Player Results
Article Results
Romano fires seven innings of one-run ball
Dodgers acquire OF Granderson from Mets
Buxton finishes singles shy of cycle Friday
Chapman's struggles continue Friday vs. BoSox
Devers homers again in victory over Yankees
Machado caps off epic night with walkoff slam
Cruz powers three extra-base hits vs Rays
Chris Taylor leads Dodgers with four-hit game
Justin Upton homers twice in loss to Dodgers
Drew Pomeranz left start due to back spasms
Nationals place Max Scherzer on 10-day DL
J.D. Martinez scratched due to illness
Chris Carson earns 1st-team preseason snaps
Kasen Williams shines with Seahawks' starters
Eddie Lacy's preseason struggles continue
Cook totals 50 yards on 9 touches for Vikings
Russ Wilson dominates, but loses left tackle
Seahawks LT Fant carted off with knee injury
McDermott 'envisions' Tyrod as Week 1 starter
Koetter won't commit to Martin as the starter
Ravens reinforce OL by adding C Jeremy Zuttah
Free agent LB Zachary Orr re-retires Friday
Jaguars to possibly cut Bortles this summer?
Beat writer believes Henne will start Week 1
Jeff Withey gets one-year deal with Mavs
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
Kyle Busch wins XFINITY Series Food City 300
Erik Jones earns 1st career pole at Bristol
Brad Keselowski qualifies only 17th
Ky Busch does not advance to final Bristol Rd
Timmy Hill fails to qualify at Bristol
Kevin Harvick starts deep at Bristol
Kurt Busch fail to advance to Bristol round 2
Buescher: Multi-year JTG Daugherty contract
Bell holds points lead after seventh at BMS
Sauter: Second in NCWTS points after BMS
Matt Crafton: Runner-up in BMS truck race
Chase Briscoe: 12th at Bristol, 4th in points
An among notable MCs at Wyndham; MDF looms
Simpson co-leads Wyndham on -13; R2 64
Armour co-leads Wyndham after career-low 61
Fathauer WDs during R2 of the Wyndham
Molder's season ends with a Wyndham WD
Kjeldsen cards TOUR-low 63 in R2 of Wyndham
Stenson early clubhouse leader on 12-under
Kevin Na twirls a morning-low round of 63
Wagner rides albatross and eagle to R2 64
Mahan in the mix thru R2 at the Wyndham
Johan Carlsson through to Match Play last 16
Els WDs from the Wyndham with a rib injury
Georgia Tech dismisses RB Dedrick Mills
Mike Weber (hamstring) will be ready to roll
Ed Orgeron: Arden Key unlikely for first game
James Franklin lands huge contract extension
Shirreffs, Rosier leading Canes QB battle
Report: UGA CB Parrish suffered broken foot
BYU LB Bernard (personal) to take redshirt
Matt Rhule continues to play QB waiting game
USC WR Pittman (ankle) to miss extended time
Texas TE Andrew Beck (foot) out 6-8 weeks
Duke DB Jeremy McDuffie out w/ thumb fracture
Ole Miss, Louisville set to do battle in 2021
Cabaye to return for Liverpool match
Mendy almost ready for City debut
Nahki Wells to miss five to seven weeks
Martin Cranie facing extended absence
Pedro likely to miss clash with Spurs
Kiko likely to deputize for injured Janmaat
Jese likely to get his debut against Arsenal
Bakayoko in contention for Week 2
Jonny Evans unlikely to play against Clarets
Waiver Wire Alert: Ahmed Hegazi rising
Gareth Barry to make his Albion debut
Conte cautious with Eden Hazard
Weather |
Roster
Tim Adleman
(S)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(R)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(2B)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Carlos Portuondo
(R)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Phillip Ervin
(OF)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Lisalverto Bonilla
(R)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Sal Romano
(S)
Jesse Winker
(OF)
Austin Brice
(R)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Asher Wojciechowski
(R)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Kevin Shackelford
(R)
Blake Wood
(R)
Luis Castillo
(S)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Sal Romano | Starting Pitcher | #47
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 10/12/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 270
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 23 (0) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Sal Romano held the Braves to one run in seven innings while leading his club to a 5-3 win on Friday.
The only damage he allowed was a Matt Adams solo shot in the second inning. The big rookie struck out three batters, walked two and surrendered five base hits in the premium start. It was the best game of his young career. He improves to 3-5 with a 5.42 ERA in nine starts. He draws a tough matchup against the Cubs and Jake Arrieta on Thursday.
Aug 19 - 12:33 AM
Sal Romano was hit hard in a losing effort against the Brewers on Sunday, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on eight hits over his five innings of work.
Romano walked one and struck out six on the afternoon. The Brewers pushed three runs across against him in the first inning, added a run in the fourth and broke it open with a three-run homer from Domingo Santana in the fifth. The rookie right-hander will carry a horrifying 6.05 ERA and 1.68 WHIP into Friday's start against the Braves in Atlanta.
Aug 13 - 5:23 PM
Sal Romano coughed up five runs in six innings and was charged with a loss to the Padres on Tuesday.
