DeGrom Ks 10, pitches into ninth vs. Pirates
Walker homers twice, knocks in four vs. PIT
Tim Adleman fires eight one-hit frames in win
Scherzer racks up 13 strikeouts in win Friday
Jesse Hahn's (triceps) MRI comes back clean
Cespedes (hamstring) begins rehab assignment
Manuel Margot (calf) likely headed to DL
J.A. Happ (elbow) could be activated Tuesday
Cameron Maybin (knee) aiming to play Saturday
Graveman battling shoulder soreness again
Gary Sanchez not starting Friday's game
Troy Tulowitzki activated from disabled list
Browns hoping to 'fast-track' DeShone Kizer
RT Zach Strief agrees to restructured deal
Broncos ink Carlos Henderson to 4-year deal
Marrone: Fournette impressing as a receiver
'Far from certain' Leonte Carroo makes roster
ESPN hires Chip Kelly as NFL and CFB analyst
Free agent Justin Gilbert draws four-game ban
Odell Beckham will be present for minicamp
C.J. Mosley recovering from shoulder surgery
Maxx Williams recovering from rare operation
'Nobody making more plays' than Perriman
Bears take one-year flier on Victor Cruz
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
Jae Crowder strains thigh, says he's fine
LeBron James bounces back w/ 34 points
Kyrie Irving drops 42 points in Game 4 win
Erik Karlsson picks up 2 assists in GM 7 loss
Kunitz OT goal sends PIT to Stanley Cup Final
Confirmed: Justin Schultz will play in Game 7
Conor Sheary will play in Game 7 vs. Sens
Patric Hornqvist (UBI) won't play in Game 7
Habs, Price to discuss extension next week
Sami Vatanen will likely miss some of 2017-18
Hampus Lindholm might not be ready for opener
Steve Ott joins Blues as an assistant coach
Good chance Mike Fisher plays in GM 1 of SCF
Coyotes hire Craig Cunningham as a pro scout
Justin Schultz may return Thursday night
No. 24 truck team penalized post-Charlotte
Kevin Harvick wins Coke 600 pole
Jimmie Johnson qualifies 14th for Coke 600
Regan Smith to start 25th in Cup debut
Kyle Larson does not get Quals lap
Blaney: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
William Byron tops XFINITY Final Practice
Allgaier: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Blaney paces Charlotte XFINITY Practice 1
Erik Jones fastest in Coke 600 practice 1
Kyle Larson hits hard in Coke 600 practice
Bowyer scrapes wall in Coke 600 practice
Dufner among notable MCs at DEAN & DELUCA
Piercy powers through illness in R2 of DDI
Kisner co-leads at the DEAN & DELUCA midpoint
D. Lee inks low round of the week at Colonial
Webb Simpson sets early 36-hole target @ DDI
Friday Finau strikes again at DEAN & DELUCA
F. Molinari takes share of the Wentworth lead
C. Villegas WDs during R2 of DEAN & DELUCA
Jamieson ties Pieters at top of BMW PGA LB
Spaun WDs prior to R2 at DEAN & DELUCA
Cool Pieters sets halfway lead at Wentworth
Kraft cards 5-under 65 to share DDI co-lead
LSU staff set to discuss Arden Key's future
Return ace Vault has lower-body surgery
4-star Williams doesn't qualify academically
Tar Heels extend HC Fedora through 2022
Vanderbilt lands four-star LB Alston Orji
Brooks comps Barkley to a young Frank Gore
LSU CB Jackson named fastest player in CFB
Illini boot 3 players facing criminal charges
Army RB Campbell transfers to Elon to play CB
Ex-Ducks 4-star QB Wilson transfers to JUCO
Mississippi State nets pledge from QB Mayden
Four-star ATH Goodrich commits to Cornhuskers
Injury rules Barkley out of ENG contention
Welbeck not worried by niggling injuries
Palace inks Zaha to five-year contract
Blind hoping for Man United stay
Geoff Cameron signs new Stoke extension
Jesus Navas released by Man City
Gael Clichy to leave MCFC this summer
Caballero among Manchester City cuts
Guardiola axes Clichy, Sagna in summer reboot
Bacary Sagna among group out at City
Caballero out at Manchester City
One Jesus is enough at City apparently
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tim Adleman | Starting Pitcher | #46
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 11/13/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Georgetown
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 24 (0) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tim Adleman delivered an outstanding performance in Friday's victory over the Reds, allowing just one hit over eight shutout innings.
Adleman walked two and struck out four on the night. The only hit against him came on an Andres Blanco one-out single in the first inning. Now 3-2 on the season, the right-hander will look to further improve upon his 4.95 ERA and 1.25 WHIP when he takes on the Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday.
May 26 - 10:03 PM
Tim Adleman allowed six runs on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings in Saturday's no-decision against the Rockies.
Pro: Adleman didn't give up a homer, just the second time in six starts this year that he's kept his opponent in the park. Con: his seven hits allowed were second-most in a single start, and his four walks issued were the most he's handed out in an outing this year. His offense let him off the hook for the loss, but the 29-year-old still owns a 6.19 ERA and 1.47 WHIP through 32 innings. His life doesn't get any easier Thursday against a good Indians lineup.
