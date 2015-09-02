Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Familia (shoulder) resumes throwing program
NYY acquire 1B Garrett Cooper from Brewers
Rangers could listen on Darvish and Hamels
Dodgers among teams interested in Britton
White Sox land Eloy Jimenez from the Cubs
Cubs acquire White Sox ace Jose Quintana
Verlander is not drawing much trade interest
Nate Jones undergoes season-ending surgery
Braves OF prospect Acuna heading to Triple-A
Giants shifting Matt Cain to long-relief role
Mariners do not plan on moving Nelson Cruz
Cano slugs go-ahead homer in 10th, AL wins
Thabo Sefolosha agrees to 2-year deal w/ UTA
Jussi Jokinen inks one-year deal with Oilers
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(DH)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Chad Green
(R)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Matt Daley
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Tommy Layne
(R)
Luis Severino
(S)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Ben Heller
(R)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Dustin Fowler
(OF)
Ronald Herrera
(R)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Ronald Torreyes
(SS)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Clint Frazier
(OF)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Tyler Wade
(2B)
Ji-Man Choi
(1B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Austin Romine
(C)
Adam Warren
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Garrett Cooper | First Baseman
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/25/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Yankees acquired 1B Garrett Cooper from the Brewers for LHP Tyler Webb.
Cooper has posted an exceptional .366/.428/.652 batting line across 320 plate appearances this season at the Triple-A level, racking up 17 home runs and 82 RBI in 75 games. The late-blooming 26-year-old could be the answer to the Yankees' first base woes, though for now he'll report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Jul 13 - 1:42 PM
Brewers 1B prospect Garrett Cooper contributed a franchise-record five hits in Tuesday's win for Double-A Biloxi.
Three of Cooper's hits came with two strikes. The 24-year-old finished a home run shy of the cycle. Cooper is 11-for-16 with four RBI since his call-up from High-A Brevard County last week. 44 of his 135 hits this year have gone for extra bases.
Wed, Sep 2, 2015 02:39:00 PM
Source:
MILB.com
NYY acquire 1B Garrett Cooper from Brewers
Jul 13 - 1:42 PM
Cooper smashes five hits in win for Biloxi
Wed, Sep 2, 2015 02:39:00 PM
More Garrett Cooper Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Yankees Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Colorado Springs(PCL)
AAA
75
279
102
29
0
17
82
64
33
48
0
0
.366
.428
.652
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
1B
1
Greg Bird
60-Day DL
Greg Bird (ankle) took batting practice with short-season Staten Island on Tuesday.
Bird remains out indefinitely with soreness in his right foot/ankle. He could potentially undergo exploratory surgery to try to determine why he has been unable to heal from these injury concerns which have plagued him since spring training, though that option has not been definitively decided upon. The Yankees figure to be in the trade market for a first baseman barring a rapid turnaround from Bird.
Jul 12
2
Tyler Austin
10-Day DL
Yankees placed 1B Tyler Austin on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.
The Yankees are calling it a "high grade" strain and Austin is flying to Tampa to get it looked at. Chris Carter was just called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and should see regular at-bats in Austin's absence. It's gotten so dire for the Bombers that backup catcher Austin Romine is starting at first base Thursday against the White Sox.
Jun 29
3
Ji-Man Choi
2B
1
Starlin Castro
10-Day DL
Starlin Castro (hamstring) said Monday that he expects to play in rehab games with Double-A Trenton on Thursday and Friday.
It was reported last Friday that Castro could be back for the start of the second half, but it doesn't sound like he'll quite be ready at that time. However, assuming he doesn't have any setbacks, it appears he might be activated as soon as Saturday. The second baseman has missed the last two weeks with a strained right hamstring.
Jul 10
2
Tyler Wade
3
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
2
Ronald Torreyes
3B
1
Chase Headley
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Aaron Hicks
10-Day DL
Aaron Hicks (oblique) isn't expected to resume baseball activities until at least July 25.
This would be after the Yankees complete an 11-game roadtrip to begin the second half. Hicks was originally expected to miss 3-4 weeks with his oblique injury, but it appears that the timetable will ultimately be longer.
Jul 10
2
Jacoby Ellsbury
3
Dustin Fowler
60-Day DL
Yankees placed OF Dustin Fowler on the 60-day disabled list with a ruptured right patella tendon.
Fowler crashed into the wall at full speed while chasing down a foul ball in the first inning of his MLB debut Thursday against the White Sox. The injury was severe enough to require emergency surgery. It would be a major surprise if Fowler played again this season.
Jul 1
RF
1
Aaron Judge
DH
1
Matt Holliday
10-Day DL
Matt Holliday (virus) went 1-for-4 with a single Sunday in his second minor league rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
This comes after Holliday went 2-for-4 with two singles and two runs scored in his first game on Sunday. The veteran slugger landed on the 10-day disabled list June 25 with a viral infection, but he should be good to go for the start of the second half.
Jul 10
2
Clint Frazier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Chasen Shreve
5
Adam Warren
6
Chad Green
7
Ronald Herrera
8
Jonathan Holder
9
Ben Heller
