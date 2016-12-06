Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Austin Adams
(S)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Will Ohman
(R)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Dustin Antolin
(R)
Stephen Drew
(2B)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Corban Joseph
(2B)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Aaron Barrett
(R)
Derek Eitel
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Rafael Bautista
(OF)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Spencer Kieboom
(C)
Raudy Read
(C)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Koda Glover
(R)
Braulio Lara
(S)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Jacob Turner
(S)
Michael Broadway
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Mat Latos
(S)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Trea Turner
(OF)
Emmanuel Burriss
(2B)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Clint Robinson
(1B)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Joe Ross
(S)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Tim Collins
(R)
Trevor Gott
(R)
Rafael Martin
(R)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Austin Voth
(S)
Jimmy Cordero
(S)
Matt Grace
(R)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Kris Watts
(C)
Neal Cotts
(R)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Matt Skole
(3B)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Derek Norris
(C)
Brandon Snyder
(3B)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Stephen Drew | Second Baseman | #10
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 3/16/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'0 / 200
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (15) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $3.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have re-signed Stephen Drew.
It's a one-year contract worth $3.5 million, with another $1.2 million available through performance-based bonuses. Drew posted a surprising .864 OPS with eight home runs and 21 RBI in 165 plate appearances last season with Washington while making starts at second base, third base, and shortstop. The veteran left-handed hitter will return in 2017 as an active utility infielder.
Jan 26 - 11:07 AM
Source:
Chelsea Janes on Twitter
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Nationals and Angels are among the teams looking at free agent infielder Stephen Drew.
Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reported last week that the Angels have had preliminary talks with Drew. The Nationals remain interested in bringing him back, but he could have a more prominent role with the Angels. Drew turns 34 years old next March and batted .266 with eight homers and an .864 OPS over 165 plate appearances this past season.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 08:44:00 AM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, the Angels have had preliminary talks with free agent infielder Stephen Drew.
Fletcher notes, however, that Drew is "one of many candidates" the Angels are considering to boost their infield depth. Drew hit well for the Nationals this summer over 165 plate appearances (.864 OPS), but it has been years since he's been a reliable player in an everyday role. Drew will turn 34 years old next March.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 06:15:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports believes there is "mutual interest" in Stephen Drew returning to the Nationals next season.
Drew enjoyed a solid second half (.308 AVG after the break) and has been a leader in the Nats' clubhouse. His return will depend on how the Nats plan on using Trea Turner, who played almost exclusively in center field this year but spent most of his minor league career at shortstop. If Turner moves back to shortstop, the Nats would likely keep Danny Espinosa as a backup infielder, eliminating the need for Drew.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 06:29:00 PM
Source:
MASN Sports
Nationals re-sign FA infielder Stephen Drew
Jan 26 - 11:07 AM
Report: Nats, Angels interested in INF Drew
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 08:44:00 AM
Angels have had talks with Stephen Drew
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 06:15:00 PM
Nationals could bring back Stephen Drew
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 06:29:00 PM
More Stephen Drew Player News
Washington Nationals Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
70
143
38
11
1
8
21
24
16
31
0
1
.266
.339
.524
.864
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
21
12
12
0
1
Stephen Drew's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Stephen Drew's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Stephen Drew's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Stephen Drew's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Potomac(CARO)
A
5
12
3
1
0
0
2
0
2
1
0
0
.250
.400
.333
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Derek Norris
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Pedro Severino
4
Spencer Kieboom
5
Raudy Read
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Clint Robinson
3
Jose Marmolejos
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Corban Joseph
4
Emmanuel Burriss
SS
1
Trea Turner
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
2
Matt Skole
3
Brandon Snyder
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
3
Brian Goodwin
4
Rafael Bautista
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
6
A.J. Cole
Suspended
A.J. Cole dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension on Saturday.
He appealed so that he could start Friday, but he'll serve two games of the suspension this season and three next year. It won't affect Cole at the beginning of next season if he is part of the Nationals' rotation.
Oct 2
7
Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Blake Treinen
3
Sammy Solis
4
Trevor Gott
5
Oliver Perez
6
Koda Glover
7
Matt Grace
8
Rafael Martin
9
Jimmy Cordero
10
Austin Adams
11
Derek Eitel
12
Tim Collins
13
Jacob Turner
14
Braulio Lara
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
At long last, the Dodgers have found a second baseman. Nick Nelson discusses their trade and more in the latest Lowdown.
»
Nationals re-sign FA infielder Stephen Drew
»
Mets showing interest in reliever Sergio Romo
»
Ryu says he is pain-free leading into spring
»
Reds ink Scott Feldman to $2.3 million deal
»
Dodgers sign Morrow to minor league contract
»
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
»
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
»
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
»
Holland guaranteed $7M in pact with Rockies
»
Julio Urias could start year in extended ST?
»
Forsythe likely to hit leadoff for Dodgers
»
Todd Frazier dealing with sprained finger
