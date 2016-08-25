Welcome,
Byung Ho Park
Weather |
Roster
Matt Belisle
(R)
Raul Fernandez
(R)
Justin Haley
(S)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Tommy Field
(2B)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
Hector Santiago
(S)
James Beresford
(1B)
Mitch Garver
(C)
Felix Jorge
(S)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
J.B. Shuck
(OF)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Aaron Slegers
(S)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Jake Reed
(S)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Stephen Gonsalves
(S)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Eddy Rodriguez
(C)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Benji Gonzalez
(SS)
Pat Light
(R)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Jason Castro
(C)
Niko Goodrum
(SS)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Dan Rohlfing
(C)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
JT Chargois
(R)
Nick Gordon
(SS)
Trevor May
(R)
Fernando Romero
(S)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Zack Granite
(OF)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Engelb Vielma
(SS)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Nick Greenwood
(R)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Drew Rucinski
(R)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Alex Wimmers
(R)
Tyler Duffey
(S)
Matt Hague
(1B)
Daniel Palka
(1B)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Tim Wood
(R)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Byung Ho Park | Designated Hitter | #52
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 7/10/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2015 / UDFA / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2.75 million, 2017: $2.75 million, 2018: $3 million, 2019: $3 million, 2020: $6.5 million club option ($500,000 buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Twins designated DH Byung Ho Park for assignment.
That clears a roster spot for former Nats reliever Matt Belisle. Park showed some pop last season (12 homers) but hit for a dismal .191 average with 80 strikeouts in only 215 at-bats. He sat out the entire second half after undergoing wrist and finger surgeries. Park could be worth a waiver claim for a power-needy team. With Park off the 40-man roster, it looks like Kennys Vargas will serve as the Twins' primary DH in 2017.
Feb 3 - 12:18 PM
Source:
Dustin Morse on Twitter
Byung Ho Park (hand) has begun taking swings near his offseason home in South Korea.
Park underwent season-ending surgery in August to repair a tendon his right middle finger that had been causing him discomfort for months. The injury might help explain why Park cratered so badly in June after performing well over his first several weeks of MLB action. Park is expected to be 100 percent leading into spring training next month and should have partial share of the DH role in Minnesota.
Jan 12 - 1:18 PM
Source:
Mike Berardino on Twitter
Byung Ho Park underwent successful surgery Thursday on his right middle finger.
A tendon in that finger had been causing Park wrist discomfort for weeks and perhaps even months. It might help explain why his offensive production dropped off so significantly beginning in late May, which eventually led to him being demoted to Triple-A Rochester on July 1. Park, signed to a four-year, $12 million contract this winter, is expected to be ready for the start of spring training next February.
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 02:46:00 PM
Source:
Rhett Bollinger on Twitter
Byung Ho Park will undergo season-ending surgery on his right wrist.
Park was diagnosed with tendinitis in his right wrist in mid-August, but according to the Twins, this surgery is actually being performed in an area on the wrist unrelated to the previous injury. He will be going under the knife to repair a subluxation of a tendon in the back of his hand. The procedure will sideline the 30-year-old for the remainder of the 2016 season. He struggled in his first taste of the majors, hitting .191/.275/.409 over 62 games with the Twins prior to being sent down to Triple-A Rochester in July.
Wed, Aug 24, 2016 05:46:00 PM
Source:
Mike Beradino on Twitter
Twins surprisingly DFA Byung Ho Park
Feb 3 - 12:18 PM
Park (hand) taking swings in South Korea
Jan 12 - 1:18 PM
Byung Ho Park undergoes right hand surgery
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 02:46:00 PM
Twins' Byung Ho Park will have wrist surgery
Wed, Aug 24, 2016 05:46:00 PM
More Byung Ho Park Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Twins Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
62
215
41
9
1
12
24
28
21
80
1
0
.191
.275
.409
.684
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
25
0
0
0
0
36
Byung Ho Park's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Byung Ho Park's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Byung Ho Park's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Byung Ho Park's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Rochester(INT)
AAA
31
116
26
5
0
10
19
18
6
32
0
0
.224
.297
.526
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Chris Gimenez
4
Mitch Garver
5
Eddy Rodriguez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Daniel Palka
3
Ben Paulsen
4
Matt Hague
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Engelb Vielma
4
Benji Gonzalez
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
Zack Granite
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Phil Hughes (thoracic outlet syndrome) will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.
Hat-tip to Phil Hughes, who had the scoop first. The 30-year-old right-hander underwent surgery last July for thoracic outlet syndrome, but the expectation is that he'll be ready for the start of 2017. Hughes has disappointed with a 4.83 ERA (85 ERA+) in 36 starts and three relief appearances over the past two seasons.
Jan 11
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Jose Berrios
6
Justin Haley
7
Tyler Duffey
8
Ryan Vogelsong
9
Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Trevor May
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
Pat Light
8
JT Chargois
9
Ryan O'Rourke
10
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
Glen Perkins (shoulder) is hoping to throw off a mound by February 7.
The left-hander will head to the Twins' spring training facility on Tuesday. Perkins has been long-tossing up to 120 feet and seems to be making good progress in his recovery from shoulder surgery. It remains unclear if Perkins will be ready for Opening Day or if he'll reclaim the closer role from Brandon Kintzler.
Jan 28
11
Nick Tepesch
12
Nick Greenwood
13
Alex Wimmers
14
Raul Fernandez
