Lugo's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Las Vegas(PCL)
AAA
21
14
3
4
0
73.1
103
63
53
20
62
0
0
6.505
1.677
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
4
Tomas Nido
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
Sidelined
Neil Walker went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer Thursday to help the Mets beat the Marlins 11-6.
Walker has dismissed any concerns over his back injury, saying he feels better now than he has in years. If that's truly the case, he's a candidate to hit 25 homers this year. He matched his career high with 23 in 113 games before being shut down last season.
Mar 2
2
T.J. Rivera
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Matt Reynolds
3
Gavin Cecchini
4
Amed Rosario
3B
1
David Wright
Sidelined
David Wright (shoulder) has been cleared to DH but doesn't plan on doing so until he's further along in his rehab.
Wright has seen two doctors who have both confirmed that he's dealing with a right shoulder impingement. The DH is available for NL teams during spring training but wouldn't do Wright much good during the regular season. Once on a Hall of Fame trajectory, Wright just can't seem to stay healthy. In the likely event of another injury-plagued season, Jose Reyes should spell Wright at third base.
Mar 2
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
4
Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
In his second spring start, Matt Harvey pitched three innings of one-run ball Friday against the Astros.
Harvey's velocity has been down a couple of ticks from his usual 93-97 mph, but it's still early. The important thing is that he hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery, and if he's not quite the Harvey of old in April, it still won't be time to panic.
Mar 10
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
Sidelined
Zack Wheeler made his spring debut Friday, allowing one run over two innings in a start against the Braves.
Wheeler, who had a mild setback with his elbow at the beginning of camp, was working in the low-90s today and had no complaints afterwards. Technically, there's probably still time for him to work his way into the rotation battle. However, expectations are that the Mets will use him out of the bullpen initially. He could also be stashed on the DL if he needs more time to build up arm strength.
Mar 10
6
Robert Gsellman
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Hansel Robles
6
Josh Smoker
7
Erik Goeddel
8
Josh Edgin
9
Sean Gilmartin
10
Ben Rowen
11
Adam Wilk
12
Tom Gorzelanny
13
Jenrry Mejia
Suspended
Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)."
"It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.
Feb 14
