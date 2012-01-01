Seung Hwan Oh | Relief Pitcher | #26

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Judge homers again as NYY beat White Sox
Lynn works seven scoreless, Cards top Bucs
Oh allows another run but nets save vs. PIT
Bush will get first shot to close for Rangers
Graveman (shoulder) expects to miss one start
Sam Dyson (hand) placed on disabled list
Dodgers place Rich Hill (blister) back on DL
Logan Forsythe (hamstring) back in lineup
Marcus Semien will undergo wrist surgery
Kipnis (shoulder) could be activated Friday
Matt Carpenter (finger) scratched from lineup
Kemp (hamstring) likely to be activated Wed.
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Eifert not sure he will be ready for camp
Jeremy Hill wants more yards after contact
Steelers keep CB Cockrell at lowest RFA tag
Mularkey: 'No concerns' over Henry's no-show
Andre Johnson to retire as a Houston Texan
Willie Snead participating in Saints OTAs
Easy call: Bucs pick up WR Evans' 2018 option
Seahawks WR Richardson to play more snaps?
Jarvis Landry reports for voluntary workouts
Report: Bill O'Brien 'loves' Patrick Mahomes
Jaguars LT Albert holding out, wants new deal
Panthers do 5-year, $80M deal with DT Short
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Paul George scores 32, Pacers lose Game 2
J.R. Smith (hamstring) won't return Monday
Iman Shumpert starts second half for Smith
Al Jefferson (ankle) available to play Monday
Austin Rivers (hamstring) doubtful for Game 3
Derrick Favors expected to start Tuesday
Rudy Gobert (knee) ruled out for Game 2
Serge Ibaka (ankle) expected to play Tuesday
Isaiah Thomas (personal) is planning to play
Rockets beat Thunder as Harden posts 37/9/7
Patrick Beverley gets 21 & 10, HOU takes Gm 1
Victor Oladipo shoots 1-of-12 in Game 1 loss
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sami Vatanen (UBI) out for Game 3 vs CGY
David Krejci (UBI) returns to lineup in GM 3
Karl Alzner (UBI) won't play in Game 3 vs TOR
Werenski out for season with facial fractures
David Krejci will be a game-time decision
Nikita Zaitsev will return Monday night
Cam Talbot snatches second straight shutout
Guentzel's hat trick boosts Pens to OT win
Jake Allen leads Blues to 3-0 series lead
Good chance Joe Thornton will play in Game 3
J. Toews playoff scoring drought continues
Galchenyuk moving up depth chart
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
If Harvick wins All-Star, fan wins million
Ben Kennedy sets XFINITY schedule for 2017
Kimmel gets jump on Salem, busy testing week
Praytor to make 88th consecutive ARCA start
A.J. Fike tests at Indiana's Salem Speedway
Kasey Kahne is on downward slide
Paul Menard: no top-15s since Daytona
One top-30 for Reed Sorenson in 2017
Johnson stills struggles despite 1 strong run
Ty Dillon goes the distance
D. Patrick has been consistent in last four
Corey LaJoie looking for 2nd top-25
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
W. McClain Monday Qs into another Texas event
Overnight leader Dufner craters to T11 w/ 76
McGirt season-best T3 at Harbour Town GL
Rookie Schniederjans career-best T3 on HHI
Donald runner-up for fifth time at Heritage
Rookie Bryan wins maiden title in RBC debut
Rookie Cantlay posts 11-under w/ closing 67
Edoardo Molinari wins 2017 Trophee Hassan II
Donald labors to 72; hits just five greens
Simpson treads water; stays 2 adrift w/ 68
DeLaet heads to RBC finale 1 back after 69
Dufner ups the ante to -13 after day-low 65
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Texas Tech DT Breiden Fehoko heading to LSU
Tom Herman declines to name starting QB
Jets, Chiefs meeting Davis Webb this week
Report: Texans HC O'Brien 'loves' Mahomes
Pauline: McCaffrey may have draft guarantee
King: Cardinals like Mahomes, might love him
McCaffrey declining private workout requests
Mahomes visiting the Texans on Monday
Temple QB P.J. Walker visits three teams
Gareon Conley visiting the Jets this week
Reuben Foster checks out Motor City Kitties
Nebraska lands four-star receiver Allen
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Guzan makes rare start in defeat to Arsenal
Morgan could return for UCL tie with Atletico
Hammers short a full-back for Goodison trip
Shakespeare to assess Slimani ahead of UCL
Ozil strike seals win for stuttering Gunners
Hull must drop Dawson to keep defence solid
Rashford is a ray of hope in Ibra-less future
Young may stay at Man Utd beyond the summer
Jack Wilshere's loan petering out forgetably
John Terry to leave Chelsea at season's end
Hazard happy to stay at Chelsea...for now
Courtois injured while filming NBA commercial
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Matt Adams
(OF)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Corey Littrell
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
John Gant
(S)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Matt Carpenter
(1B)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Jose Martinez
(1B)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Jedd Gyorko
(3B)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Zach Duke
(R)
Mike Leake
(S)
Scott Moore
(1B)


