Jose Torres | Relief Pitcher | #76 Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (23) / 9/24/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 200 Bats / Throws: Left / Left Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $535,400, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jose Torres left Wednesday's game against the Rangers after taking a line drive off his right forearm. Torres was checked out on the mound by trainer Rogow and then left the game after recording one out in the eighth inning. The Padres should provide an update on the exact nature of his injury after the conclusion of Wednesday's game. Source: Dennis Lin on Twitter

Jose Torres recorded his first career save on Sunday, working a scoreless 12th inning to protect a two-run lead against the Giants. Padres' manager Andy Green had already used up Brandon Maurer, Brad Hand and Ryan Buchter before the Padres took the lead in the top half of the 12th, so it was Torres who got the call to protect the lead. The young southpaw responded by retiring all three hitters he faced in order with little difficulty.

Padres recalled LHP Jose Torres from Triple-A El Paso. Torres is receiving his first taste of major league action with Wednesday's promotion. The 22-year-old southpaw had pitched to a sharp 2.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 63/23 K/BB ratio (64 1/3 innings) between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A prior to getting the call-up. He probably won't see high-leverage work with the Padres over the last week-plus of the season.