Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tim Adleman | Starting Pitcher | #46

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/13/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Georgetown
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 24 (0) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Tim Adleman delivered an outstanding performance in Friday's victory over the Reds, allowing just one hit over eight shutout innings.
Adleman walked two and struck out four on the night. The only hit against him came on an Andres Blanco one-out single in the first inning. Now 3-2 on the season, the right-hander will look to further improve upon his 4.95 ERA and 1.25 WHIP when he takes on the Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday. May 26 - 10:03 PM
More Tim Adleman Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final18.0100.00.3750012400100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CIN76220032.03524221230006.191.47
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 26@ PHI111008.01002400.00.38
May 20COL110004.2766440011.572.36
May 14@ SF110101.0343200027.005.00
May 9NYY111005.053326005.401.40
May 4PIT111006.062215003.001.17
Apr 28@ STL110105.186513008.441.69
Apr 21CHC110006.042227003.001.00
Apr 16MLW100004.021105002.25.50
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Louisville(INT)AAA11010752216002.571.857
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Jose Peraza
2Scooter Gennett
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
RF1Scott Schebler
2Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Scott Feldman
5Amir Garrett
6Bronson Arroyo
7Tim Adleman
8Lisalverto Bonilla
9Jake Buchanan
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Tony Cingrani
5Blake Wood
6Wandy Peralta
7Austin Brice
8Robert Stephenson
9Nefi Ogando
10Asher Wojciechowski
 

 