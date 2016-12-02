Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Chris Sale notches 12 Ks in win over Rays
Ryan Weber leaves start with apparent injury
Nationals agree to terms with Harper for 2018
Ian Happ to make MLB debut on Saturday
Cubs could bring up Ian Happ on Saturday
Robinson Cano (quad) still not in M's lineup
Hisashi Iwakuma expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks
Yankees and Astros postponed on Saturday
Harvey struggles in return from suspension
Gallo slugs walk-off homer against Athletics
Flowers homers, knocks in four vs. Marlins
McCullers fires six scoreless frames in win
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Christian Bergman
(S)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Mike Freeman
(1B)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Dillon Overton
(S)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Evan Marshall
(R)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Danny Valencia
(1B)
Zac Curtis
(R)
Sam Gaviglio
(R)
Zach Miner
(R)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Tuffy Gosewisch
(C)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Ryan Weber
(S)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Taylor Motter
(SS)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Tony Zych
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ryan Weber | Starting Pitcher | #38
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/12/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 170
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
St. Petersburg (FL) JC
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 22 (0) / ATL
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ryan Weber was removed from Saturday's start in the fourth inning due to right shoulder tightness.
The severity of the injury is not yet known. Before departing, the right-hander allowed one run on three hits over 3 2/3 innings of work in his Mariners' debut. He did not walk or strike out a batter in the contest.
May 13 - 2:59 PM
Source:
Ryan Divish on Twitter
Ryan Weber was forced to leave Saturday's start against the Blue Jays in the fourth inning with an apparent injury.
The right-hander, who was making his Mariners' debut, grabbed at his biceps after delivering a pitch to Ryan Goins in the fourth inning. Look for an update from the Mariners' on his status after the game, but it's likely he'll become the M's fifth starter on the disabled list.
May 13 - 2:48 PM
Source:
Bob Dutton on Twitter
Mariners purchased the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Triple-A Tacoma.
The 26-year-old right-hander will make his M's debut on Saturday against the Blue Jays. He owns a 5.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 42/11 K/BB ratio across 64 2/3 innings in his major league career. Given the fact that the Mariners have four starting pitchers currently on the disabled list, Weber could have a chance to stick around for awhile if he pitches well on Saturday.
May 13 - 10:05 AM
Mariners sent RHP Ryan Weber outright to Triple-A Tacoma.
Weber cleared waivers after being designated for assignment and will remain in the organization. The righty posted a 5.45 ERA and 23/5 K/BB ratio over 36 1/3 innings with the Braves in 2016.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 02:43:00 PM
Ryan Weber leaves with shoulder tightness
May 13 - 2:59 PM
Ryan Weber leaves start with apparent injury
May 13 - 2:48 PM
Mariners purchase contract of Ryan Weber
May 13 - 10:05 AM
Ryan Weber outrighted to Triple-A
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 02:43:00 PM
More Ryan Weber Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Mariners Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
8th
1
3.2
0
0
0
2.45
.818
1
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Tacoma(PCL)
AAA
6
5
2
0
0
31.2
20
3
3
4
19
0
0
.853
.758
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Carlos Ruiz
2
Tuffy Gosewisch
1B
1
Danny Valencia
2
Mike Freeman
2B
1
Robinson Cano
Sidelined
Robinson Cano (quad) remains out of the Mariners' lineup for Saturday afternoon's tilt against the Blue Jays.
This will be the third straight game that Cano has missed with the ailment. Taylor Motter is once again starting in his place at second base and will bat sixth against Marcus Stroman and the Jays.
May 13
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
60-Day DL
Shawn O'Malley underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery on Wednesday.
O'Malley has been on the disabled list all season following a late-March appendectomy, and he developed a shoulder problem while rehabbing. This surgery will put him out for at least another two months.
May 9
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Guillermo Heredia
2
Taylor Motter
CF
1
Jarrod Dyson
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
10-Day DL
Mitch Haniger (oblique) has been cleared to hit off a tee.
The Mariners hope that Haniger will be ready for activation during their road series in Boston in two weeks. He's missed more than two weeks of action with a Grade 2 right oblique strain.
May 12
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
10-Day DL
Felix Hernandez (shoulder) will back off his throwing program after feeling soreness when playing catch twice this week.
How big of a setback it is isn't known at this point, but obviously this isn't a good development. The Mariners were hoping that Hernandez would be able to rejoin their rotation during the next homestand, but it's now looking unlikely that he'll make it back before the end of the month.
May 12
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
10-Day DL
The Mariners announced Saturday that Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with right shoulder inflammation.
While it's encouraging that the MRI didn't find any structural damage, it's a tough blow for Iwakuma owners who may not want to wait a month or two before getting the right-hander back. Christian Bergman filled in for him on Friday and could have a chance to stick in the M's rotation for awhile given all of their injuries.
May 13
3
James Paxton
10-Day DL
The Mariners hope that James Paxton (forearm) will be ready to rejoin their rotation in two weeks during their road series in Boston.
Paxton played catch on Thursday, which was the first time he had thrown since he went on the disabled list with a strained left forearm. The left-hander's fantasy owners should get him back before the end of the month if all goes well, but obviously he still has a ways to go.
May 12
4
Drew Smyly
60-Day DL
Drew Smyly received a platelet rich plasma injection in his injured left elbow on Tuesday.
Smyly was placed on the 60-day DL with a strained flexor tendon, knocking him out for at least the first two months of 2016. The hope is that he'll resume throwing in about six weeks. Waiver claim Evan Marshall has taken Smyly's place on the 40-man roster.
Apr 5
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Chase De Jong
8
Dillon Overton
9
Sam Gaviglio
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
10-Day DL
Steve Cishek (hip) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session at Safeco Field on Monday.
Cishek was supposed to make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma on Monday night, but the Mariners decided to keep him in a more controlled environment. He should join back up with Tacoma by the end of this week. The veteran reliever is working through some mechanical adjustments coming off major hip surgery.
May 9
3
Nick Vincent
4
Evan Scribner
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Evan Scribner from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Casey Lawrence, who was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. Scribner remains out indefinitely with a flexor bundle strain in his right elbow.
May 11
5
Marc Rzepczynski
6
James Pazos
7
Tony Zych
8
Zac Curtis
9
Evan Marshall
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Evan Marshall from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Marshall can now be ruled out through early July with a severe hamstring strain. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Sam Gaviglio.
May 10
10
Jean Machi
11
Shae Simmons
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Shae Simmons from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Christian Bergman. Simmons is throwing again as he works his way back from a flexor strain but now isn't eligible to return until next month.
May 7
12
Christian Bergman
