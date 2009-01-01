Player Page

Willson Contreras | Catcher | #40

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/13/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 212
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Willson Contreras had a monster day at the plate on Saturday, going 3-for-4 with four RBI to lead the Cubs in a 12-8 rout over the Reds.
The Cubs scored three runs in the top half of the first inning but fell behind after the Reds scored four in the bottom half of the frame. Contreras answered back in the second with a grand slam off of Cody Reed to put the Cubs on top to stay. He also singled and doubled in the game and scored three runs. With the three-hit effort, Contreras is now hitting .275/.327/.471 with two homers and 10 RBI on the season. Apr 22 - 4:36 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1447113016431700.234.280.362.642
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201715000000
2016573000240
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 22@ CIN14310143010010.750.8001.750
Apr 21@ CIN15000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 19MLW14210010020000.500.500.750
Apr 18MLW111000010000001.0001.0001.000
Apr 17MLW11000000100000.000.500.000
Apr 16PIT14000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 15PIT13000000110000.000.250.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Willson Contreras
2Miguel Montero
1B1Anthony Rizzo
2B1Ben Zobrist
2Javier Baez
SS1Addison Russell
3B1Kris Bryant
2Tommy La Stella
LF1Kyle Schwarber
CF1Albert Almora
2Jon Jay
RF1Jason Heyward
2Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Lester
2Jake Arrieta
3Kyle Hendricks
4John Lackey
5Brett Anderson
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Wade Davis
2Hector Rondon
3Pedro Strop
4Koji Uehara
5Mike Montgomery
6Carl Edwards Jr.
7Justin Grimm
8Brian Duensing
 

 