Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Austin Adams
(R)
Erick Fedde
(S)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Matt Albers
(R)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Isaac Ballou
(OF)
Koda Glover
(R)
Howie Kendrick
(OF)
Raudy Read
(C)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Trea Turner
(SS)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Matt Grace
(R)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Enny Romero
(R)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Wilmer Difo
(SS)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Joe Ross
(S)
Kris Watts
(C)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Will Ohman
(R)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Stephen Drew
(SS)
Edwin Jackson
(S)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Matt Skole
(3B)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Victor Robles | Outfielder
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 5/19/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Nationals are calling up top outfield prospect Victor Robles.
Robles earned the earlier-than-expected promotion at age 20 by slashing .300/.382/.493 with 10 home runs and 27 stolen bases in 114 games this season between High-A Potomac and Double-A Harrisburg. It's not clear how much he is going to play -- this might be more about getting his feet wet than anything -- but some consider Robles the top prospect in all of baseball and he carries massive long-term value in dynasty leagues.
Sep 7 - 2:23 PM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
Nationals prospect Victor Robles went 2-for-4 with a double on Sunday for Double-A Harrisburg.
He hasn't gotten the attention of a certain outfielder in the Atlanta system, but Robles has been outstanding in August, with a .915 OPS for the month. Even with a mediocre July the overall numbers are excellent, and they help back up why many believe he's the best prospect in baseball.
Aug 28 - 1:03 PM
Nationals prospect Victor Robles went 2-for-5 with a double on Sunday for Double-A Harrisburg.
Robles also scored a run, and he knocked in four. Robles has struggled -- at least comparably -- since his promotion to Harrisburg, so it's nice to see him have some success. Keep in mind he's a 20-year-old, so it's reasonable to expect some highs and some lows. He's still a player who could have five tools, and he's one of the very best fantasy prospects in all of baseball.
Aug 14 - 1:30 PM
Nationals prospect Victor Robles homered and stole a base on Sunday for Double-A Harrisburg.
The homer gives him eight on the season, and the steal is his 17th. Robles hasn't put up great numbers since being promoted to Double-A, but he's only been there for a week. With apologies to Ronald Acuna and Eloy Jimenez, Robles is the best fantasy outfield prospect in baseball, and he just might be the best prospect, period.
Jul 31 - 1:32 PM
Nats calling up top OF prospect Victor Robles
Sep 7 - 2:23 PM
Robles stays hot
Aug 28 - 1:03 PM
Robles breaks out of slump
Aug 14 - 1:30 PM
Robles continues to impress.
Jul 31 - 1:32 PM
More Victor Robles Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Verlander
HOU
(2942)
2
C. Seager
LA
(2263)
3
P. Goldschmidt
ARZ
(2129)
4
A. Beltre
TEX
(1923)
5
C. Archer
TB
(1806)
6
G. Stanton
MIA
(1764)
7
W. Contreras
CHC
(1736)
8
T. Pham
STL
(1729)
9
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(1722)
10
D. Peters
MIA
(1641)
Player Page
Washington Nationals Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Harrisburg(EAST)
AA
37
139
45
12
1
3
14
24
12
22
11
3
.324
.394
.489
Potomac(CARO)
A
77
291
84
25
7
7
33
49
25
62
16
7
.289
.377
.495
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Matt Wieters
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Raudy Read
4
Pedro Severino
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Adam Lind
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
60-Day DL
Nationals manager Dusty Baker said Stephen Drew may need a procedure for an old injury.
It's not clear if Baker is referring to Drew's abdominal strain, which put him on the disabled list in late July. Either way, it sounds like the veteran infielder is done for the 2017 season. He'll be a free agent this winter.
Aug 29
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
LF
1
Jayson Werth
2
Howie Kendrick
3
Ryan Raburn
60-Day DL
Nationals transferred OF Ryan Raburn from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Trea Turner, who has been activated from the 60-day DL in a corresponding move. Raburn is still recovering from a left trapezius strain and might not make it back this season.
Aug 29
CF
1
Michael Taylor
2
Brian Goodwin
10-Day DL
Brian Goodwin (groin) swung a bat Tuesday.
But he hasn't been cleared for full-intensity running and that remains the big rehab hurdle for Goodwin, who landed on the disabled list August 14 with a left groin strain. He'll be out for at least another week.
Aug 22
3
Adam Eaton
60-Day DL
Adam Eaton (knee) told reporters Wednesday morning that he has been doing light running, hitting, and throwing.
Eaton also said that he hasn't ruled out returning to the Nationals' active roster during the postseason, but that doesn't seem very likely to happen. The 28-year-old center fielder underwent major surgery on May 10 to repair ACL and meniscus tears in his left knee. It's a procedure that typically requires 6-9 months of rest and rehab, sometimes a full year.
Aug 16
RF
1
Bryce Harper
10-Day DL
Bryce Harper (knee, calf) played some light catch on Tuesday.
Harper was reportedly throwing from a distance of about 30 feet. It's believed to be his first time throwing on the field since suffering a bone bruise in his left knee and a calf strain in his left leg on August 13. There's still no clear timetable for his return, but he's slowly making some progress here.
Sep 5
2
Alejandro De Aza
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
Sidelined
Max Scherzer (calf) is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Phillies.
Scherzer sustained a bruised left calf over the weekend after he was hit by a comebacker. He played catch on Tuesday and then ramped his efforts up with a pain-free bullpen on Wednesday. In 26 starts this season, the ace right-hander is pitching to a beautiful 2.19 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 232/43 K/BB ratio across 172 1/3 innings. He has dealt with a few smaller injuries during the campaign, but has been dominant when able to take the mound.
Sep 6
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Edwin Jackson
6
A.J. Cole
7
Erick Fedde
10-Day DL
Nationals transferred RHP Erick Fedde from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Fedde is now officially done for the season after suffering a right forearm flexor strain in his last start August 27 against the Mets. The 24-year-old right-hander will try to get himself back to full health leading into spring training next February. He could be in the Nationals' rotation mix for 2018.
Sep 7
8
Joe Ross
60-Day DL
Joe Ross underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.
Ross is done for 2017, and the majority of 2018. The 24-year-old right-hander entered this season with high expectations, but he pitched to a 5.01 ERA in 72 2/3 innings and has a long road back to fantasy relevance. Ross is scheduled to become arbitration-eligible in 2019.
Jul 19
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sean Doolittle
2
Brandon Kintzler
3
Ryan Madson
4
Koda Glover
60-Day DL
Koday Glover (back, shoulder) traveled to Texas on Wednesday to receive a second opinion.
Glover was throwing off the mound at the end of August, but has not made much forward progress on the health front in the interim. At this juncture, it looks increasingly like he might miss the remainder of the regular season -- more clarity should come on that front after he receives the second opinion on Wednesday. The reliever has been on the shelf since June 11 due to back and shoulder issues.
Sep 6
5
Shawn Kelley
6
Matt Albers
7
Oliver Perez
8
Enny Romero
9
Matt Grace
10
Joe Blanton
11
Sammy Solis
Waiver Wired: Go Garrett
Sep 7
In this week's Waiver Wired, D.J. Short welcomes Garrett Richards back from the disabled list and likes what he's seeing from Matt Olson.
