Tim Adleman | Starting Pitcher | #46 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (29) / 11/13/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Georgetown Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 24 (0) / BAL Contract: 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Tim Adleman delivered an outstanding performance in Friday's victory over the Reds, allowing just one hit over eight shutout innings. Adleman walked two and struck out four on the night. The only hit against him came on an Andres Blanco one-out single in the first inning. Now 3-2 on the season, the right-hander will look to further improve upon his 4.95 ERA and 1.25 WHIP when he takes on the Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday.

Tim Adleman allowed six runs on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings in Saturday's no-decision against the Rockies. Pro: Adleman didn't give up a homer, just the second time in six starts this year that he's kept his opponent in the park. Con: his seven hits allowed were second-most in a single start, and his four walks issued were the most he's handed out in an outing this year. His offense let him off the hook for the loss, but the 29-year-old still owns a 6.19 ERA and 1.47 WHIP through 32 innings. His life doesn't get any easier Thursday against a good Indians lineup.

Reds manager Bryan Price said Sunday that he expects Tim Adleman (neck) to make his next scheduled start. Adleman was lifted from his start against the Giants on Sunday in the second inning due to tightness in his neck, but it appears to be only a minor issue. The right-hander owns an uninspiring 5.27 ERA on the season but sports a 26/8 K/BB ratio across 27 1/3 innings. Source: C. Trent Rosencrans on Twitter