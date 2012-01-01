Welcome,
date 2012-01-01
Player Results
Article Results
Hoffman, Ryan lead Senators past Bruins in OT
Weather |
Roster
Weather |
Roster
Raul Alcantara
(S)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Donn Roach
(R)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Jesse Hahn
(S)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Adam Rosales
(2B)
John Axford
(R)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Bruce Maxwell
(C)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Jaff Decker
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Daniel Mengden
(S)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Frankie Montas
(R)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Chad Pinder
(SS)
Joe Wendle
(2B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Andrew Triggs | Starting Pitcher | #60
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 3/16/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 222
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
USC
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 19 (0) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $537,500, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Andrew Triggs extended his streak of not allowing an earned run to 17 2/3 innings on Tuesday, as he yielded two unearned runs in a 4-2 victory over the Rangers.
The two runs the Rangers plated in the sixth inning scored after Yonder Alonso made an error to lead off the frame. Oakland then roared back with four tallies in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good. Triggs was pulled at that point even though he'd surrendered just three singles and no walks while striking out five. You could argue that Triggs is getting by a little on smoke and mirrors given his 9/4 K/BB ratio, but his 17 2/3 innings without giving up an earned run is an A's record to start a season. He'll carry a 3-0 record and 0.85 WHIP along with a spotless 0.00 ERA into this weekend's matchup against the Mariners.
Apr 19 - 1:30 AM
Andrew Triggs blanked the Royals for six innings, allowing just four hits, in Oakland's 8-3 win on Wednesday.
Even though he's not missing bats, Triggs has yet to give up an earned run in 11 2/3 innings. He does get grounders, but his current 4/4 K/BB ratio leaves a lot to be desired. Of course, he will do better there. Still, he's more of an AL-only starter than a mixed-league guy right now.
Apr 12 - 11:43 PM
Andrew Triggs allowed just an unearned run over 5 2/3 innings in picking up a win over the Angels on Thursday.
Triggs allowed four hits, walked three and struck out just one, so it wasn't exactly a dominant outing. Still, the only run followed an error. In the sixth, he left with two on and two out and Liam Hendriks was able to come in and get Andrelton Simmons to finish the inning. Triggs didn't have a great spring, but he's a decent bet in AL-only leagues going forward.
Apr 6 - 6:40 PM
Andrew Triggs failed to impress in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants, allowing four runs on six hits over 3 2/3 innings.
All four of the runs on Triggs' line scored in the fourth inning. And they all scored at once, when Triggs yakked up a grand slam to Nick Hundley with one out. While he has been named to the Opening Day rotation, Triggs has struggled down the spring stretch, having surrendered at least four runs in three of his last four outings.
Apr 1 - 6:05 PM
Triggs extends ER-less streak to 17 2/3 IP
Apr 19 - 1:30 AM
Andrew Triggs goes six scoreless for win
Apr 12 - 11:43 PM
Andrew Triggs records win over Angels
Apr 6 - 6:40 PM
Andrew Triggs roughed up for four runs
Apr 1 - 6:05 PM
More Andrew Triggs Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Athletics Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.0
1
0
0
.00
.500
2
0
3
0
5
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
OAK
3
3
3
0
0
0
17.2
11
3
0
4
9
0
0
.00
.85
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 18
TEX
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
3
2
0
0
5
0
0
.00
.50
Apr 12
@ KC
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
4
0
0
1
3
0
0
.00
.83
Apr 6
LAA
1
1
1
0
0
5.2
4
1
0
3
1
0
0
.00
1.24
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
3
Bruce Maxwell
1B
1
Ryon Healy
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
2
Adam Rosales
3
Joe Wendle
10-Day DL
Joey Wendle (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Wendle is recovered from the shoulder injury that cost him much of spring training. He'll be activated from the major league disabled list Wednesday and officially optioned to Triple-A.
Apr 18
SS
1
Marcus Semien
10-Day DL
Marcus Semien underwent right wrist surgery as scheduled on Tuesday.
