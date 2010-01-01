Player Page

Ben Gamel | Outfielder | #16

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/17/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 187
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 10 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Ben Gamel had a monster night in Philadelphia on Tuesday, going 4-for-5 with a home run and a career-high four RBI.
Gamel walked in the first and singled and scored in the third before blasting a three-run shot off of Jerad Eickhoff in the fourth. He later added another single and RBI double and capped off his night by throwing out the would-be go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth. Gamel has settled into the No. 2 spot in the Seattle batting order with Mitch Haniger (oblique) out and should remain there for a while given his .362/.455/.596 start. May 9 - 11:17 PM
More Ben Gamel Player News

In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final54.800140301010021
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1142134017971500.310.408.476.884
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000120
201600000310
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 9@ PHI15410143100000.800.8331.600
May 7TEX12000000100000.000.333.000
May 6TEX14200021020000.500.500.500
May 5TEX16100000030000.167.167.167
May 4LAA133100232000001.0001.0001.333
May 3LAA15220001030000.400.400.800
May 2LAA13000001220001.000.400.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Tacoma(PCL)AAA18591711186121111.288.419.390
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Carlos Ruiz
2Tuffy Gosewisch
1B1Danny Valencia
2Mike Freeman
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Guillermo Heredia
2Taylor Motter
CF1Jarrod Dyson
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Chase De Jong
8Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Nick Vincent
4Evan Scribner
5Marc Rzepczynski
6James Pazos
7Tony Zych
8Daniel Altavilla
9Evan Marshall
10Jean Machi
11Shae Simmons
12Christian Bergman
 

 