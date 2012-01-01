Andrew Triggs | Starting Pitcher | #60 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (28) / 3/16/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 222 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: USC Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 19 (0) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $537,500, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Andrew Triggs extended his streak of not allowing an earned run to 17 2/3 innings on Tuesday, as he yielded two unearned runs in a 4-2 victory over the Rangers. The two runs the Rangers plated in the sixth inning scored after Yonder Alonso made an error to lead off the frame. Oakland then roared back with four tallies in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good. Triggs was pulled at that point even though he'd surrendered just three singles and no walks while striking out five. You could argue that Triggs is getting by a little on smoke and mirrors given his 9/4 K/BB ratio, but his 17 2/3 innings without giving up an earned run is an A's record to start a season. He'll carry a 3-0 record and 0.85 WHIP along with a spotless 0.00 ERA into this weekend's matchup against the Mariners.

Andrew Triggs blanked the Royals for six innings, allowing just four hits, in Oakland's 8-3 win on Wednesday. Even though he's not missing bats, Triggs has yet to give up an earned run in 11 2/3 innings. He does get grounders, but his current 4/4 K/BB ratio leaves a lot to be desired. Of course, he will do better there. Still, he's more of an AL-only starter than a mixed-league guy right now.

Andrew Triggs allowed just an unearned run over 5 2/3 innings in picking up a win over the Angels on Thursday. Triggs allowed four hits, walked three and struck out just one, so it wasn't exactly a dominant outing. Still, the only run followed an error. In the sixth, he left with two on and two out and Liam Hendriks was able to come in and get Andrelton Simmons to finish the inning. Triggs didn't have a great spring, but he's a decent bet in AL-only leagues going forward.