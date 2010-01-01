Ben Gamel | Outfielder | #16

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Carlos Ruiz

2 Tuffy Gosewisch

1B 1 Danny Valencia

2 Mike Freeman

2B 1 Robinson Cano Sidelined

Robinson Cano has been diagnosed with a quad strain. Cano apparently suffered the injury while legging out his double in the top of the fourth inning, as he was replaced at second base by Taylor Motter to open the bottom of the fourth. Cano also hit a two-run homer Tuesday before exiting. He could very well be headed to the 10-day disabled list.

SS 1 Jean Segura

2 Shawn O'Malley 60-Day DL

Shawn O'Malley underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery on Wednesday. O'Malley has been on the disabled list all season following a late-March appendectomy, and he developed a shoulder problem while rehabbing. This surgery will put him out for at least another two months.

3B 1 Kyle Seager

LF 1 Guillermo Heredia

2 Taylor Motter

CF 1 Jarrod Dyson

RF 1 Mitch Haniger 10-Day DL

Mariners manager Scott Servais noted Tuesday that Mitch Haniger (oblique) has yet to do any baseball activities. The hope of him being activated from the disabled list on the Mariners' next homestand has "dwindled," per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, and it's more likely that Haniger will return sometime in late May following a lengthy minor league rehab assignment. The 26-year-old outfielder was batting .342/.447/.608 with four home runs and 16 RBI through 21 games when he landed on the disabled list April 26 with a Grade 2 right oblique strain.

2 Ben Gamel

DH 1 Nelson Cruz

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Felix Hernandez 10-Day DL

Felix Hernandez (shoulder) played catch without issue on Monday. It was his first time throwing since he landed on the disabled list April 26 with right shoulder inflammation. Hernandez is aiming to rejoin the Mariners on their next homestand, but he still has many hurdles to clear.

2 Hisashi Iwakuma Sidelined

Hisashi Iwakuma's (knee) next scheduled start has been pushed back to Thursday in Toronto. He was initially scheduled to go Tuesday, but Iwakuma's left knee is still a little sore after he was hit by a comebacker last week. The Mariners will push Ariel Miranda and Yovani Gallardo up a day.

3 James Paxton 10-Day DL

James Paxton (forearm) is scheduled to resume throwing later this week. Paxton was placed on the disabled list May 5, retroactive to May 3, with a Grade 1 strain of his left forearm. The hope is he can return during the Mariners' next homestand, but the left-hander will obviously have to avoid setbacks to pull that off.

4 Drew Smyly 60-Day DL

Drew Smyly received a platelet rich plasma injection in his injured left elbow on Tuesday. Smyly was placed on the 60-day DL with a strained flexor tendon, knocking him out for at least the first two months of 2016. The hope is that he'll resume throwing in about six weeks. Waiver claim Evan Marshall has taken Smyly's place on the 40-man roster.

5 Yovani Gallardo

6 Ariel Miranda

7 Chase De Jong

8 Dillon Overton

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Edwin Diaz

2 Steve Cishek 10-Day DL

Steve Cishek (hip) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session at Safeco Field on Monday. Cishek was supposed to make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma on Monday night, but the Mariners decided to keep him in a more controlled environment. He should join back up with Tacoma by the end of this week. The veteran reliever is working through some mechanical adjustments coming off major hip surgery.

3 Nick Vincent

4 Evan Scribner 10-Day DL

Evan Scribner will visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday to get a second opinion on his injured right elbow. Scribner landed on the disabled list late last month due to a flexor bundle strain in his elbow. There should be more clarity on his timetable soon.

5 Marc Rzepczynski

6 James Pazos

7 Tony Zych

8 Daniel Altavilla

9 Evan Marshall 10-Day DL

Mariners placed RHP Evan Marshall on the 10-day disabled list with a strained hamstring. Marshall's injury occurred in the 11th inning of Friday night's loss to Texas. The 27-year-old right-hander hasn't been much help this year, producing a ghastly 9.39 ERA over six relief appearances. The Mariners called up right-handers Daniel Altavilla and Robert Whalen on Saturday while optioning Emilio Pagan to Triple-A Tacoma.

10 Jean Machi Sidelined

Jean Machi will likely be unavailable for Saturday's game against the Rangers after leaving Friday's game with a nerve issue in his thumb. He bowed out after throwing to just three batters in Friday's 13-inning marathon. Machi is reportedly fine but the Mariners would prefer to give him the night off if possible. The 35-year-old hasn't allowed a run in three outings this year.

11 Shae Simmons 60-Day DL

Mariners transferred RHP Shae Simmons from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Christian Bergman. Simmons is throwing again as he works his way back from a flexor strain but now isn't eligible to return until next month.