He gave up runs on a groundout, a wild pitch and two sacrifice flies before Austin Hedges smacked a solo homer in the sixth inning. Romano surrendered nine hits and two walks and recorded just two strikeouts in the sub-par effort. The big rookie falls to 2-4 with a 5.35 ERA in seven starts.
Aug 8 - 10:30 PM
Sal Romano allowed eight hits and four runs over six innings in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.
Romano was bled slowly, as only one of the Pirates' eight hits went for extra bases, a double by Starling Marte. Romano also did well to not allow a walk, striking out three. The 23-year-old has been passable if underwhelming in six starts, posting a 4.88 ERA and 1.63 WHIP. He'll next take on the Padres on Tuesday.
Aug 3 - 11:54 PM
Romano fires seven innings of one-run ball
Aug 19 - 12:33 AM
Sal Romano hit hard in loss to Brewers
Aug 13 - 5:23 PM
Romano yields five runs in six frames in loss
Aug 8 - 10:30 PM
Romano yields four runs in loss to Pirates
Aug 3 - 11:54 PM
More Sal Romano Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
1.29
1.000
1
1
5
2
3
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CIN
8
8
2
5
0
0
38.2
45
30
26
20
34
0
0
6.05
1.68
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Aug 18
@ ATL
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
5
1
1
2
3
0
0
1.29
1.00
Aug 13
@ MLW
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
8
7
6
1
6
0
0
10.80
1.80
Aug 8
SD
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
9
5
5
2
2
0
0
7.50
1.83
Aug 3
@ PIT
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
8
4
4
0
3
0
0
6.00
1.33
Jul 28
@ MIA
1
1
0
0
0
3.2
2
2
0
6
5
0
0
.00
2.18
Jul 23
MIA
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
3
1
1
1
7
0
0
1.50
.67
Jul 18
ARZ
1
1
0
1
0
4.0
6
6
6
5
3
0
0
13.50
2.75
Jul 6
@ COL
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
6
2
2
1
6
0
0
3.60
1.40
Apr 16
MLW
1
1
0
1
0
3.0
3
3
2
4
2
0
0
6.00
2.33
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Louisville(INT)
AAA
10
10
1
4
0
49.1
49
26
19
17
32
1
0
3.466
1.338
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
10-Day DL
Devin Mesoraco (foot) is expected to be sidelined 3-6 weeks.
Mesoraco landed on the disabled list Tuesday after suffering a left foot fracture when he was hit by a pitch on Monday night against the Cubs. The 29-year-old catcher has been limited to 56 games in 2017 and he could very well be done for the season.
Aug 15
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Scooter Gennett
2
Jose Peraza
SS
1
Zack Cozart
Sidelined
Zack Cozart was removed from Friday's game against the Braves after being hit by a pitch.
Cozart appeared to be hit near his ankle. He was in pain and limping around after the game, but he indicated that he believes he was able to avoid any serious injury. The Reds are likely to give him an extra day of rest of Saturday, but it doesn't appear as though this will turn into a stint on the disabled list.
Aug 18
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
2
Jesse Winker
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Patrick Kivlehan
3
Phillip Ervin
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
60-Day DL
An MRI on Anthony DeSclafani's right elbow revealed tendinitis.
He had to leave his last rehab outing with discomfort in his pitching arm. It could have been worse, certainly, but DeSclafani couldn't really afford a setback of any nature at this point in the season. He's not a great bet to throw any pitches in the majors this season.
Aug 4
2
Homer Bailey
3
Brandon Finnegan
60-Day DL
Brandon Finnegan underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right (non-throwing) shoulder.
Finnegan suffered the injury during a fall away from the field. The southpaw has had some awful luck recently, as he recently aggravated his left trapezius muscle in his first start back from the DL on June 26. He's on the 60-day disabled list, which means he isn't eligible to return until late August. It's basically a lost year for him.
Jul 7
4
Scott Feldman
10-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Scott Feldman on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation.
Feldman returned from the same injury less than a week ago but never looked healthy. His stay on the DL this time around figures to be considerably longer.
Aug 18
5
Luis Castillo
6
Robert Stephenson
7
Tim Adleman
8
Sal Romano
9
Asher Wojciechowski
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Wandy Peralta
5
Blake Wood
6
Kevin Shackelford
7
Austin Brice
10-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Austin Brice on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain.
Brice suffered the injury in a relief appearance Saturday night against the Brewers. He's likely to miss the rest of August and part of September.
Aug 13
8
Lisalverto Bonilla
10-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Lisalverto Bonilla on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation.
Bonilla holds a dreadful 8.10 ERA in 36 2/3 innings (four starts, six relief appearances) this season at the major league level. It's not clear how long he might be sidelined.
Aug 10
9
Nefi Ogando
60-Day DL
Reds transferred RHP Nefi Ogando to the 60-day disabled list.
Nothing has changed in the recovery timetable for the right-hander, this was done merely as a procedural move to create a spot on the 40-man roster. He's currently on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville.
May 20
