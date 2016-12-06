Player Page

Stephen Drew | Second Baseman | #10

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (33) / 3/16/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0 / 200
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (15) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have re-signed Stephen Drew.
It's a one-year contract worth $3.5 million, with another $1.2 million available through performance-based bonuses. Drew posted a surprising .864 OPS with eight home runs and 21 RBI in 165 plate appearances last season with Washington while making starts at second base, third base, and shortstop. The veteran left-handed hitter will return in 2017 as an active utility infielder. Jan 26 - 11:07 AM
Source: Chelsea Janes on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
701433811182124163101.266.339.524.864
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160021121201
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Potomac(CARO)A5123100202100.250.400.333
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Derek Norris
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
4Spencer Kieboom
5Raudy Read
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Clint Robinson
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
SS1Trea Turner
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Matt Skole
3Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
4Rafael Bautista
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Sammy Solis
4Trevor Gott
5Oliver Perez
6Koda Glover
7Matt Grace
8Rafael Martin
9Jimmy Cordero
10Austin Adams
11Derek Eitel
12Tim Collins
13Jacob Turner
14Braulio Lara
 

 