Taylor provides spark as Dodgers best Braves
Gallo breaks tie with big three-run homer
Albies connects for first major league homer
Kuhl, Bucs bullpen combine to shut out Reds
Brandon Moss blasts pair of homers vs. M's
Kluber dominates Yanks in 11-K complete game
Devers slugs third homer as Red Sox roll
Goldschmidt's three homers lead Diamondbacks
Adam Wainwright (back) to return Sunday
Graveman activated for Thursday's start
Teheran (thigh) expects to make next start
Kipnis (hamstring) on track to return Sunday
Alfred Morris plays into 2nd Q of HOF game
'Fins now 'fear' season-ender for Tannehill
Report: Zeke had June 'hearing' with Goodell
Seahawks mum on Eddie Lacy's latest weigh-in
Jamaal Williams 'pushing' Ty Montgomery
Kizer likely to start first preseason game?
Report: Cutler open to playing for Dolphins
Panthers 'looking at' Olsen, Davis extensions
Dolphins 'fear' torn biceps for LG Ted Larsen
Joe Mixon to see 23-25 touches in Week 1?
Tyrod struggling through early days of camp
Giants still waiting for Sterling Shep's MRI
Kemba (knee) says he's medically cleared
Hollis-Jefferson to open camp as starting PF
Porzingis says he hopes to remain a Knick
Gerald Henderson to have hip surgery
Joel Embiid expects to be ready for camp
Ian Clark agrees to 1-year deal w/ Pelicans
Report: Melo unwilling to accept trade to CLE
Atlanta Hawks waive Diamond Stone
Winslow expects to be 100 percent for camp
Timothe Luwawu (knee) out for Eurobasket
Danilo Gallinari (thumb) likely out 3-4 weeks
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
Jakob Chychrun undergoes knee surgery
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
Source: Eichel, Sabres working on 8-year deal
Duchene wants to focus on what he can control
Calvin de Haan signs one-year deal with Isles
Wild, Granlund agree to 3-year, $17.25M deal
Hurricanes ink Pesce to 6-six year extension
Stamkos has had 'no issues' during recovery
B's GM: Pastrnak talks 'in a holding pattern'
Jackets sign Tortorella to one-year extension
Robby Fabbri ready for training camp
Smith: Experience and momentum at Winchester
Lessard returns...race-ready for Winchester
Chase Purdy has 3-race ARCA deal with MMM
Winchester, another new one for rookie Herbst
Kyle Benjamin: Winchester ARCA 200 advance
Brennan Poole: Zippo 200 advance
Kyle Larson: Double Duty at The Glen
William Byron: Zippo 200 advance
Michael Annett: Zippo 200 advance
Brandon Jones: Double duty at The Glen
Elliott Sadler: Zippo 200 advance
Dowling teams with Ideal Racing for Bristol
John Huh sets the 18-hole Barracuda target
Miguel Angel Carballo leads early in Reno
Pieters posts blemish-free 65 to lead WGC
McIlroy makes an early move at Firestone CC
Knox takes it low in R1 of WGC-Bridgestone
D. Johnson returns to Akron for WGC defense
Reavie WDs from the Barracuda Championship
Kaymer (shoulder) WDs from next two events
McIlroy & new caddie head for Firestone test
Glowing Garcia looking to find Firestone key
Garrigus first consecutive top 10s since 2012
Hoffman loses Canadian Open in sudden death
Salisbury thinks Darnold could be USC's best
Bama opts not to suspend Da'Shawn Hand (DUI)
Canes WR Thomas looks like Day 1 contributor
Bing-Dukes, Webster both suspended 1 game
Update: Four schools on OL Teuhema's list
Oklahoma boots freshman QB Robison from team
Arkansas lose WR Hammonds to knee injury
Starting LSU G Teuhema plans to transfer
Shaw: Darnold is the best QB in the nation
Ex-LSU DE Washington transfers to a JUCO
Etling (back) thinks he'll be 100% for opener
Ole Miss starting ILB Bing-Dukes arrested
Leicester City confirm Iheanacho signing
No old boys reunion for NUFC right-back
Klopp has a decision to make ahead of GW1
Pre-season malaise strikes Saints again
Mkhi notches up another pre-season goal
Pulis provides a mixed injury update
New Stoke signing sidelined
Terriers claw back to draw VfB Stuttgart
Sturridge scores v. Bayern, leaves w/ injury
Jesus Navas leaves Man City for Sevilla
New signings face a race against time
Drinkwater attracting interest from Chelsea
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
Wade LeBlanc
(R)
Dovydas Neverauskas
(R)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Josh Bell
(1B)
David Freese
(3B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
John Bowker
(OF)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Jose Osuna
(OF)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Phil Coke
(R)
John Jaso
(OF)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Duke Welker
(R)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
A.J. Schugel
(R)
Trevor Williams
(S)
Cody Eppley
(R)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Max Moroff
(2B)
Chad Kuhl | Starting Pitcher | #39
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/10/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Delaware
Drafted:
2013 / Rd. 9 (0) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $550,000, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chad Kuhl kept the Reds scoreless over seven innings in the Pirates' 6-0 win Thursday.
Kuhl gave up four singles and walked two over his seven frames, striking out six. It marked the sixth time in his last seven starts in which he's allowed two runs or fewer, helping lower his ERA from 5.58 to 4.53 in that stretch. Kuhl will carry a 4-7 record into an interleague bout with the Tigers on Tuesday.
Aug 4 - 12:15 AM
Chad Kuhl surrendered two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings in Friday's loss to the Padres.
