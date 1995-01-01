Welcome,
German Marquez
Weather |
Roster
Alexi Amarista
(OF)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
David Dahl
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
German Marquez
(S)
Chris Rusin
(R)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Ryan Hanigan
(C)
Jake McGee
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Antonio Senzatela
(S)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Jeff Hoffman
(R)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Yohan Flande
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Kyle Freeland
(S)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Pat Valaika
(SS)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
German Marquez | Starting Pitcher | #48
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 2/22/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2011 / UDFA / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $537,000, 2018-2019: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
German Marquez was superb in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Cubs, tossing eight innings of shutout ball.
Marquez allowed just one walk (to Kyle Schwarber) and no hits through his first six frames of work. Kris Bryant finally broke up the no-no bid with a double to lead off the seventh inning. Supplementing this fine work, Marquez struck out eight on the afternoon. He threw just 99 pitches over the course of eight innings. Marquez has now fired off shutouts in two of his last three outings and will try to keep up this recent sharp work when he brings a 4.88 ERA and 1.29 WHIP (four starts) into a road showdown with the Reds next time he toes the rubber.
May 10 - 6:27 PM
German Marquez surrendered five runs in six innings Friday in a loss to the Diamondbacks.
Marquez pitched six scoreless innings against Arizona last time out, but that wasn't in Coors. Paul Goldschmidt ruined his night tonight, homering off him twice to drive in four of the runs.
May 6 - 12:15 AM
German Marquez turned in his best start of the season in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, striking out eight over six shutout innings.
Marquez scattered six hits and a walk in the contest. It was quite the feat considering how well the Diamondbacks' offense has performed through the first month of the season, especially at home. Even with this strong effort though, Marquez still sports a horrifying 7.20 ERA and 1.90 WHIP on the season. He'll look to replicate this fine effort in a rematch against the D'Backs in Colorado on Saturday.
Apr 30 - 8:28 PM
German Marquez was hammered for eight earned runs, nine hits and three walks with just two strikeouts over four innings in a loss against the Nationals on Tuesday.
Marquez managed to throw just 51 of his 85 pitches for strikes. He had been cruising along with solid numbers at Triple-A Albuquerque, but he was beaten up pretty badly against the star-studded Washington lineup in the rarefied air in Denver. The team is undecided about Sunday's starter in Arizona with Jon Gray (foot) on the shelf. It's possible Marquez could get another chance, but he isn't worth a roll of the dice in most fantasy formats and DFS play.
Apr 26 - 1:57 AM
Marquez blanks Cubs over eight innings
May 10 - 6:27 PM
German Marquez loses to Diamondbacks
May 6 - 12:15 AM
Marquez goes six scoreless vs. Diamondbacks
Apr 30 - 8:28 PM
German Marquez punished by Nationals
Apr 26 - 1:57 AM
More German Marquez Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
8.0
1
0
0
.00
.500
0
0
3
1
8
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
COL
3
3
0
2
0
0
16.0
20
13
13
7
13
0
0
7.31
1.69
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 10
CHC
1
1
1
0
0
8.0
3
0
0
1
8
0
0
.00
.50
May 5
ARZ
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
5
5
5
3
3
0
0
7.50
1.33
Apr 30
@ ARZ
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
6
0
0
1
8
0
0
.00
1.17
Apr 25
WAS
1
1
0
1
0
4.0
9
8
8
3
2
0
0
18.00
3.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Albuquerque(PCL)
AAA
3
2
0
0
0
10
8
3
3
0
18
0
0
2.700
.800
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
7-Day DL
Rockies placed C Tony Wolters on the 7-day concussion disabled list.
Wolters was diagnosed with a concussion after being plunked in the mask by Manuel Margot's backswing on Tuesday. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be laid out, but should become more clear when he is a little further removed from the head injury. The Rockies called up veteran catcher Ryan Hanigan in a corresponding move to help ease the loss of Wolters.
May 3
2
Tom Murphy
10-Day DL
Tom Murphy has been fitted with a soft cast for his fractured right wrist.
He's out of the hard cast but not progressing as quickly as the Rockies had hoped. Murphy missed all of April and still isn't doing any baseball activities. His absence could easily extend into June.
May 2
3
Dustin Garneau
4
Ryan Hanigan
1B
1
Ian Desmond
2
Mark Reynolds
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
10-Day DL
Rockies manager Bud Black said during an appearance on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM on Tuesday morning that David Dahl (rib) is "still a ways away."
Dahl hasn't had any setbacks with his rib, but Black said that he's still not able to show "100 percent exertion on the swing." He'll obviously need to get to that point to go out on a minor league rehab assignment, but it's unclear when that will happen. Dahl will have a role in the Rockies' outfield when healthy, but Ian Desmond is currently seeing some time out there in order to keep Mark Reynolds in the lineup.
May 2
2
Gerardo Parra
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
10-Day DL
Jon Gray was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot on Friday and will miss at least a month of action.
Gray had been battling what the club believed to be a toe injury, but X-rays revealed that he indeed has a stress fracture. It sounds like he'll be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks before being re-evaluated. It's a difficult blow to the Rockies and to fantasy owners who invested an early pick in the hard-throwing right-hander.
Apr 14
2
Tyler Anderson
3
Tyler Chatwood
4
Kyle Freeland
5
Antonio Senzatela
6
German Marquez
7
Chad Bettis
60-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list with testicular cancer.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Mark Reynolds. Bettis began chemotherapy last week and is slated to miss most of the season.
Mar 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Greg Holland
2
Adam Ottavino
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
6
Chris Rusin
7
Jordan Lyles
8
Scott Oberg
9
Jairo Diaz
10-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Jairo Diaz on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Diaz is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He could be ready by May.
Apr 2
10
Jeff Hoffman
