Austin Slater | Outfielder

Slater is traveling with the Giants to Philadelphia for their three-game weekend series at Citizens Bank Park and could begin seeing regular starts in left field. The 24-year-old Stanford product was batting .322/.381/.460 with four home runs, 26 RBI, four stolen bases, and 27 runs scored through 46 games this season at the Triple-A level. He may have some appeal in NL-only fantasy leagues.

He also scored a run and stole a base on Monday. With Christian Arroyo now in San Francisco, Slater might be the top prospect on the Triple-A roster. He's shown the ability to play several positions, and there's no real weakness in his game. He should see time with the Giants before the season ends.

Giants 2B prospect Austin Slater left the yard twice as part of a four-hit night Saturday in a loss for Triple-A Sacramento.

Both of his home runs were solo shots. Slater has been on a serious tear lately with seven hits in his last eight at-bats. In two games, he's raised his average all the way from .258 to .282. It's taken Slater a while to get acclimated in Triple-A but it looks like he's finally found his stroke. He's hit .386 for the month of August including .471 over his last 10 games.