Jose Torres | Relief Pitcher | #76

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/24/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Jose Torres left Wednesday's game against the Rangers after taking a line drive off his right forearm.
Torres was checked out on the mound by trainer Rogow and then left the game after recording one out in the eighth inning. The Padres should provide an update on the exact nature of his injury after the conclusion of Wednesday's game. May 10 - 11:27 PM
Source: Dennis Lin on Twitter
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final00.1000.00.0000000000000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SD150121014.21399120005.52.95
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 10@ TEX10000.10000000.00.00
May 5LA10010.2422010027.006.00
May 4COL100001.01000100.001.00
Apr 30@ SF100011.00000000.00.00
Apr 29@ SF100001.10000300.00.00
Apr 26@ ARZ100001.10000200.00.00
Apr 24@ ARZ100001.01000200.001.00
Apr 22MIA10010.1333000081.009.00
Apr 21MIA10000.0011100099.9999.99
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Hector Sanchez
3Luis Torrens
1B1Wil Myers
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Cory Spangenberg
SS1Erick Aybar
2Luis Sardinas
3Allen Cordoba
3B1Yangervis Solarte
LF1Travis Jankowski
2Alex Dickerson
3Jabari Blash
CF1Manuel Margot
RF1Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jhoulys Chacin
2Jered Weaver
3Trevor Cahill
4Clayton Richard
5Luis Perdomo
6Christian Friedrich
7Robbie Erlin
8Colin Rea
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Carter Capps
3Brad Hand
4Ryan Buchter
5Miguel Diaz
6Craig Stammen
7Buddy Baumann
8Jarred Cosart
9Jose Torres
10Kirby Yates
11Kevin Quackenbush
 

 