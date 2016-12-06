Stephen Drew | Second Baseman | #10 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (33) / 3/16/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'0 / 200 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Florida State Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (15) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3.5 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have re-signed Stephen Drew. It's a one-year contract worth $3.5 million, with another $1.2 million available through performance-based bonuses. Drew posted a surprising .864 OPS with eight home runs and 21 RBI in 165 plate appearances last season with Washington while making starts at second base, third base, and shortstop. The veteran left-handed hitter will return in 2017 as an active utility infielder. Source: Chelsea Janes on Twitter

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Nationals and Angels are among the teams looking at free agent infielder Stephen Drew. Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reported last week that the Angels have had preliminary talks with Drew. The Nationals remain interested in bringing him back, but he could have a more prominent role with the Angels. Drew turns 34 years old next March and batted .266 with eight homers and an .864 OPS over 165 plate appearances this past season. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, the Angels have had preliminary talks with free agent infielder Stephen Drew. Fletcher notes, however, that Drew is "one of many candidates" the Angels are considering to boost their infield depth. Drew hit well for the Nationals this summer over 165 plate appearances (.864 OPS), but it has been years since he's been a reliable player in an everyday role. Drew will turn 34 years old next March. Source: Jeff Fletcher on Twitter