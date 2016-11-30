Player Page

Weather | Roster

Pete Mackanin | Catcher

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (65) / 8/1/1951
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Phillies signed manager Pete Mackanin to a one-year contract extension for 2018 with a club option for 2019.
They could have simply exercised his option for 2018, but this is a nice show of good faith for a skipper who came on board in the middle of a rebuilding process. Mackanin is 121-160 since taking over as the Phillies' interim manager in the middle of the 2015 season, but the belief is there will be bright skies ahead. The team is off to a 13-19 start in 2017. May 11 - 9:23 AM
Source: Philadelphia Inquirer
More Pete Mackanin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Brock Stassi
2B1Cesar Hernandez
SS1Freddy Galvis
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Daniel Nava
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Michael Saunders
2Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Vince Velasquez
5Zach Eflin
6Clay Buchholz
7Nick Pivetta
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Hector Neris
2Joaquin Benoit
3Jeanmar Gomez
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Mark Leiter
8Jake Thompson
 

 