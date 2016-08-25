Player Page

Byung Ho Park | Designated Hitter | #52

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/10/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2015 / UDFA / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Twins designated DH Byung Ho Park for assignment.
That clears a roster spot for former Nats reliever Matt Belisle. Park showed some pop last season (12 homers) but hit for a dismal .191 average with 80 strikeouts in only 215 at-bats. He sat out the entire second half after undergoing wrist and finger surgeries. Park could be worth a waiver claim for a power-needy team. With Park off the 40-man roster, it looks like Kennys Vargas will serve as the Twins' primary DH in 2017. Feb 3 - 12:18 PM
Source: Dustin Morse on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
622154191122428218010.191.275.409.684
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016025000036
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Rochester(INT)AAA31116265010191863200.224.297.526
