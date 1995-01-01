German Marquez | Starting Pitcher | #48 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (22) / 2/22/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $537,000, 2018-2019: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

German Marquez was superb in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Cubs, tossing eight innings of shutout ball. Marquez allowed just one walk (to Kyle Schwarber) and no hits through his first six frames of work. Kris Bryant finally broke up the no-no bid with a double to lead off the seventh inning. Supplementing this fine work, Marquez struck out eight on the afternoon. He threw just 99 pitches over the course of eight innings. Marquez has now fired off shutouts in two of his last three outings and will try to keep up this recent sharp work when he brings a 4.88 ERA and 1.29 WHIP (four starts) into a road showdown with the Reds next time he toes the rubber.

German Marquez surrendered five runs in six innings Friday in a loss to the Diamondbacks. Marquez pitched six scoreless innings against Arizona last time out, but that wasn't in Coors. Paul Goldschmidt ruined his night tonight, homering off him twice to drive in four of the runs.

German Marquez turned in his best start of the season in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, striking out eight over six shutout innings. Marquez scattered six hits and a walk in the contest. It was quite the feat considering how well the Diamondbacks' offense has performed through the first month of the season, especially at home. Even with this strong effort though, Marquez still sports a horrifying 7.20 ERA and 1.90 WHIP on the season. He'll look to replicate this fine effort in a rematch against the D'Backs in Colorado on Saturday.