Willson Contreras | Catcher | #40

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Corey Seager sitting against Robbie Ray
Hunter Pence (leg) not in Saturday's lineup
Sano ejected as benches clear in Minnesota
Rich Hill throws a 25-pitch bullpen session
Willson Contreras drives in four to lead Cubs
Eugenio Suarez launches two homers in loss
Britton (forearm) pleased with MRI results
Bogaerts (thumb) returns to Red Sox lineup
Dustin Pedroia not in Red Sox lineup Saturday
Tigers place Miguel Cabrera (groin) on DL
Ben Zobrist (back) remains out of Cubs lineup
Bautista's 13th-inning homer propels Jays
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Gabriel signs restricted free agent tender
Bills leaning toward keeping Mike Gillislee?
Raiders set draft as deadline for Lynch deal
9-of-17 execs vote Bolles this year's top OL
Texans don't feel pressure to draft QB at 25
CLE coaches want Garrett, owner wants a QB?
Could Eagles still trade WR Jordan Matthews?
Seahawks: Low odds Richard Sherman traded
Cowboys hosting Chargers on Thanksgiving
Patriots hosting Chiefs in 2017 NFL opener
Tyler Lockett (leg) targeting training camp
Raiders/Patriots headed to Mexico in Week 11
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dewayne Dedmon (illness) will not play vs MEM
Woj Nurk Alert: Jusuf Nurkic a game-time call
Rudy Gobert (knee) unlikely for Game 4
Confirmed: Norm Powell starting, JV to bench
Report: TOR expected to start Powell over JV
Kevin Durant (calf) goes through shootaround
Raptors will make a change to starting lineup
Blake Griffin (toe) to miss rest of playoffs
Chris Paul scores 34 points in comeback win
Gordon Hayward scores 40 points in loss
Russell Westbrook triple-doubles in win
James Harden scores 44 points in loss to OKC
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
E. Staal taken to hospital after scary injury
Confirmed: Paul Stastny will play in Game 5
Paul Stastny on the ice for pre-game warmup
Alex Ovechkin is 'good to go' for Game 6
Andrew Shaw (UBI) won't play in Game 6
Bowman calls Hawks season 'complete failure'
Sean Kuraly scores twice in double OT win
Justin Williams scores OT winner in GM 5
David Krejci leaves Game 5 with LBI
Sean Monahan will have wrist surgery
Report: Burns, Karlsson, Hedman Norris picks
Matthews highlights Calder Trophy finalists
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Busch fastest in Bristol final practice
Kasey Kahne 2nd-quick in Bristol practice 2
Erik Jones has quickest 10-lap avg. in P2
Burton starts on point for K&N at Bristol
Chris Buescher wrecks in Bristol HH
Kyle Larson on pole for Bristol XFINITY race
Kyle Busch posts fastest lap in Bristol P2
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. smacks wall at Bristol
Kyle Larson spins in Bristol practice 2
BMS qualification canceled, Larson on pole
Erik Jones wins Bristol Cup practice 1
Joey Logano slaps wall in Bristol practice 1
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Ryan Palmer posts 6-under target at VTO
Wiesberger still the man to catch at Shenzhen
Levy posts 64; hangs up R3 target in Shenzhen
Bubba stalls; four back after 36 at Shenzhen
Reed among notable MCs @ Valero Texas Open
Chappell enters weekend 1 back after 69-68
Finau shares the Valero lead after 7-under 65
Overnight leader Grace slows his pace in R2
Week-tying-low 65 for Smith in R2 at VTO
Cauley clears from the pack early in R2 @ VTO
Wiesberger surges clear in Shenzhen with 65
Woods extends time off with another surgery
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Trubisky at No. 1 still a possibility
John Ross' agent fires back on injury front
Casserly hearing two QBs before No. 10
Browning (shoulder) throwing without pain
Illinois names QB Crouch starter for 2017
Texans GM Smith says no pressure for QB
Mayock: Top-10 pick still possible for Foster
Corey Davis (ankle) works out without limp
Joe Mixon settles 2014 assault civil suit
Spartans dismiss DE Auston Robertson
Report: Teams looking into Hooker's medicals
Mayock: Ross removed from some Draft boards
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arnautovic blunder sums up loss for Stoke
Abysmal 'Boro beaten by better Bournemouth
West Ham defense puts on clinic v. Everton
Carroll opens Swansea City account in style
Chelsea semi-final side full of surprises
Everton's top-six hopes take a hit
Hull's ten men overcome Watford at home
United pair ruled out for a number of months
Daniel Sturridge on the sidelines...... Again
United "in trouble" with mounting injury list
Joe Allen trains ahead of Week 34 match
Glenn Whelan likely back for Wales trip
Willson Contreras | Catcher | #40
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/13/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 212
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / UDFA / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $554,500, 2018-2019: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Willson Contreras had a monster day at the plate on Saturday, going 3-for-4 with four RBI to lead the Cubs in a 12-8 rout over the Reds.
The Cubs scored three runs in the top half of the first inning but fell behind after the Reds scored four in the bottom half of the frame. Contreras answered back in the second with a grand slam off of Cody Reed to put the Cubs on top to stay. He also singled and doubled in the game and scored three runs. With the three-hit effort, Contreras is now hitting .275/.327/.471 with two homers and 10 RBI on the season.
Apr 22 - 4:36 PM
Willson Contreras is not in Monday's lineup against the Brewers.
He'll get a breather with John Lackey on the hill. Miguel Montero will start behind the plate and bat seventh against Chase Anderson.
Apr 17 - 2:59 PM
Source:
Chicago Cubs on Twitter
Willson Contreras is not in the Cubs' lineup Friday.
He's just getting a breather. Miguel Montero will catch Kyle Hendricks. The Cubs have Jason Heyward in center field Friday, with Ben Zobrist in right and Javy Baez at second base.
Apr 14 - 10:38 AM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Willson Contreras is absent from the Cubs' lineup Sunday.
It's a simple day off. Miguel Montero will catch Jake Arrieta. The Cubs also have Jon Jay in center field Sunday.
Apr 9 - 10:50 AM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Willson Contreras drives in four to lead Cubs
Apr 22 - 4:36 PM
Contreras not in Monday's lineup
Apr 17 - 2:59 PM
Willson Contreras getting a day off Friday
Apr 14 - 10:38 AM
Willson Contreras not in Sunday's lineup
Apr 9 - 10:50 AM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
3
.750
1
4
0
3
0
1
0
0
1
0
12
1
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
14
47
11
3
0
1
6
4
3
17
0
0
.234
.280
.362
.642
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
15
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
57
3
0
0
0
24
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 22
@ CIN
1
4
3
1
0
1
4
3
0
1
0
0
1
0
.750
.800
1.750
Apr 21
@ CIN
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 19
MLW
1
4
2
1
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.750
Apr 18
MLW
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.000
Apr 17
MLW
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.500
.000
Apr 16
PIT
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 15
PIT
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
Sidelined
Ben Zobrist (back) remains out of the Cubs' starting lineup on Saturday.
Zobrist also sat out Friday's contest and has been bothered by a sore back in recent days. Javier Baez is once again starting at second base and will bat seventh for the Cubs against Cody Reed and the Reds.
Apr 22
2
Javier Baez
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
2
Tommy La Stella
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Albert Almora
2
Jon Jay
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Brett Anderson
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Carl Edwards Jr.
7
Justin Grimm
8
Brian Duensing
