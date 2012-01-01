ByungHo Park | First Baseman | #52 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (30) / 7/10/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2015 / UDFA / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2.75 million, 2017: $2.75 million, 2018: $3 million, 2019: $3 million, 2020: $6.5 million club option ($500,000 buyout) Share: Tweet

Twins reassigned 1B/DH ByungHo Park to minor league camp. Park did everything in his power to make the Opening Day roster this spring, batting .353 with a 1.159 OPS and six home runs over 51 at-bats in Grapefruit League play. For reasons that aren't quite clear, the Twins will head north without their best DH option.

ByungHo Park had a two-run homer and an RBI groundout to lead the Twins past the Red Sox 5-3 on Wednesday. Park is leaving nothing to chance; he's up to six homers and an 1.159 spring OPS now. The Twins will likely officially re-add him to their 40-man roster tomorrow or Friday. Then it will just be a matter of where he hits in Monday's opener.

ByungHo Park walked and homered for the only run of the game as the Twins beat the Rays 1-0 on Tuesday. Park has won a starting job by hitting .362 with five homers and an 1.149 OPS this spring. What he hasn't done is convince Paul Molitor he deserves to bat in the middle of the order; he hit seventh in this one and might stay there when the games start to count. If he keeps it up, he'll have to get a look in the fourth or fifth spot eventually.