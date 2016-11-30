Pete Mackanin | Catcher Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (65) / 8/1/1951 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

Phillies signed manager Pete Mackanin to a one-year contract extension for 2018 with a club option for 2019. They could have simply exercised his option for 2018, but this is a nice show of good faith for a skipper who came on board in the middle of a rebuilding process. Mackanin is 121-160 since taking over as the Phillies' interim manager in the middle of the 2015 season, but the belief is there will be bright skies ahead. The team is off to a 13-19 start in 2017. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer

Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports that the Phillies have not yet committed to picking up manager Pete Mackanin's option for the 2018 season. Last spring the Phillies re-worked Mackanin's contract, making it a two-year deal and adding the club option for 2018. General manager Matt Klentak indicated that the two sides could meet again this spring, but that there's no rush and still plenty of time to get a deal done. Source: CSN Philly

Phillies hired former Twins general manager Terry Ryan to serve as a special assignment scout. Ryan turned in over 17 years (in two different stints) as Twins general manager prior to receiving the boot in 2015. The man who initially brought him into the fold in Minnesota back in the 1980's was Andy McPhail, who now serves as Phillies team president. In a statement, Phillies GM Matt Klentak said, "While we have made significant investments in our analytical endeavors over the past year. It is important to remember that quality talent evaluation is essential to making quality baseball decisions." Source: Twin Cities Pioneer Press