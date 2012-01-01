Player Page

Seung Hwan Oh | Relief Pitcher | #26

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (34) / 7/15/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2016 / UDFA / STL
Contract: view contract details
Seung Hwan Oh allowed another run but earned his second save of the season Monday versus the Pirates.
Oh gave up a one-out single to Josh Bell and a two-out RBI double to Gregory Polanco before getting John Jaso to ground out sharply to seal the 2-1 win. Oh has allowed six earned runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings this season and Trevor Rosenthal is finally looking sharp again, but there doesn't seem to be a closer change on the horizon in St. Louis. Apr 17 - 9:28 PM
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final01.00019.002.0001120000000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
STL4010004.275512009.641.71
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 17PIT100011.021100009.002.00
Apr 12@ WAS100001.01000000.001.00
Apr 11@ WAS100001.021100009.002.00
Apr 9CIN100001.021110009.003.00
Apr 2CHC101001.2233020016.201.20
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
2B1Kolten Wong
2Jedd Gyorko
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jhonny Peralta
2Greg Garcia
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
CF1Dexter Fowler
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6John Gant
7Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Brett Cecil
3Kevin Siegrist
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Miguel Socolovich
9Sam Tuivailala
10Zach Duke
 

 