Chris O'Grady | Starting Pitcher | #50 Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (27) / 4/17/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Left College: George Mason Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 10 (0) / LAA

Chris O'Grady fired seven shutout innings Thursday, scattering five hits and two walks en route to a 4-1 win over the Reds. Well, that came out of nowhere. After allowing three runs in each of his first three starts -- and failing to make it out of the sixth inning in any of them -- the southpaw kept the Reds in check all night. He benefited from five strikeouts compared to just the two walks. With Thursday's showing, the 27-year-old owns a 3.68 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in four games. A stiffer test will surely come Tuesday when O'Grady draws the division-rival Nationals.

Chris O'Grady was lucky to escape with a no-decision after walking six batters and allowing three runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Reds on Saturday. The 27-year-old rookie really struggled to command his pitches early in the game. He issued three walks in the first inning alone, including a bases-loaded free pass to Adam Duvall that forced in a run. After surviving that inning he looked good until allowing a solo home run to outfielder Patrick Kivlehan in the fifth frame. O'Grady struck out six batters and gave up a total of four hits. He has a 5.40 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 15 innings through his first three major league starts.

Chris O'Grady surrendered three earned runs over five innings Sunday in a loss to the Dodgers. O'Grady struck out six, but he walked two and gave up five hits -- including a solo homer to Justin Turner in the top of the first inning. The 27-year-old left-hander has a 5.23 ERA through his first two major league starts.