Solitary runs scored on Kuhl's line in the fourth and sixth innings. It could have been worse given his control issues -- he walked five and threw just 59 of 97 pitches for strikes. The 24-year-old right-hander will bring a 4.84 ERA and 1.49 WHIP into a home start against the Reds next time out.
Jul 29 - 1:15 AM
Chad Kuhl allowed four earned runs, nine hits and a walk with four strikeouts across six innings in a loss in Colorado on Saturday.
Kuhl is not cutting the mustard in Pittsburgh. He was a big reason why the team was unable to extend a six-game winning streak. Don't be surprised if the Pirates, suddenly contenders in the National League Central, pull the plug on Kuhl soon if he cannot start pitching more consistently. The replacement might come in the form of a rental from another organization at the non-waiver trade deadline.
Jul 23 - 3:02 AM
Chad Kuhl struck out a career-high seven batters in a no-decision Monday versus the Brewers.
Pittsburgh went on to win the game with another late rally, after Kuhl limited the dangerous Milwaukee offense to two runs on four hits and three walks. He was involved in an ugly home-plate collision with Brewers catcher Stephen Vogt in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the right-hander escaped serious injury and faced four batters in the top of the sixth before exiting. Kuhl will carry a 4.85 ERA into his next start on the road against the Rockies.
Jul 17 - 10:28 PM
Kuhl, Bucs bullpen combine to shut out Reds
Aug 4 - 12:15 AM
Chad Kuhl tosses 5 1/3 frames of two-run ball
Jul 29 - 1:15 AM
Chad Kuhl hit hard at Coors Field in loss
Jul 23 - 3:02 AM
Kuhl fans career-high seven batters
Jul 17 - 10:28 PM
More Chad Kuhl Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Pirates Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
.00
.857
0
0
4
2
6
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PIT
21
21
3
7
0
0
102.1
108
58
55
44
84
0
0
4.84
1.49
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Aug 3
CIN
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
4
0
0
2
6
0
0
.00
.86
Jul 28
@ SD
1
1
0
0
0
5.1
4
2
2
5
4
0
0
3.38
1.69
Jul 22
@ COL
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
9
4
4
1
4
0
0
6.00
1.67
Jul 17
MLW
1
1
0
0
0
5.2
4
2
2
3
7
0
0
3.18
1.24
Jul 9
@ CHC
1
1
0
0
0
3.0
2
1
1
3
4
0
0
3.00
1.67
Jul 6
@ PHI
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
6
3
2
3
3
0
0
2.57
1.29
Jul 1
SF
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
2
1
1
1
3
0
0
1.50
.50
Jun 25
@ STL
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
8
4
4
1
6
0
0
7.20
1.80
Jun 20
@ MLW
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
7
2
2
2
6
0
0
3.60
1.80
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
Sidelined
Francisco Cervelli (groin) is expected to return Friday against the Padres.
Cervelli hasn't played since taking a foul ball off his groin Tuesday against the Reds but should be a go for Friday night's series opener. Chris Stewart has been filling in behind the plate.
Aug 3
2
Chris Stewart
1B
1
Josh Bell
2
John Jaso
2B
1
Josh Harrison
Sidelined
Josh Harrison (leg) remained out of the Pirates' lineup Thursday against the Reds.
Harrison has been dealing with lower leg discomfort since the weekend but his presence as a pinch-hitter Wednesday would suggest a DL stint won't be necessary. Adam Frazier has been filling in for him at second base.
Aug 3
2
Max Moroff
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
Suspended
Pirates GM Neal Huntington said you can "pretty much eliminate the thought" of Jung Ho Kang returning this season.
Kang is still waiting to obtain a visa following a third DUI arrest in South Korea. There's no timetable for his return and Huntington acknowledged that his career with the Pirates may be over. "As far as 2018, we still remain optimistic that we'll go through the process again this offseason, and perhaps the thought process or the environment will change," he said. "But we have to face the reality that it might not." The 30-year-old has hit .273/.355/.483 with 36 home runs and 120 RBI across 229 major league games.
Jul 13
2
David Freese
LF
1
Starling Marte
2
Adam Frazier
3
Jose Osuna
CF
1
Andrew McCutchen
RF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Jordan Luplow
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Felipe Rivero
2
Joaquin Benoit
3
Juan Nicasio
4
Daniel Hudson
5
Wade LeBlanc
Bereaved
Pirates placed LHP Wade LeBlanc on the bereavement list.
There is an illness in LeBlanc's family which will require him to step away from the team for a few days. The Pirates are calling up reliever Dovydas Neverauskas to fill his spot until he is ready to return to the team.
Aug 2
6
Jhan Marinez
7
A.J. Schugel
Podcast: Trade Deadline Talk
Aug 4
D.J. Short and Drew Silva discuss the big deals from the trade deadline in the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Trade Deadline Talk
Aug 4
»
Waiver Wired: Add Brad
Aug 3
»
Daily Dose: Feeling Minnesota
Aug 3
»
August Top 300 Overall
Aug 3
»
August Reliever Rankings
Aug 3
»
August Outfielder Rankings
Aug 3
»
August Starter Rankings
Aug 3
»
August Shortstop Rankings
Aug 3
»
Taylor provides spark as Dodgers best Braves
»
Gallo breaks tie with big three-run homer
»
Albies connects for first major league homer
»
Kuhl, Bucs bullpen combine to shut out Reds
»
Brandon Moss blasts pair of homers vs. M's
»
Kluber dominates Yanks in 11-K complete game
»
Devers slugs third homer as Red Sox roll
»
Goldschmidt's three homers lead Diamondbacks
»
Adam Wainwright (back) to return Sunday
»
Graveman activated for Thursday's start
»
Teheran (thigh) expects to make next start
»
Kipnis (hamstring) on track to return Sunday
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
