Player Results
Article Results
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
Jagr skates with Kladno, hopes for NHL deal
Pens' Brian Dumoulin receives 6-year contract
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Indy
Jul 26
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
Brickyard 400 Stats
Jul 21
DFS: Indy
Jul 20
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Lacroix keeps points lead after Saskatoon
Kennington: Runner-up in both Twin 100s
L.P. Dumoulin: Pinty's Twin 100s results
Andrew Ranger: Pinty's Twin 100s results
J.F. Dumoulin: Pinty's Twin 100s results
Alex Tagliani: Pinty's Twin 100s results
Adam Martin: Pinty's Twin 100s results
Simone: 10th in NPS points after Saskatoon
Gary Klutt: Pinty's Twin 100s results
RFR’s No. 60 Ford set to make 600th NXS start
Donald Theetge: Pinty's Twin 100s results
Mark Dilley: Pinty's Twin 100s results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Darkness strands the closing groups at RBC
Schniederjans makes it five atop RBC board
Chappell bags two eagles en route to co-lead
Matt Every opens RBC with a blemish-free 65
Johnny Ruiz cards a 67 in PGA TOUR debut
Hagy hangs a low number to share R1 lead
B. Watson blemish-free 66 in R1 of the RBC
Swafford sets the early target at Glen Abbey
Suri joins McEvoy in European Open R1 lead
James Hahn puts on a clinic in R1 of the RBC
Estes fires out of the gate w/ bogey-free 67
Scott Piercy WDs before R1 tee time at RBC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 27
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Sumlin calls Josh Rosen best QB in country
Nevada names QB David Cornwell starter
Hugh Freeze makes his first public comments
QB Chryst (knee) will be ready for camp
Gophers pick up ex-Bama DT Smith via transfer
Trojans boot K Matt Boermeester
WKU nabs well-traveled WR Echols-Luper
Ohio RB Irons suspened for 2017 season
Ole Miss wants 2 Miss. St. players at hearing
Back at DT, Wilkins could be a top-15 pick
WMU adds medically-DQ'd ex-Orange DT Clark
Carrington's dad confirms son is now a Ute
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
How to Win Your Draft League
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Stanislas suffers another setback
Jamal Blackman departs Chelsea on loan
Carroll losing the fight for full fitness
Antonio to miss start of the season
Alexis to start training with Arsenal Sunday
Xherdan Shaqiri is on target in preseason
Chalobah taking some kicks in preseason
Jon Walters scores again for the Clarets
Mohamed Salah scores in PL Asia final
Spurs experiment with 3 CBs in preseason
Ince continues hot start in friendly defeat
Mahrez provides later winner at Luton
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mike Aviles
(SS)
Brian Ellington
(R)
Tyler Moore
(1B)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Jeff Baker
(1B)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Chris O'Grady
(S)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
Jarlin Garcia
(R)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Drew Steckenrider
(R)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Troy Patton
(R)
Dan Straily
(S)
Austin Wates
(OF)
Hunter Cervenka
(R)
Cody Hall
(R)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Nick Wittgren
(R)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Steve Holm
(C)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Vance Worley
(R)
Adam Conley
(S)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
William Cuevas
(R)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Tomas Telis
(1B)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Derek Dietrich
(3B)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
Miguel Rojas
(SS)
Jose Urena
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chris O'Grady | Starting Pitcher | #50
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/17/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Left
College:
George Mason
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 10 (0) / LAA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chris O'Grady fired seven shutout innings Thursday, scattering five hits and two walks en route to a 4-1 win over the Reds.
Well, that came out of nowhere. After allowing three runs in each of his first three starts -- and failing to make it out of the sixth inning in any of them -- the southpaw kept the Reds in check all night. He benefited from five strikeouts compared to just the two walks. With Thursday's showing, the 27-year-old owns a 3.68 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in four games. A stiffer test will surely come Tuesday when O'Grady draws the division-rival Nationals.
Jul 27 - 11:23 PM
Chris O'Grady was lucky to escape with a no-decision after walking six batters and allowing three runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Reds on Saturday.
The 27-year-old rookie really struggled to command his pitches early in the game. He issued three walks in the first inning alone, including a bases-loaded free pass to Adam Duvall that forced in a run. After surviving that inning he looked good until allowing a solo home run to outfielder Patrick Kivlehan in the fifth frame. O'Grady struck out six batters and gave up a total of four hits. He has a 5.40 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 15 innings through his first three major league starts.
Jul 23 - 1:27 AM
Chris O'Grady surrendered three earned runs over five innings Sunday in a loss to the Dodgers.
O'Grady struck out six, but he walked two and gave up five hits -- including a solo homer to Justin Turner in the top of the first inning. The 27-year-old left-hander has a 5.23 ERA through his first two major league starts.
Jul 16 - 4:35 PM
Chris O'Grady allowed just three earned runs, five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in a win Saturday in San Francisco.
O'Grady threw 48 of his 81 pitches for strikes in his major league debut. He was summoned from Triple-A New Orleans to replace the ineffective Jeff Locke, who was designated for assignment on Tuesday. O'Grady was 3-5 at NOLA, but he sported a respectable 3.29 ERA with a 54/15 K/BB ratio over just 54 2/3 innings. If he can replicate these types of results over the next start or two he might be worth a look for fantasy owners in desperate need of pitching assistance.
