Sal Romano | Starting Pitcher | #47

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/12/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 270
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 23 (0) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Sal Romano held the Braves to one run in seven innings while leading his club to a 5-3 win on Friday.
The only damage he allowed was a Matt Adams solo shot in the second inning. The big rookie struck out three batters, walked two and surrendered five base hits in the premium start. It was the best game of his young career. He improves to 3-5 with a 5.42 ERA in nine starts. He draws a tough matchup against the Cubs and Jake Arrieta on Thursday. Aug 19 - 12:33 AM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.01001.291.0001152300100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CIN88250038.24530262034006.051.68
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Aug 18@ ATL111007.051123001.291.00
Aug 13@ MLW110105.0876160010.801.80
Aug 8SD110106.095522007.501.83
Aug 3@ PIT110106.084403006.001.33
Jul 28@ MIA110003.22206500.002.18
Jul 23MIA111006.031117001.50.67
Jul 18ARZ110104.0666530013.502.75
Jul 6@ COL111005.062216003.601.40
Apr 16MLW110103.033242006.002.33
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Louisville(INT)AAA101014049.14926191732103.4661.338
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Scooter Gennett
2Jose Peraza
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
2Jesse Winker
CF1Billy Hamilton
RF1Scott Schebler
2Patrick Kivlehan
3Phillip Ervin
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Scott Feldman
5Luis Castillo
6Robert Stephenson
7Tim Adleman
8Sal Romano
9Asher Wojciechowski
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Wandy Peralta
5Blake Wood
6Kevin Shackelford
7Austin Brice
8Lisalverto Bonilla
9Nefi Ogando
 

 