Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Cole Stockings
Jul 28
Podcast: Kershaw Sidelined
Jul 28
Dose: The Duda Abides
Jul 28
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed
Jul 27
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
Dose: Bring On Bader
Jul 26
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
T.J. Rivera diagnosed with partially torn UCL
Neil Walker activated from disabled list
Royals talking Lance Lynn trade with Cards
Salvador Perez (ribs) returns to lineup Fri.
Logan Morrison sitting out with bruised heel
Rockies @ Nationals game postponed by rain
David Price (elbow) expected back this season
Quad injury sends George Springer to DL
Ian Desmond (calf) placed on disabled list
Teams showing interest in Mike Napoli
Marlins pull Dan Straily back off trade block
Rays to get Steve Cishek for Erasmo Ramirez
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 27
Buccaneers Fantasy Preview
Jul 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Titans extend Jurrell Casey at 4 years, $60M
Giants owner promises to pay Odell Beckham
Bernard practices fully to open Bengals camp
Isaiah Crowell in extension talks with Browns
Falcons, Freeman negotiating 5-year extension
NFL remains undecided on Zeke suspension
John Brown day to day with quadriceps injury
Bucs plan to start Quizz Rodgers Weeks 1-3
Donald Penn holding out at Raiders camp
Aaron Donald yet to report to Rams camp
Dolphins not expected to extend Jarvis Landry
Ryan Mallett throws 5 picks, then loses cool
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
Brandon Jennings will play in China
Nets waive Archie Goodwin on Friday
Report: MIA offers Dragic & Winslow for Kyrie
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Indy
Jul 26
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
Brickyard 400 Stats
Jul 21
DFS: Indy
Jul 20
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
D.J. Kennington: LUXXUR 300 stats
Gilliland leads K&N PS combined Practice 1
L.P. Dumoulin: LUXXUR 300 stats
Brennan Poole: US Cellular 250 advance
J.F. Dumoulin: LUXXUR 300 stats
Tyler Reddick: US Cellular 250 advance
Noel Dowler: LUXXUR 300 stats
Mark Dilley: LUXXUR 300 stats
Kaz Grala wins ARCA pole at Pocono Raceway
Bell fastest in final Pocono truck practice
Haley: Different Series, same practice result
Haley fastest in ARCA practice at Pocono
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
R2 halted late Friday as Levy closes on lead
Sponsor invite Ruffels opens RBC in twin 67s
Twin 66s give Flores the early RBC lead
Every posts -11 and clubhouse lead at RBC
Singh turning back the clock at Glen Abbey
Chesters grabs clubhouse lead in Euro Open
Ramsay leads as rain stops play in Euro Open
Darkness strands the closing groups at RBC
Schniederjans makes it five atop RBC board
Chappell bags two eagles en route to co-lead
Matt Every opens RBC with a blemish-free 65
Johnny Ruiz cards a 67 in PGA TOUR debut
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 27
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
Colorado suspends starting DB Julmisse
CB Mayes no longer on Hurricanes' roster
Pauline thinks L-Jax will ultimately go R1
Pagano (foot) ahead of schedule in recovery
WR Carrington cleared, admitted into Utah
Arden Key's status for '17 opener in question
Graham hints at 80 plays a game for Ballage
Sumlin calls Josh Rosen best QB in country
Nevada names QB David Cornwell starter
Hugh Freeze makes his first public comments
QB Chryst (knee) will be ready for camp
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
How to Win Your Draft League
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cazorla on the comeback trail
West Ham defender struggling for game week 1
Stanislas suffers another setback
Jamal Blackman departs Chelsea on loan
Carroll losing the fight for full fitness
Antonio to miss start of the season
Alexis to start training with Arsenal Sunday
Xherdan Shaqiri is on target in preseason
Chalobah taking some kicks in preseason
Jon Walters scores again for the Clarets
Mohamed Salah scores in PL Asia final
Spurs experiment with 3 CBs in preseason
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Addison Reed
(R)
Paul Sewald
(R)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Jose Reyes
(SS)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Steven Matz
(S)
Matt Reynolds
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Rafael Montero
(R)
T.J. Rivera
(3B)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Brad Holt
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Fernando Salas
(R)
David Wright
(3B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Desmond Jennings
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
T.J. Rivera | Third Baseman | #54
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 10/27/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Troy
Drafted:
2011 / UDFA / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $539,958, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mets placed INF T.J. Rivera on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 27, with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.
Rivera's elbow has been giving him trouble for a while now and an MRI revealed the bad news. He's been given a platelet-rich plasma injection, so it sounds like Rivera will attempt to rest and rehab the injury for now in hopes of avoiding Tommy John surgery.
Jul 28 - 6:00 PM
T.J. Rivera (elbow) is not in the Mets' lineup Thursday against the Padres.
Rivera doesn't make many starts but his absence Thursday is significant because he could see increased playing time at first base following Lucas Duda's trade to Tampa Bay. Instead Jay Bruce will slide in at first with Curtis Granderson manning Duda's usual post in right field in Thursday night's series finale. Rivera has been dealing with a minor elbow injury and should be considered day-to-day.
Jul 27 - 6:47 PM
Source:
Anthony DiComo on Twitter
T.J. Rivera went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Friday versus the Athletics.
Rivera put the Mets ahead for good with a ground ball single to center field in the sixth inning. Thanks to an errant throw by rookie third baseman Matt Chapman, it ended up being a little league home run for Rivera. The 28-year-old is batting .294/.336/.438 through 69 games and has carved out a regular role of late.
Jul 21 - 11:19 PM
T.J. Rivera went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored Friday against the Rockies.
Rivera plated two runs with a double to the right-center field gap in the third inning before launching a solo homer one inning later. He’s riding a nine-game hitting streak and owns a strong .302/.342/.464 batting line through 62 games overall. The 28-year-old is doing his best to show that he deserves to be taken seriously.
