T.J. Rivera | Third Baseman | #54

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/27/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Troy
Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Mets placed INF T.J. Rivera on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 27, with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.
Rivera's elbow has been giving him trouble for a while now and an MRI revealed the bad news. He's been given a platelet-rich plasma injection, so it sounds like Rivera will attempt to rest and rehab the injury for now in hopes of avoiding Tommy John surgery. Jul 28 - 6:00 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
73214621315272793210.290.330.430.760
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170201202830
201601260900
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jul 26@ SD11000000000000.000.000.000
Jul 25@ SD14100000010000.250.250.250
Jul 23OAK14110000000000.250.250.500
Jul 22OAK14100000000000.250.250.250
Jul 21OAK14200021000000.500.500.500
Jul 20STL14100000010000.250.250.250
Jul 19STL11000000000000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Las Vegas(PCL)AAA5216101431300.286.318.476
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
1B1T.J. Rivera
2B1Neil Walker
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
3B1Wilmer Flores
2Jose Reyes
3Matt Reynolds
4David Wright
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Michael Conforto
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Curtis Granderson
3Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Josh Smoker
6Josh Edgin
7Paul Sewald
8Hansel Robles
9Erik Goeddel
 

 