T.J. Rivera | Third Baseman | #54 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (28) / 10/27/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Troy Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $539,958, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Mets placed INF T.J. Rivera on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 27, with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Rivera's elbow has been giving him trouble for a while now and an MRI revealed the bad news. He's been given a platelet-rich plasma injection, so it sounds like Rivera will attempt to rest and rehab the injury for now in hopes of avoiding Tommy John surgery.

T.J. Rivera (elbow) is not in the Mets' lineup Thursday against the Padres. Rivera doesn't make many starts but his absence Thursday is significant because he could see increased playing time at first base following Lucas Duda's trade to Tampa Bay. Instead Jay Bruce will slide in at first with Curtis Granderson manning Duda's usual post in right field in Thursday night's series finale. Rivera has been dealing with a minor elbow injury and should be considered day-to-day. Source: Anthony DiComo on Twitter

T.J. Rivera went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Friday versus the Athletics. Rivera put the Mets ahead for good with a ground ball single to center field in the sixth inning. Thanks to an errant throw by rookie third baseman Matt Chapman, it ended up being a little league home run for Rivera. The 28-year-old is batting .294/.336/.438 through 69 games and has carved out a regular role of late.