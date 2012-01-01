Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Roster
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Glen Perkins
(R)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Tyler Duffey
(S)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
James Beresford
(1B)
Raul Fernandez
(R)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Eddy Rodriguez
(C)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Trevor May
(R)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Adalberto Mejia
(S)
Dan Rohlfing
(C)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Nick Greenwood
(R)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Jason Castro
(C)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Justin Haley
(S)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Tim Wood
(R)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Phil Hughes
(S)
|
Full Depth Charts
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
ByungHo Park | First Baseman | #52
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 7/10/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2015 / UDFA / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $2.75 million, 2017: $2.75 million, 2018: $3 million, 2019: $3 million, 2020: $6.5 million club option ($500,000 buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Twins reassigned 1B/DH ByungHo Park to minor league camp.
Park did everything in his power to make the Opening Day roster this spring, batting .353 with a 1.159 OPS and six home runs over 51 at-bats in Grapefruit League play. For reasons that aren't quite clear, the Twins will head north without their best DH option.
Mar 30 - 9:04 AM
ByungHo Park had a two-run homer and an RBI groundout to lead the Twins past the Red Sox 5-3 on Wednesday.
Park is leaving nothing to chance; he's up to six homers and an 1.159 spring OPS now. The Twins will likely officially re-add him to their 40-man roster tomorrow or Friday. Then it will just be a matter of where he hits in Monday's opener.
Mar 29 - 4:06 PM
ByungHo Park walked and homered for the only run of the game as the Twins beat the Rays 1-0 on Tuesday.
Park has won a starting job by hitting .362 with five homers and an 1.149 OPS this spring. What he hasn't done is convince Paul Molitor he deserves to bat in the middle of the order; he hit seventh in this one and might stay there when the games start to count. If he keeps it up, he'll have to get a look in the fourth or fifth spot eventually.
Mar 28 - 4:20 PM
ByungHo Park homered, walked and struck out in his three plate appearances Monday against the Rays.
Park has true-outcomed in 18 of his 39 plate appearances this spring (four homers, five walks, nine strikeouts), but it hasn't stopped him from batting .394. At this point, it'd be really surprising if he's not the Twins' primary DH to begin the season. Mixed leaguers can take a wait-and-see approach, but he's a fine choice in AL-only leagues.
Mar 20 - 5:44 PM
Twins reassign ByungHo Park to the minors
Mar 30 - 9:04 AM
ByungHo Park hits sixth homer
Mar 29 - 4:06 PM
ByungHo Park homers in 1-0 victory
Mar 28 - 4:20 PM
Byungho Park hits fourth home run
Mar 20 - 5:44 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Twins Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
62
215
41
9
1
12
24
28
21
80
1
0
.191
.275
.409
.684
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
25
0
0
0
0
36
ByungHo Park's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
ByungHo Park's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View ByungHo Park's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
ByungHo Park's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Rochester(INT)
AAA
31
116
26
5
0
10
19
18
6
32
0
0
.224
.297
.526
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Chris Gimenez
4
Dan Rohlfing
5
Eddy Rodriguez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Matt Hague
3
Ben Paulsen
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
10-Day DL
Twins placed INF Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right oblique.
Adrianza suffered the oblique strain last weekend in a Grapefruit League game and figures to miss about two weeks of regular-season action. The 27-year-old infielder carries no fantasy relevance as a .220/.292/.313 career hitter.
Mar 30
4
Benji Gonzalez
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
Sidelined
Twins manager Paul Molitor expressed confidence that Robbie Grossman (groin) will be ready for Opening Day.
Grossman has been working his way back from a groin injury suffered in mid-March. He went through a full workout on Monday and will serve as designated hitter in Grapefruit League action on Thursday. Unless word surfaces to the contrary, he should be available when the Twins take on the Royals in their regular-season opener on Monday.
Mar 29
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
J.B. Shuck
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Sidelined
Kennys Vargas (foot) went 0-for-3 in minor league action on Wednesday.
After taking his hacks, Vargas indicated that there had been no increase of swelling in his injured left foot and that he felt good. The 26-year-old initially suffered the injury after fouling a ball off his hoof on March 24. His availability for Opening Day has not yet been determined, but that should clarify relatively soon.
Mar 29
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Phil Hughes was tagged for six runs -- five earned -- and nine hits in two innings by the Astros on Wednesday.
We're just not very optimistic about Hughes' chances this year, as his stuff already seemed diminished prior to last year's surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. He'll be in the rotation initially, but it remains to be seen how much patience the Twins will show.
Mar 22
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Tyler Duffey
6
Adalberto Mejia
7
Justin Haley
8
Nick Tepesch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press writes that the "leading option" for Glen Perkins (shoulder) is to start the season on the 60-day disabled list.
Perkins has progressed well of late in his recovery from major shoulder surgery, but he hasn't appeared in any games this spring and the Twins are going to proceed extra cautiously with him. It's unclear when he might be ready for game action.
Mar 26
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
Craig Breslow
8
Ryan O'Rourke
10-Day DL
Twins placed LHP Ryan O'Rourke on the 10-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
O'Rourke was diagnosed last week with a flexor mass strain in his throwing elbow. The southpaw is likely to miss most of April.
Mar 30
9
Matt Belisle
10
Trevor May
60-Day DL
Twins placed RHP Trevor May on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Craig Breslow. May underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 22
11
Raul Fernandez
12
Nick Greenwood
13
Alex Wimmers
