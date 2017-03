Nabuhiro Matsuda | Third Baseman Team: International Player Age / DOB: (33) / 5/17/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 187 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

Nabuhiro Matsuda knocked in two runs as Japan defeated Team Israel 8-3 to advance to the championship round in the World Baseball Classic. Japan is now 6-0 in the tournament. This game was scoreless until Japan plated six runs in the sixth inning. Matsuda delivered an RBI double in that frame and later added an RBI single in the eighth. With the victory, Team Netherlands has also advanced while Israel and Cuba have been eliminated. The championship round will take place from March 20-22 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Nabuhiro Matsuda went 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, a stolen base, and three runs scored as Japan defeated Cuba 11-6 in Pool B play. The 33-year-old Matsuda clubbed a three-run homer in a five-run fifth inning and later provided some insurance with an RBI single in the eighth. Not bad for the team's No. 8 hitter. Japan had five players with at least two hits. Japan will play Australia next on Wednesday while Cuba has a quick turnaround against China on Tuesday night.

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that Japanese third baseman Nabuhiro Matsuda has received a four-year contract offer from the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in the range of $20-25 million. Matsuda's reportedly received offers from major league clubs, but it's unlikely (though possible) that he's seen an offer of that length in the States. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported on December 10 that the Padres were considering offering him a two-year contract, while the White Sox have also been rumored in the mix. The 32-year-old third baseman whacked 35 homers while posting an .889 OPS mark with the Hawks in 2015. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter