Player Page

Weather | Roster

Chris O'Grady | Starting Pitcher | #50

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/17/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: George Mason
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 10 (0) / LAA
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Chris O'Grady fired seven shutout innings Thursday, scattering five hits and two walks en route to a 4-1 win over the Reds.
Well, that came out of nowhere. After allowing three runs in each of his first three starts -- and failing to make it out of the sixth inning in any of them -- the southpaw kept the Reds in check all night. He benefited from five strikeouts compared to just the two walks. With Thursday's showing, the 27-year-old owns a 3.68 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in four games. A stiffer test will surely come Tuesday when O'Grady draws the division-rival Nationals. Jul 27 - 11:23 PM
More Chris O'Grady Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0100.001.0000052500100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIA33110015.014991016005.401.60
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 27CIN111007.05002500.001.00
Jul 22@ CIN110004.243366005.792.14
Jul 16LA110105.053326005.401.40
Jul 8@ SF111005.153324005.061.31
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
New Orleans(PCL)AAA12935054.24424201554003.2931.079
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
1B1Justin Bour
2Tyler Moore
3Tomas Telis
2B1Dee Gordon
2Mike Aviles
SS1J.T. Riddle
2Miguel Rojas
3B1Martin Prado
2Derek Dietrich
LF1Marcell Ozuna
CF1Christian Yelich
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Edinson Volquez
3Dan Straily
4Jose Urena
5Chris O'Grady
6Adam Conley
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1A.J. Ramos
2Kyle Barraclough
3Brad Ziegler
4Junichi Tazawa
5Dustin McGowan
6Nick Wittgren
7Jarlin Garcia
8Vance Worley
9Brian Ellington
10Hunter Cervenka
 

 