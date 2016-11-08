Jae-gyun Hwang | Third Baseman Team: International Player Age / DOB: (29) / 7/28/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 185 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Giants are showing "continued interest" in Korean third baseman Jae-gyun Hwang. Hwang held a showcase for roughly 20 MLB teams back in November, but there's been little in the way of chatter since. The 29-year-old owns a .285/.349/.433 batting line over 10 seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization. He slugged 26 homers over 118 games last year with the Lotte Giants. Adding Hwang would give the Giants additional flexibility as they look toward 2017. Eduardo Nunez could be an option for left field depending on how things play out this winter. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Korean third baseman Jae-Gyun Hwang is expected to hold a showcase for MLB teams on November 21 in Florida. Morosi writes that Hwang is the "top position player expected to come from Asia" this offseason, so plenty of scouts should be in attendance for the workout. The 29-year-old owns a .285/.349/.433 batting line over 10 seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization. He amassed 26 homers and 104 RBI over 118 games this past season with the Lotte Giants. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, no major league teams submit bids on Korean third baseman Jae-gyun Hwang. Hwang will return to his Korean club for the final season of his contract before hitting free agency. It's shocking that he didn't generate any interest after slashing .290/.350/.521 with 26 homers and 97 RBI over 144 games for the Lotte Giants in 2015, especially given the shallow free agent market for third baseman. Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter