Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ryan Weber | Starting Pitcher | #38

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/12/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 170
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: St. Petersburg (FL) JC
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 22 (0) / ATL
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ryan Weber was removed from Saturday's start in the fourth inning due to right shoulder tightness.
The severity of the injury is not yet known. Before departing, the right-hander allowed one run on three hits over 3 2/3 innings of work in his Mariners' debut. He did not walk or strike out a batter in the contest. May 13 - 2:59 PM
Source: Ryan Divish on Twitter
More Ryan Weber Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
8th13.20002.45.8181130000000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Tacoma(PCL)AAA6520031.2203341900.853.758
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Carlos Ruiz
2Tuffy Gosewisch
1B1Danny Valencia
2Mike Freeman
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Guillermo Heredia
2Taylor Motter
CF1Jarrod Dyson
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Chase De Jong
8Dillon Overton
9Sam Gaviglio
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Nick Vincent
4Evan Scribner
5Marc Rzepczynski
6James Pazos
7Tony Zych
8Zac Curtis
9Evan Marshall
10Jean Machi
11Shae Simmons
12Christian Bergman
 

 