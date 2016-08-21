Player Page

Austin Slater | Outfielder

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/13/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 194
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Giants purchased the contract of OF Austin Slater from Triple-A Sacramento.
Slater is traveling with the Giants to Philadelphia for their three-game weekend series at Citizens Bank Park and could begin seeing regular starts in left field. The 24-year-old Stanford product was batting .322/.381/.460 with four home runs, 26 RBI, four stolen bases, and 27 runs scored through 46 games this season at the Triple-A level. He may have some appeal in NL-only fantasy leagues. Jun 1 - 12:32 PM
Source: Andrew Baggarly on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Sacramento(PCL)AAA461745612042627153843.322.381.460
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
1B1Brandon Belt
2Michael Morse
2B1Joe Panik
2Aaron Hill
3Kelby Tomlinson
SS1Brandon Crawford
3B1Christian Arroyo
2Conor Gillaspie
LF1Eduardo Nunez
2Justin Ruggiano
3Jarrett Parker
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
RF1Hunter Pence
2Orlando Calixte
3Austin Slater
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Derek Law
4Cory Gearrin
5George Kontos
6Bryan Morris
7Josh Osich
8Will Smith
 

 