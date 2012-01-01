Seung Hwan Oh | Relief Pitcher | #26 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (34) / 7/15/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2016 / UDFA / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5 million, 2017: $6 million club option Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Seung Hwan Oh allowed another run but earned his second save of the season Monday versus the Pirates. Oh gave up a one-out single to Josh Bell and a two-out RBI double to Gregory Polanco before getting John Jaso to ground out sharply to seal the 2-1 win. Oh has allowed six earned runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings this season and Trevor Rosenthal is finally looking sharp again, but there doesn't seem to be a closer change on the horizon in St. Louis.

Seung Hwan Oh pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's win over the Nationals. Oh was going to step into a 3-1 game after eight innings, but Stephen Piscotty's three-run home run erased the save chance. Nonetheless, Oh came into the game to finish off the Nats in the bottom of the ninth. He allowed a double to Ryan Zimmerman but otherwise came out of the appearance unscathed. This was actually Oh's first scoreless appearance in four tries this season. He should be able to settle in as the weather warms.

Seung Hwan Oh allowed a home run to Joey Votto in the Cardinals' loss to the Reds on Sunday. Oh also walked Adam Duvall and gave up a single to Eugenio Suarez, but those came after Votto's solo blast that put Cincinnati up 8-0. This was just the second appearance of the season for Oh, who blew a save on Opening Night against the Cubs. He holds an 13.50 ERA through 2 2/3 innings in 2017, after registering a 1.92 ERA across 79 2/3 innings in 2016.