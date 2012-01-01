Player Page

ByungHo Park | First Baseman | #52

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/10/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2015 / UDFA / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Twins reassigned 1B/DH ByungHo Park to minor league camp.
Park did everything in his power to make the Opening Day roster this spring, batting .353 with a 1.159 OPS and six home runs over 51 at-bats in Grapefruit League play. For reasons that aren't quite clear, the Twins will head north without their best DH option. Mar 30 - 9:04 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
622154191122428218010.191.275.409.684
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016025000036
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Rochester(INT)AAA31116265010191863200.224.297.526
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2John Ryan Murphy
3Chris Gimenez
4Dan Rohlfing
5Eddy Rodriguez
1B1Joe Mauer
2Matt Hague
3Ben Paulsen
2B1Brian Dozier
2Tommy Field
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
4Benji Gonzalez
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Robbie Grossman
2Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
3J.B. Shuck
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Tyler Duffey
6Adalberto Mejia
7Justin Haley
8Nick Tepesch
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Glen Perkins
4Michael Tonkin
5Taylor Rogers
6Buddy Boshers
7Craig Breslow
8Ryan O'Rourke
9Matt Belisle
10Trevor May
11Raul Fernandez
12Nick Greenwood
13Alex Wimmers
 

 