May 20 - 8:27 PM
Reds manager Bryan Price said Sunday that he expects Tim Adleman (neck) to make his next scheduled start.
Adleman was lifted from his start against the Giants on Sunday in the second inning due to tightness in his neck, but it appears to be only a minor issue. The right-hander owns an uninspiring 5.27 ERA on the season but sports a 26/8 K/BB ratio across 27 1/3 innings.
May 14 - 7:48 PM
Source:
C. Trent Rosencrans on Twitter
Tim Adleman was forced to leave Sunday's start against the Giants due to tightness in his neck.
The right-hander wasn't going to be long for the mound anyways, having surrendered four runs (three earned) on three hits and a pair of walks in one-plus innings of work. No timetable yet on how much time he stands to miss, but this sounds like something that could land him on the disabled list.
May 14 - 5:21 PM
Source:
Cincinnati Reds on Twitter
Tim Adleman fires eight one-hit frames in win
May 26 - 10:03 PM
Adleman rocked for six runs, Reds win anyway
May 20 - 8:27 PM
Adleman (neck) expected to make next start
May 14 - 7:48 PM
Tim Adleman leaves with tightness in neck
May 14 - 5:21 PM
More Tim Adleman Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
8.0
1
0
0
.00
.375
0
0
1
2
4
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CIN
7
6
2
2
0
0
32.0
35
24
22
12
30
0
0
6.19
1.47
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 26
@ PHI
1
1
1
0
0
8.0
1
0
0
2
4
0
0
.00
.38
May 20
COL
1
1
0
0
0
4.2
7
6
6
4
4
0
0
11.57
2.36
May 14
@ SF
1
1
0
1
0
1.0
3
4
3
2
0
0
0
27.00
5.00
May 9
NYY
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
5
3
3
2
6
0
0
5.40
1.40
May 4
PIT
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
6
2
2
1
5
0
0
3.00
1.17
Apr 28
@ STL
1
1
0
1
0
5.1
8
6
5
1
3
0
0
8.44
1.69
Apr 21
CHC
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
4
2
2
2
7
0
0
3.00
1.00
Apr 16
MLW
1
0
0
0
0
4.0
2
1
1
0
5
0
0
2.25
.50
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Louisville(INT)
AAA
1
1
0
1
0
7
5
2
2
1
6
0
0
2.571
.857
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
10-Day DL
Reds placed C Stuart Turner on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.
Turner wasn't seeing much action as the club's third catcher, so this isn't a major blow to the Reds. He should be able to return to the team in a couple of weeks.
May 20
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Jose Peraza
2
Scooter Gennett
SS
1
Zack Cozart
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Patrick Kivlehan
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
60-Day DL
Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) has been cleared to resume a throwing program.
The exact steps of the throwing program haven't been ironed out yet, but the latest scans on DeSclafani's pitching elbow showed significant improvement. The right-hander has been shut down for over two months with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. He seems unlikely to be an option for the Reds before the All-Star break even if things go well.
May 19
2
Homer Bailey
60-Day DL
Homer Bailey (elbow) has resumed throwing off a mound.
Bailey began a throwing progression in late March as he works his way back from surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow and he's now tossing from the bump again. The Reds have him pegged for a mid-June return, so he'll need a few more mound sessions before going out on a rehab assignment.
May 8
3
Brandon Finnegan
60-Day DL
Brandon Finnegan (trapezius) will throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday.
It will be his first time throwing off the bump since he strained his left trapezius in his third start of the season. Obviously he has a ways to go, but Finnegan is projected to rejoin the Reds' rotation sometime in the June 19-24 range assuming all goes well with his rehab.
May 22
4
Scott Feldman
5
Amir Garrett
10-Day DL
Reds placed LHP Amir Garrett on the 10-day disabled list with right hip inflammation.
Garrett had surrendered 13 earned runs in nine innings (two starts) since returning from Triple-A Louisville last week. It's been a very up-and-down start to the season for the talented young left-hander. There is no current timetable for his return, though this doesn't sound like a serious injury.
May 25
6
Bronson Arroyo
7
Tim Adleman
8
Lisalverto Bonilla
9
Jake Buchanan
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Tony Cingrani
10-Day DL
Tony Cingrani (oblique) threw a bullpen session Tuesday for the first time since landing on the disabled list.
"He threw a 15-pitch bullpen with no restriction," manager Bryan Price told MLB.com. "The ball came out of his hand good. He didn't have any issues. So he'll progress and throw another bullpen on Friday." Cingrani has been on the disabled list since April 20 with a right oblique strain. He's on track to return in mid-to-late May.
May 9
5
Blake Wood
6
Wandy Peralta
7
Austin Brice
8
Robert Stephenson
9
Nefi Ogando
60-Day DL
Reds transferred RHP Nefi Ogando to the 60-day disabled list.
Nothing has changed in the recovery timetable for the right-hander, this was done merely as a procedural move to create a spot on the 40-man roster. He's currently on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville.
May 20
10
Asher Wojciechowski
