Victor Robles | Outfielder

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/19/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Nationals are calling up top outfield prospect Victor Robles.
Robles earned the earlier-than-expected promotion at age 20 by slashing .300/.382/.493 with 10 home runs and 27 stolen bases in 114 games this season between High-A Potomac and Double-A Harrisburg. It's not clear how much he is going to play -- this might be more about getting his feet wet than anything -- but some consider Robles the top prospect in all of baseball and he carries massive long-term value in dynasty leagues. Sep 7 - 2:23 PM
Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Harrisburg(EAST)AA3713945121314241222113.324.394.489
Potomac(CARO)A7729184257733492562167.289.377.495
