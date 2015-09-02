Player Page

Garrett Cooper | First Baseman

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/25/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Yankees acquired 1B Garrett Cooper from the Brewers for LHP Tyler Webb.
Cooper has posted an exceptional .366/.428/.652 batting line across 320 plate appearances this season at the Triple-A level, racking up 17 home runs and 82 RBI in 75 games. The late-blooming 26-year-old could be the answer to the Yankees' first base woes, though for now he'll report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Jul 13 - 1:42 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Colorado Springs(PCL)AAA75279102290178264334800.366.428.652
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
1B1Greg Bird
2Tyler Austin
3Ji-Man Choi
2B1Starlin Castro
2Tyler Wade
3Rob Refsnyder
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Aaron Hicks
2Jacoby Ellsbury
3Dustin Fowler
RF1Aaron Judge
DH1Matt Holliday
2Clint Frazier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Chasen Shreve
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Ronald Herrera
8Jonathan Holder
9Ben Heller
 

 