Chad Kuhl | Starting Pitcher | #39 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (24) / 9/10/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Delaware Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 9 (0) / PIT Contract: 2017: $550,000, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Chad Kuhl kept the Reds scoreless over seven innings in the Pirates' 6-0 win Thursday. Kuhl gave up four singles and walked two over his seven frames, striking out six. It marked the sixth time in his last seven starts in which he's allowed two runs or fewer, helping lower his ERA from 5.58 to 4.53 in that stretch. Kuhl will carry a 4-7 record into an interleague bout with the Tigers on Tuesday.

Chad Kuhl surrendered two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings in Friday's loss to the Padres. Solitary runs scored on Kuhl's line in the fourth and sixth innings. It could have been worse given his control issues -- he walked five and threw just 59 of 97 pitches for strikes. The 24-year-old right-hander will bring a 4.84 ERA and 1.49 WHIP into a home start against the Reds next time out.

Chad Kuhl allowed four earned runs, nine hits and a walk with four strikeouts across six innings in a loss in Colorado on Saturday. Kuhl is not cutting the mustard in Pittsburgh. He was a big reason why the team was unable to extend a six-game winning streak. Don't be surprised if the Pirates, suddenly contenders in the National League Central, pull the plug on Kuhl soon if he cannot start pitching more consistently. The replacement might come in the form of a rental from another organization at the non-waiver trade deadline.