Full Depth Charts


Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Seung Hwan Oh | Relief Pitcher | #26
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 7/15/1982
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2016 / UDFA / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $5 million, 2017: $6 million club option
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seung Hwan Oh allowed another run but earned his second save of the season Monday versus the Pirates.
Oh gave up a one-out single to Josh Bell and a two-out RBI double to Gregory Polanco before getting John Jaso to ground out sharply to seal the 2-1 win. Oh has allowed six earned runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings this season and Trevor Rosenthal is finally looking sharp again, but there doesn't seem to be a closer change on the horizon in St. Louis.
Apr 17 - 9:28 PM
Seung Hwan Oh pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.
Oh was going to step into a 3-1 game after eight innings, but Stephen Piscotty's three-run home run erased the save chance. Nonetheless, Oh came into the game to finish off the Nats in the bottom of the ninth. He allowed a double to Ryan Zimmerman but otherwise came out of the appearance unscathed. This was actually Oh's first scoreless appearance in four tries this season. He should be able to settle in as the weather warms.
Apr 12 - 7:54 PM
Seung Hwan Oh allowed a home run to Joey Votto in the Cardinals' loss to the Reds on Sunday.
Oh also walked Adam Duvall and gave up a single to Eugenio Suarez, but those came after Votto's solo blast that put Cincinnati up 8-0. This was just the second appearance of the season for Oh, who blew a save on Opening Night against the Cubs. He holds an 13.50 ERA through 2 2/3 innings in 2017, after registering a 1.92 ERA across 79 2/3 innings in 2016.
Apr 9 - 5:56 PM
Seung Hwan Oh suffered his first blown save of the season in Sunday night's opener against the Cubs, allowing three runs on two hits and a pair of hit batsmen in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Oh was called upon to relieve Carlos Martinez with two men on and one out in the eighth inning, with the Cardinals clinging to a one-run advantage. He made things interesting by hitting Kyle Schwarber to load the bases before getting both Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo to pop out to right field. He was left out there for the ninth, despite Randal Grichuk's two-run homer to lengthen the lead. Oh hit Ben Zobrist to start the inning, then allowed a one-out infield single to Jason Heyward on a ball that was bobbled at first base. Willson Contreras then swatted a game-tying three run homer to blow the save and spoil a masterpiece by Carlos Martinez.
Apr 3 - 12:21 AM
Oh allows another run but nets save vs. PIT
Apr 17 - 9:28 PM
Seung Hwan Oh tosses scoreless ninth
Apr 12 - 7:54 PM
Oh allows homer to Joey Votto on Sunday
Apr 9 - 5:56 PM
Seung Hwan Oh blows save in season opener
Apr 3 - 12:21 AM
More Seung Hwan Oh Player News
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
1.0
0
0
1
9.00
2.000
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
STL
4
0
1
0
0
0
4.2
7
5
5
1
2
0
0
9.64
1.71
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 17
PIT
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
9.00
2.00
Apr 12
@ WAS
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 11
@ WAS
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
9.00
2.00
Apr 9
CIN
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
2
1
1
1
0
0
0
9.00
3.00
Apr 2
CHC
1
0
1
0
0
1.2
2
3
3
0
2
0
0
16.20
1.20
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
Sidelined
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said after Monday's game that he's not sure whether Matt Carpenter (finger) will be ready to play Tuesday.
Carpenter was a late scratch from Monday's lineup due to swelling in a finger on his right hand that suffered when he was hit with a grounder on Sunday. He'll probably test the finger out pregame Tuesday to see if he can return to the lineup. If Carpenter isn't ready, Jose Martinez could get another start at first base.
Apr 17
2
Matt Adams
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Jedd Gyorko
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jhonny Peralta
2
Greg Garcia
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
John Gant
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed RHP John Gant on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain.
Gant put up a 1.50 ERA in seven appearances this spring in the Grapefruit League, before straining his groin on March 25. The 24-year-old right-hander will probably join the starting rotation at Triple-A Memphis once he returns to full health.
Mar 30
7
Alex Reyes
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed RHP Alex Reyes on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in mid-February and will miss the entire 2017 season. The 22-year-old top pitching prospect will aim for a big breakout in 2018.
Mar 30
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Brett Cecil
3
Kevin Siegrist
4
Trevor Rosenthal
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
10-Day DL
Tyler Lyons (knee) allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings Monday in his latest minor league rehab start with Triple-A Memphis.
Lyons, who is working his way back from offseason knee surgery, gave up six hits and walked one while striking out four. He threw 49 out of 73 pitches for strikes. He's out of options, so the Cardinals figure to activate him as a longman before long.
Apr 17
8
Miguel Socolovich
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
Zach Duke
60-Day DL
Zach Duke (elbow) will begin throwing off a mound this week.
It's the beginning of what's expected to be a three-month process of building his arm back up following Tommy John surgery. Duke and the Cardinals hope he can make it back late this season, although it's probably more likely that we won't see him until 2018.
Apr 9
Top 10 Prospects: April 17
Apr 17
Christopher Crawford shares his current top-10 prospects, with a look at why each player can help your team.
