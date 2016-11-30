Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Hanley Ramirez (trapezius) sitting Thursday
Souza (thumb) out again Thursday vs. Royals
Phillies sign Mackanin to contract extension
Shelby Miller undergoes Tommy John surgery
Wieters goes 3-for-5, drives in winning runs
Archer fires eight shutout frames, nets 11 Ks
Rasmus goes 3-for-5, hits grand slam v Royals
Ryan Braun forced out with calf tightness
Illness sidelines Yan Gomes vs. Blue Jays
Greg Holland picks up 14th save in win
Andrew Toles sustained torn right ACL
Marquez blanks Cubs over eight innings
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Mark Leiter
(R)
Joely Rodriguez
(R)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Andres Blanco
(1B)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Hector Neris
(R)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Jeanmar Gomez
(R)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Ty Kelly
(OF)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Brock Stassi
(1B)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Howie Kendrick
(OF)
Nick Pivetta
(S)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Zach Eflin
(S)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Vince Velasquez
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Pete Mackanin | Catcher
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
65
) / 8/1/1951
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Phillies signed manager Pete Mackanin to a one-year contract extension for 2018 with a club option for 2019.
They could have simply exercised his option for 2018, but this is a nice show of good faith for a skipper who came on board in the middle of a rebuilding process. Mackanin is 121-160 since taking over as the Phillies' interim manager in the middle of the 2015 season, but the belief is there will be bright skies ahead. The team is off to a 13-19 start in 2017.
May 11 - 9:23 AM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer
Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports that the Phillies have not yet committed to picking up manager Pete Mackanin's option for the 2018 season.
Last spring the Phillies re-worked Mackanin's contract, making it a two-year deal and adding the club option for 2018. General manager Matt Klentak indicated that the two sides could meet again this spring, but that there's no rush and still plenty of time to get a deal done.
Feb 11 - 3:40 PM
Source:
CSN Philly
Phillies hired former Twins general manager Terry Ryan to serve as a special assignment scout.
Ryan turned in over 17 years (in two different stints) as Twins general manager prior to receiving the boot in 2015. The man who initially brought him into the fold in Minnesota back in the 1980's was Andy McPhail, who now serves as Phillies team president. In a statement, Phillies GM Matt Klentak said, "While we have made significant investments in our analytical endeavors over the past year. It is important to remember that quality talent evaluation is essential to making quality baseball decisions."
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 04:26:00 PM
Source:
Twin Cities Pioneer Press
The Phillies have hired Matt Stairs as their new hitting coach.
He'll replace Steve Henderson, who was fired after four seasons on the job. Though it was hardly Henderson's fault, the Phillies finished last in the majors in runs scored this past season. Stairs, who was a part of the 2008 World Series winning team, has been serving as a broadcaster for the Phillies. The rest of Pete Mackanin's staff from 2016 will return next season.
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 02:35:00 PM
Source:
Jim Salisbury on Twitter
Phillies sign Mackanin to contract extension
May 11 - 9:23 AM
Phillies mulling Mackanin option for 2018
Feb 11 - 3:40 PM
Phils hire Ryan as special assignment scout
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 04:26:00 PM
Phillies hire Matt Stairs as hitting coach
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 02:35:00 PM
More Pete Mackanin Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
2
Brock Stassi
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Howie Kendrick
10-Day DL
There's no timetable for when Howie Kendrick (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment.
Kendrick's oblique is improving, but he's not game-ready yet. Aaron Altherr has been doing quite well as a fill-in.
May 5
2
Daniel Nava
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
RF
1
Michael Saunders
2
Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
10-Day DL
Aaron Nola (back) tossed four innings of one-run ball in a minor league rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Nola struck out three and scattered four hits over his four innings of work. He threw 52 pitches (37 strikes) in the rehab outing. The 23-year-old right-hander might not need another start in the minors before he rejoins the Phillies. He is on the mend from a back strain which landed him on the 10-day disabled list on April 20.
May 10
3
Jerad Eickhoff
4
Vince Velasquez
5
Zach Eflin
6
Clay Buchholz
60-Day DL
Clay Buchholz (arm) said he hopes to pitch in September.
Buchholz recently underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and is expected to miss 4-6 months. The right-hander felt so bad about getting hurt that he actually apologized to his teammates. The 32-year-old is headed for free agency at the end of this year and probably won't get a warm welcome on the open market.
Apr 26
7
Nick Pivetta
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Hector Neris
2
Joaquin Benoit
3
Jeanmar Gomez
10-Day DL
Phillies placed RHP Jeanmar Gomez on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 6, with a right elbow impingement.
The severity of the issue isn't yet known. Gomez lost his closer role early in the year and has struggled with a 7.94 ERA in nine appearances.
May 9
4
Pat Neshek
5
Edubray Ramos
6
Joely Rodriguez
7
Mark Leiter
8
Jake Thompson