Jul 14 - 11:28 PM
T.J. Rivera diagnosed with partially torn UCL
Jul 28 - 6:00 PM
T.J. Rivera (elbow) absent versus Padres
Jul 27 - 6:47 PM
Rivera has two hit, two RBI night vs. A's
Jul 21 - 11:19 PM
Rivera extends hitting streak to nine games
Jul 14 - 11:28 PM
More T.J. Rivera Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Gray
OAK
(3385)
2
J. Martinez
ARZ
(3279)
3
Y. Darvish
TEX
(3167)
4
C. Kershaw
LA
(3075)
5
S. Strasburg
WAS
(2918)
6
E. Nunez
BOS
(2654)
7
R. Devers
BOS
(2579)
8
D. Keuchel
HOU
(2110)
9
T. Turner
WAS
(2083)
10
G. Springer
HOU
(2079)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
73
214
62
13
1
5
27
27
9
32
1
0
.290
.330
.430
.760
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
20
12
0
28
3
0
2016
0
1
26
0
9
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jul 26
@ SD
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jul 25
@ SD
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Jul 23
OAK
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Jul 22
OAK
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Jul 21
OAK
1
4
2
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Jul 20
STL
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Jul 19
STL
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Las Vegas(PCL)
AAA
5
21
6
1
0
1
4
3
1
3
0
0
.286
.318
.476
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
1B
1
T.J. Rivera
10-Day DL
Mets placed INF T.J. Rivera on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 27, with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.
Rivera's elbow has been giving him trouble for a while now and an MRI revealed the bad news. He's been given a platelet-rich plasma injection, so it sounds like Rivera will attempt to rest and rehab the injury for now in hopes of avoiding Tommy John surgery.
Jul 28
2B
1
Neil Walker
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
3B
1
Wilmer Flores
2
Jose Reyes
3
Matt Reynolds
4
David Wright
60-Day DL
David Wright (shoulder) is at least 3-5 weeks away from resuming baseball activities.
Wright had a checkup recently and remains limited to physical therapy. "It's going to be a while," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said. The club hasn't ruled him out yet, but Wright is almost surely not going to play this season.
Jun 30
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Michael Conforto
2
Juan Lagares
10-Day DL
Juan Lagares had surgery Monday to repair a fractured left thumb.
The Mets say that the operation was a success and that he'll have the stitches removed in a couple weeks. They didn't release a timetable for Lagares' return, but it's obviously going to be a while.
Jun 19
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Curtis Granderson
3
Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
60-Day DL
Noah Syndergaard (lat) will begin a throwing program Monday.
Syndergaard broke the news himself via his Twitter account. The Mets' ace has been out since the end of April with a partial tear of his right lat muscle. The Mets are poised to be sellers and should be more focused on 2018 at this point, so they figure to take things slow with him. Still, there's a decent chance he'll be back down the stretch if he can avoid setbacks.
Jul 17
2
Jacob deGrom
3
Matt Harvey
10-Day DL
Matt Harvey (shoulder) has resumed a throwing program.
Harvey has been working on rebuilding strength in his right shoulder after it was discovered that the muscles behind the shoulder had atrophied following last year's thoracic outlet surgery. Monday's flat-ground throwing session was the first step in what will be a multi-week rehab process. He would be back until sometime in August.
Jul 17
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
10-Day DL
Mets placed RHP Zack Wheeler on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 23, with a stress reaction in his right arm.
It doesn't sound good given Wheeler's arm injury history, but the good news is he received a CT scan and was told his elbow and shoulder are fine. It's unclear at this point how long the right-hander will be sidelined, but the out-of-contention Mets certainly figure to proceed cautiously. Tyler Pill has replaced Wheeler on the roster and could get some starts.
Jul 24
6
Robert Gsellman
10-Day DL
Robert Gsellman (hamstring) allowed three hits, one walk and one run over 2/3 of an inning Thursday in a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton.
It was not a good outing for Gsellman, who was lifted after throwing just 26 pitches. Obviously he'll need at least a couple more appearances before he's ready to rejoin the Mets' rotation. A hamstring strain has sidelined the right-hander since late June.
Jul 27
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
60-Day DL
Jeurys Familia (shoulder) began a throwing program Thursday at the Mets' spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Familia underwent surgery in mid-May for an arterial blood clot in his right shoulder and probably won't be ready to return to the Mets until sometime in August. There's also the possibility of a setback or two along the way. Addison Reed will continue to fill in at closer for New York, unless he's traded ahead of the July 31 deadline.
Jul 13
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Josh Smoker
6
Josh Edgin
7
Paul Sewald
8
Hansel Robles
9
Erik Goeddel
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Cole Stockings
Jul 28
Seth Trachtman looks at the week ahead, including reason to be concerned about Cole Hamels.
More MLB Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Cole Stockings
Jul 28
»
Podcast: Kershaw Sidelined
Jul 28
»
Dose: The Duda Abides
Jul 28
»
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
»
Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed
Jul 27
»
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
»
Dose: Bring On Bader
Jul 26
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
MLB Headlines
»
T.J. Rivera diagnosed with partially torn UCL
»
Neil Walker activated from disabled list
»
Royals talking Lance Lynn trade with Cards
»
Salvador Perez (ribs) returns to lineup Fri.
»
Logan Morrison sitting out with bruised heel
»
Rockies @ Nationals game postponed by rain
»
David Price (elbow) expected back this season
»
Quad injury sends George Springer to DL
»
Ian Desmond (calf) placed on disabled list
»
Teams showing interest in Mike Napoli
»
Marlins pull Dan Straily back off trade block
»
Rays to get Steve Cishek for Erasmo Ramirez
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved