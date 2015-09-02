Garrett Cooper | First Baseman

10-Day DL

Starlin Castro (hamstring) said Monday that he expects to play in rehab games with Double-A Trenton on Thursday and Friday.

It was reported last Friday that Castro could be back for the start of the second half, but it doesn't sound like he'll quite be ready at that time. However, assuming he doesn't have any setbacks, it appears he might be activated as soon as Saturday. The second baseman has missed the last two weeks with a strained right hamstring.