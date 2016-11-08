Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Oklahoma RB Perine declares for the NFL draft
Patrick Mahomes joins growing 2017 QB class
Pauline expects Vea to return to Washington
Mahomes to announce draft intentions Tuesday
Samaje Perine passes Sims as OU's No. 1 RB
Sean White's father says QB has broken arm
Chris Godwin brings bite with 9-187-2 line
Saquon Barkley electrifies in Rose Bowl loss
Darnold tosses five TD in Rose Bowl classic
Miami QB Brad Kaaya to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Huskies WR Ross will declare for '17
Jerod Evans heads off to 2017 NFL Draft
Jae-gyun Hwang | Third Baseman
Team:
International Player
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 7/28/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 185
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Giants are showing "continued interest" in Korean third baseman Jae-gyun Hwang.
Hwang held a showcase for roughly 20 MLB teams back in November, but there's been little in the way of chatter since. The 29-year-old owns a .285/.349/.433 batting line over 10 seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization. He slugged 26 homers over 118 games last year with the Lotte Giants. Adding Hwang would give the Giants additional flexibility as they look toward 2017. Eduardo Nunez could be an option for left field depending on how things play out this winter.
Jan 3 - 11:30 AM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Korean third baseman Jae-Gyun Hwang is expected to hold a showcase for MLB teams on November 21 in Florida.
Morosi writes that Hwang is the "top position player expected to come from Asia" this offseason, so plenty of scouts should be in attendance for the workout. The 29-year-old owns a .285/.349/.433 batting line over 10 seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization. He amassed 26 homers and 104 RBI over 118 games this past season with the Lotte Giants.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 02:01:00 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, no major league teams submit bids on Korean third baseman Jae-gyun Hwang.
Hwang will return to his Korean club for the final season of his contract before hitting free agency. It's shocking that he didn't generate any interest after slashing .290/.350/.521 with 26 homers and 97 RBI over 144 games for the Lotte Giants in 2015, especially given the shallow free agent market for third baseman.
Fri, Dec 4, 2015 07:15:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
Korean third baseman Jae-gyun Hwang has been posted for bids from major league clubs.
Those blind bids will be accepted until 5 p.m. ET on Friday. Hwang is expected to generate considerable interest after slashing .290/.350/.521 with 26 home runs, 97 RBI, and 11 stolen bases in 144 games this past season for the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization. It's a bare free agent market for third basemen in MLB.
Mon, Nov 30, 2015 03:17:00 PM
Source:
MLB Trade Rumors
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Jan 3 - 11:30 AM
Jae-Gyun Hwang to hold showcase on Nov. 21
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 02:01:00 PM
No MLB teams submit bids for Jae-gyun Hwang
Fri, Dec 4, 2015 07:15:00 PM
Korean 3B Jae-gyun Hwang posted for bidding
Mon, Nov 30, 2015 03:17:00 PM
More Jae-gyun Hwang Player News
Season Stats
