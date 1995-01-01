Player Page

German Marquez | Starting Pitcher | #48

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/22/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2011 / UDFA / TB
Contract: view contract details
German Marquez was superb in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Cubs, tossing eight innings of shutout ball.
Marquez allowed just one walk (to Kyle Schwarber) and no hits through his first six frames of work. Kris Bryant finally broke up the no-no bid with a double to lead off the seventh inning. Supplementing this fine work, Marquez struck out eight on the afternoon. He threw just 99 pitches over the course of eight innings. Marquez has now fired off shutouts in two of his last three outings and will try to keep up this recent sharp work when he brings a 4.88 ERA and 1.29 WHIP (four starts) into a road showdown with the Reds next time he toes the rubber. May 10 - 6:27 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final18.0100.00.5000031800100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
COL33020016.0201313713007.311.69
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 10CHC111008.03001800.00.50
May 5ARZ110106.055533007.501.33
Apr 30@ ARZ110006.06001800.001.17
Apr 25WAS110104.0988320018.003.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Albuquerque(PCL)AAA3200010833018002.700.800
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
4Ryan Hanigan
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
CF1Charlie Blackmon
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Tyler Anderson
3Tyler Chatwood
4Kyle Freeland
5Antonio Senzatela
6German Marquez
7Chad Bettis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Greg Holland
2Adam Ottavino
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Chris Rusin
7Jordan Lyles
8Scott Oberg
9Jairo Diaz
10Jeff Hoffman
 

 