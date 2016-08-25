Byung Ho Park | Designated Hitter | #52 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (30) / 7/10/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2015 / UDFA / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2.75 million, 2017: $2.75 million, 2018: $3 million, 2019: $3 million, 2020: $6.5 million club option ($500,000 buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Twins designated DH Byung Ho Park for assignment. That clears a roster spot for former Nats reliever Matt Belisle. Park showed some pop last season (12 homers) but hit for a dismal .191 average with 80 strikeouts in only 215 at-bats. He sat out the entire second half after undergoing wrist and finger surgeries. Park could be worth a waiver claim for a power-needy team. With Park off the 40-man roster, it looks like Kennys Vargas will serve as the Twins' primary DH in 2017. Source: Dustin Morse on Twitter

Byung Ho Park (hand) has begun taking swings near his offseason home in South Korea. Park underwent season-ending surgery in August to repair a tendon his right middle finger that had been causing him discomfort for months. The injury might help explain why Park cratered so badly in June after performing well over his first several weeks of MLB action. Park is expected to be 100 percent leading into spring training next month and should have partial share of the DH role in Minnesota. Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter

Byung Ho Park underwent successful surgery Thursday on his right middle finger. A tendon in that finger had been causing Park wrist discomfort for weeks and perhaps even months. It might help explain why his offensive production dropped off so significantly beginning in late May, which eventually led to him being demoted to Triple-A Rochester on July 1. Park, signed to a four-year, $12 million contract this winter, is expected to be ready for the start of spring training next February. Source: Rhett Bollinger on Twitter