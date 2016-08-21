Austin Slater | Outfielder

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Go Go, Domingo
Jun 1
Dose: Astros Trounce Twins
Jun 1
June Top 300 Overall
Jun 1
June Reliever Rankings
Jun 1
June Outfielder Rankings
Jun 1
June Starter Rankings
Jun 1
June Shortstop Rankings
Jun 1
June Third Baseman Rankings
Jun 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Giants promoting OF prospect Austin Slater
Alex Wood still having problems with SC joint
Grandal taking the day off Thursday at STL
Edwin Encarnacion getting day off Thursday
Adonis Garcia (heel) to be activated Friday
Tribe activate Corey Kluber for return Thurs.
Scherzer fans 11 in complete-game victory
Jones goes 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBI
Tanaka slammed for seven runs in 5 2/3 vs O's
Guerra fires six shutout frames to beat Mets
DeGrom pounded for seven runs in four frames
Pinder blasts two bombs in win over Indians
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Latavius Murray ready 'at some point' in camp
OC promises to use both Murray and Henry
Russell Wilson 'looks great moving around'
Trumaine Johnson skipped Tuesday's practice
Rob Kelley leaner entering sophomore season
Jets send former 1st-round S Pryor to Browns
Carlos Hyde struggling in Shanahan's system?
Bears claim lead blocker Burton off waivers
Vikings sign RB Dalvin Cook to rookie deal
Lions rookie WR Golladay impressing at OTAs
Hue Jackson committed to running ball more
Report: Most teams think Romo will play again
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Podcast for May 31
May 31
Stats: Warriors Finals Preview
May 30
Mailbag: LeBron's Proper Place
May 29
Stats: Cavs Finals Preview
May 28
Dose: Finals Facts and Stats
May 28
Risers & Fallers: PF Edition
May 27
Dose: Week in Review
May 27
Dose: LeBron, Cavs crush BOS
May 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Lakers open to trading Jordan Clarkson?
Emeka Okafor attempting an NBA comeback?
Report: Gallinari will decline player option
Dewayne Dedmon will decline player option
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: Avs, Canucks
Jun 1
Pod: Are the Preds Toast?
Jun 1
Dose: Penguins up 2-0 in SCF
Jun 1
Penguins win the first one
May 30
Rotoworld's Stanley Cup Picks
May 27
Pod: Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Penguins Going Back to SCF
May 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Murray comes up big for Pens in Game 2
Kris Letang (neck) is making progress
Bruins sign prospect Anders Bjork to ELC
Derick Brassard (shoulder) out 4-5 months
Brandon Dubinsky undergoes wrist surgery
Colton Sissons continues playoff production
Jake Guentzel scores GWG late in GM 1 of SCF
G Matt Murray solid for Penguins in victory
G Pekka Rinne makes only seven saves in loss
Mike Fisher returns to Preds; draws 2 assists
Two goals for Nick Bonino in Pens' odd win
Colin Wilson will miss Game 1 with an injury
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
Coke 600 Stats
May 26
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 25
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gaughan: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Dover
Chase Purdy: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Austin Dillon: Dover Double Duty
Daniel Hemric: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Gilliland: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Brandon Jones: XFINITY and Trucks at Dover
Garcia Jr.: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Chase Briscoe: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Austin Cindric: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Travis Miller: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Chase Cabre: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
Expert Picks: the Memorial
May 30
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Orrin takes share of lead at Nordea Masters
David Lingmerth leads early at the Memorial
Summerhays starts strong at the Memorial
Spaun WDs from the Memorial with a rib injury
Paratore is early pacemaker in Nordea Masters
Stenson ready for home game at Nordea Masters
Reed rounding into form ahead of the Memorial
Only Barseback record might hold back Noren
McGirt gears up for Memorial title defense
O'Hair season-best T2; second straight top 5
Rahm closes in 66; T2 in Colonial CC debut
Kisner fires 66 to win DEAN & DELUCA by one
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
LSU 5-star soph CB Smith anounces transfer
Auburn loses RB/LB Davis to South Carolina
Ex-ND LB Barajas transferrs to Illinois State
Old Dominion indefinitely suspends LB Wilder
Starting Baylor C Thrift (knee) retires
Etling (back) has 3 weeks of rehab remaining
Starting ASU CB Orr tranfers to Chattanooga
Smart lobbying QB/P Ramsey to stay at Georgia
Texas allows TE Leitao to join football team
Texas A&M AD: HC Sumlin has to win this year
Littrell nets five-year contract extension
Middle Tennessee LB coach Bibee steps down
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Darren Fletcher trades Albion for Stoke City
Zlatan wants Manchester United/England stay
Moses scheduled for toe surgery
What's next for Arsenal after Wenger deal?
