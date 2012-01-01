Player Page

Andrew Triggs | Starting Pitcher | #60

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/16/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 222
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: USC
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 19 (0) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Andrew Triggs extended his streak of not allowing an earned run to 17 2/3 innings on Tuesday, as he yielded two unearned runs in a 4-2 victory over the Rangers.
The two runs the Rangers plated in the sixth inning scored after Yonder Alonso made an error to lead off the frame. Oakland then roared back with four tallies in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good. Triggs was pulled at that point even though he'd surrendered just three singles and no walks while striking out five. You could argue that Triggs is getting by a little on smoke and mirrors given his 9/4 K/BB ratio, but his 17 2/3 innings without giving up an earned run is an A's record to start a season. He'll carry a 3-0 record and 0.85 WHIP along with a spotless 0.00 ERA into this weekend's matchup against the Mariners. Apr 19 - 1:30 AM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.0100.00.5002030500100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
OAK33300017.211304900.00.85
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 18TEX111006.03200500.00.50
Apr 12@ KC111006.04001300.00.83
Apr 6LAA111005.24103100.001.24
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Josh Phegley
3Bruce Maxwell
1B1Ryon Healy
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
3Joe Wendle
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3B1Trevor Plouffe
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jake Smolinski
RF1Matt Joyce
DH1Yonder Alonso
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Jharel Cotton
5Andrew Triggs
6Jesse Hahn
7Daniel Mengden
8Chris Bassitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Santiago Casilla
2Sean Doolittle
3Ryan Madson
4Ryan Dull
5John Axford
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Frankie Montas
9Raul Alcantara
 

 