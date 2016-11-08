Player Page

Jae-gyun Hwang | Third Baseman

Team: International Player
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/28/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Giants are showing "continued interest" in Korean third baseman Jae-gyun Hwang.
Hwang held a showcase for roughly 20 MLB teams back in November, but there's been little in the way of chatter since. The 29-year-old owns a .285/.349/.433 batting line over 10 seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization. He slugged 26 homers over 118 games last year with the Lotte Giants. Adding Hwang would give the Giants additional flexibility as they look toward 2017. Eduardo Nunez could be an option for left field depending on how things play out this winter. Jan 3 - 11:30 AM
Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter
