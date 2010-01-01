Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Christian Bergman
(R)
Mike Freeman
(1B)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
Dillon Overton
(R)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Jean Machi
(R)
James Pazos
(R)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Evan Marshall
(R)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Danny Valencia
(1B)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Tuffy Gosewisch
(C)
Zach Miner
(R)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Tony Zych
(R)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Taylor Motter
(SS)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Ben Gamel | Outfielder | #16
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/17/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 187
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 10 (0) / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
Latest News
Recent News
Ben Gamel had a monster night in Philadelphia on Tuesday, going 4-for-5 with a home run and a career-high four RBI.
Gamel walked in the first and singled and scored in the third before blasting a three-run shot off of Jerad Eickhoff in the fourth. He later added another single and RBI double and capped off his night by throwing out the would-be go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth. Gamel has settled into the No. 2 spot in the Seattle batting order with Mitch Haniger (oblique) out and should remain there for a while given his .362/.455/.596 start.
May 9 - 11:17 PM
Ben Gamel went 3-for-3 with an RBI double, three runs scored and two walks in Thursday's win over the Angels.
Nice all-around game for Gamel, who came through with an RBI double off Alex Meyer in the fourth inning. The two-bagger was his fourth of the season. Three of those four doubles have come in his last two games. He figures to see his fair share of playing time while Mitch Haniger is rehabbing from injury concern over the next month.
May 5 - 1:15 AM
Ben Gamel launched his first career home run as the Mariners topped the Indians in Cleveland on Friday.
His solo shot off of Carlos Carrasco in the sixth inning increased the M's advantage to 3-1. Gamel also doubled in the ballgame, finishing the night 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. He'll continue to get an opportunity for the next three or four weeks while Mitch Haniger is sidelined and could be worth a look in AL-only formats.
Apr 28 - 10:49 PM
Ben Gamel is starting in right field and batting second for the Mariners on Friday.
It's the third straight start he's made in right since Mitch Haniger (oblique) went down but the first time he's been in the No. 2 spot. He'll square off against Carlos Carrasco and the Indians.
Apr 28 - 3:29 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Ben Gamel goes 4-for-5 with homer, four RBI
May 9 - 11:17 PM
Gamel collects three hits on perfect evening
May 5 - 1:15 AM
Ben Gamel launches first major league homer
Apr 28 - 10:49 PM
Ben Gamel hitting second for Mariners
Apr 28 - 3:29 PM
More Ben Gamel Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
4
.800
1
4
0
3
0
1
0
1
0
0
2
1
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
11
42
13
4
0
1
7
9
7
15
0
0
.310
.408
.476
.884
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
12
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
31
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 9
@ PHI
1
5
4
1
0
1
4
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
.800
.833
1.600
May 7
TEX
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.333
.000
May 6
TEX
1
4
2
0
0
0
2
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
May 5
TEX
1
6
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
.167
.167
.167
May 4
LAA
1
3
3
1
0
0
2
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.333
May 3
LAA
1
5
2
2
0
0
0
1
0
3
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.800
May 2
LAA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
2
0
0
0
1
.000
.400
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Tacoma(PCL)
AAA
18
59
17
1
1
1
8
6
12
11
1
1
.288
.419
.390
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Carlos Ruiz
2
Tuffy Gosewisch
1B
1
Danny Valencia
2
Mike Freeman
2B
1
Robinson Cano
Sidelined
Robinson Cano has been diagnosed with a quad strain.
Cano apparently suffered the injury while legging out his double in the top of the fourth inning, as he was replaced at second base by Taylor Motter to open the bottom of the fourth. Cano also hit a two-run homer Tuesday before exiting. He could very well be headed to the 10-day disabled list.
May 9
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
60-Day DL
Shawn O'Malley underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery on Wednesday.
O'Malley has been on the disabled list all season following a late-March appendectomy, and he developed a shoulder problem while rehabbing. This surgery will put him out for at least another two months.
May 9
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Guillermo Heredia
2
Taylor Motter
CF
1
Jarrod Dyson
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
10-Day DL
Mariners manager Scott Servais noted Tuesday that Mitch Haniger (oblique) has yet to do any baseball activities.
The hope of him being activated from the disabled list on the Mariners' next homestand has "dwindled," per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, and it's more likely that Haniger will return sometime in late May following a lengthy minor league rehab assignment. The 26-year-old outfielder was batting .342/.447/.608 with four home runs and 16 RBI through 21 games when he landed on the disabled list April 26 with a Grade 2 right oblique strain.
May 9
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
10-Day DL
Felix Hernandez (shoulder) played catch without issue on Monday.
It was his first time throwing since he landed on the disabled list April 26 with right shoulder inflammation. Hernandez is aiming to rejoin the Mariners on their next homestand, but he still has many hurdles to clear.
May 9
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
Sidelined
Hisashi Iwakuma's (knee) next scheduled start has been pushed back to Thursday in Toronto.
He was initially scheduled to go Tuesday, but Iwakuma's left knee is still a little sore after he was hit by a comebacker last week. The Mariners will push Ariel Miranda and Yovani Gallardo up a day.
May 7
3
James Paxton
10-Day DL
James Paxton (forearm) is scheduled to resume throwing later this week.
Paxton was placed on the disabled list May 5, retroactive to May 3, with a Grade 1 strain of his left forearm. The hope is he can return during the Mariners' next homestand, but the left-hander will obviously have to avoid setbacks to pull that off.
May 9
4
Drew Smyly
60-Day DL
Drew Smyly received a platelet rich plasma injection in his injured left elbow on Tuesday.
Smyly was placed on the 60-day DL with a strained flexor tendon, knocking him out for at least the first two months of 2016. The hope is that he'll resume throwing in about six weeks. Waiver claim Evan Marshall has taken Smyly's place on the 40-man roster.
Apr 5
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Chase De Jong
8
Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
10-Day DL
Steve Cishek (hip) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session at Safeco Field on Monday.
Cishek was supposed to make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma on Monday night, but the Mariners decided to keep him in a more controlled environment. He should join back up with Tacoma by the end of this week. The veteran reliever is working through some mechanical adjustments coming off major hip surgery.
May 9
3
Nick Vincent
4
Evan Scribner
10-Day DL
Evan Scribner will visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday to get a second opinion on his injured right elbow.
Scribner landed on the disabled list late last month due to a flexor bundle strain in his elbow. There should be more clarity on his timetable soon.
May 8
5
Marc Rzepczynski
6
James Pazos
7
Tony Zych
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
Evan Marshall
10-Day DL
Mariners placed RHP Evan Marshall on the 10-day disabled list with a strained hamstring.
Marshall's injury occurred in the 11th inning of Friday night's loss to Texas. The 27-year-old right-hander hasn't been much help this year, producing a ghastly 9.39 ERA over six relief appearances. The Mariners called up right-handers Daniel Altavilla and Robert Whalen on Saturday while optioning Emilio Pagan to Triple-A Tacoma.
May 6
10
Jean Machi
Sidelined
Jean Machi will likely be unavailable for Saturday's game against the Rangers after leaving Friday's game with a nerve issue in his thumb.
He bowed out after throwing to just three batters in Friday's 13-inning marathon. Machi is reportedly fine but the Mariners would prefer to give him the night off if possible. The 35-year-old hasn't allowed a run in three outings this year.
May 6
11
Shae Simmons
60-Day DL
Mariners transferred RHP Shae Simmons from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Christian Bergman. Simmons is throwing again as he works his way back from a flexor strain but now isn't eligible to return until next month.
May 7
12
Christian Bergman
MLB Headlines
MLB Links
