Jose Torres | Relief Pitcher | #76

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Torres leaves game after taking liner to arm
Wieters goes 3-for-5, drives in winning runs
Archer fires eight shutout frames, nets 11 Ks
Rasmus goes 3-for-5, hits grand slam v Royals
Ryan Braun forced out with calf tightness
Hanley Ramirez forced out with spasm
Almonte exits with right shoulder injury
Illness sidelines Yan Gomes vs. Blue Jays
Greg Holland picks up 14th save in win
Andrew Toles sustained torn right ACL
Marquez blanks Cubs over eight innings
David Price (elbow) set for rehab assignment
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Lawsuit: Sharpe upset about Corey Davis pick
Enunwa to be Jets No. 1 receiver this season?
Vikes planning to use running back committee
Tajae Sharpe accused of assault in civil suit
Gabbert lands one-year deal with Cardinals
Eagles DE Brandon Graham planning holdout
Patriots extend $1.1M, May 9 tender to Blount
Vikings take one-year flier on Michael Floyd
Bills tab Brandon Beane to replace Whaley
2013 third-rounder Hugh Thornton retiring
Rams targeting camp for Tavon Austin (wrist)
New WRs coach: Moncrief 'has all the tools'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Avery Bradley scores 29 pts on 12-of-19 FGs
Al Horford helps Celtics win Game 5, 123-101
Confirmed: Avery Bradley (hip) starts Game 5
Tyler Ulis has minor right ankle surgery
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) listed as questionable
Kelly Oubre will play in Game 5 on Wednesday
Kawhi Leonard says he will play in Game 6
James Harden triple-doubles in Game 5 loss
Patty Mills drops 20 points in overtime win
Ginobili turns back the clock in Game 5 win
Patty Mills starting, Murray to the bench
Stevens expects Bradley to play in Game 5
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Marc-Andre Fleury leads Penguins to ECF
Tyson Barrie suffers LBI at IIHF Worlds
Matt Murray set to return as backup goalie
Mika Zibanejad nets 2 pts, but NYR going home
Erik Karlsson scores GWG, Sens eliminate NYR
Rangers to host 2018 Winter Classic vs. BUF
Tanner Pearson inks 4-year deal with Kings
Tuukka Rask undergoes groin surgery
Patrice Bergeron has sports hernia surgery
Dallas acquires rights to Ben Bishop
Blues say Tarasenko doesn't need surgery
Devils open to sign and trade for Kovalchuk
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Rogelio Lopez: Red Cola 120 advance
Will Rodgers: Spokane County Raceway advance
Michael Self: Spokane County Raceway advance
Landauer: Spokane County Raceway advance
Derek Kraus: Spokane County Raceway advance
Gilliland: Spokane County Raceway advance
Eggleston: Spokane County Raceway advance
Eric Goodale: Langley 150 advance
Nicole Behar: Spokane County Raceway advance
Todd Szegedy: Langley 150 advance
Garret Archer: Spokane County Raceway advance
Max Zachem: Langley 150 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
McIlroy tackles TPC Sawgrass with new sticks
Garcia contests THE PLAYERS w/ fill-in caddie
Lawrie takes on track extended to 7,419 yds
Jason Day back to defend at TPC Sawgrass
Gouveia set for home game at Open de Portugal
Kevin Tway bags third straight top-5 finish
Rahm settles for solo 4th after 1-under 71
Perez T2 at WFC; his third podium of season
Birdie-birdie finish lifts Harman to 2nd win
Dustin Johnson posts -9; day-tying-low 67
Kaufman puts -7 on the board with 4-under 68
Denmark defeats Australia, wins GolfSixes
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
McElwain denies he's naked man in shark photo
Temple, FCS teams, JUCOs contact QB Jones
Jackson charged in 2nd sexual battery case
LB Bush Jr. stars in Michigan spring game
Ex-Baylor DB coach: Stidham is a taller Brees
Louisville experiments with Bonnafon at RB
Bielema expects RB Whaley to step up in 2017
CFB early signing period (Dec 20-22) approved
Hogs RB Williams (neck) retires from football
PFF mocks OSU QB Rudolph No. 3 overall
Auburn QB Woody Barrett announces transfer
Gus Malzahn believes Auburn a title contender
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Valdes to leave in the wake of relegation
Celtic interested in signing Dominic Solanke
Alexis Sanchez pushes Gunners to win
Antonio named West Ham Player of the Year
Henderson still has a chance of playing
United rocked by triple injury blow
Granit Xhaka likely to feature against Saints
Mahrez linked with move away from LEI
Arsenal rumored to be chasing Michael Zorc
Caballero fighting for new contract
Costa linked again with China move
AFC duo face a late test ahead of Saints game
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Miguel Diaz
(R)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Luis Sardinas
(2B)
Jose Torres
(R)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Ryan Schimpf
(3B)
Michael Watt
(S)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Yangervis Solarte
(2B)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Carter Capps
(R)
Brad Hand
(R)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Cory Spangenberg
(OF)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Colin Rea
(S)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Allen Cordoba
(OF)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Jose Torres | Relief Pitcher | #76
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 9/24/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $535,400, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jose Torres left Wednesday's game against the Rangers after taking a line drive off his right forearm.
Torres was checked out on the mound by trainer Rogow and then left the game after recording one out in the eighth inning. The Padres should provide an update on the exact nature of his injury after the conclusion of Wednesday's game.
May 10 - 11:27 PM
Source:
Dennis Lin on Twitter
Jose Torres recorded his first career save on Sunday, working a scoreless 12th inning to protect a two-run lead against the Giants.
Padres' manager Andy Green had already used up Brandon Maurer, Brad Hand and Ryan Buchter before the Padres took the lead in the top half of the 12th, so it was Torres who got the call to protect the lead. The young southpaw responded by retiring all three hitters he faced in order with little difficulty.