Real Madrid eye Chelsea star
Cazorla is struggling to play again in 2017
Newcastle keen on signing MCFC centre-back
United boot up fax machine to keep DDG again
Snodgrass linked with PL newcomers
Costa: I would only leave for Atletico
Liverpool signs Chelsea striker Solanke
Mahrez request catalyst for LCFC exodus
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Christian Arroyo
(3B)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
George Kontos
(R)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Ricky Romero
(S)
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
Derek Law
(R)
Josh Osich
(R)
Justin Ruggiano
(OF)
Ty Blach
(S)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Kyle Blanks
(1B)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Austin Slater
(OF)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Will Smith
(R)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Matt Moore
(S)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Denard Span
(OF)
Matt Cain
(S)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Bryan Morris
(R)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Orlando Calixte
(OF)
Aaron Hill
(OF)
Michael Morse
(1B)
Buster Posey
(C)
Kelby Tomlinson
(3B)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Austin Slater | Outfielder
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/13/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 194
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Giants purchased the contract of OF Austin Slater from Triple-A Sacramento.
Slater is traveling with the Giants to Philadelphia for their three-game weekend series at Citizens Bank Park and could begin seeing regular starts in left field. The 24-year-old Stanford product was batting .322/.381/.460 with four home runs, 26 RBI, four stolen bases, and 27 runs scored through 46 games this season at the Triple-A level. He may have some appeal in NL-only fantasy leagues.
Jun 1 - 12:32 PM
Source:
Andrew Baggarly on Twitter
Giants prospect Austin Slater went 3-for-4 on Monday night for Triple-A Sacramento.
He also scored a run and stole a base on Monday. With Christian Arroyo now in San Francisco, Slater might be the top prospect on the Triple-A roster. He's shown the ability to play several positions, and there's no real weakness in his game. He should see time with the Giants before the season ends.
Apr 25 - 2:34 PM
Giants 2B prospect Austin Slater left the yard twice as part of a four-hit night Saturday in a loss for Triple-A Sacramento.
Both of his home runs were solo shots. Slater has been on a serious tear lately with seven hits in his last eight at-bats. In two games, he's raised his average all the way from .258 to .282. It's taken Slater a while to get acclimated in Triple-A but it looks like he's finally found his stroke. He's hit .386 for the month of August including .471 over his last 10 games.
Sun, Aug 21, 2016 03:52:00 PM
Source:
MILB.com
Giants 2B prospect Austin Slater collected a career-high five hits Tuesday for Double-A Richmond.
It came in a losing effort. Slater has been unstoppable over his last five games, hitting .555 with five RBI during that stretch. A former eighth-round pick out of Stanford, Slater has hit a respectable .282 this year with three homers and 12 RBI. That's the same number of home runs he hit all of last season. Slater has dominated left-handers this year, batting .389 against them with a .556 slugging percentage.
Wed, May 11, 2016 04:09:00 PM
Source:
MILB.com
Giants promoting OF prospect Austin Slater
Jun 1 - 12:32 PM
Three hits for Slater
Apr 25 - 2:34 PM
Austin Slaters goes berserk with two homers
Sun, Aug 21, 2016 03:52:00 PM
Austin Slater piles on five hits Tuesday
Wed, May 11, 2016 04:09:00 PM
More Austin Slater Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trout
LAA
(3468)
2
B. Harper
WAS
(2590)
3
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2393)
4
A. Beltre
TEX
(2141)
5
J. Happ
TOR
(2087)
6
C. Maybin
LAA
(2045)
7
R. Braun
MLW
(1996)
8
D. Dahl
COL
(1965)
9
J. Turner
LA
(1919)
10
D. Pedroia
BOS
(1917)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco Giants Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Sacramento(PCL)
AAA
46
174
56
12
0
4
26
27
15
38
4
3
.322
.381
.460
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2
Michael Morse
7-Day DL
Giants placed 1B/OF Michael Morse on the 7-day concussion disabled list.
