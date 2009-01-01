Willson Contreras | Catcher | #40

Willson Contreras had a monster day at the plate on Saturday, going 3-for-4 with four RBI to lead the Cubs in a 12-8 rout over the Reds.

The Cubs scored three runs in the top half of the first inning but fell behind after the Reds scored four in the bottom half of the frame. Contreras answered back in the second with a grand slam off of Cody Reed to put the Cubs on top to stay. He also singled and doubled in the game and scored three runs. With the three-hit effort, Contreras is now hitting .275/.327/.471 with two homers and 10 RBI on the season.