Player Page

Weather | Roster

Chad Kuhl | Starting Pitcher | #39

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/10/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Delaware
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 9 (0) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Chad Kuhl kept the Reds scoreless over seven innings in the Pirates' 6-0 win Thursday.
Kuhl gave up four singles and walked two over his seven frames, striking out six. It marked the sixth time in his last seven starts in which he's allowed two runs or fewer, helping lower his ERA from 5.58 to 4.53 in that stretch. Kuhl will carry a 4-7 record into an interleague bout with the Tigers on Tuesday. Aug 4 - 12:15 AM
More Chad Kuhl Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0100.00.8570042600100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PIT21213700102.110858554484004.841.49
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Aug 3CIN111007.04002600.00.86
Jul 28@ SD110005.142254003.381.69
Jul 22@ COL110106.094414006.001.67
Jul 17MLW110005.242237003.181.24
Jul 9@ CHC110003.021134003.001.67
Jul 6@ PHI111007.063233002.571.29
Jul 1SF110006.021113001.50.50
Jun 25@ STL110005.084416007.201.80
Jun 20@ MLW111005.072226003.601.80
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
2B1Josh Harrison
2Max Moroff
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Starling Marte
2Adam Frazier
3Jose Osuna
CF1Andrew McCutchen
RF1Gregory Polanco
2Jordan Luplow
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Chad Kuhl
5Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Felipe Rivero
2Joaquin Benoit
3Juan Nicasio
4Daniel Hudson
5Wade LeBlanc
6Jhan Marinez
7A.J. Schugel
 

 