Morse collided hard with teammate Jeff Samardzija during Monday's benches-clearing brawl with the Nationals. Kelby Tomlinson has been called up from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding roster move.
May 30
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Aaron Hill
3
Kelby Tomlinson
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
3B
1
Christian Arroyo
2
Conor Gillaspie
10-Day DL
Conor Gillaspie (back) underwent an MRI on Saturday after suffering a setback during his minor league rehab assignment.
Gillaspie hasn't played since aggravating his back injury Tuesday in a rehab game for Triple-A Sacramento. His MRI results will determine the next step in his recovery process. Gillespie was only hitting .133 when he landed on the DL with back spasms earlier this month.
May 27
LF
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Justin Ruggiano
3
Jarrett Parker
60-Day DL
Jarrett Parker (shoulder) took on-field batting practice on Saturday.
Parker was also seen running the bases and making throws in the outfield. The Giants are hoping he'll be back in about two weeks, which is around the time he'll be eligible to come off the 60-day DL. Parker broke his collarbone running into the left field wall for a catch earlier this year.
May 27
CF
1
Denard Span
2
Gorkys Hernandez
RF
1
Hunter Pence
10-Day DL
Hunter Pence (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A San Jose on Wednesday.
Pence will be playing in rehab games on both Wednesday and Thursday. He is working his way back from a left hamstring strain and began running to test out the hammy last week. So long as he does not encounter a setback while on assignment, he could potentially rejoin the club at some point during their upcoming seven-game road trip. That trip will start in Philadelphia on Friday. Pence has been on the shelf since May 15.
May 31
2
Orlando Calixte
3
Austin Slater
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
10-Day DL
Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) played catch from 60 feet on Tuesday at AT&T Park.
Bumgarner had a big smile on his face after the short workout, per beat writer Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. The left-hander is aiming to return to the Giants' starting rotation around mid-to-late July, but he obviously still has some big hurdles to clear. Bumgarner has been on the disabled list since April 21 with bruised ribs and a Grade 2 sprain of his left shoulder.
May 30
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Derek Law
4
Cory Gearrin
5
George Kontos
6
Bryan Morris
7
Josh Osich
8
Will Smith
60-Day DL
Giants placed LHP Will Smith on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Smith underwent Tommy John surgery last week. He's hoping to be ready to pitch for the Giants next May.
Apr 2
Headlines
Waiver Wired: Go Go, Domingo
Jun 1
In this week's Waiver Wired, D.J. Short looks at some possible alternatives with Mike Trout on the shelf, including Domingo Santana.
More MLB Columns
»
Waiver Wired: Go Go, Domingo
Jun 1
»
Dose: Astros Trounce Twins
Jun 1
»
June Top 300 Overall
Jun 1
»
June Reliever Rankings
Jun 1
»
June Outfielder Rankings
Jun 1
»
June Starter Rankings
Jun 1
»
June Shortstop Rankings
Jun 1
»
June Third Baseman Rankings
Jun 1
MLB Headlines
»
Giants promoting OF prospect Austin Slater
»
Alex Wood still having problems with SC joint
»
Grandal taking the day off Thursday at STL
»
Edwin Encarnacion getting day off Thursday
»
Adonis Garcia (heel) to be activated Friday
»
Tribe activate Corey Kluber for return Thurs.
»
Scherzer fans 11 in complete-game victory
»
Jones goes 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBI
»
Tanaka slammed for seven runs in 5 2/3 vs O's
»
Guerra fires six shutout frames to beat Mets
»
DeGrom pounded for seven runs in four frames
»
Pinder blasts two bombs in win over Indians
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved