Sal Romano | Starting Pitcher | #47 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (23) / 10/12/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 270 Bats / Throws: Left / Right Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 23 (0) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Sal Romano held the Braves to one run in seven innings while leading his club to a 5-3 win on Friday. The only damage he allowed was a Matt Adams solo shot in the second inning. The big rookie struck out three batters, walked two and surrendered five base hits in the premium start. It was the best game of his young career. He improves to 3-5 with a 5.42 ERA in nine starts. He draws a tough matchup against the Cubs and Jake Arrieta on Thursday.

Sal Romano was hit hard in a losing effort against the Brewers on Sunday, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on eight hits over his five innings of work. Romano walked one and struck out six on the afternoon. The Brewers pushed three runs across against him in the first inning, added a run in the fourth and broke it open with a three-run homer from Domingo Santana in the fifth. The rookie right-hander will carry a horrifying 6.05 ERA and 1.68 WHIP into Friday's start against the Braves in Atlanta.

Sal Romano coughed up five runs in six innings and was charged with a loss to the Padres on Tuesday. He gave up runs on a groundout, a wild pitch and two sacrifice flies before Austin Hedges smacked a solo homer in the sixth inning. Romano surrendered nine hits and two walks and recorded just two strikeouts in the sub-par effort. The big rookie falls to 2-4 with a 5.35 ERA in seven starts.