Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Matt Wieters

2 Jose Lobaton

3 Raudy Read

4 Pedro Severino

1B 1 Ryan Zimmerman

2 Adam Lind

2B 1 Daniel Murphy

2 Wilmer Difo

SS 1 Trea Turner

2 Stephen Drew 60-Day DL

Nationals manager Dusty Baker said Stephen Drew may need a procedure for an old injury. It's not clear if Baker is referring to Drew's abdominal strain, which put him on the disabled list in late July. Either way, it sounds like the veteran infielder is done for the 2017 season. He'll be a free agent this winter.

3B 1 Anthony Rendon

LF 1 Jayson Werth

2 Howie Kendrick

3 Ryan Raburn 60-Day DL

Nationals transferred OF Ryan Raburn from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Trea Turner, who has been activated from the 60-day DL in a corresponding move. Raburn is still recovering from a left trapezius strain and might not make it back this season.

CF 1 Michael Taylor

2 Brian Goodwin 10-Day DL

Brian Goodwin (groin) swung a bat Tuesday. But he hasn't been cleared for full-intensity running and that remains the big rehab hurdle for Goodwin, who landed on the disabled list August 14 with a left groin strain. He'll be out for at least another week.

3 Adam Eaton 60-Day DL

Adam Eaton (knee) told reporters Wednesday morning that he has been doing light running, hitting, and throwing. Eaton also said that he hasn't ruled out returning to the Nationals' active roster during the postseason, but that doesn't seem very likely to happen. The 28-year-old center fielder underwent major surgery on May 10 to repair ACL and meniscus tears in his left knee. It's a procedure that typically requires 6-9 months of rest and rehab, sometimes a full year.

RF 1 Bryce Harper 10-Day DL

Bryce Harper (knee, calf) played some light catch on Tuesday. Harper was reportedly throwing from a distance of about 30 feet. It's believed to be his first time throwing on the field since suffering a bone bruise in his left knee and a calf strain in his left leg on August 13. There's still no clear timetable for his return, but he's slowly making some progress here.

2 Alejandro De Aza

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Max Scherzer Sidelined

Max Scherzer (calf) is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Phillies. Scherzer sustained a bruised left calf over the weekend after he was hit by a comebacker. He played catch on Tuesday and then ramped his efforts up with a pain-free bullpen on Wednesday. In 26 starts this season, the ace right-hander is pitching to a beautiful 2.19 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 232/43 K/BB ratio across 172 1/3 innings. He has dealt with a few smaller injuries during the campaign, but has been dominant when able to take the mound.

2 Stephen Strasburg

3 Tanner Roark

4 Gio Gonzalez

5 Edwin Jackson

7 Erick Fedde 10-Day DL

Nationals transferred RHP Erick Fedde from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Fedde is now officially done for the season after suffering a right forearm flexor strain in his last start August 27 against the Mets. The 24-year-old right-hander will try to get himself back to full health leading into spring training next February. He could be in the Nationals' rotation mix for 2018.

8 Joe Ross 60-Day DL

Joe Ross underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. Ross is done for 2017, and the majority of 2018. The 24-year-old right-hander entered this season with high expectations, but he pitched to a 5.01 ERA in 72 2/3 innings and has a long road back to fantasy relevance. Ross is scheduled to become arbitration-eligible in 2019.

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Sean Doolittle

2 Brandon Kintzler

3 Ryan Madson

4 Koda Glover 60-Day DL

Koday Glover (back, shoulder) traveled to Texas on Wednesday to receive a second opinion. Glover was throwing off the mound at the end of August, but has not made much forward progress on the health front in the interim. At this juncture, it looks increasingly like he might miss the remainder of the regular season -- more clarity should come on that front after he receives the second opinion on Wednesday. The reliever has been on the shelf since June 11 due to back and shoulder issues.

5 Shawn Kelley

6 Matt Albers

7 Oliver Perez

8 Enny Romero

9 Matt Grace

10 Joe Blanton