He had a screw inserted into the fractured scaphoid bone at the base of his right hand. Semien will be shut down for at least six weeks and is likely going to miss at least two months of games. Adam Rosales has been filling in at shortstop for Oakland and Chad Pinder is also an option there. This situation could rush the arrival of top prospect Franklin Barreto.
Apr 19
2
Chad Pinder
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Khris Davis
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jake Smolinski
60-Day DL
Athletics transferred OF Jake Smolinski to the 60-day disabled list
Smolinski is dealing with a right shoulder injury and still has no clear timetable for recovery. This was merely a procedural move to create a spot on the 40-man roster for Jaff Decker.
Apr 15
RF
1
Matt Joyce
DH
1
Yonder Alonso
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
10-Day DL
Sonny Gray (lat) is scheduled to make his first rehab start Saturday with High-A Stockton.
Gray was given clearance for a minor league rehab assignment after pitching three good innings Monday in an extended spring training game. He'll throw 45-60 pitches on Saturday and could join the A's rotation after one more outing if everything goes smoothly. The right-hander was placed on the disabled list just before Opening Day with a strained lat.
Apr 18
2
Kendall Graveman
10-Day DL
Kendall Graveman (shoulder) expects to miss just one start.
Graveman landed on the disabled list Monday with a right shoulder strain, but it looks like a precautionary move after he had trouble staying loose in his last start. The righty will play catch Monday and hopes to throw a bullpen session Thursday or Friday. He'll be eligible to return April 25.
Apr 17
3
Sean Manaea
4
Jharel Cotton
5
Andrew Triggs
6
Jesse Hahn
7
Daniel Mengden
10-Day DL
Athletics placed RHP Daniel Mengden on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured foot.
Mengden broke a bone in his foot while throwing a bullpen session back in January. He had his walking boot removed on Monday but there's still no timetable for his return. The 24-year-old took his lumps as a rookie, going 2-9 with a hideous 6.50 ERA in 14 starts.
Apr 1
8
Chris Bassitt
10-Day DL
Chris Bassitt (elbow) is scheduled to throw two simulated innings on Wednesday.
Each inning will run around 15 pitches. Bassitt is working his way back from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and probably won't become an option for the Athletics until mid-to-late June.
Apr 18
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Santiago Casilla
2
Sean Doolittle
3
Ryan Madson
4
Ryan Dull
5
John Axford
10-Day DL
An MRI on John Axford's strained right shoulder revealed no structural damage.
Axford felt discomfort in his shoulder while warming up on Tuesday and was placed on the disabled list on Wednesday. In a more positive development, his MRI showed only the suspected Grade 1 shoulder strain and nothing more ominous. Axford will not be picking up a ball for a week, after which his status will be reevaluated. There is no concrete timetable for his return at this juncture.
Apr 6
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Frankie Montas
9
Raul Alcantara
Headlines
Roundtable: Draft-Day Values
Apr 18
In this week's Fantasy Roundtable, the Rotoworld Baseball crew talks late-round players who suddenly look like serious contributors.
More MLB Columns
»
Roundtable: Draft-Day Values
Apr 18
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 3
Apr 18
»
MLB Live Chat
Apr 18
»
Daily Dose: Terrific Thames
Apr 18
»
Top 10 Prospects: April 17
Apr 17
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 17
»
Daily Dose: Down Goes Dyson
Apr 17
»
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
MLB Headlines
»
Triggs extends ER-less streak to 17 2/3 IP
»
Marlins lose no-hitter in 9th versus Mariners
»
Jose Ramirez homers again as Indians roll
»
Carter Capps throws scoreless inning at AAA
»
Marcus Semien undergoes right wrist surgery
»
Forsythe diagnosed with right toe contusion
»
Betts knocks first homer, Red Sox hang on
»
Baker: Nats considering a change at closer
»
Max Scherzer goes seven scoreless in Atlanta
»
Justin Upton left game with forearm contusion
»
Adam Duvall rips grand slam against Orioles
»
Miguel Gonzalez flirts with shutout vs. Yanks