Jul 9 - 3:52 AM
O'Grady shuts out Reds over seven innings
Jul 27 - 11:23 PM
O'Grady walks six, allows three runs in 4 2/3
Jul 23 - 1:27 AM
O'Grady allows three runs in loss to Dodgers
Jul 16 - 4:35 PM
Chris O'Grady wins major league debut
Jul 9 - 3:52 AM
More Chris O'Grady Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
.00
1.000
0
0
5
2
5
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MIA
3
3
1
1
0
0
15.0
14
9
9
10
16
0
0
5.40
1.60
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 27
CIN
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
5
0
0
2
5
0
0
.00
1.00
Jul 22
@ CIN
1
1
0
0
0
4.2
4
3
3
6
6
0
0
5.79
2.14
Jul 16
LA
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
5
3
3
2
6
0
0
5.40
1.40
Jul 8
@ SF
1
1
1
0
0
5.1
5
3
3
2
4
0
0
5.06
1.31
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
New Orleans(PCL)
AAA
12
9
3
5
0
54.2
44
24
20
15
54
0
0
3.293
1.079
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
1B
1
Justin Bour
10-Day DL
Marlins placed 1B Justin Bour on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain.
Bour suffered the injury in Monday night's series opener against the Rangers and will probably miss the next 3-4 weeks. The 29-year-old first baseman leaves behind a stellar .289/.366/.548 batting line with 21 home runs and 63 RBI in 87 games. Tomas Telis has been recalled from the minors in a corresponding roster move.
Jul 25
2
Tyler Moore
3
Tomas Telis
2B
1
Dee Gordon
2
Mike Aviles
SS
1
J.T. Riddle
10-Day DL
Marlins placed SS J.T. Riddle on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 22, with biceps tendinitis.
Riddle has been sidelined for nearly a week with this upper-arm discomfort and the Marlins finally decided to quit playing a man short. The hope is Riddle will be ready for activation when first eligible in early August. Mike Aviles has been promoted from Triple-A New Orleans to give Miami infield depth.
Jul 25
2
Miguel Rojas
3B
1
Martin Prado
10-Day DL
Martin Prado is weighing season-ending knee surgery.
Manager Don Mattingly said the decision will likely come on Friday. It's been one injury after another for Prado this year, who was placed on the DL for the third time about a week ago. Obviously he's dealing with a fairly significant knee sprain and at this point, it might be best to shut Prado down for the year and come back healthy in 2018. The 34-year-old has struggled to a .250 average over 140 at-bats this season.
Jul 27
2
Derek Dietrich
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
CF
1
Christian Yelich
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
10-Day DL
Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) was slated to throw a bullpen session Monday.
He was scheduled to throw only fastballs, but it's still a nice step. There's no timetable for the return of Chen, who is attempting to pitch through a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow.
Jul 18
2
Edinson Volquez
10-Day DL
Edinson Volquez underwent an MRI due to continued discomfort in his left knee.
Volquez has been on the disabled list for a week with what the Marlins have called left knee tendinitis, but they were expecting him to feel better by now. The results of the MRI aren't in yet, but an update on the veteran righty should be available later Friday.
Jul 14
3
Dan Straily
4
Jose Urena
5
Chris O'Grady
6
Adam Conley
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
A.J. Ramos
2
Kyle Barraclough
10-Day DL
Marlins placed RHP Kyle Barraclough on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 25, with right shoulder impingement.
Barraclough had pitched to a 3.30 ERA and 50/30 K/BB ratio in 48 appearances with the Marlins prior to landing on the disabled list. There is no concrete timetable for his recovery at this juncture. Drew Steckenrider has been recalled from Triple-A to help augment the team's bullpen depth.
Jul 26
3
Brad Ziegler
10-Day DL
Brad Ziegler (back) allowed an unearned run over one inning of work Tuesday in his first minor league rehab appearance with the GCL Marlins.
Ziegler, out for over a month with a back strain, allowed two hits and walked one while striking out a pair. The veteran reliever should rejoin the Marlins in the next few days. Ziegler owns a disappointing 6.52 ERA over 34 appearances this season.
Jul 25
4
Junichi Tazawa
5
Dustin McGowan
6
Nick Wittgren
7
Jarlin Garcia
8
Vance Worley
9
Brian Ellington
10
Hunter Cervenka
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
In this week's Waiver Wired, D.J. Short recommends young outfielders Lewis Brinson and Harrison Bader.
»
Yankees and A's reach stalemate in Gray talks
»
Grand gesture: Martinez's slam downs Cards
»
Rangers seek Verdugo in Darvish talks
»
Godley stymies Cards over seven scoreless
»
O'Grady shuts out Reds over seven innings
»
Kyle Schwarber triples, homers twice vs. CWS
»
Report: Nationals scouting Rosenthal and Pham
»
Rangers inform teams they're shopping Darvish
»
Yankees 'leading the pack' for Sonny Gray
»
Report: Rangers undecided on trading Darvish
»
D'Backs and Red Sox interested in Kintzler
»
Martin Prado weighing season-ending surgery
