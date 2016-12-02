Ryan Weber | Starting Pitcher | #38

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Carlos Ruiz

2 Tuffy Gosewisch

1B 1 Danny Valencia

2 Mike Freeman

2B 1 Robinson Cano Sidelined

Robinson Cano (quad) remains out of the Mariners' lineup for Saturday afternoon's tilt against the Blue Jays. This will be the third straight game that Cano has missed with the ailment. Taylor Motter is once again starting in his place at second base and will bat sixth against Marcus Stroman and the Jays.

SS 1 Jean Segura

2 Shawn O'Malley 60-Day DL

Shawn O'Malley underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery on Wednesday. O'Malley has been on the disabled list all season following a late-March appendectomy, and he developed a shoulder problem while rehabbing. This surgery will put him out for at least another two months.

3B 1 Kyle Seager

LF 1 Guillermo Heredia

2 Taylor Motter

CF 1 Jarrod Dyson

RF 1 Mitch Haniger 10-Day DL

Mitch Haniger (oblique) has been cleared to hit off a tee. The Mariners hope that Haniger will be ready for activation during their road series in Boston in two weeks. He's missed more than two weeks of action with a Grade 2 right oblique strain.

2 Ben Gamel

DH 1 Nelson Cruz

Starting Pitcher

S 1 Felix Hernandez 10-Day DL

Felix Hernandez (shoulder) will back off his throwing program after feeling soreness when playing catch twice this week. How big of a setback it is isn't known at this point, but obviously this isn't a good development. The Mariners were hoping that Hernandez would be able to rejoin their rotation during the next homestand, but it's now looking unlikely that he'll make it back before the end of the month.

2 Hisashi Iwakuma 10-Day DL

The Mariners announced Saturday that Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with right shoulder inflammation. While it's encouraging that the MRI didn't find any structural damage, it's a tough blow for Iwakuma owners who may not want to wait a month or two before getting the right-hander back. Christian Bergman filled in for him on Friday and could have a chance to stick in the M's rotation for awhile given all of their injuries.

3 James Paxton 10-Day DL

The Mariners hope that James Paxton (forearm) will be ready to rejoin their rotation in two weeks during their road series in Boston. Paxton played catch on Thursday, which was the first time he had thrown since he went on the disabled list with a strained left forearm. The left-hander's fantasy owners should get him back before the end of the month if all goes well, but obviously he still has a ways to go.

4 Drew Smyly 60-Day DL

Drew Smyly received a platelet rich plasma injection in his injured left elbow on Tuesday. Smyly was placed on the 60-day DL with a strained flexor tendon, knocking him out for at least the first two months of 2016. The hope is that he'll resume throwing in about six weeks. Waiver claim Evan Marshall has taken Smyly's place on the 40-man roster.

5 Yovani Gallardo

6 Ariel Miranda

7 Chase De Jong

8 Dillon Overton

9 Sam Gaviglio

Relief Pitcher

R 1 Edwin Diaz

2 Steve Cishek 10-Day DL

Steve Cishek (hip) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session at Safeco Field on Monday. Cishek was supposed to make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma on Monday night, but the Mariners decided to keep him in a more controlled environment. He should join back up with Tacoma by the end of this week. The veteran reliever is working through some mechanical adjustments coming off major hip surgery.

3 Nick Vincent

4 Evan Scribner 60-Day DL

Mariners transferred RHP Evan Scribner from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Casey Lawrence, who was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. Scribner remains out indefinitely with a flexor bundle strain in his right elbow.

5 Marc Rzepczynski

6 James Pazos

7 Tony Zych

8 Zac Curtis

9 Evan Marshall 60-Day DL

Mariners transferred RHP Evan Marshall from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Marshall can now be ruled out through early July with a severe hamstring strain. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Sam Gaviglio.

10 Jean Machi

11 Shae Simmons 60-Day DL

Mariners transferred RHP Shae Simmons from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Christian Bergman. Simmons is throwing again as he works his way back from a flexor strain but now isn't eligible to return until next month.