Apr 30 - 7:38 PM
Padres recalled LHP Jose Torres from Triple-A El Paso.
Torres is receiving his first taste of major league action with Wednesday's promotion. The 22-year-old southpaw had pitched to a sharp 2.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 63/23 K/BB ratio (64 1/3 innings) between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A prior to getting the call-up. He probably won't see high-leverage work with the Padres over the last week-plus of the season.
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 05:39:00 PM
Padres acquired LHP Jose Torres from the Athletics.
Torres began his career as a starter and posted some underwhelming numbers, but he enjoyed some success with a move to the bullpen this past season. The 22-year-old posted a 2.56 ERA and 84/24 K/BB ratio in 77 1/3 innings between Class A Beliot and High-A Stockton and was recently added to Oakland's 40-man roster. He could turn into a useful reliever for San Diego.
Wed, Dec 2, 2015 12:48:00 PM
Torres leaves game after taking liner to arm
May 10 - 11:27 PM
Jose Torres records first save against Giants
Apr 30 - 7:38 PM
Padres opt to promote southpaw Jose Torres
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 05:39:00 PM
Padres acquire LHP Torres from A's
Wed, Dec 2, 2015 12:48:00 PM
More Jose Torres Player News
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
0.1
0
0
0
.00
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SD
15
0
1
2
1
0
14.2
13
9
9
1
20
0
0
5.52
.95
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 10
@ TEX
1
0
0
0
0
.1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
May 5
LA
1
0
0
1
0
.2
4
2
2
0
1
0
0
27.00
6.00
May 4
COL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 30
@ SF
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 29
@ SF
1
0
0
0
0
1.1
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 26
@ ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.1
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 24
@ ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 22
MIA
1
0
0
1
0
.1
3
3
3
0
0
0
0
81.00
9.00
Apr 21
MIA
1
0
0
0
0
.0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
99.99
99.99
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Hector Sanchez
10-Day DL
Padres placed C Hector Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 6, with a right foot contusion.
Sanchez fouled a ball off the foot Friday and is apparently still pretty sore. Luis Torrens will be Austin Hedges' backup.
May 7
3
Luis Torrens
1B
1
Wil Myers
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
2
Cory Spangenberg
SS
1
Erick Aybar
2
Luis Sardinas
3
Allen Cordoba
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
LF
1
Travis Jankowski
10-Day DL
Travis Jankowski may have a hairline fracture in his injured foot.
Jankowski was placed on the DL with a bruised right foot earlier this week. Even if Jankowski does have a hairline fracture, it won't alter his rehab plans. He'll be in a walking boot for at least another week and remains out indefinitely.
Apr 27
2
Alex Dickerson
60-Day DL
Alex Dickerson (back) is expected to resume baseball activities within the next week.
Dickerson has been hampered by a bulging disc in his back but has made progress in recent weeks. He's stayed in shape by doing cardio and some light weight lifting and will soon add baseball activities to his regimen. Dickerson is on the 60-day DL, so we won't see him in San Diego until June at the earliest.
Apr 27
3
Jabari Blash
CF
1
Manuel Margot
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jhoulys Chacin
2
Jered Weaver
3
Trevor Cahill
4
Clayton Richard
5
Luis Perdomo
6
Christian Friedrich
60-Day DL
Padres transferred LHP Christian Friedrich from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Friedrich is still rehabbing injuries to his lat and left elbow and won't be an option for the Padres before early June. The move cleared a 40-man roster spot for reliever Jose Valdez, who was claimed off waivers from the Angels on Wednesday afternoon.
May 10
7
Robbie Erlin
60-Day DL
Padres placed LHP Robbie Erlin on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Erlin underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last May. He should become an option for the Padres around the middle of the 2017 regular season.
Mar 30
8
Colin Rea
60-Day DL
Colin Rea (elbow) is scheduled to begin playing catch on Opening Day.
Rea was initially aiming to start a throwing program in early March, but the Padres backed him off that plan for precautionary reasons. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 27
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Carter Capps
10-Day DL
Carter Capps (elbow) allowed five runs on three hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning in his last rehab appearance with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.
Capps has been hit-or-miss on his rehab assignment to say the least, tossing five no-hit innings over five appearances but allowing a whopping nine runs over his other two games. It's not terribly surprising, as command can waver for a guy making his way back from Tommy John surgery. Capps should be activated pretty soon, but his inconsistency combined with Brandon Maurer's nice start should make fantasy owners pump the brakes on Capps taking over the Padres' closer job anytime soon.
Apr 28
3
Brad Hand
4
Ryan Buchter
5
Miguel Diaz
6
Craig Stammen
7
Buddy Baumann
60-Day DL
Padres transferred LHP Buddy Baumann from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Matt Szczur. Baumann has been out all season with a back injury.
May 8
8
Jarred Cosart
10-Day DL
Jarred Cosart (hamstring) threw two scoreless innings Tuesday for High-A Lake Elsinore.
Cosart allowed two hits and a walk but no major damage. The right-hander looks poised to return to a bullpen role with San Diego, possibly by this weekend.
May 2
9
Jose Torres
Sidelined
Jose Torres left Wednesday's game against the Rangers after taking a line drive off his right forearm.
Torres was checked out on the mound by trainer Rogow and then left the game after recording one out in the eighth inning. The Padres should provide an update on the exact nature of his injury after the conclusion of Wednesday's game.
May 10
10
Kirby Yates
11
Kevin Quackenbush
Notes: Buying Byron
May 10
Matthew Pouliot weighs in on Byron Buxton, Aaron Judge, Matt Moore and many others in this week's Strike Zone.
